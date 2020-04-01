3. algoritmos de ordenamiento interno

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MÉTODOS DE ORDENAMIENTO INTERNOS
6. ORDENACIÓN INTERNA Algoritmos de ordenamiento por intercambio  Burbuja  Quicksort  Shellsort Algoritmos de ordenamie...
INSERCIÓN DIRECTA • Este método consiste en buscar el lugar adecuado para cada registro recorriendo los registros anterior...
ORDENAMIENTO POR INSERCIÓN DIRECTA Variables – K arreglo de datos a ordenar – V variable auxiliar – i, j índices para el a...
BURBUJA (BUBBLE) • Este método realiza comparaciones de todas las posibles parejas de llaves intercambiando aquellas que s...
BURBUJA (BUBBLE) Variables • n es el total de elementos • K arreglo de llaves • t variable auxiliar para el intercambio • ...
3 2 1 4 2 8 2 3 1 4 2 8 2 1 3 4 2 8 2 1 3 4 2 8 2 1 3 2 4 8 Segunda pasada 2 1 3 2 4 8 1 2 3 2 4 8 1 2 3 2 4 8 1 2 2 3 4 8...
SHELL SORT • El método shell divide el arreglo a ordenar en varios grupos haciendo comparaciones e intercambios entre ello...
SHELL SORTVariables – K arreglo de datos a ordenar – H tamaño del grupo – i, j índices para el arreglo – V variable auxili...
RADIX • Radix Sort (ordenamiento Radix) es un algoritmo de ordenamiento estable* para ordenar elementos identificados por ...
329 248 123 423 226 825 132 335 231 432 256 218 Distribución y reacomodo Digito derecho 329248123 423 226825132 335 231 43...
231 132 432 123 423 825 335226 256 248 218 329 218 123 423 825 226 329 231 132 432 335 248 256 Distribución y reacomodo Di...
EJEMPLO
ALGORITMO: QUICKSORT
DESCRIPCIÓN • Se elige un pivote. • Se reubican los elementos respecto al pivote los menores antes, los mayores atrás. • E...
DEMOSTRACIÓN • Suponiendo que el número total de elementos a ordenar es potencia de dos, es decir, n = 2k. De aquí podemos...
TÉCNICAS DE ELECCIÓN DE PIVOTE • El algoritmo básico del método Quicksort consiste en tomar cualquier elemento de la lista...
ORDENAMIENTO POR CONTEO • Este método utiliza un arreglo auxiliar para contabilizar el numero de llaves que son mayores qu...
ORDENAMIENTO POR CONTEO Variables – K arreglo de datos a ordenar – Cont arreglo de contadores – N número de elementos a or...
EJEMPLO 23 11 19 8 7 1 2 3 4 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 K Cont 1 1 1 1 0 2 2 2 1 0 3 2 3 1 0 4 2 3 1 0 Inicial Primera pasada S...
ORDENAMIENTO POR DISTRIBUCIÓN • Este método es bueno aplicarlo cuando existen muchas claves repetidas y estas se encuentra...
ORDENAMIENTO POR DISTRIBUCIÓNVariables – K arreglo de datos a ordenar – Cont arreglo de contadores con índices desde u has...
EJEMPLO 29 31 29 34 29 1 2 3 4 5 Arreglo a ordenar K Arreglo de contadores Cont Arreglo de salida S 29 34 Inicial Cuenta l...
EJERCICIOS PARA REALIZAR • Ingresar 10 números aleatorios y ordenarlos por los siguientes métodos – Quicksort – Shell – In...
×