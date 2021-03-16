Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DOFUS lahistoria Investigación Deoperaciones Es una disciplina que consiste en la aplicación de métodos analíticos avanzados. MAYO 2020 © Copyright 20xx
  2. 2. DOFUS La investigación de operaciones es una herramienta básica para la toma de las decisiones en las empresas por su enfoque cuantitativo, apoyada por las matemáticas. Las primeras investigaciones de operaciones fueron puestas en práctica a principios de la segunda guerra mundial, para desarrollar estrategias y tácticas de guerra. Para todo esto, los altos mandos militares americanos e ingleses hicieron un llamado a todos los científicos para que diseñaran este método, desarrollando primero el “radar”. En 1950 se introdujo a la industria, los negocios y el gobierno, un ejemplo sobresaliente es el método “Simplex” para resolver problemas de programación lineal, desarrollada en 1947 por George Dantzing. El auge mayor para darle la aplicación universal en casi todas las empresas del mundo fue con el inicio de las computadoras en 1980. Es una disciplina que consiste en la aplicación de métodos analíticos avanzados con el propósito de apoyar el proceso de toma de decisiones, identificando los mejores cursos de acción posibles. este contexto la Investigación de Operaciones utiliza técnicas de modelamiento matemático, análisis estadístico y optimización matemática, con el objetivo de alcanzar soluciones óptimas o cercanas a ellas cuando se enfrentan problemas de decisión complejos. Se espera que las decisiones alcanzadas mediante el uso de un modelo de investigación operativa sean significativamente mejores en comparación a aquellas decisiones que se podrían tomar haciendo uso de la simple intuición o experiencia del tomador de decisiones. Investigación de Operaciones Definición
  3. 3. DOFUS Leer todos los detalles en la página 3 © Copyright 20xx La Investigación de Operaciones se complementa con otras disciplinas como la Ingeniería Industrial y la Gestión de Operaciones. En términos estrictos un modelo de optimización considera una función objetivo en una o varias variables que se desea maximizar (por ejemplo el ingreso o beneficio asociado a un plan de producción) o por el contrario minimizar (por ejemplo los costos de una firma, el riesgo asociado a una decisión, la pérdida de un alternativa, entre otros). Conceptualización Básica Construcción De Modelos Los problemas de toma de decisiones se pueden clasificar en dos categorías: modelos de decisión determinísticos y modelos de decisión probabilísticos. En los modelos determinísticos, las buenas decisiones se basan en sus buenos resultados. Se consigue lo deseado de manera "determinística", es decir, libre de riesgo. Esto depende de la influencia que puedan tener los factores no controlables, en la determinación de los resultados de una decisión y también en la cantidad de información.
  4. 4. DOFUS © Copyright 20xx Disfruta de tu copia GRATUITA Proceso De Investigacion De Operacipnes
  5. 5. DOFUS Eltítulode lanoticia principal © Copyright 20xx Disfruta de tu copia GRATUITA Areas de aplicacion
  6. 6. DOFUS May 2020 Autores: Yohandra Zambrano EdwarMolina FroylanderSuarez

