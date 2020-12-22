Principios básicos para el diseño de medios-TIC

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Facilitar la percepción de la información  Mejorar el proceso de comunicación didáctica Tema 1: Las TIC en la Sociedad ...
¡Erroresmás comunes! Exceso de información Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
Demasiados niveles de inclusión ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaci...
Mala elección de colores ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfan...
Errores de ortografía ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
Demasiados efectos de animación ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaci...
Gráficos incomprensibles ~ saturación de datos ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICapli...
Consecuencias… ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
Organización del espacio visual Color Gráficos Tipo de Letra Longitud de los Textos Elementos animados y audiovisuales Est...
 Evitar el exceso de información: ~ Dificultad de lectura ~ Copia de apuntes ~ Distracción y dispersión de la atención ¡P...
 Evitar el exceso de información: ~ Dificultad de lectura ~ Copia de apuntes ~ Distracción y dispersión de la atención  ...
Estático vs Dinámico  Uso moderado y didáctico de los efectos-transiciones, animaciones y sonidos  Contenidos vs efectos...
Elementos animados y audiovisuales  Ayudan a ilustrar y/o reforzar las ideas principales  Sonidos, animaciones y secuenc...
Longitud de los Textos  Resaltar sólo los aspectos más importantes  Hacer referencia a una única idea  No utilizar más ...
 Diferenciar los títulos y contenidos: subapartados principales y secundarios  Combinar sólo varios tipos de fuentes: di...
 Diferenciar los títulos y contenidos: subapartados principales y secundarios  Combinar sólo varios tipos de fuentes: di...
 Fuentes: Arial ~ Helvética ~ Palatino ~ Times New Roman ~ Verdana ~ Tahoma  Combinar sólo varios tipos de fuentes: dist...
Gráficos  Evitar el exceso de información: estadística y numérica  Utilizar con precaución ¡Principiosbásicos! Principio...
Contraste Contraste Color  Resaltar las palabras y textos claves  No debe limitarse a los fondos y elementos gráficos  ...
Color ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
Organización del espacio visual  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, bot...
Organización del espacio visual  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, bot...
Organización del espacio visual  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, bot...
 Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la informaci...
 Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la informaci...
 Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la informaci...
 Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la informaci...
 Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la informaci...
 Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la informaci...
 Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la informaci...
 Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la informaci...
 Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de me...
 Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de me...
 Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de me...
 Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de me...
 Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de me...
 Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de me...
 Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de me...
 Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de me...
 Facilitar la percepción de la información  Mejorar el proceso de comunicación didáctica Tema 1: Las TIC en la Sociedad ...
  1. 1.  Facilitar la percepción de la información  Mejorar el proceso de comunicación didáctica Tema 1: Las TIC en la Sociedad de la Información Tema 2: Concepto, clasificación y características de las TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tema 3: La comunicación didáctica con TIC Tema 4: Principios para la selección, utilización, diseño-producción y evaluación de medios~TIC Bloque I: Conceptualización de las TIC Contenidos Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TIC ¡Erroresmás comunes! ¡Principiosbásicos! TICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  2. 2. ¡Erroresmás comunes! Exceso de información Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  3. 3. Demasiados niveles de inclusión ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  4. 4. Mala elección de colores ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  5. 5. Errores de ortografía ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  6. 6. Demasiados efectos de animación ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  7. 7. Gráficos incomprensibles ~ saturación de datos ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  8. 8. Consecuencias… ¡Erroresmás comunes! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  9. 9. Organización del espacio visual Color Gráficos Tipo de Letra Longitud de los Textos Elementos animados y audiovisuales Estático vs Dinámico Sencillez ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  10. 10.  Evitar el exceso de información: ~ Dificultad de lectura ~ Copia de apuntes ~ Distracción y dispersión de la atención ¡Principiosbásicos! Sencillez Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  11. 11.  Evitar el exceso de información: ~ Dificultad de lectura ~ Copia de apuntes ~ Distracción y dispersión de la atención  Utilizar imágenes que ilustren la información: ~ Sencillas y simples (no simplistas) ~ Evitar imágenes polisémicas que puedan generar confusión ¡Principiosbásicos! Sencillez Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  12. 12. Estático vs Dinámico  Uso moderado y didáctico de los efectos-transiciones, animaciones y sonidos  Contenidos vs efectos: evitar el «espectáculo de distracción multimedia» ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  13. 13. Elementos animados y audiovisuales  Ayudan a ilustrar y/o reforzar las ideas principales  Sonidos, animaciones y secuencias de vídeo ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  14. 14. Longitud de los Textos  Resaltar sólo los aspectos más importantes  Hacer referencia a una única idea  No utilizar más de seis ~ ocho líneas  Evitar el uso de frases largas o copias de páginas impresas  Emplear términos concisos y claros ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  15. 15.  Diferenciar los títulos y contenidos: subapartados principales y secundarios  Combinar sólo varios tipos de fuentes: distracciones y fatiga visual  Fuentes: Arial ~ Helvética ~ Palatino ~ Times New Roman ~ Verdana ~ Tahoma Tipo de Letra 1. Curso alto. El Guadalquivir 1.1. Nacimiento. El río Guadalquivir nace a 1645 metros de altura en la Cañada de las Fuentes entre las sierras de Cazorla y Pozo Alcón. La mayor parte de su recorrido discurre por un área deprimida limitada, al norte por Sierra Morena y al sur por las Cordilleras Béticas, adquiriendo la forma de triángulo. De sus 668,3 kilómetros de longitud, nos ocuparemos de sus últimos 90 kilómetros comprendidos desde la salida de Sevilla, donde se hace navegable, hasta llegar a su desembocadura en Sanlúcar de Barrameda en el Océano Atlántico (…). ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  16. 16.  Diferenciar los títulos y contenidos: subapartados principales y secundarios  Combinar sólo varios tipos de fuentes: distracciones y fatiga visual  Fuentes: Arial ~ Helvética ~ Palatino ~ Times New Roman ~ Verdana ~ Tahoma Tipo de Letra ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TIC El Guadalquivir 1. Curso alto. 1.1. Nacimiento. El río Guadalquivir nace a 1645 metros de altura en la Cañada de las Fuentes entre las sierras de Cazorla y Pozo Alcón. La mayor parte de su recorrido discurre por un área deprimida limitada, al norte por Sierra Morena y al sur por las Cordilleras Béticas, adquiriendo la forma de triángulo. De sus 668,3 kilómetros de longitud, nos ocuparemos de sus últimos 90 kilómetros comprendidos desde la salida de Sevilla, donde se hace navegable, hasta llegar a su desembocadura en Sanlúcar de Barrameda en el Océano Atlántico (…). TICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  17. 17.  Fuentes: Arial ~ Helvética ~ Palatino ~ Times New Roman ~ Verdana ~ Tahoma  Combinar sólo varios tipos de fuentes: distracciones y fatiga visual  Evitar los textos en MAYÚSCULAS o cursivas: dificultades de lectura y cansancio visual  Diferenciar los títulos y contenidos: subapartados principales y secundarios  Mantener los tipos de letras y tamaños seleccionados en todo el medio~TIC  Tamaños: condicionados por el lugar ~ distancia de proyección ~ Títulos: 18-20 y 32-36 puntos. ~ Contenidos: 12-14 y 20-24-26 Tipo de Letra ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TIC El Guadalquivir vs EL GUADALQUIVIR ~ EL GUADALQUIVIR ~ El Guadalquivir TICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  18. 18. Gráficos  Evitar el exceso de información: estadística y numérica  Utilizar con precaución ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  19. 19. Contraste Contraste Color  Resaltar las palabras y textos claves  No debe limitarse a los fondos y elementos gráficos  Mantener la relación de contraste entre el fondo y los textos ~ elementos gráficos  Evitar el subrayado: confusión con hipervínculos ~ palabras de enlace ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TIC Contraste Contraste TICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  20. 20. Color ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  21. 21. Organización del espacio visual  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…) Área de trabajo Espacio de respiro Espacio de respiro ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  22. 22. Organización del espacio visual  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…) Área de trabajo Espacio de respiro Espacio de respiro Vídeo Texto Título Apartado - subapartados ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  23. 23. Organización del espacio visual  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…) Área de trabajo Espacio de respiro Espacio de respiro Vídeo Texto Título Apartado - subapartados ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  24. 24.  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la información en función de su relevancia didáctica vs criterios estéticos  Estructurar los contenidos diferenciando títulos y subapartados principales-secundarios Organización del espacio visual ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TIC 1. Geografía 2. Origen geológico 3. Curso Alto 3.1. Vegetación, clima y geología 3.2. Nacimiento 4. Curso Medio 4.1. Vegetación, clima y geología 4.2. Historia 5. Curso Bajo 5.1. Vegetación, clima y geología 5.2. Importancia de Sevilla El Guadalquivir TICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  25. 25.  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la información en función de su relevancia didáctica vs criterios estéticos  Estructurar los contenidos diferenciando títulos y subapartados principales-secundarios Organización del espacio visual ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TIC 3. Curso alto. El Guadalquivir 3.2. Nacimiento. El río Guadalquivir nace a 1645 metros de altura en la Cañada de las Fuentes entre las sierras de Cazorla y Pozo Alcón. La mayor parte de su recorrido discurre por un área deprimida limitada, al norte por Sierra Morena y al sur por las Cordilleras Béticas, adquiriendo la forma de triángulo. De sus 668,3 kilómetros de longitud, nos ocuparemos de sus últimos 90 kilómetros comprendidos desde la salida de Sevilla, donde se hace navegable, hasta llegar a su desembocadura en Sanlúcar de Barrameda en el Océano Atlántico (…). TICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  26. 26.  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la información en función de su relevancia didáctica vs criterios estéticos  Estructurar los contenidos diferenciando títulos y subapartados principales-secundarios Organización del espacio visual ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TIC El Guadalquivir 1. Curso alto. 1.1. Nacimiento. El río Guadalquivir nace a 1645 metros de altura en la Cañada de las Fuentes entre las sierras de Cazorla y Pozo Alcón. La mayor parte de su recorrido discurre por un área deprimida limitada, al norte por Sierra Morena y al sur por las Cordilleras Béticas, adquiriendo la forma de triángulo. De sus 668,3 kilómetros de longitud, nos ocuparemos de sus últimos 90 kilómetros comprendidos desde la salida de Sevilla, donde se hace navegable, hasta llegar a su desembocadura en Sanlúcar de Barrameda en el Océano Atlántico (…). TICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  27. 27.  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la información en función de su relevancia didáctica vs criterios estéticos  Estructurar los contenidos diferenciando títulos y subapartados principales-secundarios  Principio de consistencia: regularidad en el diseño, fuentes, tamaños, colores, localización, etc. Organización del espacio visual ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  28. 28.  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la información en función de su relevancia didáctica vs criterios estéticos  Estructurar los contenidos diferenciando títulos y subapartados principales-secundarios  Principio de consistencia: regularidad en el diseño, fuentes, tamaños, colores, localización, etc. Organización del espacio visual ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  29. 29.  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la información en función de su relevancia didáctica vs criterios estéticos  Estructurar los contenidos diferenciando títulos y subapartados principales-secundarios  Principio de consistencia: regularidad en el diseño, fuentes, tamaños, colores, localización, etc. Organización del espacio visual ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  30. 30.  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la información en función de su relevancia didáctica vs criterios estéticos  Estructurar los contenidos diferenciando títulos y subapartados principales-secundarios  Principio de consistencia: regularidad en el diseño, fuentes, tamaños, colores, localización, etc. Organización del espacio visual ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  31. 31.  Respetar el área de trabajo y los espacios de respiro (títulos, guías de navegación, botones…)  Distribuir la información en función de su relevancia didáctica vs criterios estéticos  Estructurar los contenidos diferenciando títulos y subapartados principales-secundarios  Principio de consistencia: regularidad en el diseño, fuentes, tamaños, colores, localización, etc.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva (Aparici y Matilla, 1998): puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Organización del espacio visual ¡Principiosbásicos! Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  32. 32.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  33. 33.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  34. 34.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  35. 35.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  36. 36.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  37. 37.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  38. 38.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  39. 39.  Elementos para la organización perceptiva: puntos de atención y líneas de fuerza Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TICTICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil
  40. 40.  Facilitar la percepción de la información  Mejorar el proceso de comunicación didáctica Tema 1: Las TIC en la Sociedad de la Información Tema 2: Concepto, clasificación y características de las TIC aplicadas a la Educación Tema 3: La comunicación didáctica con TIC Tema 4: Principios para la selección, utilización, diseño-producción y evaluación de medios~TIC Bloque I: Conceptualización de las TIC Contenidos Principios básicos para el diseño de medios~TIC ¡Erroresmás comunes! ¡Principiosbásicos! TICaplicadasalaEducaciónInfantil

