2015 SISMOLOGIA
“AÑO DE LA DIVERSIFICACIÓN PRODUCTIVA Y DEL FORTALECIMIENTO DE LA EDUCACIÓN” U. N.: “San Luis Gonzaga” de ICA Facultad: In...
DEDICATORIA Gracias a esas personas importantes en nuestras vidas, que siempre estuvieron listas para brindarnos toda su ayuda, respondemos a ese apoyo dedicándoles el presente trabajo.
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 5 INTRODUCCIÓN Los primeros filósofos naturales se interes...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 6 SISMOLOGIA I. ANTECEDENTES: A. SISMOLOGIA COMO CIENCIA L...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 7 de los materiales de construcción, Mallet propuso que lo...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 8 C. TEORIAS MODERNAS DE LA SISMOLOGIA: Para explicar cómo...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 9 vertical y horizontal; hoy en día esos desplazamientos s...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 10 II. SISMOS: Un sismo es un temblor o una sacudida de la...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 11 qué tan grande sea la zona de concentración del esfuerz...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 12  Borde convergente, relacionado con placas que se encu...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 13 Cuandolas placas se ven sometidas a tensiones mayores a...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 14  Cinturón Eurasiático-Melanésico, (Alpino-Himalaya) qu...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 15 Si comparamos la distribución mundial de epicentros (si...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 16 B. Actividad Volcánica: Es muy poco frecuente, pero cua...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 17 Temporalmente, este tipo de actividadsísmica se present...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 18 o Th: Tremor volcánicocon contenidoen altas frecuencias...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 19 por el aumento brusco de amplitud de la señal y un incr...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 20  Deslizamiento en inclinación. El deslizamiento se lle...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 21 Diferencia de niveles producida por falla sísmica
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 22 La teoría de que los sismos ocurren cuandola fricciónha...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 23 Aunque las causas mencionadas anteriormente son las pri...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 24 Mientras que las ondas de cuerpo siempre aparecen en lo...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 25 ii. Ondas S (Ondas Secundarias, De Cizalla, Laterales O...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 26 Las ondas de Rayleigh se llaman así en honor a Lord Ray...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 27 Las ondas P son las primeras en llegar, ya que la veloc...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 28 Mw: Nueva escala de magnitud denominada escala sismológ...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 29 modificada a repetición. Entre dichas modificaciones se...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 30 Luego de la ocurrencia de un terremoto, se realiza una ...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 31 o Efectos o descripciones de cómo son sentidos y percib...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 32 En Ica, parte de la iglesia del Señor de Luren colapsó ...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 33  Movimientos en masa distribuidos en orden de mayor af...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 34 VI. MEDICION DE SISMOS Para conocer las características...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 35 al viajar desde el lugar donde ocurre la liberación de ...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 36 Cada uno de estos ocho recipientes, se encuentran ident...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 37 Por su parte el científico ruso Boris Galitzen (1862–19...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 38 del movimiento, a lo largo del tiempo. d. Un sistema de...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 39 suelo: dos direcciones horizontales perpendiculares, y ...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 40 El mecanismo consiste usualmente en una masa suspendida...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 41 Los sismómetros comúnmente registran movimientos de muc...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 42 Un acelerógrafo puede ser referido como un sismógrafo d...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 43 i. Estimar el valor máximo de aceleración del suelo dur...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 44 El sismógrafo se caracteriza por su alta sensibilidad, ...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 45 La zonificación geotécnica es aquella que delimita zona...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 46 aproximadamente, no ocurre un gran evento sísmico (sism...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 47 Se debe recalcar que no existen metodologías estándares...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 48 A través de esta perspectiva, el análisis de la vulnera...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 49 diseñadas para resistir sismos, concreto de baja resist...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 50 La vulnerabilidad de cualquier elemento de una ciudad o...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 51  DENSIDAD DE POBLACIÓN.- Es el grado de concentración ...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 52 E. PATRIMONIO HISTÓRICO.- Comprende los ambientes histó...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 53 líneas vitales, serios daños a la integridad física de ...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 54 En la ciudad de Los Aquijes, el 21.22% de las construcc...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 55
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 56 XI. RIESGO SÍSMICO El riesgo se incrementa con el facto...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 57 ESTIMACIÓN DE LOS ESCENARIOS DE RIESGO. El riesgo a que...
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 58 ESCENARIO DE RIESGO ANTE FENÓMENOS DE ORIGEN GEOLÓGICO....
U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 59 Como puede verse, aunque la totalidad de las seis ciuda...
  2. 2. “AÑO DE LA DIVERSIFICACIÓN PRODUCTIVA Y DEL FORTALECIMIENTO DE LA EDUCACIÓN” U. N.: “San Luis Gonzaga” de ICA Facultad: Ingeniería CIVIL Tema: “SISMOLOGÍA” Curso: ANÁLISIS SÍSMICO Profesor: Ing. BULEJE GUILLEN, José. Integrantes: CANALES ESPINOZA, Stephanie L. HUAMANI GARCIA, Anthony E. HUAYANAY VILLA, Juan J. HUIRSE GARCIA, Analucia. PATRON ROMAN, Michel. VALDIVIA HEREDIA, Juan Diego. Ciclo - Grupo: X - “B” ICA - PERÚ
  3. 3. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 4 DEDICATORIA Gracias a esas personas importantes en nuestras vidas, que siempre estuvieron listas para brindarnos toda su ayuda, respondemos a ese apoyo dedicándoles el presente trabajo.
  4. 4. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 5 INTRODUCCIÓN Los primeros filósofos naturales se interesaban por todas la manifestaciones de la realidad, sin embargo, a medida que progresaban las ciencias, comenzaron las especializaciones. Originalmente las ciencias se subdividieron en cuatro ramas fundamentales: La Química que estudia las propiedades de la materia, la Física que estudia las fuerzas que actúan sobre la materia, la Geología que estudia la materia como se presenta en la Tierra y la Biología que estudia la materia en los organismos vivientes. Luego se agregaron la Astronomía que se ocupa del resto del universo y las Matemáticas que estudian las formas y los números. Por definición, Geofísica es la aplicación de los principios y prácticas de la Física para la resolución de los problemas relacionados con la Tierra. Puede decirse que surgió de la Física y de la Geología. En sus inicios la Geofísica se subdividía en Meteorología, Hidrología, Oceanografía, Sismología, Vulcanología, Geomagnetismo, Geodesia, Geodinámica, Glaciología, Geotermia y Geo cronología. Incluso llegó a llamársela Geofísica de Tierra Sólida, Húmeda y Gaseosa. Hoy, muchas de las ciencias mencionadas tuvieron tan rápido crecimiento que les permitió independizarse de la Geofísica, como es el caso de la SISMOLOGIA.
  5. 5. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 6 SISMOLOGIA I. ANTECEDENTES: A. SISMOLOGIA COMO CIENCIA La sismología es la ciencia que estudia los terremotos y los fenómenos asociados con ellos. En sus inicios, era considerado una ciencia observacional, hasta que en el último Siglo tuvo un gran avance por el desarrollo tecnológico alcanzado. Este desarrollose ve hoy en la exploraciónsísmica para el petróleo, la evaluacióndel riesgo sísmico, la planificacióneneluso del suelo, incluyendola localizaciónsegura deplantas de energía nuclear, grandes presas, puentes, etc. El simple mecanismo de los primeros sismógrafos, instrumentos que registran los terremotos, ha evolucionado hasta los delicados y sensibles instrumentos de registro digital que hoy tenemos en la actualidad. B. HISTORIA DE LA SISMOLOGIA Quienes viven en zonas de terremotos se han preguntado desde la antigüedad sobre la naturaleza de este fenómeno. Algunos filósofos de la Grecia antigua los atribuían a vientos subterráneos, mientras que otros suponían que eran fuegos en las profundidades de la Tierra. Hacia el año 130 d.C. el erudito chino Chang Heng, pensando que las ondas debían de propagarse por tierra desde el origen, dispuso una vasija de bronce para registrar el paso de estas ondas de forma que ocho bolas se balanceaban con delicadeza en las bocas de ocho dragones situados en la circunferencia de la vasija; una onda sísmica provocaría la caída de una o más de ellas. De esta y otras formas se han observado ondas sísmicas durante siglos, pero no se propusieron teorías más científicas sobre las causas de los terremotos hasta la edad moderna. Una de ellas fue formulada por el ingeniero irlandés Robert Mallet en 1859. Quizá inspirándose en sus conocimientos sobre la fuerza y el comportamiento
  6. 6. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 7 de los materiales de construcción, Mallet propuso que los sismos se producían “bien por la flexión y contención de los materiales elásticos que forman parte de la corteza terrestre, bien por su colapso y fractura”. Más tarde, en la década de 1870, el geólogo inglés John Milne ideó el predecesor de los actuales dispositivos de registro de terremotos, o sismógrafos (del griego, seismos, ‘agitación’). Era un péndulo con una aguja suspendido sobre una plancha de cristal ahumado; fue el primer instrumento utilizado en sismología que permitía discernir entre las ondas primarias y secundarias. El sismógrafo moderno fue inventado a principios del siglo XX por el sismólogo ruso Borís Golitzyn. Su dispositivo, dotado de un péndulo magnético suspendido entre los polos de un electroimán, inició la era moderna de la investigación sísmica.
  7. 7. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 8 C. TEORIAS MODERNAS DE LA SISMOLOGIA: Para explicar cómo la falla del terreno había sido la causa del terremoto de San Francisco de 1906, Harry Fielding Reid junto a Andrew Lawson propusieron, en 1910, el modelo del rebote elástico el cual consistió en identificar el origen de los terremotos como una “relajación súbita de la deformación acumulada en las fallas”. Debido a la constante dinámica interior terrestre, las placas interaccionan y chocan entre sí, en algunas ocasiones los bordes se traban y el constante empuje empieza a generar una deformación que con el paso del tiempo se va acumulando. El 28 de octubre de 1891, el japonés Koto observó después del temblor que destruyó Honshu, grietas en la superficie que mostraban desplazamientos horizontales de más de 8 m y verticales de 2 a 3 m. Esto llevó a Koto a concluir que los terremotos no se debían a explosiones como se creía entonces sino a movimientos de la Tierra, un concepto revolucionario para la época. El comportamiento de las fallas cuando ocurrían terremotos fue documentado por primera vez en Japón durante los terremotos de Mino Owari en 1891 por Milne y Omori, pero fue hasta que Reid y Lawson mediante las mediciones geodésicas del caso corroboraron este hecho de manera formal; ellos explicaron el fenómeno con desplazamientos horizontales, pero con el tiempo los geólogos y sismólogos se dieron cuenta que el fenómeno se podía presentar con desplazamiento vertical o con la combinación de movimientos
  8. 8. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 9 vertical y horizontal; hoy en día esos desplazamientos son medidos con técnicas geodésicas satelitales de manera precisa. Sin embargo, en los inicios del siglo XX, aún no existía explicación para los terremotos que se generaban cerca del océano Pacífico, donde no se podían verificar la existencia de fallas superficiales; esto debió esperar una década más hasta que se desarrollará formalmente de forma teórica las diferentes capas que componen la Tierra, y entender que cerca de las costas del Pacífico la placa marina penetraba en la placa continental generando los denominados terremotos de subducción que se formaban ya sea cerca de las costas a poca profundidad, o bajo el continente en una zona de buzamiento constante que se denominó zona de Benniof o de Wadati en honor a estos científicos que trabajaron en la definición formal de la posición del origen de los terremotos en las costas del Pacífico.
  9. 9. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 10 II. SISMOS: Un sismo es un temblor o una sacudida de la tierra por causasinternas. El término es sinónimo de terremoto o seísmo, aunque en algunas regiones geográficas los conceptos de sismo o seísmo se utilizan para hacer referencia a temblores de menor intensidad que un terremoto. Estos movimientos se producen por el choque de las placas tectónicas. La colisión libera energía mientras los materiales de la corteza terrestre se reorganizan para volver a alcanzar el equilibrio mecánico. No obstante, los expertos en la materia también tienen claro que un sismo se puede producir como consecuencia de una serie de importantes cambios en lo que es el régimen fluvial de una zona o bien de los que se producen en lo referente a las presiones atmosféricas. Entre las principales consecuencias que puede traer consigo un terremoto se encuentran las rupturas del suelo, incendios de diversa gravedad, maremotos o tsunamis y deslizamientos de tierra de muy diversa envergadura. Ante todo ello, los principales consejos que hay que seguir cuando se está sufriendo un terremoto son los siguientes:  Si está fuera de un inmueble hay que ubicarse en una zona abierta, alejada de cualquier tipo de edificio, y también no colocarse cerca de postes eléctricos.  Si se está dentro de un establecimientoo de la casa,lo fundamentales situarse bajo el dintel de una puerta y siempre alejado de ventanas o cualquier otro objeto que pueda romperse y hacernos daño. Si nos quedamos sin luz hay que apostar por linternas y nunca por velas cuya llama pueda provocar un incendio. Existen zonas que tienen una mayor tendencia a sufrir sismos. Se trata de aquellas regiones donde la concentración de fuerzas generada por los límites de las placas tectónicas hace que los movimientos de reajuste sean más frecuentes, tanto en el interior de la corteza terrestre como en la superficie de la Tierra. III. CAUSAS DE SISMO: Aunque la interacción entre Placas Tectónicas es la principal causa de los sismos no es la única. Cualquierprocesoque pueda logrargrandes concentracionesdeenergía en las rocas puede generar sismos cuyo tamaño dependerá, entre otros factores, de
  10. 10. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 11 qué tan grande sea la zona de concentración del esfuerzo. Las causas más generales se pueden enumeran a continuación: A. Placas Tectónicas: Las causas que originan los sismos son explicadas por diversas teorías donde la más confiablees la denominada teoría de las placastectónicas.Según ésta, la Tierra está cubierta por varias capas de placas duras denominadas litosfera apoyadas sobre una relativamente suave denominada astenosfera, donde el terremoto o sismo es causado por la abrupta liberación de la deformación acumulada en las placas durante un periodo de tiempo dado, debido a que las placas se mueven como cuerpos rígidos sobre una capa más suave. En los límites de las placas se encuentran: cordilleras donde nuevo material aflora, zonas orogénicas en el cual las placas penetran al interior y fallas; en estas dos últimas es donde con mayor frecuencia se originan los sismos. (Ambrose y Vergun, 2000; Bazán y Meli, 2001; Wakabayashi y Martinez, 1988). Los límites de las placas o bordes se clasifican según el tipo de desplazamiento relativo en:  Borde divergente; son cuando las placas se separan y corresponde a las dorsales o zonas de expansión que generalmente están en el fondo del océano, donde se crea nuevo material cortical a lo largo de un rift o depresión central en el caso de las cordilleras centro-oceánicas como se observa en la figura (1a):
  11. 11. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 12  Borde convergente, relacionado con placas que se encuentran, puede ser de dos tipos: o De subducción cuando una placa oceánica está bajo otra placa, sea esta continental u oceánica, en las cuales se consume y destruye nuevamente el material de la corteza, también representado en la figura (1a). o Las zonas de colisión frontal entre placas continentales cuando el desplazamiento relativo ha cesado producto de la colisión, esto se puede observar en la figura (1b).  Borde transcurrente, corresponde a las fallas donde el desplazamiento relativo es lateral, paralelo al límite común entre placas adyacentes; en ellas no se crea ni se destruye material cortical, figura (1c). Las zonas más extensas de mayor actividad sísmica son aquellas donde también tienen lugar los terremotos más profundos (200 a 600 km). De acuerdo a lo que se acaba de indicar, los sismos de mayor intensidad están ubicados en las zonas más profundas donde se producen los roces entre las placas (zona de Benioff).
  12. 12. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 13 Cuandolas placas se ven sometidas a tensiones mayores a las que pueden resistir, permiten que éstas se fracturen para desprender la presión acumulada qué se extiende en ondas concéntricas, es el caso de la falla de San Andrés (California). La causa tectónica es la que más genera sismos, pues las zonas sísmicas coinciden con las zonas de impacto o roce de las placas. La explicación a muchos de los fenómenos sísmicos y volcánicos que han ocurrido en los últimos años es que son consecuencia de Fallas Tectónicas y obviamente del movimiento de las Placas Tectónica, como se mencionó anteriormente. Desde al punto de vista geológico, las zonas conocidas como las más activas del mundo en estos términos forman dos grandes alineaciones de miles de kilómetros de longitud y sólo unos pocos de ancho:  Cinturón Circumpacífico (conocido como "Cinturón de Fuego"). Rodea casi totalmente el Pacifico, se extiende a los largo de las costas de América del Sur, México y California hasta Alaska;después continúa por las islas Aleutianas,antes de dirigirse hacia el sur a través de Japón y las Indias orientales. La mayor parte de la energía sísmica se libera en esta región, libera entre 80 y 90% de la energía sísmica anual de la Tierra.
  13. 13. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 14  Cinturón Eurasiático-Melanésico, (Alpino-Himalaya) que incluye las cordilleras alpinas de Europa y Asia, conectando con el anterior en el archipiélago de Melanesia. Desde España se prolonga por el Mediterráneo hasta Turquía, el Himalaya y las Indias Orientales. Esta inmensa falla se produce por las plataformas Africanas e Indias que se mueven hacía el norte rozando levemente la plataforma Euroasiática. Aunque la energía liberada aquí es menor que en el del Pacífico, a lo largo de los años ha producido devastadores terremotos, como el ocurrido en China en 1976, donde murieron más de 650 mil personas.  Una tercera región altamente sísmica la formaría la Dorsal Mesoatlántica ubicada en el centro del Océano Atlántico. Hay regiones donde la actividad sísmica es casi nula o desconocida lo que pone de manifiesto que el peligro representado por los temblores es muy grande en ciertas regiones y casi nulo o insignificante en otras. Estudiando la distribución de los hipocentros de distintos terremotos que han tenido lugar a lo largo de la historia, se divide la superficie terrestre en tres zonas: o Regiones sísmicas: zonas activas de la corteza terrestre muy propensas a sufrir grandes movimientos sísmicos; coinciden con las zonas de impacto o roce de las placas. o Regiones penisísmicas: zonas en las que sólo se registran terremotos débiles (de poca intensidad) y no con mucha frecuencia. o Regiones a sísmicas: zonas muy estables de la corteza terrestre en las que raramente se registran terremotos. Son sobre todo regiones muy antiguas de corteza de tipo continental (escudos).
  14. 14. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 15 Si comparamos la distribución mundial de epicentros (sismicidad mundial) con las principales Placas Tectónicas, vemos inmediatamente que las franjas sísmicas corresponden, en su gran mayoría y de forma impresionante, con las fronteras entre las placas, esto es, cada tipo de interacción entre placas produce sismos. En el Perú, los sismos se producen cuando la placa de Nazca (llamada así porque su parte más prominente se ubica frente a este lugar) trata de introducirse debajo de la placa Sudamericana, produciéndose un choque entre ambas, como se muestra en la siguiente figura. Este movimiento provoca la liberación de inmensas cantidades de energía en forma de ondas.
  15. 15. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 16 B. Actividad Volcánica: Es muy poco frecuente, pero cuando la erupción es violenta genera grandes sacudidas que afectan sobre todo a los lugares cercanos, pero a pesar de ello su campo de acciónes reducido, en comparaciónconlos de origen tectónico,que afectan grandes extensiones. Los sismos de origen volcánico se deben al movimiento de fluidos en el sistema volcánico. Ibáñez (1997) propone una clasificación siguiendo diversas nomenclaturas, como la clasificación de Minakami (1969), Latter (1979, 1981) y otros. La clasificación propuesta por Ibáñez (1997) describe una serie de eventos que están basados en la forma de la señal sísmica y el contenido espectral. Esta nomenclatura es la más frecuente encontrada en bibliografía:  Sismos volcano-tectónicos: Estos son asociados a la fracturación que se producen como respuesta a cambios de esfuerzos en las áreas activas por movimiento de fluidos. Su frecuencia generalmente mayor a 5 Hz. La aparición de los terremotos en regiones volcánicas suele ser en forma de lo que se conoce como “enjambre sísmico”, esto es, una secuencia de numerosos terremotos agrupados en el tiempo, de tamaño similar y compartiendo una misma zona epicentral.
  16. 16. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 17 Temporalmente, este tipo de actividadsísmica se presenta de manera muy común en casi todos los ambientes volcánicos, independientemente del estado de actividadde la región. Es más, cuandola región a estudiarse encuentra en reposo, la presencia de los terremotos volcano-tectónicosrepresenta el únicosíntoma de actividad de la región (podemos ver claros ejemplos en zonas tan significativas como el Teide, Timanfaya -Islas Canarias- o Vesubio -Italia-). La aparición de enjambres sísmicos en el momento de una posible erupción resulta difícil de modelizar. Es cierto que previamente a erupciones se ha observado un brusco aumentode la actividadsísmica, pero existen enjambressin una relaciónaparente con una erupción, y existen erupciones sin aumento significativo de la actividad sísmica (Beniot y McNutt, 1996).  Sismos de largo período: son señales típicas de ambientes volcánicos que se atribuyen a la resonancia en grietas, cavidades y conductos, debido a cambios de presión en los fluidos que existen en los volcanes. Son, por lo general, eventos de baja frecuencia.  Eventos Híbridos: Este tipo de eventos tiene un comienzo caracterizado por señales a altas frecuencias, normalmente una amplia banda espectral (hasta más allá de 10 Hz),en donde se pueden identificarfases P y S, por lo que normalmente se asocia a un pequeño terremoto. Después de la primera llegada aparece una señal muy similar en forma de onda, duración y contenidoespectral, a los eventos de largo período.. No debemos confundir los híbridos con eventos L.P (largo periodo). con una llegada en alta frecuencia inicial, como ya ha sido descrito en el párrafo anterior. Por regla general, la llegada en alta frecuencia de los híbridos debe presentar ondas P y S claras. Además, si estas señales a altas frecuencias son terremotos, cuando son registradas por una red sísmica convencional, deben presentar cambios en la dirección del primer impulso.  Tremor volcánico, caracterizado por la llegada de formas de onda de manera persistente o sostenida en el tiempo. El tremor refleja una vibracióncontinua del suelo o pequeños movimientos muy frecuentes cuyas ondas se superponen. Si la señal mantiene una frecuencia constante, estamos en presencia de tremor armónico. Algunos autores denominan tremor espasmódico a una señal que varía significativamente en frecuencia o amplitud. Los tremores volcánicos se dividen a su vez en los siguientes subgrupos:
  17. 17. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 18 o Th: Tremor volcánicocon contenidoen altas frecuencias (> 6 Hz). A veces aparecen después de explosiones y pueden durar horas. Un tipo de señal parecida a ésta es la que apareceasociada a los géiseres. Esta señal posee un contenido espectral con frecuencias incluso superiores a 25 Hz. o Ti. Tremor volcánico a frecuencias intermedias (1-6 Hz). Pueden ser vibraciones de diversa duración, entre minutos a varias horas. En algunos volcanes el contenido espectral de este tipo de tremor está relacionado con el tipo de actividad. Así, en fases tranquilas el tremor puede estar centrado a bajas frecuencias (1 Hz) y en fases preeruptivas la frecuencia variar hasta el orden de los 3 Hz. Es evidente que estos cambios están relacionados con la fuente. o Tl. Tremor a bajas frecuencias (alrededor de 0.5 Hz o menos) que requiere sensores de banda ancha para poder ser registrados. Espectograma del volcán de Las Calmas. Estación CHIE, Isla de El Hierro. Canarias  Explosiones: Quizás las señales provenientes de explosiones en los edificios volcánicos corresponden, junto al tremor, a las señales sísmicas más característicascuandoseencuentra enmarcha un procesoeruptivo. En este caso, las explosiones aparecensuperpuestasa una señal de tremor, y son identificables
  18. 18. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 19 por el aumento brusco de amplitud de la señal y un incremento en las frecuencias de la misma. C. Fallas Sísmicas: Cuando se aplican esfuerzos sobre una roca, ésta, dependiendo del tipo de roca y de las condiciones ambientales de temperatura y presión, se comportará en forma más o menos elástica o plástica “comportamientoelástico de las rocas”. La elasticidad es una propiedad de los sólidos y significa que, luego de haber sido un cuerpo deformado por una fuerza aplicada, esteretorna a su forma original cuandola fuerza ya no está presente. Si la tensión se aplica por un período prolongado de tiempo la deformación será permanente, es decir, el material “fluirá" plásticamente; por lo tanto, el concepto rígido y elástico o fluido, depende de la fuerza y el periodo de tiempo que se aplique esa fuerza al material. Cuando una roca se deforma acumula en su interior energía elástica de deformación; si el esfuerzo aplicado es relativamente pequeño la roca se comporta elásticamente, mientras que, si el esfuerzo aplicado es muy grande producirá deformaciones demasiado grandes, y llega a romper la roca, esta ruptura súbita origina una falla. Un plano de falla (por donde corre la falla) está relativamente libre de esfuerzos por lo que puede desplazarse casi con libertad en ambos lados generando que la roca vuelva a tomar su forma original aproximada de manera nuevamente súbita, este movimiento repentino de grandes masas de roca, produce ondas sísmicas que viajan a través y por la superficie de la Tierra, dando lugar a un sismo. El movimiento dependerá del tipo de falla produciendo efectos distintos para distintas direcciones. A este modelo del ciclode acumulacióndeesfuerzo,falla y liberaciónde esfuerzo es nombrado repercusión elástica y fue propuesto por H.F. Reid, en base a sus observaciones de los efectos del terremoto en San Francisco de 1906 y, mediante posteriores estudios de campo y laboratorio se ha confirmado que, en formas más o menos elaboradas, es el mecanismo que produce los terremotos. Las fallas son desplazamientos relativos de una capa de roca con respecto a la otra en donde se originan los sismos y según la dirección del deslizamiento se clasifican en:
  19. 19. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 20  Deslizamiento en inclinación. El deslizamiento se lleva a cabo en una dirección vertical y según el deslizamiento de una capa con respecto a la otra se sub- clasifican en: o Falla normal. La capa superior de roca se desliza hacia abajo (Fig. 2a). o Falla de reversa. La capa superior de roca se desliza hacia arriba (Fig. 2b).  Deslizamiento horizontal. El deslizamiento ocurre en una dirección horizontal.  Falla lateral izquierda. Vista desde una capa de la roca, la otra capa se desliza hacia la izquierda (Fig. 2c).  Falla lateral derecha. Vista desde una capa de la roca, la otra capa se desliza hacia la derecha (Fig. 2d). Las fallas reales son a menudo, una combinación de estos cuatro tipos de fallas. Las principales fallasestán ubicadasen los bordes de las placasdonde se originan muchos de los terremotos (aunque algunas fallas del interior de las placas también presentan movimientos relativos que ocasionan temblores considerables. (Rosenblueth, 1991; Wakabayashi y Martinez, 1988).
  20. 20. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 21 Diferencia de niveles producida por falla sísmica
  21. 21. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 22 La teoría de que los sismos ocurren cuandola fricciónha sido vencida en las fallas comenzó a formalizarseen la teoría de Reid sobre el rebote elástico dondela corteza se considera sujeta a esfuerzos asociados con deformaciones cortantes. Cuando se sobrepasa la resistencia en una falla, la corteza tiende a recuperar su configuración no deformada y este rebote da origen a un sismo que a partir de esta zona se propaga. (Rosenblueth, 1991) El proceso que ocurre en la falla para provocar un temblor es de la siguiente manera: 1. Las deformaciones acumuladas en una falla por mucho tiempo alcanzan su límite (Fig. 3a). 2. Ocurre un deslizamiento en la falla y causa un rebote (Fig. 3b). 3. Una fuerza de compresión y de tensión actúa en la falla (Fig. 3c). 4. La situación es equivalente a dos parejas de pares de fuerzas, actuando repentinamente (Fig. 3d). 5. Esta acciónprovoca la propagaciónradialdeuna onda. (WakabayashiyMartinez, 1988) D. Hundimiento: Cuando al interior de la corteza se ha producido la acción erosiva de las aguas subterráneas, va dejando un vacío, el cual termina por ceder ante el peso de la parte superior, es esta caída que genera vibraciones, que en este caso sería lo que conocemos como sismos. Su ocurrencia es poco frecuente y de poca extensión.
  22. 22. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 23 Aunque las causas mencionadas anteriormente son las principales por las que se generan los terremotos hay otros factores que pueden originarlos:  Modificaciones del régimen fluvial.  Variaciones bruscas de la presión atmosférica por ciclones. IV. ONDAS SISMICAS: La energía de un terremoto, explosión u otra fuente sísmica se mueve a través de la tierra como un frente de onda que se extiende en todas direcciones. Hay varios tipos de ondas sísmicas y cada uno se mueve de un modo diferente. Los dos tipos principales son las ondas internas (ondas de cuerpo) y las ondas superficiales. Las ondas internas pueden viajar a través de las capas interiores de la Tierra, pero las ondas superficiales sólo se pueden mover a lo largo de la superficie del planeta, como ondulaciones sobre el agua.
  23. 23. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 24 Mientras que las ondas de cuerpo siempre aparecen en los sismogramas, las ondas superficiales solo aparecen en aquellos registros de terremotos cuyo hipocentro no haya sido muy profundo. A. ONDAS INTERNAS U ONDAS DE CUERPO i. Ondas P (Ondas Primarias O Compresionales): Son las ondas sísmicas que más rápidamente se mueven. Lo hacen con un movimiento de empuje y tracción, que provoca que las partículas en la roca se muevan hacia adelante y hacia atrás en su lugar. Cuando la onda se mueve saliéndose del foco, las partículas se mueven acercándose y separándose a lo largo de la dirección en la que se mueve la onda. Las ondas P pueden moverse a través de sólidos, líquidos o gases. Son muy similares a las ondas sonoras, empujan y jalan la roca casi como las ondas sonoras empujan y jalan el aire. Puedes ver el movimiento de una onda P si estiras un juguete de resorte y empujas un extremo. La energía se moverá a lo largo del resorte, empujando y jalando como una onda P.
  24. 24. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 25 ii. Ondas S (Ondas Secundarias, De Cizalla, Laterales O Transversales) Estas ondas viajan mucho más lentamente que las ondas P. No se expanden a través de líquidos. Las ondas S hacen que las partículas se muevan de un lado a otro. Su movimiento es perpendicular a la dirección en la que viaja la onda. Agita el extremo de una cuerda lateralmente y observa cómo la onda viaja a lo largo de la cuerda. Así se ve una onda S. B. ONDAS SUPERFICIALES i. Ondas de Love (L) Las ondas de Love llevan el nombre de A.E. H. Love, un matemático británico que calculó el modelo matemático para este tipo de ondas en 1911. Las ondas de Love se mueven como una serpiente, sacudiendo el terreno de un lado a otro. Aunque viajan lentamente a partir de la fuente sísmica, son muy destructivas y son las que generalmente hacen que los edificios se derrumben durante un terremoto. ii. Ondas de Rayleigh (R)
  25. 25. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 26 Las ondas de Rayleigh se llaman así en honor a Lord Rayleigh (John William Strutt), quien predijo matemáticamente la existencia de este tipo de ondas en 1885. Una onda de Rayleigh se mueve a lo largo del terreno como una ola viaja a través de un lago u océano. Mientras avanza, mueve al terreno tanto de arriba a abajo como de un lado a otro en la misma dirección en la que se mueve la onda. La mayor parte de la sacudida que se siente durante un terremoto se debe a las ondas de Rayleigh. Aunque las ondas superficiales son por lo general las más destructivas, la mayoría de los geólogos están aún más interesados en las ondas internas. Como éstas viajan a través de la tierra, pueden proporcionar mucha información sobre su estructura. La siguiente figura muestra un sismograma: Cada tipo de onda se muestra con un color diferente. La parte antes del arribo de las ondas P se denomina pre-evento y por lo general está constituido por ruido ambiente (agitación del suelo por efectos del tránsito vehicular, el viento, etc. que es imperceptible para el hombre).
  26. 26. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 27 Las ondas P son las primeras en llegar, ya que la velocidad promedio de propagación es casi dos veces mayor a la de las ondas S. Las ondas S se diferencian de las ondas P en que poseen mayor amplitud. La energía de las ondas se calcula en base a su amplitud. Por tanto, una onda de igual período pero mayor amplitud poseerá una mayor cantidad de energía. Las ondas S son por tanto las que transportan la mayor cantidad de la energía de un sismo. Esto significa también que la mayoría de los daños producidos a estructuras será debido a las ondas S (las responsables de la fuerza de la sacudida). Las ondas superficiales viajan a velocidades mucho menores que las velocidades a las que viajan las ondas P y S. Son ondas que, al igual que las ondas S, poseen amplitudes mayores a las de las ondas P, pero sus períodos son mucho más largos. En la Figura se muestra solamente la onda L, esto porque el registro mostrado corresponde al de una componente horizontal. La coda es la parte del sismograma que decae conforme pasa el tiempo hasta llegar al nivel original del pre-evento cuando los otros tipos de ondas han pasado. La coda puede llegar a durar un tiempo significativo dependiendo del tamaño del sismo. V. INTENSIDAD Y MAGNITUD DE LOS SISMOS Intensidad: La intensidad es un índice de los efectos causados por un sismo en las viviendas, naturaleza y comportamiento de las personas. Este índice depende de las condicionesdel terreno, la vulnerabilidadde las edificacionesy de la distancia epicentral. Para estandarizarlosniveles de intensidadse utiliza la Escala Mercalli Modificada (MM). Magnitud: La magnitud es un valor únicoy una medida cuantitativa de la energía liberada por el sismo. Teóricamente la magnitud no tiene límite superior, pero está limitada por la resistencia de las rocas a la ruptura y por la longitud de la misma sobre la falla. ML: Magnitud local definida inicialmente por Richter en 1954. Para el Perú, ML es obtenida desde la magnitud Md (magnitud duración) utilizando la expresión Md= a log (J) - b + cD; donde D es la distancia epicentral y a, b y c son coeficientes ajustados para que Md corresponda a ML.
  27. 27. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 28 Mw: Nueva escala de magnitud denominada escala sismológica de magnitud de momento (Mw =2/3 log Mo – 10.7) y fue desarrollada por H. Kanamori del Instituto CALTECH (EEUU). Define la cantidad de energía liberada por un sismo a partir del Momento Sísmico, Mo = µDA; donde, µ es la rigidez de la roca, Del desplazamiento promedio y A, es el área de ruptura. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre magnitud e intensidad? Magnitud e intensidad son dos términos frecuentemente confundidos y si bien es cierto que tienen una íntima relación, su significado es completamente distinto. La magnitud es utilizada para cuantificar el tamaño de los sismos (mide la energía liberada durante la ruptura de una falla) mientras que la intensidad es una descripción cualitativa de los efectos de los sismos (en ella intervienen la percepción de las personas así como los daños materiales y económicos sufridos a causa del evento). La magnitud de un sismo, al ser una medida de energía, es objetiva: Si ocurre una ruptura en Lima, la magnitudes la misma si se calcula desde Lima o desde Ica. La intensidad, por el contrario, es subjetiva: el sismo en Lima no siente de la misma forma ni tiene los mismos efectos en la zona de ruptura, Ica o Tokio. Generalmente la intensidad incrementa con la cercanía al epicentro y se toman en cuenta, para su evaluación, una serie de observaciones tales como: personas durmiendo que despiertan, caída de objetos, desplazamiento de muebles, daños en infraestructura y colapso. Numerosas escalas de intensidad han sido empleadas a lo largo la historia. A finales del siglo XIX, el vulcanólogo italiano G. Mercalli se basó en trabajos anteriores para definir la suya. Esta, al igual que sus predecesoras, fue
  28. 28. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 29 modificada a repetición. Entre dichas modificaciones se destaca su expansión a 12 posibles grados de intensidad. La escala de intensidad Mercalli Modificada se usa actualmente en los Estados Unidos y en nuestro país. El uso correcto de los conceptos de la Geología es muy importante para educar a la población y brindar información de buena calidad. Por esta razón, en lugar de decir que un sismo “fue de intensidad5,6” (locual es incorrecto) se debe decir, por ejemplo, que el sismo “fue de magnitud de 5,6 y fue percibido con una intensidad de IV en Ayacucho y de III en Ucayali”. MÁS DEFINICIONES:  MAGNITUD: La magnitud de un sismo es una medida de su tamaño. Es un dato objetivo, es decir, es el mismo en cualquierparte del mundo dondese calcule. La más conocida es la propuesta por Charles Richter y lleva su nombre. Richter fue un científico que observó que la amplitud de las ondas sísmicas tendía a disminuir en forma predecible con la distancia.  INTENSIDAD: Por el contrario,la intensidades una medida de los efectosde un sismo sobre un área determinada. La intensidad es una medida subjetiva y conforme uno se aleja del epicentro, esta tiende a disminuir. La escala de intensidad fue propuesta por primera vez en Italia por el científico Giuseppe Mercalli. La escala original constaba de diez grados y la que se usa actualmente, que se llama escala de Mercalli modificada, consta de doce grados. A diferencia de la magnitud, la intensidad se relaciona con los efectos sobre las personas y el grado de daño sobre las estructuras. Los valores bajos por lo general están asociados con la forma como las personas sintieron el sismo, mientras que los valores altos con la forma como fue afectado el paisaje o las construcciones hechas por el hombre.
  29. 29. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 30 Luego de la ocurrencia de un terremoto, se realiza una encuesta, generalmente por vía telefónica, preguntando a las personas como fue percibido el sismo. Dependiendo de las respuestas y de acuerdo a la siguiente tabla, es como se le asigna un valor de intensidad específico al sitio donde se hace la consulta. “Un sismo que genere daños es del orden de 6° a 7° (Richter) hacia arriba, y desde esa base sería calificado por las aseguradoras como un terremoto. Sin embargo eso no quita que todos los temblores son terremotos (y viceversa)”, y en ese contexto la única diferencia vendría siendo la magnitud y la intensidaddelos sismos. Mientras que socialmentehablandola persona asume el temblor como cotidiano y realiza sus actividades normales mientras que experimentan un mayor nivel de amenaza cuando se trata de un terremoto alarmándose por mayores grados. Pero para medir el gradode intensidadexistendiversas escalas de intensidad establecidasde una manera empírica y que son usadasen la actualidad(MM,MSK, EMS-92). Se suelen dividir en grados de intensidad, los cuales son definidos por:
  30. 30. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 31 o Efectos o descripciones de cómo son sentidos y percibidos los sismos por las personas en su medio ambiente. o Daños producidos en las construcciones y edificaciones hechas por el hombre, según sus tipos. o Cambios advertidos en la naturaleza. Se sabe quela escala de Mercalli Modificada esla más difundida enlos países americanos y por lo tanto, es la escala con la que se han elaborado la mayoría de mapas de Isosistas de los sismos de Perú, tantolos históricos como los recientes. Fue propuesta por Harry O. Wood y Frank Newman en el año 1931 y luego por C. Richter en 1956, la cual sale de una modificación hecha a la de G. Mercalli en 1902. Se evalúa el sismo con entrevistas a diferentes pobladores de la región afectada. Mientras que en la mayoría de los países de Europa, la escala usada es la M.S.K. propuesta en 1964 por S.V.Medvedev, W. Sponheuer y V. Karnik. Para usarla en el Perú Ocola (1979) la modificó. Para evaluar las intensidades, a diferencia de la MM, se requiere adicionalmente información del tipo de suelo y condiciones geológicas en donde se hace la evaluación, el nivel freático, el material de construcción, la antigüedad de esta y la calidad del diseño de la estructura. Todo esto influye en el valor final de la intensidad, y es obligatorio una evaluación in situ calificada y adecuada. EJEMPLOS DE MAGNITUD E INTENSIDAD:  15 de Agosto de 2007: De una magnitud aproximada de 7.9 Mw afectando las zonas de Ica y Pisco. El terremoto de magnitud 7.9 ML (Richter) y alcanzó los departamentos de Lima (provincias de Cañete y Yauyos), Ica (provincias de Ica, Chincha y Pisco) y Huancavelica (provincias de Castrovirreyna, Huaytará y Huancavelica), evaluándose intensidades máximas de VII/VIII escala de Mercalli Modificada. Se caracterizó por su gran duración y por el gran número de réplicas. Fue el de mayor magnitud y duración registrada en esta región en los últimos 100 años. Dejó unsaldo de 574 muertos y 247 desaparecidos,heridos graves 2339, heridos leves 16 008. Empezó a las 6:41 p.m.
  31. 31. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 32 En Ica, parte de la iglesia del Señor de Luren colapsó tras el movimiento sísmico al igual que el coliseo deportivo de dicha ciudad. Lo mismo ocurrió en la iglesia de San Clemente de Pisco, que se derrumbó mientras se realizaba una misa. Siendo el piano principal el que obstruyo la salida principal al colapsar la base que lo sostenía en la parte superior de la puerta. A esto se sumaron los derrumbes de la cárcel Tambo de Mora, en Chincha, que permitió la fuga de 600 reos, mientras que en el distrito de San Luis de Cañete, el sismo destruyó la mayoría de las casas, lo mismo ocurriócon su templo colonial, una de las edificaciones más antiguas del valle. El fuerte movimiento telúrico acabó con viviendas, carreteras, iglesias y hospitales e hizo que colapsaron por un buen tiempo las redes de telefonía fija y móvil. Tras este fenómenonatural,Ica y el mundo perdió la imponentefigura rocosa denominada: "La Catedral, figura formada a lo largo de los siglos por la erosión del mar y el viento, que estaba considerada como patrimonio de la humanidad y se estaba ubicada en La Reserva Nacional de Paracas. Inclusive se creó el FORSUR y se recibió donativos y ayuda de otros países. EFECTOS GEOLOGICOS Se indican diferentes efectos o procesos geológicos ocasionados por el sismo del 15 de Agosto de 2007, en orden de mayor afección, entre los que destacan:  Licuación de suelos en áreas aluviales con nivel freático superficial y/o zonas de humedales y literales, incluye sedimentos de la Formación Pisco.  Tsunamis a lo largo de la costa. En algunos sectores las olas alcanzaron alturas de 4 a 6 m.  Fracturamientos, fallas, deslizamientos en cuñas, colapsos o derrumbes y caídas especialmente dentro de los acantilados de la Reserva de Paracas, afectando el potencial turístico de la zona.
  32. 32. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 33  Movimientos en masa distribuidos en orden de mayor afectación: a) Acantilados costeros de la Reserva Nacional de Paracas; b) Taludes de las carreteras de penetración a la Sierra desde Cañete, Chincha, Pisco e Ica (zonas afectadas por el Sismo); c) Laderas naturales. EFECTOS COMERCIALES La región afectada por este terremoto contribuía con el 3% del Producto Bruto Interno del país, dado por el crecimiento del sector de la agro-exportación y de la confección de textiles. En el ámbito de la agroindustria, fueron afectados la producción de mangos, páprika, espárragos y el sector vitivinícola de la zona. Sin embargo, la más afectada fue la industria textil que quedó completamente paralizada dejando a más de cinco mil personas sin empleo  14 de Mayo de 2015: De una magnitud de 5.4 Mw afectando la zona de Ica. Un sismo de 5,2 grados en la escala de Richter sacudió esta tarde la región Ica. El movimiento ocurrió a la 1:33 p.m. Además, el temblor tuvo una profundidad de 47 kilómetros. Hasta el momento, el Instituto Nacional de Defensa Civil (Indeci) no ha informado en torno a daños personales o materiales a partir del sismo. Según se informó, fue un movimiento que se prolongó por varios segundos y causó gran alarma entre los pobladores iqueños. Muchos salieron de sus viviendas. PARAMETROS HIPOCENTRALES
  33. 33. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 34 VI. MEDICION DE SISMOS Para conocer las características de las ondas sísmicas es necesario registrarlas de tal forma que pueden ser estudiadas posteriormente y determinar así la duración del movimiento, sus direcciones principales, etc., para ello se emplean principalmente sismógrafos y acelerógrafos. Dentro de los objetivos de este tipo de instrumentaciónse encuentra la recolección de registros que permitan, entre otros: “la medición de los períodos de vibración de la edificación al verse sometida a movimientos sísmicos, la determinación del nivel de daño que ocurrió a la edificación debido a un sismo que la afecte, la identificación de efectos de sitio causados por la amplificación de las ondas sísmicas debido a los estratos de suelo subyacentes, el grado de atenuación que sufren las ondas sísmicas
  34. 34. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 35 al viajar desde el lugar donde ocurre la liberación de energía hasta el sitio donde se encuentra ubicada la edificación y en general, el mejoramiento del conocimiento que se tiene a nivel nacional de los fenómenos sísmicos y sus efectos sobre las construcciones y los materiales de construcción nacionales.” A. ANTECEDENTES HISTORICOS. La Sismometría es la disciplina que basa su estudio en la detección, el registro y la medición de los sismos. Desde la antigüedadel hombre trató de detectarlos terremotos y medir de alguna forma sus efectos. El primer instrumento específicamente construido para medir los sismos, que se tiene conocimiento, es el sismoscopio inventado, en el año 132 d.C., por el filósofo chino Chang Heng (Figura 1). El mismo consistía en una jarra con ocho cabezas de dragón, cada una de las cuales tenían una bola metálica, que ante la ocurrencia de un terremoto, un mecanismo interno liberaba la bola y caía sobre un sapo ubicado debajo de la cabeza, indicando de manera aproximada la dirección del sismo. En 1703 el abate De Haute-Feuille (1647-1724) ideó un sismoscopio construido en madera con una base circular en el centro, de un pedestal, con un diámetro interno de aproximadamente 12 centímetros. En su parte superior contenía mercurio, con ocho pequeñas canaletas en su flanco, cuatro en correspondencia con los cuatro puntos cardinales y cuatro en puntos intermedios. Debajo de cada una de estas canaletas hay ocho envases pequeños,que fijados a la base son utilizadospara recoger el mercurio que se vierte ante un movimiento sísmico (Figura 2).
  35. 35. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 36 Cada uno de estos ocho recipientes, se encuentran identificados con las letras: N, S, E, O, NE NO, SE y SO. El instrumento, se debe orientar adecuadamente, en un plano perfectamente horizontal: Analizando la taza en la que se derramó el mercurio indicará la dirección proveniente del sismo. Un avance importante recién se da a finales del siglo XIX, con la invención de instrumentos que registraban los movimientos sísmicos en función continua con el tiempo, dándoseles el nombre de sismógrafos. Científicos como James D. Forbes (1841),Luigi Palmieri (1856),Verbeck (1873),elitalianoFilippo Cecchi (1875) y Alfred Wegner (1880), hicieron su contribución con instrumentos para la medición de los sismos, a pesar de que ninguno de ellos funcionó adecuadamente. El sismógrafo construidopor Cecchi se podría considerarcomo el primer dispositivo en registrar el movimiento de un sismo en función del tiempo, pero fue rápidamente sustituido por el desarrollado por los científicos británicos: John Milne (1849-1913), Thomas Gray (1850- 1908) y James Alfred Ewing (1855-1935), que lo hizo exitosamente durante el período 1880- 1885. Este sismógrafo consistía en un péndulo con una aguja, y estaba suspendido sobre una plancha de cristal ahumado; fue el primer instrumento utilizado en sismología que permitía discernir entre las ondas primarias y secundarias. En 1898, el científico alemán Emil Wiechert (1861-1928) desarrolla el primer sismógrafo con amortiguamiento viscoso, logrando con gran eficiencia el registro de los sismos en toda su duración (Figura 3)
  36. 36. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 37 Por su parte el científico ruso Boris Galitzen (1862–1916) desarrolla, en 1906, el primer sismógrafo electromagnético. El movimiento de la masa del péndulo hacía oscilar una bobina en el campo magnético de un imán fijo, generando una corriente proporcional a la velocidaddel movimiento del suelo. El registro se efectuaba sobre papel fotográfico mediante un haz de luz que provenía de un galvanómetro, llegando a obtener amplificaciones del orden de 1.000 veces para períodos de 12 segundos. Este nuevo diseño muestra ser mucho más preciso y fiable que los anteriores instrumentos mecánicos, convirtiéndose en la base para la instrumentación sísmica utilizada durante gran parte de los siguientes 100 años. La incorporación de la computadora en el campo de la sismología, durante la década del 1950-60, posibilitó ampliar notablemente el campo de la investigación sísmica. El primer sismógrafo con grabación digital funcionó en el California Institute of Technology (CALTECH), alrededor de 1961. A partir de 1970 se generaliza la instalación de los sismógrafos digitales a nivel mundial, comienzan a utilizarse los primeros sismógrafos digitales portátiles para estudios específicos (características del sitio, ruido sísmico, etc.), y se establecen los primeros archivos de datos sísmicos digitales. En la actualidad, el término sismógrafo está reservado a los instrumentos que registran el movimiento del terreno en función del tiempo y trabajan en forma continua durante las 24 horas del día. A su vez el término acelerógrafo es el dispositivo que registra la aceleración del terreno, y lo hace de manera automática, solamente cuando la aceleración excede un límite prefijado (comúnmente 0.01 g). Un sismógrafo consta básicamente de cuatro partes (figura 4): a. El sismómetro que responde al movimiento del suelo, en la dirección vertical u horizontal, y lo convierte en una señal eléctrica. b. Un sistema de amplificación que permite aumentar la precisión del registro del movimiento. c. Un sistema de registro de la señal amplificada para graficar la variación
  37. 37. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 38 del movimiento, a lo largo del tiempo. d. Un sistema de tiempo preciso que se incorpora al registro de la señal sísmica. El desarrollo de la instrumentación sismológica ha derivado hacia instrumentos con una curva de respuesta prácticamente plana para un gran rango de periodos. Este tipo de instrumentos se denominan sismógrafos de banda ancha (BB, de su sigla en inglés Broad Band), que al usar registro digital y un rango dinámico alto permiten el registro tanto de terremotos cercanos como lejanos (Figura 5) Desde 1990 hasta la actualidad la tecnología electrónica ha podido desarrollar instrumentos cada vez más reducidos, compactos y livianos, con mayor sensibilidad y precisión, llegando a contener en un solo sismómetro tres sensores para la medición de las tres componentes: N-S, E-O y vertical (Z). En general, las estaciones sismológicas actualmente incluyen sensores que registran las tres componentes del movimiento del
  38. 38. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 39 suelo: dos direcciones horizontales perpendiculares, y la dirección vertical. Ya sea para registrar ondas de período largo para sismos lejanos, o bien para registrar ondas de períodocorto para sismos cercanos,o ambos a la vez. Estas señalesingresan a un sistema digital de adquisición de datos (DAS, de sus siglas en inglés Digital Acquisition System) de 16 ó 24 bits, que incluye un GPS para incorporar la señal horaria y las coordenadas del lugar (Figura 6). La información almacenada es transmitida en forma continua y en tiempo real a los centros de investigación, vía satelital o Internet, para su procesamiento, estudio y almacenamiento B. SISMOGRAFO: Un sismógrafo es un instrumento usado para medir movimientos de la Tierra. Se basa en el principiode inercia de los cuerpos, como sabemos este principio nos dice que todos los cuerpos tienen una resistencia al movimiento o a variar su velocidad. Así, el movimiento del suelo puede ser medido con respecto a la posición de una masa suspendida por un elemento que le permita permanecer en reposo por algunos instantes con respecto al suelo.
  39. 39. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 40 El mecanismo consiste usualmente en una masa suspendida de un resorte atado a un soporte acopladoalsuelo, cuandoel soporte se sacudeal pasode las ondassísmicas, la inercia de la masa hace que ésta permanezca un instante en el mismo sitio de reposo. Posteriormente cuando la masa sale del reposo, tiende a oscilar. Sin embargo, ya que esta oscilación posterior del péndulo no refleja el verdadero movimiento del suelo, es necesario amortiguarla. En la figura de la derecha se ha representado un aparato en el que el amortiguamiento se logra por medio de una lámina sumergida en un líquido (comúnmente aceite). Este era el método utilizado en los aparatos antiguos, actualmente se logra por medio de bobinas o imanes que ejercen las fuerzas amortiguadoras de la oscilación libre de la masa. Si se sujeta un lápiz a la masa suspendida, para que pueda inscribir en un papel pegado sobre un cilindro que gira a velocidad constante, se podrá registrar una componente del movimiento del suelo. El instrumento hasta aquí descrito, detecta la componente vertical del movimiento del suelo y se conoce como sismógrafo vertical. El papel donde traza el movimiento se conoce como sismograma. Como el movimiento del suelo tiene lugar en las tres dimensiones del espacio, los movimientos del suelo también tienen dos componentes horizontales. Para medir este movimiento se requiere de péndulos horizontales que oscilan como una puerta aunque con el eje ligeramente inclinado para lograr un punto de estabilidad. Uno de estos sismógrafos horizontales se orienta en la dirección N-S y otro en la E-O. Un ejemplo de sismógrafo horizontal es el que se muestra en la figura siguiente. Además del péndulo y el sistema de amortiguamiento los sismógrafos emplean un sistema de amplificación para producir registros que puedan ser analizados a simple vista. Antiguamente la amplificación se realizaba por medio de un sistema mecánico, en la actualidad la amplificación se realiza electrónicamente. Los sismómetros actuales son sumamente sensibles a los movimientos de tierra; por ejemplo movimientos tan pequeños como 1/10´000, 000 de centésima (distancias casi tan pequeñas como espacios atómicos) pueden ser detectados en lugares sumamente quietos.
  40. 40. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 41 Los sismómetros comúnmente registran movimientos de muchas y diferentes fuentes naturales; como también aquellas causadas por el hombre; por ejemplo movimientos de los árboles a causa del viento, olas golpeando las playas, y ruidos de coches y grandes camiones. El movimiento del suelo con respecto a la masa se efectuaba en los primeros instrumentos por medio de una pluma o estilete que inscribía sobre un tambor giratorio. Después se introdujo la inscripción sobre película o papel fotográfico de un haz de luz reflejado en la masa o sistema amplificador del sismógrafo. Actualmente existen sismógrafos que detectan el movimiento de la masa electrónicamente y lo digitalizan para ser almacenado en cinta magnética u otros medios de almacenamiento digital. C. ACELEROGRAFO Su función es registrar las aceleraciones del terreno arriba de un nivel do, opera únicamente bajo movimientos fuertes. El sismo se registra a través de un arrancador que se activa cuando el miento del terreno supera la aceleración máxima de 0.01g. Las características del movimiento varían según los estratos subyacentes del terreno. Permite obtener registros de aceleraciones del suelo en tres direcciones, dos horizontales y la vertical, definen el movimiento completo de un punto.
  41. 41. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 42 Un acelerógrafo puede ser referido como un sismógrafo de movimiento fuerte, o simplemente como un acelerómetro terremoto. Por lo general son construidos como una caja en sí misma, con mayor frecuencia ahora que se conecten directamente a Internet. Acelerógrafos son útiles para cuando el movimiento del suelo terremoto es tan fuerte que hace que los sismógrafos más sensibles que ir fuera de escala. Hay toda una ciencia del movimiento del suelo firme, que se dedica a colocar acelerógrafos en las cercanías de fallas mayores. El tipo de información recogida (como la rotura de velocidad) no sería posible con los sismómetros estándar. El ejemplo más conocido es el Parkfield Experimento [2], que participan un conjunto masivo de la instrumentación de movimiento fuerte. Dentro de los acelerógrafos, existe un acuerdo de 3 sensores de acelerómetros cabezas. Éstos son generalmente micro-mecanizado (MEMS) chips que son sensibles a una sola dirección. Así construido, el acelerómetro puede medir el movimiento absoluto del dispositivo en tres dimensiones. Los acelerómetros se utilizan para controlar las estructuras de respuesta al terremoto. A veces, con los datos, un espectro de respuesta se calcula. Otros análisis se utiliza para mejorar el diseño de edificios, o para ayudar a localizar estructuras importantes en zonas más seguras. Estos instrumentos permiten, entre otros:
  42. 42. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 43 i. Estimar el valor máximo de aceleración del suelo durante un terremoto. Este valor se usa para diseñar estructuras sismo-resistentes. ii. Calcular la duración de movimiento fuerte en el sitio donde se ubica. Por lo general, la duración aumenta conforme aumenta la distancia desde el epicentro. iii. Crear mapas de intensidad instrumental que reflejan los sitios donde la sacudida es más fuerte o más débil. iv. Calcular la respuesta del suelo de manera que se pueda planificar la construcción de estructuras seguras en el futuro. v. Calcular espectros de diseño y respuesta que eventualmente pueden ser utilizados por el Código Sísmico para regular el tipo de construcción en diferentes zonas sísmicas de Costa Rica. vi. Realizar estudios de amenaza sísmica mediante el uso de ecuaciones que predicen el comportamiento de los valores máximos de un terremoto en función de la distancia. D. DIFERENCIA ENTRE ACELERÓGRAFO Y SIMOGRAFO: Un acelerógrafo no es lo mismo que un sismógrafo. El acelerógrafo registra la aceleración del suelo durante un terremoto. Estos aparatos son utilizados en análisis de movimiento fuerte (grandes sismos) ya que han sido diseñados para resistir tales sacudidas.
  43. 43. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 44 El sismógrafo se caracteriza por su alta sensibilidad, es decir, tiene la capacidad de ampliar decenas o cientos de miles de veces la velocidad con la que se mueve el terreno, el sismógrafo no es capaz de medir un sismo cercano muy fuerte, pues por su gran sensibilidad, produce un sismograma saturado, a diferencia de los sismógrafos los acelerógrafos son capaces de registrar un sismo no importando que tan grande sean. Generalmente los acelerógrafosson capacesde registrar aceleracionesmayores que la gravedadterrestre, por lo que los acelerogramasobtenidosnunca seencuentran saturados. A diferencia del sismógrafo continuamentegrabación,acelerómetros casi siempre trabajan en un modo disparado. Esto significa un nivel de aceleración se debe establecer que se inicia el proceso de grabación. Esto hace que el mantenimiento mucho más difícil sin una conexión directa a Internet (o cualquier otro medio de comunicación). Muchos viajes se han hecho para acelerómetros después de un terremoto de gran magnitud,sólo para descubrir quela memoria estaba llena de ruidos extraños, o en el instrumento estaba funcionando mal. VII. CARACTERÍSTICAS GEOLÓGICAS Y GEOTÉCNICAS A. GEOLOGÍA La ciudadde Ica se encuentra sobre depósitos eólicos, aluvialesy fluvio-aluviales. Depósitos eólicos: Formados por la acumulación de arena acarreada por el viento, que cerca al litoral forma dunas. En estos suelos la disgregación química de las rocas es insignificante por la casi nula presencia de humedad, siendo suelos áridos, con escasa cantidad de arcilla. Se acumulan en gran cantidad al oeste de Ica. Depósitos aluviales: Distribuidos a lo largo del cauce del río Ica. Están formados por la sedimentación del río Ica, los mismos que se caracterizan por ser materiales de naturaleza arenosa y limosa con arcilla. Sobre estos suelos se localiza la ciudad de Ica. Depósitos fluvio-aluviales: Se ubican es las estribaciones de la cordillera que da hacia el valle de Ica. Estos depósitos provienen de las quebradas que están al este de la ciudad de Ica y están compuestos por materiales de mayores dimensiones que las arenas, provenientes de los cerros circundantes y de la parte alta de las quebradas. B. GEOTECNIA
  44. 44. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 45 La zonificación geotécnica es aquella que delimita zonas relativamente homogéneas, con características físico-mecánicas similares. A continuación se presenta la distribución de suelos de Ica, la cual es el tipo de suelo representativo de la zona.  Zona I: Está conformada superficialmente por terrenos de cultivo (limos), en estado semi-compacto y poco húmedo (h=1.00 m). Subyaciendo al suelo anterior se presentan suelos limosos, con presencia de óxidos y suelos arcillosos. Con baja humedad y plasticidad. El predominio de suelos finos es notorio. Esta zona lo conforma el oeste y sur-oeste de la ciudad. Suelo predominante: ML. Carga Admisible: 1.5-2.0 Kg/cm². NF>20m. Periodo de Vibración: 0.3-0.4 sg.  Zona II: Está conformada por depósitos de arenas pobremente graduadas de grano fino a medio y redondeado, con mediano a poco contenido de finos no plásticos, baja humedad e intercalaciones de suelos arcillosos y limosos de poca potencia, a manera de lentes. Esta zona está conformada por el cercado de Ica y algunas partes de urbanizaciones cercanas. Suelo predominante: SM. Carga Admisible: 1.0-1.5 Kg/cm². NF>18m. Periodo de Vibración: 0.2-0.3 sg.  Zona III: Está constituida por arenas pobremente graduadas de color beige amarillento, tamaño fino, ligera humedad, estado poco denso a suelto. Estos suelos son de origen eólico y cubren grandes extensiones de terreno. El área involucrada es el norte y el extremo oeste de la ciudad de Ica. El suelo predominante: SP. Carga Admisible: 0.5-1.0 Kg/cm2. NF>15 m. Periodo de Vibración: 0.4-0.5 sg. VIII. PELIGRO SÍSMICO El Perúse encuentra enla zona sísmica más activa del mundo, es decir el "Cinturón de Fuego del Pacífico". La placa de Nazca se mueve aproximadamente 10 cm por año contra la placa continental que se mueve 4 cm por año en sentido contrario, lo cual genera una gran acumulación de energía, la cual se libera en forma de actividad sísmica. Se han realizado algunosestudios de grandes sismos y de zonas de laguna sísmica (áreas donde no han ocurrido sismos en un periodo del orden del periodo de retorno de sismos grandes), indican que la zona comprendida entre cañete e Ica
  45. 45. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 46 aproximadamente, no ocurre un gran evento sísmico (sismo severo), desde 1716 aproximadamente. Esto nos da una idea de la cantidad de energía acumulada, y la posibilidad de un evento sísmico importante en la zona de estudio, pero sin conocer la fecha exacta. Esto ha sido considerado en función de la distribución espacial de los sismos. Además se conoce que para Ica se esperan aceleración de 0.35 a 0.40 gals, las cuales son aceleraciones máximas con el 10% de probabilidad de excedencia en 50 años (Ref. 4). En el mapa nacional de intensidades en la escala de MM, publicado por el INDECI se esperan intensidades de VIII MM para Ica. Con lo anteriormente mencionado se tiene una idea del peligro sísmico existente en la zona de estudio. El peligro sísmico representa la probabilidad de ocurrencia dentro de un período específico de tiempo y dentro de un área dada, un movimiento sísmico con una intensidad determinada. Los estudios de peligro sísmico tienen como objetivo estimar el movimiento del terreno en un lugar determinado, o proporcionar una evaluación del tamaño del sismo en la zona en estudio. El peligro sísmico describe los efectos provocados por movimientos sísmicos en el suelo de dicha zona. Tales como la aceleración, velocidad, desplazamiento del terreno o intensidadmacrosísmica de la zona. Para evaluaréstos efectoses necesario analizar los fenómenos que ocurren a partir de la emisión de las ondas sísmicas ocurridasen el focomismo hasta que estas ondassísmicas llegan a la zona de estudio. IX. VULNERABILIDAD SÍSMICA Se ha observado en sismos anteriores que edificaciones de una tipología estructural similar sufren daños diferentes, teniendo en cuenta que se encuentran en la misma zona sísmica. Se denomina vulnerabilidad al grado de daño que sufre una estructura debida a un evento sísmico de determinadas características. Estas estructuras se pueden calificar en “más vulnerables” o “menos vulnerables” ante un evento sísmico. Se debe de tener en cuenta que la vulnerabilidad sísmica de una estructura es una propiedad intrínseca de cada estructura, y, además, es independiente de la peligrosidad del emplazamiento. En otras palabras una estructura puede ser vulnerable, pero no estar en riesgo si no se encuentra en un lugar con un determinado peligro sísmico.
  46. 46. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 47 Se debe recalcar que no existen metodologías estándares para estimar la vulnerabilidad de las estructuras. El resultado de los estudios de vulnerabilidad es un índice de daño que caracteriza la degradación que sufriría una estructura de una tipología estructural dada, sometida a la acción de un sismo de determinadas características. La predicción de daños tiene 2 métodos: Método empírico y método teórico.  MÉTODO EMPÍRICO (Sauter 1978-1980) Se basa en la relación de daños en estructuras de sismos anteriores con la intensidad sísmica. La cantidad de datos necesarios para el análisis es incompleta para varias estructuras. Los diferentes diseños, construcciones y factores locales del suelo dan como resultado que la información existente tenga un valor limitado.  MÉTODO TEÓRICO (Whitman 1973-1975) Se basan principalmente en modelos matemáticos que son basados en las características dinámicas de la estructura. Estos métodos relacionan los parámetros usados en diseño sísmico con los parámetros estructurales y daños. Estos métodos son adecuados para implementar las bases de diseño de las estructuras. La vulnerabilidad es un factor gravitante en el estudio de riesgo. Conocer sus características e indicadores ayuda a comprender los escenarios de riesgo de origen naturalquemuchas veces puedepresentar amenazasde bajaintensidado de distintas características.Por tal motivo, comprender los factoresde vulnerabilidadqueinciden en la debilidad o susceptibilidad de los asentamientos humanos y las estructuras, es una acción prioritaria a establecerse dentro de las medidas de gestión de riesgo. En tal virtud, considerando un escenario de riesgo sísmico es de imaginarse que la gravedad del mismo se situará justamente en aquellos lugares donde la susceptibilidad social y estructural es mayor. Desde este punto de vista, el espacio construidoprecariorelacionadoa los grupos sociales de mayor concentración,depoca movilidad o con niveles de pobreza donde la resiliencia es menor (por citar algunos ejemplos) serán factores gravitantes para la gravedad de escenarios. Por otro lado, desde el punto de vista territorial se pueden observar diferencias en cuanto a espacios de intervención denotando zonas mayormente desarrolladas o de diferente estructura urbana que otras, lo que lleva a una reflexión desde la parte política de manejo y la gestión del territorio.
  47. 47. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 48 A través de esta perspectiva, el análisis de la vulnerabilidad ante sismos potenciales debe ser retomado desde una reflexión territorial. En este sentido, el entender los niveles de vulnerabilidad espacial ayuda a comprender las consecuencias potenciales inmediatas y al mismo tiempo soslayar los niveles de capacidad y resiliencia dentro de escenarios de riesgo. Debido a la variedad de sistemas constructivos empleados y materiales de construcciónutilizados,se clasificaronlas edificacioneseducativasencuatrogrupos, aplicándose como base la clasificación donde el aspecto principal a ser considerado son sus características sismorresistentes. Además para la recopilación de la información,se visitó las edificaciones,recopilandoinformaciónimportante sobre las características propias de la edificación tales como forma, proporción, simetría, planos de la estructura, información referente a su etapa de construcción, estado de conservación, etc. En las edificaciones de Albañilería, un parámetro muy importante para la determinación de la resistencia sísmica es la densidad de los muros. Teniendo en cuenta estos criterios, se tomó como base la clasificación de las edificaciones educativas formulada por el Ing. Julio Kuroiwa (Ref. 6), la cual propone cuatro tipos de edificaciones:  TIPO I: Construcciones Sísmicamente Muy débiles. Construcciones de tierra conocidas como adobe. Estas edificaciones por lo general tienen techos ligeros y flexibles constituidos por vigas de madera, troncos o caña gruesa; y la cobertura planchas onduladas de zinc, asbesto cemento o materiales similares. Edificaciones con una inadecuada distribución de muros, y una densidad insuficiente para resistir eventos sísmicos. Observándose un inadecuado estado de conservación.  TIPO II: Construcciones Sísmicamente Débiles. Construcciones de madera y/o caña, cuyos miembros estructurales están debilitados por la acción de insectos o descompuestos por la acción de sucesivos procesos de humedecimiento y secado, con techo ligero y flexible. Construcciones de concreto reforzado con estructuración inadecuada para resistir sismos por la presencia de columnas cortas, excentricidad, poca rigidez lateral en una de las direcciones principales,insuficienteseparacióncon el bloque adyacente o edificios vecinos y con otras deficiencias estructurales. No
  48. 48. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 49 diseñadas para resistir sismos, concreto de baja resistencia y ausencia de muros de corte para tomar cargas laterales. Construcciones antiguas con un inadecuado estado de conservación y reparación.  TIPO III: Construcciones Livianas y Normales. Construcciones Livianas, que tienen poco peso propio. Construcciones de albañilería, constituido por muros de albañilería de ladrillo, unidas con mortero arena-cemento, con columnas de confinamiento de concreto reforzado y techo rígido y pesado,con bajadensidad de muros (menor de 12 cm/m²) en una o ambas direcciones. De concreto reforzado, cuyo sistema resistente está constituido por columnas y vigas de concreto reforzado conformando pórticos espaciales, con techos de losas aligeradas, con muros de relleno generalmente de ladrillo cocido o bloques de concreto, con algunos muros de concreto reforzado, sin tener una concepción ideal para resistir sismos pudiendo tener el proyecto o construcción uno de los defectos señalados como construcción débil. Concreto de resistencia normal en las estructuras (f'c=210 kg/cm²).  TIPO IV: Construcciones Sismo resistentes. Construcciones con muros de albañilería, unidas con mortero arena cemento, con techo rígido y pesado, con columnas de confinamiento de concreto armado, con densidad de muros igual o superior a 12 cm/m² en ambas direcciones. Construcciones de concreto reforzado, cuyo sistema resistente esta constituido por columnasy vigas de concretoreforzadoconformandopórticosespaciales,con techos de losas aligeradas, con muros de relleno. Concebidas, diseñadas y construidas para resistir sismos utilizando modernas técnicas sismorresistentes con muros de cortede concretoreforzadosimétricamente distribuidosen planta y elevación, capaces de controlar la deformaciónlateral dentro de los limites que evitan las fallas de elementos frágiles como vidrios o muros de relleno aun en caso de sismos intensos. Concreto de buena calidad (f'c=210 kg/cm²). Buena mano de obra y supervisión. VULNERABILIDAD REGION ICA
  49. 49. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 50 La vulnerabilidad de cualquier elemento de una ciudad o de una ciudad en su conjunto,está definida comoel gradode fortaleza o debilidadqueestos puedantener ante la ocurrencia de un fenómeno natural o antrópico adverso. La naturaleza de la vulnerabilidad y los resultados de su evaluación varían: i) según el elemento expuesto (integridad física de las personas, estructuras físicas, bienes, actividades económicas,recursos naturales,otros); y, ii) según las amenazas o peligros existentes (sismos, erosión, inundaciones, deslizamiento, otros). El nivel de traumatismo social que puede experimentarse en caso de desastres es inversamente proporcional al nivel de organización existente en la comunidad afectada. Las sociedades que poseen una mejor trama de organizaciones sociales, pueden asimilar mucho más fácilmente las consecuencias de un desastre y reaccionar con mayor rapidez que las que no la tienen. Una buena estructura social, con organizaciones adecuadamente diversificadas, constituye ya una importante medida de mitigación. Por otro lado, no debe olvidarse que hay dos tipos de vulnerabilidad: la vulnerabilidad por constitución o vulnerabilidad estructural, y, la vulnerabilidad por exposición. Además, que el incremento de la vulnerabilidad es directamente proporcional al aumento de la población. Las decisiones o la permisibilidad para ubicar a las familias en áreas propensas al peligro también incrementan la vulnerabilidad de la sociedad. La pobreza es una de las principales causas de la vulnerabilidad social. Si bien se puede hablar de diferentes clases de vulnerabilidades, como la ambiental, física, económica, social, política, científica, técnica, cultural, educativa, ideológica, institucional (generalmente se trata de una combinación de varios de ellos), para efectos del presente estudio se hará abstracción de las precisiones teóricas sobre el aspecto impactable o de los atributos del elemento expuesto para concentrar la atención en la posibilidad de llegar con mayor claridad a conclusiones que puedan contribuir a reducir daños. Para la evaluación de la vulnerabilidad de las ciudades de Guadalupe, Los Aquijes, Pueblo Nuevo, San Juan Bautista, Tate y Santiago, se toma en consideración la capacidad de respuesta de las siguientes variables urbanas: A. ASENTAMIENTOS HUMANOS.- En el que se identificará el grado de vulnerabilidad de cada sector de la ciudad, según su: i) Densidad de Población, ii) Sistemas, Materiales y Estado de la Construcción, y, iii) Estratificación Socio- económica.
  50. 50. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 51  DENSIDAD DE POBLACIÓN.- Es el grado de concentración de los habitantes por unidad de superficie. La relación de vulnerabilidad es directamente proporcional a la afectación producida por la causal : a mayor densidad de población, mayor vulnerabilidad social  SISTEMAS, MATERIALES Y ESTADO DE LA CONSTRUCCIÓN.- Es la respuesta que ofrecen: a) la aplicaciónde los sistemas constructivos,b) el uso de determinados materiales de construcción, y, c) su estado de conservación; ante los diferentes tipos de peligros que pueden presentarse.  ESTRATIFICACIÓN SOCIO-ECONOMICA.- Está referida a las condiciones de pobreza, y por consiguiente, a la capacidad de respuesta en términos económicos y financieros para la recuperación, ante los diferentes tipos de peligros que puedan presentarse. B. LÍNEAS Y SERVICIOS VITALES.- Comprende la evaluación de la vulnerabilidad de los elemento esenciales para la protección física de la ciudad y sus habitantes, cuyos servicios serán más necesarios en caso de desastre.  LINEAS VITALES.- Se refiere a los sistemas de abastecimiento de agua potable, energía eléctrica y comunicaciones (telefonía fija), así como al sistema de evacuación de aguas servidas. También comprende los sistemas de acceso y circulación de la ciudad.  SERVICIOS VITALES.- Se refiere a las instalaciones dedicadas a prestar servicios de salud y seguridad, así como a las derivadas de ellas, como hospitales, estaciones de bomberos, estaciones de policía, defensa civil, estaciones de radio y televisión. C. ACTIVIDAD ECONÓMICA.- Comprende la evaluación de la vulnerabilidad en función a la actividad productiva, el empleo, los servicios y otros factores de orden económico. Este es un elemento de mucha importancia para la recuperación de las actividades normales de la ciudad. D. LUGARES DE CONCENTRACIÓN PÚBLICA.- Comprenden lugares en los que suelen producirse momentos de afluencia masiva de personas, como colegios, coliseos, iglesias, lugares en dondese producenespectáculosdeportivos o artísticos con gran concurrencia de público y otros.
  51. 51. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 52 E. PATRIMONIO HISTÓRICO.- Comprende los ambientes históricos monumentales como ruinas arqueológicas y otros vestigio que por ser irrecuperables en caso de desaparecer, son factores importantes en la vulnerabilidad de la ciudad. Estas variables se analizaránteniendoen consideraciónque las ciudadesobjetivo son susceptibles de sufrir la ocurrencia de tres tipos de eventos negativos: El primero, consistente en fenómenos de origen geológico, que normalmente incluye sismos, licuación de suelos, abovedamientos, agrietamientos y otros. El segundo, consistente en fenómenos de origen geológico/climático, que incluye aluviones, derrumbes, deslizamientos, desprendimientode rocas, ero187siónde laderas,erosión fluvial, huaycos (llocllas) e inundaciones o desborde de ríos, etc. El tercero, consistente en fenómenos antropogénicos o de origen tecnológico, que comprende problemas de contaminación del medio ambiente (tanto de la atmósfera como de los recursos hídricos y de la tierra), deforestación,materiales peligrosos, incendios, etc. El objetivo principal de este análisis es identificar el grado cualitativo de vulnerabilidad de los sectores de la ciudad, más que presentar un cálculo numérico o un índicede vulnerabilidadque noresultaría muy útil al momento de priorizaracciones o proyectos. La conducta de los pobladores es un factor que puede ser de mucha importancia en el incremento de los niveles de vulnerabilidad en el caso de la provincia de Ica, pues a pesar de la experiencia de desastres anteriormente sufridos, la cultura de prevención existente en esta localidad aun deja mucho que desear. Esta afirmación se puede comprobar mediante la observación de áreas inundables ocupadas por asentamientos humanos, antiguas obras de drenaje inutilizadas por habilitaciones urbanas y construcciones, deficiente utilización de materiales y sistemas constructivos, edificaciones nuevas que contravienen los requisitos urbanísticos y/o las normas de construcción. Como resultado del análisis mencionado, se obtendrá el Mapa de Vulnerabilidad, en el que se califican cualitativamente los diferentes sectores de la ciudad, clasificándolos en cuatro niveles de vulnerabilidad: a. VULNERABILIDAD MUY ALTA.- Zonas de gran debilidad estructural, en las que se estima que las pérdidasy dañosocasionadosa la poblacióny a la infraestructura urbana serían de alrededor del 70% o más, como producto de la ocurrencia de desastres que tendrían como efecto: colapso de edificaciones y destrucción de
  52. 52. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 53 líneas vitales, serios daños a la integridad física de las personas, alto número de damnificados, etc. b. VULNERABILIDAD ALTA.- Zonas de debilidad estructural, en las que, por las características de ocupación, densidades, infraestructura y usos, así como por la naturaleza e intensidadde la amenaza o peligro analizado,podríanocurrirpérdidas importantes en niveles superiores al 50%. c. VULNERABILIDAD MEDIA.-Zonascon algunasmanifestacionesde debilidad,en las que los daños a la población y las pérdidas de obras de infraestructura ante la ocurrencia de desastres, puedan superar el 25%. d. VULNERABILIDAD BAJA.- Zonas con manifestaciones de fortaleza, expuestas a niveles bajos o medios de peligro, que ante la ocurrencia de algúndesastre tienen poca predisposición a sufrir pérdidas o daños, tanto entre los pobladores como en la infraestructura urbana. X. MATERIALES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN, ALTURA DE EDIFICACIÓN Y ESTADO DE CONSERVACIÓN. Los materiales de construcción y los sistemas constructivos empleados, así como la altura de edificación y el estado de conservación de las estructuras, son factores muy importantes para la determinación de los niveles de vulnerabilidad de los asentamientos humanos. En términos generales,un 15.03% de las construccionesdela ciudadde Guadalupe tienen paredes de ladrillo, 69.25% de adobe y el resto de otros materiales. La mayor parte de las construcciones de ladrillo y concreto se presentan en forma dispersa en zonas determinadas. La mayor parte de las construcciones homogéneas de adobe con techo de caña o esteras, ocurre en la periferia. La mayor diversidad de materiales, alturas de edificación y estado de conservación se presenta en el centro de la ciudad. La edificacion más alta de la ciudad tiene 5 pisos y está ubicada en la calle Libertad, consistiendo en una edificación particular en proceso de construcción. El palacio municipal (que fue ligeramente dañada por el sismo del 15.08.2007, es la segunda y tiene 4 pisos.
  53. 53. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 54 En la ciudad de Los Aquijes, el 21.22% de las construcciones tienen paredes de ladrillo y 72.77% de adobe. En el sector principal de la ciudad es donde se encuentra la mayor cantidad de construcciones de ladrillo y concreto, aunque combinadas siempre con otras de adobe y caña. En los extremos sur y principalmente norte, el predominio es de adobe y caña, con características muy homogéneas, de un piso y en regular o mal estado de conservación. En la ciudad de Pueblo Nuevo, el 21.22% de las construcciones emplea el ladrillo en las paredes, mientras que el 69.46% usa adobe. El área centraldel puebloes donde se concentra mayormente el uso de ladrillo, mientras la periferia es principalmente de adobe, aunqueen todo el centro poblado existe diversidad de materiales. La altura de construcción es homogénea: uno o dos pisos. El estado de conservación es, en general, malo o regular, con muy pocas excepciones. En la ciudad de San Juan Bautista, el INEI registra el 51.78% de las construcciones de ladrillo y el 41.73% de adobe, sin embargo, se estima que estas cifras deben reflejar más bien la realidad urbana distrital, en la que las urbanizaciones del sur (A.H. La Angostura, Tepro Ecológico, Barrio San Martínde Porras, A.H. DamnificadosdelFenómeno del Niño) al haber recibidode alguna manera intervención estatalen su momento, son en buena medida de material noble. El sector principal del asentamiento (el más antiguo) tiene una gran mezcla de materiales, con muy amplio predominio de adobe de uno o dos pisos en regular o mal estado de conservación. En la ciudad de Tate, sólo el 22.14% de las construcciones es de ladrillo, siendo el 67.54% de adobe o tapial, lo que es reflejo de su realidad más alejada de la gran ciudad. Aunque existe mucha dispersión en el material empleado en las construcciones, las de ladrillo y concreto se ubican mayormente en la carretera Panamericana y en la vía de acceso al pueblo. Hacia el sector denominado Puno los materiales empleados son más homogéneos. La altura de edificaciónes principalmente de un piso, con algunas construcciones de dos pisos. Los sistemas de construcción de las edificaciones de adobe no siguen las recomendacionesefectuadaspordiversos organismos de investigacióny difusiónpara otorgarles mayor resistencia. También las obras de ladrillo y concreto presentan en general muchas deficiencias, principalmente la gran mayoría de viviendas en las que no aparenta haberse contado con los servicios de profesionales experimentados en la materia
  54. 54. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 55
  55. 55. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 56 XI. RIESGO SÍSMICO El riesgo se incrementa con el factor de vulnerabilidad, considerando que el peligro es un fenómeno natural que no puede ser eliminado o reducido. Debido a que predecir un sismo es muy difícil, se puede establecer la ocurrencia de un evento sísmico en un período de años pero no se puede en una fecha determinada. Se denomina peligro a la probabilidad de que se produzca un fenómeno natural potencialmente destructivo en un determinado lugar y tiempo. Se denomina vulnerabilidad a los probables daños a ocasionarse, en la que influyen las características físicas socioeconómicas de la zona. En conclusión el riesgo es la consecuencia de la combinación del peligro y la vulnerabilidad: PELIGRO + VULNERABILIDAD = RIESGO Se entiende como riesgo a la probabilidad de que una unidad social (comunidad, pueblo, etc.) y/o sus medios de vida (habitad, economía, etc.) sean afectados o sufran daños como producto de la interacción de uno o varios peligros y la vulnerabilidad de la unidad social frente a ellos. Para la estratificación del riesgo se ha considerado la relación entre Intervalos de dañoobtenidos con la descripciónde dañosde la escala de Mercalli Modificadoy el daño promedio para diferentes tipos de edificaciones. Cuadro Nº 1: Estratificación del Riesgo.
  56. 56. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 57 ESTIMACIÓN DE LOS ESCENARIOS DE RIESGO. El riesgo a que está expuesta la ciudad o parte de ella, es la resultante de la interacción entre el peligro o amenaza y la vulnerabilidad. Puede ser expresado en términos de daños o pérdidas esperadas ante la ocurrencia de un evento de características e intensidad determinadas, según las condiciones de vulnerabilidad que presenta la unidad urbana por evaluar. Expresado de otra manera: Se presentará la estimación del riesgo así calculado,el que como se ha expresado anteriormente comprende la exposición de los sectores que componen las ciudades, frente a fenómenos de origen geológico, climático y antrópicos, representada en el Mapa Síntesis de Riesgos. Sin embargo, teniendo en consideración que tanto los peligros como las condiciones de vulnerabilidad presentan variaciones en el territorio, sería factible, a partir de esta información, encontrar la distribución espacial del riesgo ante la ocurrencia de cualquier peligro determinado, o los niveles de riesgo a que está sometido determinado sector de la ciudad ante la ocurrencia de cada uno de los peligros identificados. Para el efecto, se podrá usar la matriz que se muestra en el gráfico N° 04, el mismo que ha servido de base para la determinación del riesgo global. En la matriz mencionada se puede observar que la concurrencia de zonas de Peligro Muy Alto con zonas de Vulnerabilidad Muy Alta, determinan zonas de Riesgo Muy Alto, y que, conforme disminuyen los niveles de peligro y/o vulnerabilidad, se reduce el nivel del Riesgo y, por lo tanto, de expectativas de pérdidas. Para lograr una mayor precisión, los resultados cualitativos (o subjetivos) de la aplicación de la mencionada matriz han sido confrontadoscuantitativamente(uobjetivamente) con la estimación matemática de los riesgos, a partir de cálculos similares para la evaluación de peligros y vulnerabilidad. De esta manera, el Mapa Síntesis de Riesgos resultante identifica también los sectores críticos de las cincociudades,sobre los cualesse deberán dirigir y priorizar las acciones y medidas específicasde mitigación. Las zonasde Riesgo Muy Alto y Alto serán sin duda las que concentren el mayor esfuerzo de prevención y mitigación que pueda aplicarse para mejorar las condiciones de seguridad física de las ciudades en su conjunto.
  57. 57. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 58 ESCENARIO DE RIESGO ANTE FENÓMENOS DE ORIGEN GEOLÓGICO. Como se ha visto, son varios los peligros de origen geológico que pueden afectar a las ciudades de Guadalupe, Los Aquijes, Pueblo Nuevo, San Juan Bautista, Tate y Santiago,y su intensidad también puede variar. Sin embargo, si a manera de ejercicio asumimos la hipótesis de ocurrencia de un sismo que ataca dichas ciudades con la intensidad del experimentado en 1942, 1946, 1950, 1960 o 2007, los efectos podrían ser los siguientes:  Colapso de las edificaciones por fallas estructurales, que compromete principalmente a las edificaciones de adobe inadecuadamente construidas y en mal estado de conservación, lo que implicaría la destrucción total de aproximadamente 1,124 viviendas, afectando a 5,024 habitantes, lo que representa el 24.04% de la población.  Daños considerables en 1,733 edificaciones, afectando a 7,747habitantes, lo que representa el 37.06% de la ciudad.  Probable desprendimiento de material suelto de las quebradas, afectando a las poblaciones de las laderas.  Desabastecimiento de servicios básicos por colapso de los sistemas de agua potable, desagües, energía eléctrica y evacuación de residuos sólidos, con los consiguientes problemas de salud y el incremento de enfermedades infecto- contagiosas. Probabilidad de epidemias. Restricción en el uso de los servicios de telefonía fija por daños en el sistema y en el de telefonía movil por congestión.  Reducción de la capacidad operativa de los servicios de emergencia por daños sufridos en las instalaciones, unidades móviles y demás equipos de los hospitales, así como en menor grado los demás centros de salud, estación de bomberos, comisarías, etc.  Interrupción en los accesos a algunas ciudades por destrucción en diversos sectores de las vías.  Interrupción de los servicios educativos por daños considerables a la infraestructura.  Reducciónde las actividadesproductivas,comerciales, financierasy de servicios, con los consiguientes problemas económicos para la población. Interrupción de la afluencia turística receptiva e interna.  Problemas en los términos del intercambio de productos (incluyendo comestibles).  Desabastecimiento de productos procedentes de otras zonas y serias dificultades para transportar los producidos en ésta. Especulación e incremento de precios.
  58. 58. U.N.: “SAN LUIS GONZAGA” - ICA ING.CIVIL X - B ANALISIS SISMICO 59 Como puede verse, aunque la totalidad de las seis ciudades se verían afectadas de alguna manera, este escenario de riesgo puede ser plasmado en un mapa de riesgo sísmico, en el que se expliciten las áreas en las que se podrían concentrar la mayor cantidad de pérdidas materiales y humanas. Debe tenerse en cuenta, sin embargo, que en las actuales circunstancias el sismo podría originar otro tipo de eventos que casi simultáneamente impacten en la ciudad, para cuyo ejercicio sería necesario superponer los mapas de riesgo de todos los eventos de probable ocurrencia simultánea. Tampoco debe olvidarse la frecuencia con que los terremotos generan incendios, explosiones y otros efectos adicionales.

×