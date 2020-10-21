Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
4.1. FACTOR 1: MISIÓN, VISIÓN Y PROYECTO INSTITUCIONAL 1 Categoría Ponderación Calificación Grado de cumplimiento Importan...
2 LIC. EN INFORMÁTIC A forma licenciados con dominio de tecnologías de la información y comunicación, los medios audiovisu...
3 La institución mediante la ejecución de su Proyecto Institucional (PEI), apoya a los estudiantes del programa con bajos ...
4 La Licenciatura en Informática es un programa gestor y líder en este aspecto en el que ha venido formando estudiantes co...
4.1.2. Característica 2: Proyecto Educativo del Programa 5 Categoría Ponderación Calificación Grado de cumplimiento Indisp...
6 Lic. en informátic a Realiza revisiones periódicas de su Proyecto Educativo (PEP) Lideradas por el Comité de Acreditació...
7 El modelo pedagógico del programa permite la participación de los estudiantes y la mediación del docente en los ambiente...
4.1.3. Característica 3: Relevancia académica y pertinencia social del programa 8 Categoría Ponderación Calificación Grado...
9 El programa, teniendo en cuenta el análisis de las tendencias y líneas de desarrollo de la profesión en el ámbito local,...
10 Plan curricular de Licenciatura en Informática La correspondencia entre el perfil laboral y ocupacional del sector y el...
4.1.4. Análisis global del FACTOR 1 11
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Factor 1

18 views

Published on

Misión, visión y proyecto institucional

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Factor 1

  1. 1. 4.1. FACTOR 1: MISIÓN, VISIÓN Y PROYECTO INSTITUCIONAL 1 Categoría Ponderación Calificación Grado de cumplimiento Importante 5 4,65 Alto grado 4.1.1. Característica 1: Misión, visión y proyecto institucional El Proyecto Educativo Institucional direcciona las acciones y decisiones del programa en sus diferentes dimensiones, en coherencia con el propósito misional de la institución de “…formar integralmente personas capaces de interactuar en un mundo globalizado…”, cumpliendo los objetivos y competencias consignados en el PEP que apuntan a la formación integral, con un currículo flexible y pertinente que refuerza esta intención.
  2. 2. 2 LIC. EN INFORMÁTIC A forma licenciados con dominio de tecnologías de la información y comunicación, los medios audiovisuales y de la investigación Interactuar globalmente Responder a las necesidades de su entorno local garantizando su sostenibilidadCapace s de:
  3. 3. 3 La institución mediante la ejecución de su Proyecto Institucional (PEI), apoya a los estudiantes del programa con bajos recursos mediante: 1. El fraccionamiento del costo de matrícula hasta tres cuotas 2. Plan Padrino 3. Becas trabajo Contemplados a través de los programas de Bienestar Universitario y el plan de gobierno institucional. Igualmente aplica mecanismos de excepción para ingreso a grupos étnicos, personas con discapacidad, deportistas y talentos excepcionales
  4. 4. 4 La Licenciatura en Informática es un programa gestor y líder en este aspecto en el que ha venido formando estudiantes con diferentes discapacidades Auditiva Visual Motora Para lo cual ha implementado diversas estrategias de accesibilidad, tecnológicas y pedagógicas según el caso; las cuales han permitido una adecuada integración al entorno universitario y el desarrollo exitoso de sus estudios.
  5. 5. 4.1.2. Característica 2: Proyecto Educativo del Programa 5 Categoría Ponderación Calificación Grado de cumplimiento Indispensable 8 4,93 Se cumple plenamente Desde esta perspectiva, se logran unificar criterios articuladores del pensamiento discursivo y la actuación de los diferentes agentes de la comunidad educativa, dinamizando una relación dialogal activa en los procesos de enseñanza-aprendizaje del conocimiento científico-tecnológico y los contextos local, regional y global.
  6. 6. 6 Lic. en informátic a Realiza revisiones periódicas de su Proyecto Educativo (PEP) Lideradas por el Comité de Acreditación y Currículo en la que participan representantes de toda la Comunidad académica para luego ser socializados en el aula de clase
  7. 7. 7 El modelo pedagógico del programa permite la participación de los estudiantes y la mediación del docente en los ambientes de formación de manera que vivencien un proceso de comprensión y aprendizaje alrededor de objetos de conocimientos científicos diversos La búsqueda de sentido en la construcción de saberes aplicables al análisis y solución de situaciones problémicas identificadas en el contexto educativo La principal intención es: Por lo cual se han desarrollado: Capacitación a los docentes, liderados por expertos del Programa de Psicopedagogía de la Facultad, que garanticen una adecuada implementación del modelo pedagógico en los planes de curso y en las diferentes actividades académicas
  8. 8. 4.1.3. Característica 3: Relevancia académica y pertinencia social del programa 8 Categoría Ponderación Calificación Grado de cumplimiento Deseable 3 4,45 Alto grado El programa sigue teniendo una gran aceptación en la región, en el 2016 se tenía un promedio de 165 inscritos y a 2019 ascendió a 182, es decir un incremento del 10%
  9. 9. 9 El programa, teniendo en cuenta el análisis de las tendencias y líneas de desarrollo de la profesión en el ámbito local, regional, nacional e internacional, continúa perfilando su formación, con el fin de permitir a los estudiantes implementar en escenarios educativos como: Gamificación Realidad virtual aumentada y mixta Aula invertida B- learningAprendizaj e basado en problemas Inteligenci a artificial en educación Alfabetizació n mediática informacional Transmedi a Aprendizaj e basado en proyectos
  10. 10. 10 Plan curricular de Licenciatura en Informática La correspondencia entre el perfil laboral y ocupacional del sector y el perfil profesional Sigue en permanente ajuste conforme a las necesidades de progreso local, regional, del país, y estándares internacionales declarados por la cultura tecnológica y sociedad digital de la época Conserva elementos relacionados para titulaciones similares, con créditos con posibilidades de homologar y hacer parte de redes académicas e investigativas como Repetic, Red iberoamericana de informática educativa y Ribiecol
  11. 11. 4.1.4. Análisis global del FACTOR 1 11

×