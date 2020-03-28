Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. How to start a business? Step by Step Guide
  2. 2. 1. Make a Plan The most important part of any business idea is to have a solid plan, it is necessary for idea to be logical and achievable. Unique ideas are good but they do need some sort of rationality behind them. Make sure your business plan is:  Precise  Rational  Stable
  3. 3. 2. Check Rationality If your plan is nor rational, there is little hope that it will make it through the harsh market, it can actually cause a lot of loss for anyone investing in it. Make sure you do proper market research, read up about the product you want to sell, check the demographics and most importantly, if your service/product has the potential to sell.
  4. 4. Financial Plan Plan your finances, how much money do you have? How much will you need? Check the market, check the product cost, revenue and profit. Can you afford to start this company? What is the risk? What do you need to check in this plan?  Cost of Product or Service  Revenue per unit  6 month turnover  Current finances
  5. 5. Create a Business structure How will you start out? What is your plan to get your business started, do you have any money in reserve that you will use on this business or will you need investments?  Set up  Equipment  Office  Registration  Copyright
  6. 6. Register name Make sure your company name is selected and available for registration. You need to make sure to find something that does not already exist. The name has to be;  Catchy  Not too long  Easy to remember  Available online
  7. 7. Buy Domain About online availability, remember to get a name that is available as a domain, you can get variants in a name for a domain but websites with domains that look like children username, don’t make it very far. It’s important to remember that you make your business through online visibility. Domain names need to be  Strong  Frequently searched  Easy to search  Easy for SEO use  Precise
