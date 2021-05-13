Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Modelo de Calidad NAJE
Descripción El modelo de calidad para evaluar software o recursos digitales que combina atributos del modelo FURPS y de la...
Atributos Y Subcriterios
Portatilidad – Portabilidad Se refiere a que los elementos del software o RED evaluado armonicen en diferentes ambientes i...
Usabilidad Se refiere al uso y posibles aplicaciones que tenga el software o recurso educativo digital.  Factores humanos...
Soporte Refiere a la capacidad del software o RED de adaptarse a nuevas características o funciones solicitadas.  Adaptab...
Prestación Se refiere al rendimiento, velocidad y eficiencia del software o RED.  Velocidad de procesamiento  Eficiencia...
Confiabilidad Se refiere a la solidez y robustez del software o RED.  Recuperabilidad.  Precisión.  Predicción.
Funcionabilidad Se refiere a las características que debería tener el software para su ejecución.  Características y capa...
Así el modelo de calidad NAJE se convierte en una herramienta para una evaluación rápida, eficiente y detallada de recurso...
¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
66 views
May. 13, 2021

Modelo de calidad NAJE

Modelo de Evaluación NAJE
Modelo de Calidad NAJE

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modelo de calidad NAJE

  1. 1. Modelo de Calidad NAJE
  2. 2. Descripción El modelo de calidad para evaluar software o recursos digitales que combina atributos del modelo FURPS y de la norma ISO-9126, de manera cualitativa indicando el cumplimiento de los atributos y escribiendo de manera detallada las características observadas en el recurso digital por revisar.
  3. 3. Atributos Y Subcriterios
  4. 4. Portatilidad – Portabilidad Se refiere a que los elementos del software o RED evaluado armonicen en diferentes ambientes informáticos.  Adaptabilidad.  Facilidad de Instalación.  Conformidad  Capacidad de reemplazo.
  5. 5. Usabilidad Se refiere al uso y posibles aplicaciones que tenga el software o recurso educativo digital.  Factores humanos.  Estética.  Consistencia.  Documentación.
  6. 6. Soporte Refiere a la capacidad del software o RED de adaptarse a nuevas características o funciones solicitadas.  Adaptabilidad.  Extensibilidad.  Mantenibilidad.  Compatibilidad.  Configurabilidad.  Capacidad de configuración  Requisitos de instalación.
  7. 7. Prestación Se refiere al rendimiento, velocidad y eficiencia del software o RED.  Velocidad de procesamiento  Eficiencia  Consumo de recurso.  Rendimiento efectivo total.  Productividad.  Tiempo de respuesta.
  8. 8. Confiabilidad Se refiere a la solidez y robustez del software o RED.  Recuperabilidad.  Precisión.  Predicción.
  9. 9. Funcionabilidad Se refiere a las características que debería tener el software para su ejecución.  Características y capacidades del programa  Generalidades de las funciones  Seguridad del sistema
  10. 10. Así el modelo de calidad NAJE se convierte en una herramienta para una evaluación rápida, eficiente y detallada de recursos educativos digitales, software u otros medios digitales que sirvan para capacitar personas en todos los aspectos.
  11. 11. ¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!

×