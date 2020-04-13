Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nota: Sacar siempre por Fecha de terminación
Breve descripción para trabajar en sistema infomante

Guia de infomante

  1. 1. Como generar un Plan de mantenimiento Lo que se busca es crear un plande mantenimientoparaunequipoenel de todala empresa y a su vez incluir este plan de mantenimiento en el plan macro de toda la empresa. 1. Tener un equipo creado (Modulo de Activos)  Abrir – Actualización de Equipos – Agregar  Abrir –Duplicar equipo – Buscar – Duplicar (Tener cuidado con las características) 2. Actualizar la Variable de Control (Modulo de Activos)  Abrir – Actualización variable de control – Por Fechas – Agregar 3. Crear una Actividad Estándar (Modulo de Actividades Estándar)  Abrir – Actividades Estándar – Agregar  Abrir– DuplicarActividadesEstándar–Buscar – Duplicar(Tenercuidadoconel tipo de equipo) 4. Registrar la Actividad ó Asociar la actividad al equipo (Modulo PM)  Abrir – Actividad/Equipos – Registro de Actividades/Equipos - Agregar 5. Adicionar la Actividad al Plan de mantenimiento de la empresa (Modulo PM)  Abrir – Plan de mantenimiento – Adicionar PM- Insertar User&Pass 6. Consultar la Actividad (Modulo PM)  Consultas – Cumplimiento del PM – Colocar código de Equipo Aplicar Desplazar planes de mantenimiento Lo que se buscaes correr el plande mantenimiento que poseen los equipos para el próximo año Modulo de Plan de mantenimiento Abrir – Plan de mantenimiento – Desplazar plan – Cambiar fecha de terminación – Aplicar Módulo De Planeación de OT 1. Abrir ó planear OT programadas Abrir – Planeación de O.T – O.T Sistemática – Agregar – Colocar el Consecutivo del plan de mantenimiento – Aplicar NOTA: para consultar el Consecutivo de Plan de mantenimiento Módulo de PM – Consultas – Cumplimiento del plan 2. Consultarel numerode O.T Abiertasen el sistema (verque OT estánAbiertasendeterminado Momento) Abrir – Planeación de OT – Lista O.T En Planeación – Buscar
  2. 2. NOTA: Para exportar este archivo realizar el siguiente procedimiento Módulo de Planeación de O.T Imprimir – Planeación de OT – Listados – Por Equipos (Por el requerimiento necesario) Módulo de Tiempos Perdidos 1. Cargar plantilla de reportes diarios  Obtener el entregable de la plantilla  Copiar el entregable en el servidor  Abrir en el sistema Infomante el módulo de Tiempos Perdidos Abrir – Reportes Diarios – Planilla de Reportes diarios – Archivo (buscar el Archivo entregable Pegado en escritorio) – Colocar Variables de control (Hr – Km) - Proceso  FIN. 2. Consultar reportes diarios de los equipos Abrir - Reportes diarios – Reportes diarios – Colocar el equipo 3. Imprimir reportes diarios entre fechas Imprimir - Por ubicación – imprimir Modulo Ejecutor de O.T 1. Como Abrir Una Orden de trabajo Urgente (Mto. Correctivos) Abrir – O.T Urgentes – Agregar - Aplicar NOTA: Dar Clik en NO al Msj de “La orden de trabajo tiene una Solicitud de trabajo” En el renglónde Cta_Contable colocar 73451501 para maquinariay equipoy73454002 equiposde transporte. 2. Rastrear una OT Abrir – Actualización de OT Cerradas – Buscar – Aplicar 3. Como Imprimir una OT Abrir – Cierre OT – Buscar – Aplicar – Formato – Imprimir
  3. 3. Solicitud de Repuestos para O.T 1. Se debe tener el # de OT generada en el Infomante 2. Modulo de Planeacion de OT  Abrir– Planeacionde O.T– Listade O.T – En el campo de N° O.T Colocarel numero de O.T – Aplicar  Recursos – Repuestos y materiales – Verificar Repuestos – verificar Bodega - Verificar Disponibilidad  Solicitud de Compra – Rellenar Formulario – Seleccionar los Elementos faltantes – Proceso -Aceptar – Anotar el # de Solicitud -Aceptar 3. AbrirMonimpodatos –agregarlaruta–refescarlog–Verificarqueel archivose hayasubido correctamente Creación de Informe de Equipos 1. Reportes Diarios Totales Modulo de Gestión de tiempos perdidos – imprimir – Por Ubicación / Reporte diario – Reporte Diarios Totales NOTA: marcar todos los consumos, las dos variables y exportar.
  4. 4. 2. Reporte de PMejecutados en un mes Modulo de Cierre de Ordenes de trabajo -imprimir – O.T Cerradas – De Equipos – Por equipos Detallado 3. Mano de obra real u Horas trabajadas Modulo de Cierre de Ordenes de trabajo -imprimir – O.T Cerradas – Recursos – Horas Empleados Por O.T
  5. 5. 4. Consulta de repuestos Por O.T Módulo de Cierre de Ordenes de trabajo – O.T Cerradas – Recursos – Repuestos. 5. Consultar servicios y/o Material de Cargo Directo M.C.D O.T Cerradas – Recursos – M.C.D
  6. 6. Nota: Sacar siempre por Fecha de terminación

