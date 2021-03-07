Guía ~ Blogger - Crear un Blog (GEP)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Características de un
http://ticaeducacion.blogspot.com
 Artículos (entradas) recopilados cronológicamente  Los lectores pueden escribir sus comentarios  Permite establecer un...
Elementos de un Blog Título Post ~ Entradas Menú lateral ~ gadget
Estructura de un Post ~ Entrada Fecha Título Texto Imagen - Vídeo Autor Comentarios
Publicar un Comentario Comentarios
Comencemos a diseñar nuestro
Crear una cuenta de Gmail
Crear una cuenta de Gmail
Rellenar los datos solicitados Pulsar
Introducir número de teléfono móvil
Introducir el código de verificación que hayas recibido en tu móvil 000 000 000
Pulsar Rellenar los datos solicitados omitiendo: Teléfono (opcional)
Pulsar
Pulsar
Pulsar
Pulsar
Pulsar
Pulsar
Pulsar
¡Ya está! Salir de la cuenta de correo Gmail
www.blogger.com/
Pulsar: Crea tu blog
Iniciar sesión
Nombre del grupo que se verá en pantalla
Escribe la dirección URL: educatio2021 (…) http://educatio2021.blogspot.com
Confirma el título del Blog: Grupo de Trabajo…
Pulsar
¡Ya está! Puedes empezar con tu primer post
Ahora vamos a diseñar la estructura de nuestro
Pulsar para cerrar la ventana
Pulsar sobre “Diseño”
Pulsar: “Cabecera/Editar”
Indicar el título del blog Identificar a los autores del blog Pulsar, para guardar los cambios
Pulsar, para guardar los cambios
Pulsar: “Tema”
Selecciona la plantilla que más te guste…
Selecciona la plantilla que más te guste…
Pulsar
Pulsar
Pulsar: “Personalizar”
Personaliza el blog modificando su fondo y gama de colores
Personaliza el blog modificando su ancho
Personaliza el blog modificando su diseño
Personaliza el blog modificando sus diferentes elementos
Una vez finalizados todos los ajustes, pulsar para guardar los cambios
Pulsar
Pulsar: “Ver blog”
Pulsar sobre “Diseño”
Pulsar: “Páginas”
Pulsar: “Nueva página”
Añadir el título de la 1ª página: “A-1”
Pulsar: “Publicar”
Pulsar: “Confirmar”
Pulsar: “Nueva Página”
Añadir el título de la 2ª página: “A-2”
Pulsar: “Publicar”
Pulsar: “Confirmar”
Repetir el mismo proceso para añadir las páginas:  “A-3” y “A-4”  “M-TIC 1” y “M-TIC 2”
Para visualizar las páginas en el blog, pulsar: “Diseño”
Pulsar: “Añadir un gadget”
Pulsar: “Páginas”
Seleccionar las páginas creadas para visualizarlas en el blog
Cambiar el nombre de la 1ª página: “¿Quiénes somos?”
Ordenar la lista de páginas creadas
Pulsar: “Guardar”
Pulsar para guardar los cambios
Pulsar: “Ver blog”
Pulsar sobre “Diseño”
Pulsar: “Entradas”
Pulsar: “Nueva entrada”
Redactar el contenido de la 1ª entrada del blog
Para insertar una imagen, pulsar
Para insertar una imagen, pulsar
Pulsar “Elegir archivos”
Seleccionar las imágenes y pulsar “Abrir”
Pulsar, para añadir las imágenes seleccionadas Seleccionar las imágenes
Pulsar: “Publicar”
Pulsar: “Confirmar”
Pulsar: “Ver blog”
Vamos a añadir, finalmente, los siguientes gadget en nuestro • Lista de enlaces • RSS ~ Sindicación de noticias
Vamos a añadir, finalmente, los siguientes gadget en nuestro • Lista de enlaces • RSS ~ Sindicación de noticias
Entrar en el blog y pulsar: “Diseño”
Pulsar: “Diseño”
Pulsar: “Añadir un gadget”
Pulsar: “Lista de enlaces”
Introducir un título…
Introducir un título-nombre para identificar el sitio web…
Introducir la dirección URL del sitio web…
Pulsar: “Añadir enlace”
Pulsar: ”Guardar”
Pulsar para guardar los cambios
Pulsar: “Ver blog”
Vamos a añadir, finalmente, los siguientes gadget en nuestro • Lista de enlaces • RSS ~ Sindicación de noticias
Entrar en el blog y pulsar: “Diseño”
Pulsar: “Diseño”
Pulsar: “Añadir un gadget”
Pulsar: “Feed”
Introducir la dirección URL del feed
Localizar en la web el icono feed RSS
Pulsar con el botón derecho del ratón para desplegar el menú
Pulsar: “Copiar la ruta del enlace” (Mozilla Firefox) Pulsar: “Copiar dirección de enlace” (Google Chrome)
Pegar la ruta del enlace feed RSS
Pulsar: “Continuar”
Indicar un título para el feed RSS
Pulsar: “Guardar”
Pulsar para guardar los cambios
Pulsar: “Ver blog”
¡Buena experiencia!
