[Pdf/ePub] On Second Thought by Kristan Higgins download ebook

Title: On Second Thought

Author: Kristan Higgins

Pages: 512

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781335831378

Publisher: Harlequin









From the New York Times bestselling author of Good Luck With That, If You Only Knew and Now That You Mention It comes an irresistible look at the affection and the acrimony that bind sisters together



Ainsley O’Leary is so ready to get married—she’s even found the engagement ring her boyfriend has stashed away. What she doesn’t anticipate is being blindsided by a breakup he chronicles in a blog…which (of course) goes viral. Devastated and humiliated, Ainsley turns to her older half sister, Kate, who’s struggling with a sudden loss of her own.



Kate’s always been the poised, self-assured sister, but becoming a newlywed—and a widow—in the space of four months overwhelms her. Though the sisters were never close, she starts to confide in Ainsley, especially when she learns her late husband was keeping a secret from her.



Despite the murky blended-family dynamic that’s always separated them, Ainsley’s and Kate’s heartaches bind their summer together when they come to terms with the inevitable imperfection of relationships and family—and the possibility of one day finding love again.













