AMOR Y SOLIDARIDAD Colegio de Bachilleres de Tabasco Plantel 2 Turno Vespertino Materia: Ética y Valores
INTRODUCCIÓN • Amor y solidaridad son dos términos que van relacionados el uno con el otro se dice que cuando hay amor exi...
EL AMOR • El amor es un concepto universal relacionado con la afinidad entre seres, definido de diversas formas según las ...
EL AMOR • En el ser humano, a diferencia del amor de los animales, y bajo una concepción actual fundamentalmente occidenta...
Amor Solidaridad Paciencia ComprometidaRespeto Dialogo Confianza Organizadora Espontanea Comunión Crecimiento Amplia Acoge...
SOLIDARIDAD • La solidaridad es una de los valores humanos por excelencia, del que se espera cuando un otro significativo ...
SOLIDARIDAD • No es de extrañarse que la solidaridad se comporte como la base de muchos otros valores humanos o incluso, d...
El amor La solidaridad Cuando existe amor se confía en el otro, uno puede abrir su mente y su corazón, mostrarse frente al...
LA SOLIDARIDAD COMO EXPRESIÓN DE AMOR • Las acciones del ser humano expresan sus sentimientos y la solidaridad expresa el ...
  1. 1. AMOR Y SOLIDARIDAD Colegio de Bachilleres de Tabasco Plantel 2 Turno Vespertino Materia: Ética y Valores
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Amor y solidaridad son dos términos que van relacionados el uno con el otro se dice que cuando hay amor existe la solidaridad. • El amor es un sentimiento que a lo largo de la historia se ha tratado de descifrar, generalmente se asocia este sentimiento con la ayuda y el apoyo incondicional para con nuestros familiares y amigos más cercanos. • Por otro lado la solidaridad es la actitud que mejor se relaciona con el sentimiento llamado amor.
  3. 3. EL AMOR • El amor es un concepto universal relacionado con la afinidad entre seres, definido de diversas formas según las diferentes ideologías y puntos de vista (científico, filosófico, religioso, artístico). Habitualmente se interpreta como un sentimiento y con frecuencia el término se asocia con el amor romántico. Para Gottfried Leibniz, «amar es encontrar en la felicidad de otro tu propia felicidad».
  4. 4. EL AMOR • En el ser humano, a diferencia del amor de los animales, y bajo una concepción actual fundamentalmente occidental y seglar, el amor se considera un sentimiento real. En los casos más comunes es el resultado de una emoción basada en la atracción y la admiración de un sujeto hacia otro, que puede ser o no ser correspondido.
  5. 5. Amor Solidaridad Paciencia ComprometidaRespeto Dialogo Confianza Organizadora Espontanea Comunión Crecimiento Amplia Acogedora
  6. 6. SOLIDARIDAD • La solidaridad es una de los valores humanos por excelencia, del que se espera cuando un otro significativo requiere de nuestros buenos sentimientos para salir adelante. En estos términos, la solidaridad se define como la colaboración mutua en la personas, como aquel sentimiento que mantiene a las personas unidas en todo momento, sobretodo cuando se vivencian experiencias difíciles de las que no resulta fácil salir.
  7. 7. SOLIDARIDAD • No es de extrañarse que la solidaridad se comporte como la base de muchos otros valores humanos o incluso, de nuestras relaciones sociales más valiosas, tal como es el caso de la amistad. En este sentido, la solidaridad nos permite sentirnos unidos a otras personas en una relación que involucra sentimientos necesarios para mantener el funcionamiento social normal.
  8. 8. El amor La solidaridad Cuando existe amor se confía en el otro, uno puede abrir su mente y su corazón, mostrarse frente al otro tal cuál es, sin temor a reproches. Abre espacios a personas sin excluir a nadie. Estudia el tipo de atención que se requiere. Manifiesta alegría, en escuchar y celebrar hechos de vida. Nunca se debe olvidar que el ser amado es un sujeto autónomo, que merece el respeto y toda la consideración Organizada; ordena, planifica, involucra y orienta a las personas que quiere apoyar. No trabaja sola. El amor nos vincula con el otro desde lo más profundo, nos funde, nos hermana, nos hace sentir que no importa la distancia que nos separe Espontanea; frente a situaciones de momento y que requieren rápida ayuda para mitigar un poco el dolor de los afectados. Cuando existe amor existe diálogo, ya diálogo es comunicación, y la comunicación resulta imprescindible para mantenerse conectado con los sentimientos y las necesidades del otro. es unión, la solidaridad favorece el desarrollo. También podemos decir que las personas que se oponen a la solidaridad no son sólo negativas, sino también antinaturales. El amor verdadero reconforta al ser, lo dota de energía y entusiasmo, lo que siempre es positivo, y lleva al camino de superación. Desinteresada; brinda ayuda sin esperar nada a cambio, sin discriminación
  9. 9. LA SOLIDARIDAD COMO EXPRESIÓN DE AMOR • Las acciones del ser humano expresan sus sentimientos y la solidaridad expresa el grado de amor alcanzado, individual y colectivamente, desde el amor de familia hasta el amor universal por el que se comprende que “No hay hombre diferente a otro hombre, ni patria que no necesite de las otras patrias”, porque todos nos necesitamos a todos y todos nos complementamos. • La solidaridad es innata en los seres humanos, y de allí el origen de la sociedad comunitaria primitiva. En ella, cuando el ser humano formó familia, ya no sólo luchaba por sí, sino que además lo hacía por aquellos que constituían su familia, llegando, de ser necesario, a dar su vida por ese amor.

