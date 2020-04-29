Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Edd en el castillo- Entrega Eduardo Sierra
Historia El rey Edd era un tirano, avaro, corrupto y no hacia nada. Un dia el rey iba camino al castillo en su carruaje mu...
Descripción del juego Edd en el castillo es un juego tower defense PVP donde un jugador toma la posición de rey y debe def...
Referentes
Creación torre dando click a un objeto;
SCRIPTS
UNIDAD
VIDA
Creacion Musica Creación de la clase AudioManager la cual controla la música en el juego.
Creación bala por botones:
Movimiento personaje
Rotacion
Pooling Objetos
H U D
Detectar Enemigo
Game Controller
Gameplay https://youtu.be/Gdl73MbM4qA
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Eduardo s entrega
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Eduardo s entrega

33 views

Published on

Entrega

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Eduardo s entrega

  1. 1. Edd en el castillo- Entrega Eduardo Sierra
  2. 2. Historia El rey Edd era un tirano, avaro, corrupto y no hacia nada. Un dia el rey iba camino al castillo en su carruaje muy rápido y sin tener cuidado con lo que había a su paso chocó a una mujer embarazada. El no detenerse a ayudarla enfureció al pueblo, quienes días después deciden rebelarse al enterarse que la mujer perdió al bebé
  3. 3. Descripción del juego Edd en el castillo es un juego tower defense PVP donde un jugador toma la posición de rey y debe defender el castillo del pueblo, el cual es controlado por el otro jugador, que quiere derrocarlo. El rey se deﬁende con arqueros y guerreros y el pueblo se deﬁende con hordas de campesinos armadas y piedras para los arqueros.
  4. 4. Referentes
  5. 5. Creación torre dando click a un objeto;
  6. 6. SCRIPTS
  7. 7. UNIDAD
  8. 8. VIDA
  9. 9. Creacion Musica Creación de la clase AudioManager la cual controla la música en el juego.
  10. 10. Creación bala por botones:
  11. 11. Movimiento personaje
  12. 12. Rotacion
  13. 13. Pooling Objetos
  14. 14. H U D
  15. 15. Detectar Enemigo
  16. 16. Game Controller
  17. 17. Gameplay https://youtu.be/Gdl73MbM4qA

×