Guía ~ Blogger - Compartir un documento online

Para compartir un documento online organizaremos el proceso en 2 fases: Guía para compartir un documento online en 1ª Fase...
Acceder a http://buzonweb.us.es y pulsar
Identificarse con el UVUS: usuario y contraseña
Pulsar
Para subir un documento pulsar
Seleccionar el documento y pulsar
Seleccionar para “compartir un enlace”
Pulsar para copiar la dirección del enlace y pegarla en el Blog
Acceder a Google Drive
Iniciar sesión en Google Drive: usuario y contraseña de Gmail
Para subir un documento pulsar
Seleccionar el documento y pulsar
Pulsar con el botón derecho del ratón y seleccionar
Pulsar
Pulsar, para compartir el documento con cualquier persona
Copiar la dirección del enlace para pegarla en el Blog
Acceder al blog y pulsar
Pulsar “Páginas” y “Editar” la página correspondiente
Redactar el texto para identificar el documento
Redactar el texto para crear la palabra Enlace
Seleccionar el texto y pulsar: “Insertar o editar enlace”
Pegar la dirección del enlace copiado en Disco Virtual US ~ Google Drive
Seleccionar la opción: “Abrir este enlace en una ventana nueva”
Pulsar
Pulsar: “Actualizar”
Pulsar
Pulsar: “Ver blog”
Pulsar en la página correspondiente
¡Ya está!
Guía para compartir un documento online en
  1. 1. Para compartir un documento online organizaremos el proceso en 2 fases: Guía para compartir un documento online en 1ª Fase. Subirlo a un servidor online para que esté disponible. 2ª Fase. Crear una palabra Enlace en Blogger para descargarlo-acceder a su contenido.
  2. 2. Para compartir un documento online organizaremos el proceso en 2 fases: Guía para compartir un documento online en 1ª Fase. Subirlo a un servidor online para que esté disponible. Opción 1. Disco Virtual de la Universidad de Sevilla. Opción 2. Disco Virtual de Google Drive.
  3. 3. Para compartir un documento online organizaremos el proceso en 2 fases: Guía para compartir un documento online en 1ª Fase. Subirlo a un servidor online para que esté disponible. Opción 1. Disco Virtual de la Universidad de Sevilla.
  4. 4. Acceder a http://buzonweb.us.es y pulsar
  5. 5. Identificarse con el UVUS: usuario y contraseña
  6. 6. Pulsar
  7. 7. Para subir un documento pulsar
  8. 8. Seleccionar el documento y pulsar
  9. 9. Seleccionar el documento y pulsar
  10. 10. Seleccionar para “compartir un enlace”
  11. 11. Pulsar para copiar la dirección del enlace y pegarla en el Blog
  12. 12. Para compartir un documento online organizaremos el proceso en 2 fases: Guía para compartir un documento online en 1ª Fase. Subirlo a un servidor online para que esté disponible. Opción 1. Disco Virtual de la Universidad de Sevilla. Opción 2. Disco Virtual de Google Drive.
  13. 13. Acceder a Google Drive
  14. 14. Iniciar sesión en Google Drive: usuario y contraseña de Gmail
  15. 15. Para subir un documento pulsar
  16. 16. Seleccionar el documento y pulsar
  17. 17. Pulsar con el botón derecho del ratón y seleccionar
  18. 18. Pulsar
  19. 19. Pulsar, para compartir el documento con cualquier persona
  20. 20. Copiar la dirección del enlace para pegarla en el Blog
  21. 21. Para compartir un documento online organizaremos el proceso en 2 fases: Guía para compartir un documento online en 1ª Fase. Subirlo a un servidor online para que esté disponible. 2ª Fase. Crear una palabra Enlace en Blogger para descargarlo-acceder a su contenido.
  22. 22. Acceder al blog y pulsar
  23. 23. Pulsar “Páginas” y “Editar” la página correspondiente
  24. 24. Redactar el texto para identificar el documento
  25. 25. Redactar el texto para crear la palabra Enlace
  26. 26. Seleccionar el texto y pulsar: “Insertar o editar enlace”
  27. 27. Pegar la dirección del enlace copiado en Disco Virtual US ~ Google Drive
  28. 28. Seleccionar la opción: “Abrir este enlace en una ventana nueva”
  29. 29. Pulsar
  30. 30. Pulsar: “Actualizar”
  31. 31. Pulsar
  32. 32. Pulsar: “Ver blog”
  33. 33. Pulsar en la página correspondiente
  34. 34. ¡Ya está!
  35. 35. Guía para compartir un documento online en

×