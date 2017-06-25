ESTIMACION DE COSTO EN LOS PROYECTOS PONENTE EDWIN PERALTA VICUÑA
CONCEPTO Los costos considerado en un proyecto van a tener diferente inversión. En la etapa de formulación, los procesos e...
Clasificación de los cotos
Por los elementos que contiene
Por ejemplo:
SE FABRICAN ZAPATILLAS Produ ccion Comer cializa ción Admin istrati vo Financ iero Mater ia prima MOD CIF DIREC TOS INDIR ...
Estimacion de costo en los proyectos

Muestra las pautas para estimar costos en los proyectos de inversión.

Estimacion de costo en los proyectos

  1. 1. ESTIMACION DE COSTO EN LOS PROYECTOS PONENTE EDWIN PERALTA VICUÑA
  2. 2. CONCEPTO Los costos considerado en un proyecto van a tener diferente inversión. En la etapa de formulación, los procesos elementales para un correcto costeo son dos: la estimación de costos y la preparación de presupuestos.
  3. 3. Clasificación de los cotos
  4. 4. Por los elementos que contiene
  5. 5. Por ejemplo:
  6. 6. SE FABRICAN ZAPATILLAS Produ ccion Comer cializa ción Admin istrati vo Financ iero Mater ia prima MOD CIF DIREC TOS INDIR ECTOS Pasadores Pegamento Luz de planta Obreros Cuero Administradores Secretaria de vendedores Vendedores Vigilancia planta Personal de limpieza de la planta Personal de limpieza administrativos y ventas Unidades de mantenimiento de planta POR FUNCION POR SUS ELEMENTOS POR PRODUCT O

