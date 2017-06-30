República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación, Ciencia y tecnología. Maracaibo, Estado...
Metalurgia de polvos La Metalurgia de polvos es un proceso de fabricación que, partiendo de polvos finos y tras su compact...
Ventaja y Desventaja Ventajas La fabricación de objetos sólidos a partir de polvos, sin pasar por la fase líquida, ha sido...
 Los polvos metálicos son más caros que los metales en forma sólida y difíciles de almacenar  El costo del equipo para l...
metálicas producto de los procesos de la metalurgia de los polvos son producto de la mezcla de diversos polvos de metales ...
La manufactura del polvo es muy importante y se debe trabajar bajo ciertas especificaciones, las cuales determinan las car...
i) Esferoidal Aplicaciones  Gran variedad de formas.  Alto control del tamaño y forma de los poros.  Filtros para: polí...
La Pulvimetalurgia se identifica como un proceso eficiente, de alta productividad, con ahorro de energía y materias primas...
de aberturas que posee la malla por pulgada lineal, Así, un número alto de malla indica un tamaño menor de partícula. En g...
El factor de pureza es de gran importancia debido a que el polvo puede contaminarse y/o reaccionar con el medio ambiente, ...
Consiste en dejar crecer un depósito metálico sobre una placa metálica (cátodo), suspendida en un tanque conteniendo un el...
Este proceso consiste en el desmenuzamiento o pulverización mecánica del metal e implica la fragmentación o molienda de es...
Metalurgia de polvos

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación, Ciencia y tecnología. Maracaibo, Estado Zulia METALURGIA DE POLVOS Nombre:  Eduardo Sierra CI: 21684404  Samuel Mavarez CI: 24249168 Maracaibo, Junio del 2017
  2. 2. Metalurgia de polvos La Metalurgia de polvos es un proceso de fabricación que, partiendo de polvos finos y tras su compactación para darles una forma determinada (compactado), se calientan en atmósfera controlada (sinterizados) para la obtención de la pieza. Este proceso es adecuado para la fabricación de grandes series de piezas pequeñas de gran precisión, para materiales o mezclas poco comunes y para controlar el grado de porosidad o permeabilidad. El uso de dichas piezas es muy habitual en la maquinaría y herramienta industrial, la automoción o la armería. Más concretamente, son piezas como rodamientos, pistones o válvulas. Los componentes o artículos manufacturados se pueden producir directamente transformando un polvo del material en la forma final deseada. Se pueden producir económicamente partes estructurales de forma neta con contorno relativamente complejo y con alta precisión. La producción y el tratamiento del polvo influyen en la calidad del producto. El polvo se obtiene mediante muchas técnicas, se sujeta a varios pasos preparatorios, y se consolida para darle forma y resistencia temporal hasta que el sinterizado establece los enlaces metalúrgicos. Este proceso, una vez obtenidos los polvos metálicos se puede resumir en tres partes principales: 1. La mezcla: Se deben mezclar los polvos metálicos con sus respectivas adiciones (dependiendo de las propiedades deseadas para la pieza terminada), creando una mezcla homogénea de ingredientes. 2. El compactado: Se compacta la mezcla obteniendo así la forma y el tamaño deseado de la pieza. Este compactado sólo requiere la suficiente cohesión para ser manejada con seguridad y transportada a la siguiente etapa. 3. El sinterizado: Es el proceso de calentar los comprimidos crudos en un horno con atmósfera controlada, hasta una temperatura menor al punto de fusión, pero lo suficientemente alta para permitir la adhesión (fusión) de las partículas individuales. Se ingresan las piezas a un horno con temperatura controlada que no exceda el punto de fundición del metal base. A esta temperatura los enlaces mecánicos entre los polvos obtenidos por el compactado se transforman en enlaces metalúrgicos, dándole así sus principales propiedades de resistencia. Este procedimiento se conoce como sinterizado.
  3. 3. Ventaja y Desventaja Ventajas La fabricación de objetos sólidos a partir de polvos, sin pasar por la fase líquida, ha sido usada cuando hay problemas técnicos tales como: 1) Alto punto de fusión (tungsteno, molibdeno), o gran diferencia entre los puntos de fusión de los elementos de aleación. 2) Fácil contaminación del metal fundido por la atmósfera o por el crisol o material del Molde. 3) Obtención de un tamaño de grano demasiado grande y/o estructuras segregadas durante la solidificación que dificulta la laminación o extrusión posterior del material. Una segunda ventaja importante es la habilidad de producir aleaciones o combinaciones de materiales (por ejemplo metales con cerámicas) que no son controlables por relaciones en diagramas de fases (solubles mutuamente), como sería el caso de la solidificación de un líquido. Por ejemplo, escobillas para motores eléctricos de cobre - carbono y herramientas de corte metal - cerámicas. La tercera razón es de índole económica. Piezas pequeñas tales como engranajes, bujes, etc. Pueden hacerse con dimensiones muy precisas por prensado y sinterizado de polvos. La ventaja reside principalmente en la eliminación o minimización del maquinado. La materia prima se aprovecha prácticamente en un 100% puesto que no hay pérdidas a través de cada una de las etapas de fabricación. El proceso asegura la uniformidad de las dimensiones y de las propiedades de las piezas a través, de las operaciones repetitivas, idénticas para series extremadamente grandes. Una ventaja más respecto a este proceso de conformado es que se puede obtener en forma económica la combinación de metales y no metales para la fabricación de piezas, como en el caso de la industria eléctrica en la cual las escobillas de los motores y los contactos deben tener conductividad apropiada, pero a la vez ser resistentes al desgaste y al arco eléctrico que se forma al hacer el contacto. Cabe destacar que durante la selección de este proceso de conformado, el desperdicio de material se reduce. Aproximadamente el 97% del polvo que se emplea inicialmente se convierte en producto, además, este proceso se puede automatizar, lo que permite reducir sus costos y lograr una calidad en el producto Desventajas
  4. 4.  Los polvos metálicos son más caros que los metales en forma sólida y difíciles de almacenar  El costo del equipo para la producción de los polvos es alto  Es recomendable solo para producciones en masa  Algunos polvos de granos finos presentan riesgo de explosión, como aluminio, magnesio, zirconio y titanio.  Es difícil hacer productos con diseños complicados  Existen algunas dificultades térmicas en el proceso de sinterizado, especialmente con los materiales de bajo punto de fusión  Algunos productos pueden fabricarse por otros procedimientos más económicamente.  El manejo y almacenamiento de los polvos requiere de especial cuidado, a fin de evitar la degradación del material con respecto al tiempo y en algunos casos riesgo de incendio en el metal en polvo.  Limitaciones en la forma de las piezas, ya que se debe de considerar que los polvos difícilmente fluyen en sentido horizontal (lateralmente) dentro de los moldes o dados cuando se efectúa la compresión de ellos.  La variación en la densidad del material a través de la pieza, especialmente si se tiene una geometría compleja Producción, mezcla y preparación, compresión, calentamiento y características de los polvos metálicos. Producción de polvos metálicos Los polvos metálicos pueden producirse por medio de 4 tecnologías: - La trituración de metales sólidos - La desintegración mecánica de metales fundidos - Por procedimientos químicos - Por electrodeposición. En este proceso no siempre se utiliza el calor, pero cuando se utiliza este debe mantenerse debajo de la temperatura de fusión de los metales a trabajar. Cuando se aplica calor en el proceso subsecuente de la metalurgia de los polvos se le conoce como sinterizado, este proceso genera la unión de partículas finas con lo que se mejora la resistencia de los productos y otras de sus propiedades. Las piezas
  5. 5. metálicas producto de los procesos de la metalurgia de los polvos son producto de la mezcla de diversos polvos de metales que se complementan en sus características. Así se pueden obtener metales con cobalto, tungsteno o grafito según para qué va a ser utilizado el material que se fabrica. El metal en forma de polvo es más caro que en forma sólida y el proceso es sólo recomendable para la producción en masa de los productos, en general el costo de producción de piezas producto de polvo metálico es más alto que el de la fundición, sin embargo es justificable y rentable por las propiedades excepcionales que se obtienen con este procedimiento. Existen productos que no pueden ser fabricados y otros no compiten por las tolerancias que se logran con este método de fabricación La mezcla Se debe mezclar los polvos metálicos con sus respectivas adiciones, creando una mezcla homogénea de ingredientes. La combinación se refiere a la mezcla de polvos de diferente composición química, teniéndose la ventaja de poder combinar varias aleaciones metálicas que sería imposible o muy difícil producir por otro medio. El mezclado se refiere a la mezcla de polvos de la misma composición química, pero que pueden tener diferente tamaño de partícula. Esta operación es esencial para la uniformidad del producto terminado. La distribución del tamaño de la partícula deseada se obtiene combinando de antemano los diferentes tipos de polvos usados. Los polvos de aleación, los lubricantes y los agentes de volatilización para dar una cantidad de porosidad deseada se agregan a los polvos combinados durante el mezclamiento. El tiempo para mezclamiento puede variar desde unos pocos minutos hasta varios días, dependiendo de la experiencia y de los resultados deseados. El sobre mezclamiento debe evitarse en muchos casos, ya que puede disminuir el tamaño de la partícula y endurecer por trabajo las partículas Preparación Hay una gran variedad de procesos para producir polvos de metales. Existe una relación entre un método específico de producción de polvos y las propiedades deseadas de los productos de metalurgia de polvos. Métodos más importantes: - Atomización Reducción de óxidos - Depositación electrolítica Características
  6. 6. La manufactura del polvo es muy importante y se debe trabajar bajo ciertas especificaciones, las cuales determinan las características últimas y las propiedades físicas y mecánicas de las partes compactadas. El resultado final alcanzado después del sinterizado están altamente ligados con las características del polvo tales como: - Tamaño de la partícula y la distribución del tamaño - Condición de la superficie - Forma de las partículas - Densidad aparente Además de la composición química y la pureza. Forma: Ésta característica es importante respecto al empaquetamiento y flujo de los polvos. Las partículas de forma esférica tienen excelentes cualidades de sinterizado y dan como resultado características físicas uniformes del producto final; sin embargo, se ha encontrado que las partículas de forma irregular son superiores para el moldeo práctico. Formas de Partículas a) Acicular b) Angular c) Dendrítica d) Fibrosa e) Placas f) Granular g) Irregular h) Nodular
  7. 7. i) Esferoidal Aplicaciones  Gran variedad de formas.  Alto control del tamaño y forma de los poros.  Filtros para: polímeros, agua, gases, fluidos hidráulicos, fuel, lubricantes.
  8. 8. La Pulvimetalurgia se identifica como un proceso eficiente, de alta productividad, con ahorro de energía y materias primas. Consecuentemente, la tecnología de polvos, está creciendo y remplazando métodos tradicionales para conformar piezas metálicas como la fundición y la forja. Además, es una técnica de manufactura flexible y útil para un amplio rango de aplicaciones, como por ejemplo compuestos resistentes al desgaste, filamentos de tungsteno para ampolletas, restauraciones dentales, rodamientos auto-lubricantes, engranes de transmisión para automóviles, componentes eléctricos, refuerzos para tecnología nuclear, implantes ortopédicos, filtros, pilas recargables, y piezas para aeronaves. Otros ejemplos son los discos de esmerilar, brocas y herramientas de corte y desbaste. Distribución por tamaño de la partícula. El tamaño de las partículas tiene que ver con su forma, pudiendo considerarse una o más dimensiones. Por ejemplo, si la partícula tiene forma esférica se requiere una sola dimensión, son embargo, para otras formas se puede requerir dos o más dimensiones. Una forma simple que se emplea en la medición de la forma de la partícula es su relación entre la dimensión Máxima y la mínima. Para una partícula esférica es de 1.0 pero para un grano acicular puede ser 2 a 4. El método más común para obtener el tamaño de la partícula es por medio de cribas de diferente tamaño de malla, empleándose el término número de malla para indicar el número
  9. 9. de aberturas que posee la malla por pulgada lineal, Así, un número alto de malla indica un tamaño menor de partícula. En general, se prefiere un polvo más fino sobre un polvo más grueso ya que los metales más finos tienen menores tamaños de poros y mayores áreas de contacto, lo cual lleva generalmente a mejores propiedades físicas después de sinterizar. Compresibilidad. La compactación de los polvos es una etapa de gran importancia, dado que es aquí donde se conforma la pieza a su forma y dimensiones finales. La forma, tamaña y condición de las partículas son características que deben de cuidarse ya que pueden influir desfavorablemente en el proceso de compactación de la pieza. Las partículas de polvo que hayan sido endurecidas por deformación en la etapa de mezclado suelen presentar mayor dificultad para compactarse, de la misma manera si todas las partículas tienen igual tamaño y forma será muy difícil compactarlas y alcanzar una gran densidad debido a que habrá mayor número de huecos. En este sentido, es mucho mejor poder mezclar partículas de formas y tamaños diferentes ya que de esta manera se pueden llenar mejor los huecos entre partículas de polvo y lograr una mejor compactación. Fluidez. El polvo debe de fluir dentro de la matriz o molde con facilidad a fin de garantizar el llenado completo. La garantía de una buena pieza se basa en que el polvo fluya en forma adecuada y llene totalmente el molde. En algunos casos es necesario y conveniente mezclar el polvo metálico con un polímero o un aglutinante a base de cera (moldeo por inyección), el cual permite que el polvo metálico fluya fácilmente asegurando el llenado total dela cavidad del molde. A continuación el compacto se calienta en un horno abaja temperatura a fin de quemar el polímero o bien el aglutinante se puede eliminar por medio de un solvente Propiedades químicas.
  10. 10. El factor de pureza es de gran importancia debido a que el polvo puede contaminarse y/o reaccionar con el medio ambiente, oxidándose, lo que en muchos casos impedirá que se lleve a cabo una buena unión por difusión entre partículas en la etapa de sinterizado, lo que a su vez trae como consecuencia una pieza de maña calidad que no cumplirá con los requerimientos mecánicos para la que fue fabricada. Densidad aparente. El peso de la cantidad de polvo sin apretar necesaria para llenar completamente una cavidad de molde dada es la densidad aparente. Aumentar la gravedad específica o densidad del material incrementa la densidad aparente. Una forma efectiva de aumentar la densidad aparente es llenar los espacios entre las partículas con tamaños más pequeños, lo cual origina un arreglo de llenado, conocido como empaquetamiento intersticial; sin embargo, aun las partículas más pequeñas no pueden llenar completamente los poros. Aún es posible que la adición de partículas más pequeñas disminuya la densidad aparente (efecto contrario al deseado) por la formación de cavidades arqueadas. Es una propiedad de gran importancia para las operaciones de moldeado y sinterizado. Los polvos con baja densidad aparente requieren un mayor ciclo de compresión y cavidades más profundas para producir un aglomerado de densidad y tamaño dados. La tendencia del comprimido a encogerse durante el sinterizado parece disminuir al aumentar la densidad aparente. Fabricación de los Polvos Metálicos. Las características de un material en polvo están influenciadas por la forma en la que se obtiene. Existen varios métodos para la obtención de polvos. Es importante tener presente que antes de poder obtener el material en forma de polvo debe de obtenerse en su forma pura. Método de Reducción. Este es un proceso químico y consiste en hacer reaccionar mineral refinado a función de obtenerlo como un producto de buena pureza. Se trabaja con este método la reducción de óxidos metálicos, haciéndolos reaccionar a fin de eliminar el oxígeno, para lo cual se requiere de un agente reductor como puede ser el hidrogeno o el monóxido de carbono. Los óxidos metálicos se reducen quedando partículas de polvo metálico de muy buena pureza. Las partículas de polvo metálico así obtenidas suelen ser esponjosas y porosas, con formas esféricas o angulares y de tamaño uniforme. Polvo de hierro, níquel, cobalto, cobre, molibdeno y tungsteno. Método por Electrólisis.
  11. 11. Consiste en dejar crecer un depósito metálico sobre una placa metálica (cátodo), suspendida en un tanque conteniendo un electrolito (soluciones acuosas o sales fundidas) y la fuente de metal empleada para hacer el depósito que forma el ánodo. Después de un periodo de exposición a una cierta corriente, durante un cierto tiempo, se retira la placa del electrolito, se seca y se separa el metal depositado, el cual se muele posteriormente para producir partículas del tamaño deseado. Este método se emplea para producir polvo de cobre, berilio, plata, tantalio, hierro y titanio de lo más puro que puede conseguirse. Atomizado. Consiste en enviar un chorro de aire, gas inerte o agua sobre un flujo de metal fundido, formándose de esta manera partículas de distinto tamaño al solidificar el metal, formándose así el polvo metálico. Se emplea en la producción de polvos de zinc, estaño, plomo y aluminio. Perdigonado. El metal fundido se vierte a través de una pequeña abertura. Las gotas se transforman en pequeñas partículas al pasar a través de aire o cuando se agitan y enfrían en agua. El tamaño de partícula que se obtiene no es muy pequeño ya que la tensión superficial del material al formarse la gota, impide que pueda salir a través de aberturas muy pequeñas. Este proceso se puede emplear para la producción de polvo de la mayoría de los metales. Pulverización o Trituración.
  12. 12. Este proceso consiste en el desmenuzamiento o pulverización mecánica del metal e implica la fragmentación o molienda de este, la cual se lleva a cabo por trituración por rodillos, en molinos de bolas, molino de martillos, pudiéndose producir polvos cas con cualquier grado de finura, o esmerilado de metales frágiles o menos dúctiles. Aleación Metálica. En este proceso se mezclan polvos de dos o más metales puros en un molino de bolas, a fin de que por la acción mecánica de las bolas sobre las partículas de polvo metálicas, están se rompan y se unan entre si por difusión, formándose los polvos de aleación

