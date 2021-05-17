RA (nivel 2) - Elementos para la Seguridad Vial (GD)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUÍA DIDÁCTICA DEL MEDIO~TIC 2 Guía didáctica del medio, en la que se desarrollan los distintos aspectos del mismo: la eda...
1 Guía didáctica Índice 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? a) ¿A quién va dirigido? ....................................
2 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? a) ¿A quién va dirigido? Identificación y caracterización de los destinatarios a...
3  Saber caminar por la acera y cruzar de forma segura.  Caminar por sitios seguros y saber cruzar.  Conocer los sitios...
4  Los sonidos de los medios de transporte: tren, AVE, coche, bicicleta, moto, coche de carreras, helicóptero, cohete, ca...
5 Imagen 1. Imagen multimedia creada con Thinglink Vamos explicar bloque a bloque cómo se va a estructurar una vez que lo ...
6 Imagen 2. Los medios de transporte Para comenzar, pincharemos en el emoticono de vídeo rojo y blanco (1). Se abrirá un v...
7 Imagen 3. Vídeo sobre los sonidos de los medios de transporte El segundo paso será pinchar en el emoticono de la nota mu...
8 Dentro del bloque rojo “la calle” como podemos ver se encuentran las siguiente imágenes: una familia en bicicleta por el...
9 Imagen 6. Pdf de las normas para los peatones Tras esto, pinchamos el botón de la nota musical (4) con el que accederemo...
10 Imagen 7. Vídeo de Pocoyó sobre “las ruedas del autobús” El último botón, con forma de libro (5) a la izquierda, nos ll...
11 Imagen 8. Pdf con el cuento “El Casco Rojo de Ana” de la DGT Por último, en el bloque “la organización del tráfico”, el...
12 por el protagonista Pocoyó. Es el encargado de dirigir el tráfico (aunque siga habiendo semáforos). Es un vídeo diverti...
13 Imagen 11. Pasos de peatones originales (I) Imagen 12. Pasos de peatones originales (II)
14 Imagen 13. Pasos de peatones originales (III) Imagen 14. Pasos de peatones originales (IIII) Ahora pincharemos el otro ...
15 Imagen 15. Título “señales de tráfico” Imagen 16. Señal de advertencia de peligro por zona de niños.
16 Imagen 17. Señal de tráfico: stop/parar Imagen 18. Señal de tráfico: carril bici
17 Imagen 19. Señal de tráfico: prohibición de paso a peatones Y por último, pincharemos en el botón de la nota musical (9...
18 Imagen 20. Vídeo de “Barney el camión” 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? Diseñar las actividades que deberán realizarse...
19 Estas son solo algunas preguntas guías que nos servirán para tratar los temas más importantes, aunque como se ha dicho ...
20 Tras esto, pondremos el vídeo sobre los sonidos de los medios de transporte. Mientras vemos el vídeo les pediremos que ...
21 Imagen 23. Coche Imagen 24. Camión de bomberos
22 Imagen 25. Moto Para terminar, pondremos la canción “Me gusta viajar” y la escucharemos todos juntos. Ahora, la volvere...
23 Imagen 26. La calle Tras esto, abriremos el archivo “normas del peatón” y la maestra deberá leer cada una de ellas (deb...
24 más amena la introducción y a su vez mantener su atención todo el tiempo sin desmotivarlos; ya que algunos/as niños/as ...
25 Imagen 28. La organización del tráfico A continuación introduciremos la figura del agente de tráfico con un vídeo de Po...
26 A continuación, como ya habremos hablado en la asamblea sobre el paso de peatón, les contaremos que: “por el mundo, exi...
27 Cuando hayamos terminado de explicarlas, las colgaremos también en el aula para repasarlas todos los días en la asamble...
28 Imagen 31. Alfombra con un circuito Referencias bibliográficas ~ Webgrafía Relación de documentos y sitios web utilizad...
29 Fundación MAPFRE. Seguridad vial para niños de preescolar. Recuperado de: https://www.fundacionmapfre.org/fundacion/es_...
  1. 1. GUÍA DIDÁCTICA DEL MEDIO~TIC 2 Guía didáctica del medio, en la que se desarrollan los distintos aspectos del mismo: la edad a la que va dirigido, la temporalización, objetivos y contenidos y las actividades. Además de la bibliografía formada por todos los archivos que hemos utilizado para su desarrollo. SEGURIDAD VIAL
  2. 2. 1 Guía didáctica Índice 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? a) ¿A quién va dirigido? .......................................................................................2 b) ¿Cuándo se utilizará? .......................................................................................2 c) ¿Qué se pretende? ........................................................................................2-4 d) ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? ...................................................................................4 2. Selección del medio~TIC: ¿Qué? e) Identificación..............................................................................................4-18 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? a) Antes de la aplicación del medio~TIC: actividades de inicio…………....18-19 b) Durante la puesta en práctica del medio~TIC: actividades de desarrollo..19-27 c) Después de la utilización del medio~TIC: actividades de cierre……….27-28 4. Referencias bibliográficas…………………………………………...……28-29 5. Autoevaluación……………………………………………………………..…29
  3. 3. 2 1. Propuesta de utilización: ¿Para qué? a) ¿A quién va dirigido? Identificación y caracterización de los destinatarios a los que se dirige el medio~TIC. Este medio va dirigido a una población infantil de entre dos y tres años. Hablaríamos de un material que se utilizaría en una escuela infantil situada en un barrio de clase media- alta y que cuente con los recursos tecnológicos necesarios. Otra idea y ventaja que tiene este material, es que también va dirigido a las maestras/os que lo utilicen, debido a que tal y como está pensado sirve para organizar los contenidos que se van a trabajar de una forma muy visual. b) ¿Cuándo se utilizará? Se especificará el momento-actividad/es del proceso formativo en la/s que se aplicará el medio~TIC. El momento concreto en el que hemos pensado que es mejor utilizar este material es al inicio de la unidad; puesto que está ideado como un mapa conceptual que contiene los contenidos que se van a dar durante todo el tiempo que está programada la unidad. Es una presentación de la temática. Otra idea que puede servir a la maestra/o que utilice este recurso es la de utilizarlo cada vez que se vaya a presentar un nuevo bloque de la unidad. Este mapa está dividido en tres grandes bloques: los medios de transporte, la calle y la organización del tráfico. Puesto que en un principio puede parecer mucha información, podemos decidir hacerlo de estas dos formas: haciendo una gran presentación de todo el mapa, o haciendo tres presentaciones: una por cada gran bloque. c) ¿Qué se pretende? Indicación de los objetivos y contenidos que se trabajarán con el medio~TIC. Los objetivos que deseamos alcanzar con la ayuda del medio~TIC son: a. Presentar la temática de forma sencilla pero divertida, de manera que consigamos atraer la atención de nuestros/as alumnos/as. b. Dentro del bloque “la calle”:  Conocer la calle y cómo desplazarse por ella acompañados.
  4. 4. 3  Saber caminar por la acera y cruzar de forma segura.  Caminar por sitios seguros y saber cruzar.  Conocer los sitios cerrados sin tráfico y seguros para jugar.  Conocer la carretera por donde necesariamente tengan que desplazarse y el comportamiento seguro que se debe mantener (acompañados).  Comportarse adecuadamente en el autobús (esperar, subir, estar sentados y bajar ordenadamente).  Circular con la bicicleta por el carril bici c. En el bloque “los medios de transporte”:  Nombrar, identificar y conocer los siguientes medios de transportes: ambulancia, bicicleta, coche, autobús, moto, coche de policía y camión de bomberos.  Conocer y distinguir los sonidos de los distintos medios de transporte: tren, AVE, coche, bicicleta, moto, coche de carreras, helicóptero, cohete, camión, metro, camión de bomberos, submarino, avión, tractor y barco. d. En el bloque “organización del tráfico”:  Conocer el papel del agente de tráfico en la organización del tráfico.  Respetar la figura del agente de tráfico.  Aprender las normas para cruzar un paso de peatones.  Aprender qué es el semáforo y su funcionamiento: qué hacemos con las diferentes luces. Luz verde: cruzamos. Luz roja: esperamos.  Conocer e identificar algunas señales de tráfico: advertencia de peligro por zona de niños, stop, carril bici y prohibido pasar a peatones. Los contenidos que se desarrollarán con la integración del medio~TIC son: a. Dentro del bloque “la calle”:  La calle y cómo desplazarse por ella acompañados.  Cómo se camina por la acera y cómo se cruza de forma segura.  Cómo se camina por sitios seguros y cómo se cruza.  Los sitios cerrados sin tráfico y seguros para jugar.  La carretera por donde desplazarse y el comportamiento seguro que se debe mantener (acompañados).  Comportamiento adecuado en el autobús (esperar, subir, estar sentados y bajar ordenadamente).  Cómo se circula con bicicleta, el carril bici. b. En el bloque “los medios de transporte”:  Conocimiento de los siguientes medios de transportes: ambulancia, bicicleta, coche, autobús, moto, coche de policía y camión de bomberos.
  5. 5. 4  Los sonidos de los medios de transporte: tren, AVE, coche, bicicleta, moto, coche de carreras, helicóptero, cohete, camión, metro, camión de bomberos, submarino, avión, tractor y barco. c. En el bloque “organización del tráfico”:  El papel del agente de tráfico en la organización del tráfico.  El respeto por la figura del agente de tráfico.  El paso de peatones.  El semáforo y su funcionamiento: qué hacemos con las diferentes luces. Luz verde: cruzamos. Luz roja: esperamos.  Algunas señales de tráfico: advertencia de peligro por zona de niños, stop, carril bici y prohibido pasar a peatones. d) ¿Cómo lo utilizaremos? Explicación de la función que desempeñará el medio~TIC en el proceso formativo: Introducción – Motivación: La función de este medio es presentar los contenidos que se van a trabajar de una forma diferente, visual y divertida. En concreto, hemos creado este mapa conceptual para que en una misma imagen se recoja todo lo que vamos a trabajar. De esta manera tan sencilla utilizando vídeos, canciones, cuentos o fotos, queremos introducir la educación vial para centrarnos en los aspectos que consideramos más importantes para aprender en esta edad. 2. Selección del medio~TIC: ¿Qué? a) Identificación Presentación del diseño y la estructura-contenido del medio~TIC. En primer lugar hemos realizado este mapa conceptual desde el programa PowerPoint, y a continuación lo hemos insertado en ThingLink, para recoger todos los contenidos que vamos a trabajar desde distintos formatos.
  6. 6. 5 Imagen 1. Imagen multimedia creada con Thinglink Vamos explicar bloque a bloque cómo se va a estructurar una vez que lo presentemos en la clase. El primer bloque que presentaremos será los “medios de transporte”, el verde. Como podemos ver incluye siete imágenes: una ambulancia, una bicicleta, un coche, un autobús, una moto, un coche de policía y un camión de bomberos. En concreto hemos incluido estos siete medios, ya que serán a los que más importancia le demos, debido a que son los más cercanos a la vida de nuestros/as niños/as.
  7. 7. 6 Imagen 2. Los medios de transporte Para comenzar, pincharemos en el emoticono de vídeo rojo y blanco (1). Se abrirá un vídeo de 2:55 minutos de duración, en el que aparecen los distintos medios de transportes (tren, AVE, coche, bicicleta, moto, coche de carreras, helicóptero, cohete, camión, metro, camión de bomberos, submarino, avión, tractor y barco) y sus sonidos correspondientes dichos por una mujer y a continuación el sonido real que hacen al moverse. El contenido específico que vamos a trabajar en este botón será:  Los sonidos de los medios de transporte: tren, AVE, coche, bicicleta, moto, coche de carreras, helicóptero, cohete, camión, metro, camión de bomberos, submarino, avión, tractor y barco. 1 1 2 1
  8. 8. 7 Imagen 3. Vídeo sobre los sonidos de los medios de transporte El segundo paso será pinchar en el emoticono de la nota musical (2), tras esto aparecerá una canción de 2:49 minutos de duración, sobre los medios de transporte. En esta canción se cuenta lo divertido de viajar a través de tierra, aire o mar. Con este contexto, se van añadiendo distintos medios de transporte por los que se puede viajar y cómo lo hacen cada uno de ellos. El contenido específico que se trabajará en este botón será:  Conocimiento de los siguientes medios de transportes: ambulancia, bicicleta, coche, autobús, moto, coche de policía y camión de bomberos. Imagen 4. Vídeo en el que esucharemos una canción en la que se habla de cómo se viaja en los distintos medios de transporte
  9. 9. 8 Dentro del bloque rojo “la calle” como podemos ver se encuentran las siguiente imágenes: una familia en bicicleta por el carril bici, una parada de autobús, un portal en una calle, y dos chicos andando por la acera. A continuación, seguiremos el siguiente orden para pinchar los botones: Imagen 5. La calle En primer lugar pincharemos el botón con el emoticono de un libro de la derecha (3), se abrirá un archivo en formato PDF con las normas para los peatones que leeremos y comentaremos en clase antes de realizar la actividad. Los contenidos específicos que se desarrollan en este botón son:  La calle y cómo desplazarse por ella acompañados.  Cómo se camina por la acera y cómo se cruza de forma segura.  Cómo se camina por sitios seguros y cómo se cruza.  Los sitios cerrados sin tráfico y seguros para jugar.  La carretera por donde desplazarse y el comportamiento seguro que se debe mantener (acompañados). 3 1 4 1 5 1
  10. 10. 9 Imagen 6. Pdf de las normas para los peatones Tras esto, pinchamos el botón de la nota musical (4) con el que accederemos a una canción de 1:44 minutos de duración, en la que suena música animada sobre los distintos elementos y sonidos del autobús. Esta canción se utiliza con la finalidad de hacer una simulación en un autobús a su vez, puesto que tiene un ritmo movido pensamos que es genial. En este botón, se trabaja el siguiente contenido:  Comportamiento adecuado en el autobús (esperar, subir, estar sentados y bajar ordenadamente).
  11. 11. 10 Imagen 7. Vídeo de Pocoyó sobre “las ruedas del autobús” El último botón, con forma de libro (5) a la izquierda, nos llevará a un documento PDF en el que se cuenta el cuento “El Casco Rojo de Ana”. “Está centrado en un ámbito semiurbano o en cualquier otro lugar en el que tanto peatones como vehículos comparten un mismo espacio y por lo tanto el respeto y la prudencia en los desplazamientos cobra una especial relevancia. Son pueblos, villas o determinadas zonas de las ciudades en las que no existen aceras ni pasos de peatones y por lo tanto deben acentuarse las medidas de precaución. También se incorpora otro elemento para la reflexión como es la protección personal en el transporte, en este caso mediante la utilización del casco. La historia de Ana y el casco rojo está basada en el cuento de tradición oral Caperucita roja que era conocido en toda Europa desde la Edad Media y del que realizó una versión literaria Perrault. Esta versión de Perrault tenía un alto componente erótico y estaba destinada a ser contada en la corte. En la parte final añadía unos versos para aconsejar a las chicas jóvenes para que tuvieran cuidado con los peligros de la vida. Una versión posterior de los hermanos Grimm, ésta mucho más dulcificada, incluye un final feliz en el que un leñador salva a Caperucita e incluso a su abuela que ya había sido devorada por el lobo. Esta es la versión que hoy en día está más difundida. El cuento de Ana que aquí se presenta, pretende hacer un juego entre la historia del cuento original con los peligros que se pueden vivir con el tráfico de la calle. Algo que, en cierta medida, ya planteara Sarah Moon en sus ilustraciones de una de la versiones de Caperucita.” (DGT) Los contenidos que se trabajan en este botón son:  La calle y cómo desplazarse por ella acompañados.  La carretera por donde desplazarse y el comportamiento seguro que se debe mantener (acompañados).  Cómo se circula con bicicleta, el carril bici.
  12. 12. 11 Imagen 8. Pdf con el cuento “El Casco Rojo de Ana” de la DGT Por último, en el bloque “la organización del tráfico”, el amarillo, tenemos cuatro botones. Imagen 9. La organización del tráfico El primero que pincharemos será el botón rojo con el emoticono de vídeo (6) que nos llevará directamente a youtube para ver un vídeo sobre los agentes de tráfico, de la serie Pocoyó con una duración de 7:08 minutos (quitaremos del minuto 3:26 a 4:40). En este vídeo podemos observar de manera sencilla el papel del agente de tráfico, interpretado 7 1 8 1 9 1 6 1
  13. 13. 12 por el protagonista Pocoyó. Es el encargado de dirigir el tráfico (aunque siga habiendo semáforos). Es un vídeo divertido para introducir la figura del agente de tráfico que explicaremos más tarde. Los contenidos que se van a trabajar en este apartado son:  El papel del agente de tráfico en la organización del tráfico.  El respeto por la figura del agente de tráfico.  El paso de peatones.  El semáforo y su funcionamiento: qué hacemos con las diferentes luces. Luz verde: cruzamos. Luz roja: esperamos. Imagen 10. Vídeos de Pocoyó sobre el tráfico El siguiente botón será el blanco con la fotografía en la derecha (7), cuando lo pulsemos podremos ver una variedad de imágenes con distintos pasos de peatones originales. En este apartado, queremos hacer hincapié en el paso de cebra, y para hacerlo más atractivo hemos utilizado estas cuatro imágenes. El contenido específico presente en este botón es el siguiente:  El paso de peatones.
  14. 14. 13 Imagen 11. Pasos de peatones originales (I) Imagen 12. Pasos de peatones originales (II)
  15. 15. 14 Imagen 13. Pasos de peatones originales (III) Imagen 14. Pasos de peatones originales (IIII) Ahora pincharemos el otro botón blanco con la fotografía (a la izquierda) (8), nos enseñará algunas señales de tráfico importantes. En este orden, las imágenes son: señal de advertencia de peligro por zona de niños, stop, carril bici y prohibido pasar a peatones. El contenido que aquí se trabaja es el siguiente:  Algunas señales de tráfico: advertencia de peligro por zona de niños, stop, carril bici y prohibido pasar a peatones.
  16. 16. 15 Imagen 15. Título “señales de tráfico” Imagen 16. Señal de advertencia de peligro por zona de niños.
  17. 17. 16 Imagen 17. Señal de tráfico: stop/parar Imagen 18. Señal de tráfico: carril bici
  18. 18. 17 Imagen 19. Señal de tráfico: prohibición de paso a peatones Y por último, pincharemos en el botón de la nota musical (9) que nos llevará hacia un vídeo de 4:22 minutos de duración, el cual se divide en dos partes. En la primera el protagonista (un camión) explica en primer lugar, qué es un semáforo y para qué sirve: avisar a conductores y peatones de cuando pueden pasar o no. En cada momento explica qué luz es la encargada de indicar qué tenemos que hacer (hasta el minuto 2:40). Y en la segunda parte, tras la explicación, se canta una canción sobre el semáforo y qué significan cada una de sus diferentes luces: verde, amarillo y rojo. (2:40 – 4:22). El contenido que se trabaja en este botón es:  El semáforo y su funcionamiento: qué hacemos con las diferentes luces. Luz verde: cruzamos. Luz roja: esperamos.
  19. 19. 18 Imagen 20. Vídeo de “Barney el camión” 3. Actividades a realizar: ¿Cómo? Diseñar las actividades que deberán realizarse para la adecuada integración-utilización didáctica del medio~TIC en el proceso formativo de referencia. a) Antes de la aplicación del medio~TIC: actividades de inicio. La actividad que vamos a realizar como inicio será una asamblea en la que el objetivo para la maestra/o es descubrir qué saben sus alumnos/as sobre la seguridad vial. Para ello, nos ubicaremos en el lugar en el que normalmente se realice la asamblea y comenzaremos a realizar las siguientes preguntas (ojo: no tienen por qué seguir este orden, todo depende de las respuestas que nos vayan dando e incluso podremos improvisar nuevas preguntas a raíz de sus comentarios):  Cuando venís a la guarde, ¿lo hacéis andando o en coche? o (Andando) ¿Y venís en el carrito o de la mano de mamá o papá? o (Coche) ¿Dónde os sentáis en el coche, en la sillita? ¿Y os pone mamá/papá el cinturón de seguridad? o ¿Conocéis más tipos de medios de transportes además del coche?  ¿Sabéis qué son los pasos de peatones/cebra? ¿Y para qué sirven?  Cuando venís andando a la guarde, o vais al parque… ¿cómo cruzáis los pasos de peatones?  ¿De qué color tiene que estar el semáforo para que podamos cruzar? ¿Y si está en rojo, qué tenemos que hacer?  ¿Dónde jugáis por las tardes? ¿Y en el parque/patio/calle… hay coches?
  20. 20. 19 Estas son solo algunas preguntas guías que nos servirán para tratar los temas más importantes, aunque como se ha dicho anteriormente, lo más normal es que a raíz de las respuestas que nos den surjan muchas preguntas más y probablemente muchas anécdotas que nos servirán para enlazar con la siguiente actividad: el desarrollo del medio~TIC. b) Durante la puesta en práctica del medio~TIC: actividades de desarrollo. En el segundo apartado, se ha definido el orden y el tipo de material que se va a utilizar en cada momento. A continuación se explica cómo será el desarrollo de la actividad. Como ya hemos introducido los temas en la actividad anterior y hemos hablado un poquito de cada uno de ellos, ahora nos será más sencillo entender el mapa con nuestros/as niños/as. Bloque 1. Los medios de transporte Imagen 21. Bloque 1. Los medios de transporte En primer lugar, les mostraremos los medios de transporte y les preguntaremos cuáles son los que vemos en las imágenes (ambulancia, bicicleta, coche, autobús, moto, coche de policía y camión de bomberos).
  21. 21. 20 Tras esto, pondremos el vídeo sobre los sonidos de los medios de transporte. Mientras vemos el vídeo les pediremos que también imiten los sonidos que escuchen (esto les permitirá ir memorizándolos). A continuación, realizaremos una actividad en la que volveremos poner las imágenes del vídeo de algunos medios de transporte que se han nombrado y les pediremos que nos imiten el sonido. Esto podemos realizarlo simplemente, poniendo el vídeo en el segundo correspondiente en el que aparece la imagen del medio en pausa. Una vez que nos hayan imitado el sonido, le daremos al play para la comprobación. Dejamos aquí el momento concreto en el que se escucha el sonido: bicicleta (0:41 - 0:49), coche (0:32 - 0:40), moto (0:51 – 0:59), y camión de bomberos (1:47 – 1:57). Como se podrá observar, los sonidos a los que vamos a dar más importancia son algunos de los medios que hemos incluido en nuestro mapa conceptual. Imagen 22. Bicicleta
  22. 22. 21 Imagen 23. Coche Imagen 24. Camión de bomberos
  23. 23. 22 Imagen 25. Moto Para terminar, pondremos la canción “Me gusta viajar” y la escucharemos todos juntos. Ahora, la volveremos a escuchar pero esta vez imitando los pasos de baile que va a ir haciendo la maestra/o. Dependiendo del espacio y del tipo de alumnado que tengamos (más tranquilo o más alborotado), el baile se hará de pie o sentados en la silla/suelo. Estos son los pasos que haremos dependiendo lo que se vaya escuchando:  “Me gusta viajar” o “qué lindo es viajar”: nos tocamos el corazón con las dos manos.  “Por aire”: abrimos las manos desde el centro de nuestro cuerpo hacia fuera.  “Por tierra”: señalamos el suelo y movemos los pies como si caminásemos.  “Por mar”: imitamos una ola.  “He-hei”: gritamos “he-hei”  “Avión”: imitamos el movimiento del avión con la mano.  “Auto = Coche”: imitamos el movimiento que hacemos al conducir un volante.  “Barco”: imitamos el movimiento que hacemos al nadar.  “Tren”: imitamos el movimiento de tocar el timbre del tren (tirando de una cuerda invisible del techo, dos veces). Bloque 2. La calle A continuación, pasaremos al bloque “la calle”. En primer lugar, siempre les pediremos que nos cuenten qué ven en las imágenes que aparecen en él.
  24. 24. 23 Imagen 26. La calle Tras esto, abriremos el archivo “normas del peatón” y la maestra deberá leer cada una de ellas (debido a que ellos/as aún no pueden hacerlo solos/as) y las comentaremos como hicimos en la asamblea previamente. Imagen 27. Pdf que incluye las normas para los peatones Lo siguiente que haremos será ver el vídeo “Las Ruedas del Autobús”, el motivo por el que hemos decidido insertar tantas canciones y vídeos entre explicaciones es para hacer
  25. 25. 24 más amena la introducción y a su vez mantener su atención todo el tiempo sin desmotivarlos; ya que algunos/as niños/as necesitan mucho apoyo visual para no perder la atención. La actividad que realizaremos con este vídeo será la simulación de una situación en la que toda la clase viaja en un autobús (como por ejemplo cuando nos vamos excursión). Colocaremos las sillas imitando la organización de un autobús (de 2 en 2, en dos líneas paralelas), y deberán recrear la situación como si viajaran en él. Todos imitarán la figura del chófer, por lo que siguiendo el ritmo de la música deberán hacer el gesto de manejar el volante. Por último, leeremos juntos “El Casco Rojo de Ana”, este material está incluido en nuestra guía y nos ha parecido muy interesante utilizarlo en esta introducción ya que es muy visual y tiene muchas imágenes. Por lo que lo leeremos juntos, y seguiremos las siguientes directrices que acompañaban al cuento: “El cuento hace una especial incidencia en la seguridad cuando se producen desplazamientos por vías que no están señalizadas o zonas en las que se comparte el espacio con otros vehículos, como coches, bicicletas, monopatines, etc. Por lo que sería necesario que se indicaran las normas que se deben seguir en estos desplazamientos, teniendo en cuenta las especiales características del alumnado de estas edades:  Poner especial atención a los estímulos visuales y auditivos.  Caminar de la mano de una persona adulta por el lado interior de la acera.  Tener especial cuidado con las salidas de los coches en los garajes.  Viajar en el vehículo de manera correcta y segura, siempre con el sistema de retención infantil.” Bloque 3. La organización del tráfico El último bloque, “la organización del tráfico” como siempre comenzará comentando las imágenes que hay en él.
  26. 26. 25 Imagen 28. La organización del tráfico A continuación introduciremos la figura del agente de tráfico con un vídeo de Pocoyó (quitaremos desde el minuto 3:26 a 4:40 ya que no nos sirve para la explicación), tras verlo (o durante) les preguntaremos:  “¿Qué está haciendo Pocoyó?”  “¿Alguna vez habéis visto a un policía controlando el tráfico?”  “¿Sabéis por qué es importante?” Imagen 29. Fotograma del vídeo de Pocoyó sobre el tráfico
  27. 27. 26 A continuación, como ya habremos hablado en la asamblea sobre el paso de peatón, les contaremos que: “por el mundo, existen pasos de peatones en todas partes, e incluso los hay de muchas formas diferentes” y les enseñaremos las distintas imágenes con pasos de cebra originales. Tras ver los distintos pasos de peatones les daremos una ficha con un paso de cebra en blanco, que deberán colorear a su gusto. Una vez lo hayan hecho, los colgaremos todos en un rincón de la clase. Imagen 30. Ficha para colorear el paso de peatones Para ir terminando, les enseñaremos las distintas señales de tráfico y les explicaremos (muy brevemente) qué significan cada una de ellas.  Señal de advertencia de peligro por zona de niños (Imagen 16): esta señal significa que los coches, motos y bicicletas, deben tener mucho cuidado cuando pasen porque muy cerca de esa señal se encuentra una zona en la que suele haber niños/as: como un colegio o un parque.  Señal de tráfico de stop/parar (Imagen 17): cuando veamos esta señal, debemos pararnos (y mirar a ambos lados) antes de seguir circulando.  Señal de tráfico de carril bici (Imagen 18): esta señal nos advierte de que hay un carril bici en esa zona.  Señal de tráfico de prohibición de paso a peatones (Imagen 19): esta señal nos prohíbe pasar a los peatones por la zona en la que se encuentre. En el caso de que notemos que ya no tenemos su atención o están distraídos deberemos simplemente mostrar las señales para que las vean y pasar a lo siguiente.
  28. 28. 27 Cuando hayamos terminado de explicarlas, las colgaremos también en el aula para repasarlas todos los días en la asamblea (previamente las habremos impreso y plastificado en tamaño A3). Lo último que haremos será ver el vídeo “El Semáforo” en el que se explica para qué sirve el semáforo y se canta una canción al final. En primer lugar, veremos el vídeo hasta el minuto 2:40, en esta primera parte se explica el funcionamiento del semáforo y de sus luces. Tras pausarlo, haremos un semáforo en una cartulina verde tamaño A2 en el aula. La profesora previamente habrá dibujado un semáforo en la cartulina, y a continuación les pedirá a sus alumnos/as que con papeles de seda en forma de círculos (o cuadrados para mayor facilidad a la maestra, esto se deja a libre decisión) se vayan pegando según el color. Como hemos aprendido con el vídeo: los papeles rojos se pegarán en el círculo de arriba, los naranjas/amarillos en el círculo de en medio y los verdes en el círculo de abajo. Tras realizar esto, continuaremos con el visionado del vídeo desde el minuto 2:40 (donde lo paramos) para escuchar la canción del semáforo. Deberán ir señalando los colores que se nombren en la canción, en el semáforo que hemos construido y que estará colgado en la pared. c) Después de la utilización del medio~TIC: actividades de cierre. Para finalizar la presentación, después de haber charlado sobre todos estos temas y haber visto los vídeos e imágenes, escuchado canciones, y leído normas; es el momento de actuar. Pero, es cierto que hemos estado trabajando con mucha información, por lo que pensamos que la mejora manera de acabar con la actividad es jugando con distintos medios de transporte dentro de un circuito. Es decir, para concluir le daremos a cada niño/a algún coche/camión/moto de juguete y les daremos total libertad para que jueguen con ellos, pero siguiendo un sencillo circuito (incluiremos pasos de peatones, carreteras…) que podremos realizar con una tiza dibujándolo en el suelo, de esta forma realizaremos el circuito a nuestro antojo. O también podemos contar para esta actividad con la típica alfombra-circuito, una como esta:
  29. 29. 28 Imagen 31. Alfombra con un circuito Referencias bibliográficas ~ Webgrafía Relación de documentos y sitios web utilizados para elaborar la guía didáctica del medio~TIC. Lunacreciente (2014). El Semáforo - Barney El Camión - Canciones Infantiles Educativas – Vídeo para niños. Recuperado de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5SRFGE0_No BebéTV TéléBébeilles (2018). Sonidos de transportes para niños. Los medios de transporte dibujo animado para bebés en español. Recuperado de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svqt482WVns Toobys Español (2014). Canciones Infantiles | Los medios de transporte | Me gusta viajar | Toobys. Recuperado de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeUh_PYeZmU Pocoyó en Español – Canal Oficial (2017). POCOYÓ en ESPAÑOL - Tráfico [ Let's Go 3x41 ] | CARICATURAS y DIBUJOS ANIMADOS para niños. Recuperado de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHiBoG0OY-A Pocoyó en Español – Canal Oficial (2019). POCOYÓ en ESPAÑOL - Las Ruedas del Autobús | CANCIONES INFANTILES, CARICATURAS y DIBUJOS ANIMADOS Recuperado de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qiZNQo-fED4 DGT. La educación vial de los menores. Recuperado de: http://www.dgt.es/PEVI/documentos/catalogo_recursos/didacticos/did_adultas/L a_educacion_vial_de_los_menores.pdf
  30. 30. 29 Fundación MAPFRE. Seguridad vial para niños de preescolar. Recuperado de: https://www.fundacionmapfre.org/fundacion/es_es/educa-tu-mundo/educacion- vial-prevencion-lesiones-no-intencionadas/sabias-que/seguridad-vial-ninos- preescolar.jsp --- Autoevaluación: se realizará una valoración final del medio-TIC, además de identificar tanto sus aspectos más destacados (fortalezas) como aquellos que podrían mejorarse (debilidades).  Calificación final: 2  Fortalezas: o Tiene distintas posibilidades de uso. Sencillez. o Podemos acceder a él en cualquier momento de la unidad como repaso. o Cuenta con una gran variedad de recursos (imágenes, vídeos, canciones, cuentos, documentos, juegos, fichas).  Debilidades: o Mucha cantidad de información. Autora: Ana Cobano Jiménez

