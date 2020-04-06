Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
#APRENDOENCASA Educación Secundaria Orientaciones para estudiantes En Aprendo en casa te presentamos una variedad de activ...
2 Aprendo en casa EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA • Si algún tema en particular te llamó mucho la atención, investígalo y crea tu pr...
3 Aprendo en casa EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA Orientaciones para las familias En estos momentos, todas las peruanas y los peruano...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Orientaciones

21 views

Published on

Orientaciones para los estudiantes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Orientaciones

  1. 1. #APRENDOENCASA Educación Secundaria Orientaciones para estudiantes En Aprendo en casa te presentamos una variedad de actividades que te permitirán avanzar en el desarrollo de tus aprendizajes. Encontrarás recursos digitales, como guías de actividades según el grado en que te encuentres, cuadernos de trabajo de Comunicación, Matemática y Desarrollo Personal, Ciudadanía y Cívica, y diversos recursos artísticos y de vida activa en la sección ActivArte. Considera las siguientes recomendaciones: • Revisa, de preferencia con un adulto de tu familia, la web www.aprendoencasa.pe y conoce las actividades que corresponden a tu grado antes de empezar. • Asegúrate de estar informado sobre la programación de Aprendo en casa en televisión y radio. Puedes buscar los horarios en la web o redes sociales de Minedu. • Será necesario que tú mismo organices tu tiempo de trabajo en casa y lo compartas con tus familiares para que ellos conozcan los momentos en los que estarás realizando las actividades y así puedan apoyarte cuando lo requieras. Recuerda que el horario es flexible y que puedes ajustarlo cuando lo necesites. Les hemos pedido a tus padres o adultos que cuidan de ti, que confíen en tu autonomía, es decir, tú serás responsable de cumplir los compromisos de tu horario. • Conversa con tu mamá, papá, hermanos o la persona a cargo de tu cuidado, sobre cómo te sientes, tus dificultades y tus necesidades educativas especiales, expresa tus inquietudes. Escucha las sugerencias de tus familiares, respeta y valora sus opiniones. • Busca un lugar cómodo, ventilado y con luz para poder estudiar, coordina con tu familia para que procuren no hacer ruidos en tus horarios de estudio. Si es posible, instala todo lo necesario en ese lugar, conviértelo en tu espacio de aprendizaje. Si no es posible, ponte creativo y junta todo lo que requieras en una caja, armando así tu espacio de aprendizaje portátil. • Toma notas o haz esquemas de lo que vas escuchando, leyendo o viendo; esto ayuda a tu comprensión sobre la experiencia y actividad para desarrollarla mejor. Siempre podrás repetir una lectura varias veces. • Si hay una actividad a la que no pudiste acceder, no comprendiste bien o no llegaste a completar ¡no te preocupes! Pide ayuda a tus familiares, pero si es muy complicada, elige la siguiente actividad y regresa cuando te sientas con más energía para intentar comprenderla.
  2. 2. 2 Aprendo en casa EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA • Si algún tema en particular te llamó mucho la atención, investígalo y crea tu propia actividad de aprendizaje: haz preguntas, indaga en internet, en un libro o, simplemente, piensa y reflexiona a profundidad. • Asegúrate de incluir tus trabajos en un portafolio, revisa las orientaciones para su uso en la sección Recursos de cada semana. • Si tienes acceso a internet, explora lo recursos recomendados en la web Aprendo en casa, encontrarás plataformas para aprender códigos, hacer diseño digital, aprender jugando con retos de matemáticas y muchas otras propuestas para seguir aprendiendo. • ¡Última recomendación! Disfruta de las experiencias de aprendizaje que te propone Aprendo en casa y transforma este momento en una oportunidad para seguir aprendiendo. ¡Te invitamos a explorarla!
  3. 3. 3 Aprendo en casa EDUCACIÓN SECUNDARIA Orientaciones para las familias En estos momentos, todas las peruanas y los peruanos nos encontramos en casa como parte de una medida preventiva que busca protegernos y superar la pandemia del coronavirus COVID-19 en nuestro país. Esta situación, nos ha obligado a adaptar muchos aspectos en nuestra vida cotidiana: el trabajo, las actividades sociales y, por supuesto, nuestra rutina diaria de ir al colegio. Por esta razón, hemos creado Aprendo en casa, una propuesta de actividades de aprendizaje que llegarán a tu hogar a través de Radio Nacional, TV Perú y la página web www.aprendocasa.pe. Revísala con tu hija, hijo o adolescente a cargo y conoce cómo está organizada y las actividades que propone. Considera las siguientes recomendaciones: • Asegúrate de que estar informado sobre la programación de Aprendo en casa en la televisión y la radio, la cual se encontrará disponible siempre en las redes sociales del Minedu; y de armar junto a tus hijas e hijos su horario de trabajo diario, el cual deberá ser manejado con flexibilidad. • Confía en tu hija, hijo o adolescente a cargo y dale autonomía. Permítele ser responsable de cumplir los compromisos de su horario y enséñale a ajustarlo de acuerdo a sus necesidades. Bríndale orientaciones para que cada día pueda ir mejorando en su proceso de organización para el aprendizaje. • Recuérdale que los errores son oportunidades valiosas para reflexionar acerca de qué sucedió, dónde surgió la confusión y por qué nos equivocamos. Así, aparecerán nuevas oportunidades de aprendizaje que nos ayudarán a ser cada vez más competentes. Si tu hija o hijo presenta una necesidad educativa especial, te invitamos a que selecciones las actividades que consideras más relevantes para él o ella y su desarrollo, escuchando sus intereses y requerimientos y, sobre todo, atendiendo al conocimiento y experiencia que como madre o padre ya tienes sobre lo que puede hacer solo y lo que requiere más apoyo para realizar. ¡Te invitamos a explorarla!

×