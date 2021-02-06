Successfully reported this slideshow.
SPONSORSHIP What is done for investors
THE PROCESS
Revenue Sponsorship cost per actual account case # 2600 $2,500.00 Video Production cost $142.00 Writer $ 50.00 Google Paid...
Process &amp; sponsor with numbers

When you can acquire a sponsor and then maintain a 70% margin it shows that the potential is really a GameChanger

  3. 3. Revenue Sponsorship cost per actual account case # 2600 $2,500.00 Video Production cost $142.00 Writer $ 50.00 Google Paid Clicks $ 50.00 Social Media Posting $120.00 Creative $ 75.00 TOTAL $437.00 Current this case 17.48% Average about 30% as did in case number 2514
