2.2 conexionyautentificacion

  1. 1. Conexión y Autentificación Ing. Fernando Solis
  2. 2. Autenticación  Un factor de autenticación es un método que determina que un usuario cuenta con los permisos para realizar una acción dentro del sistema como el inicio de sesión o instalación de una aplicación, esto es fundamental ya que nos permite llevar un control centralizado sobre cada evento que ocurre dentro del sistema.Existen algunos componentes fundamentales en el proceso de autentificación como: Canal de autenticación  Es la forma como el sistema de autentificación entrega un factor al usuario para que demuestre su autorización, por ejemplo, un ordenador.
  3. 3. Factor de autenticación  Como hemos mencionado es el método para demostrar que contamos con los derechos para realizar la acción, por ejemplo, una contraseña. En los sistemas operativos basados en Unix la terminal es una herramienta imprescindible. Con ella sólo puedes realizar tareas básicas, también puedes administrar todo el sistema sin abrir si quiera una ventana.

