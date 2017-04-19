Planeación Estratégica : Misión , Visión , Valores

Prof. Julio Valenzuela Tapia
Así, la planificación constituye la base que define los aspectos esenciales del funcionamiento de cada organización, al es...
Planificación Normativa Como su nombre lo indica, la planificación normativa es aquella que se basa principalmente (para s...
Planificación Situacional Este enfoque, que fue desarrollado por el economista chileno Carlos Matus durante la década de l...
Planificación estratégica Dado el origen privado de la planificación estratégica, su concepción inicial involucra elemento...
En este sentido Víctor Bazán menciona: • Proceso de definir una situación final a largo plazo y decidir sobre cómo alcanza...
LA VISIÓN HOLISTA. Constituye la visión de conjunto, donde se ven las partes en función al todo. Esto permite un análisis ...
Consolidación de la empresa y la aproximación a objetivos superiores y no limitados como son las metas u objetivos a corto...
La interrelación con el contexto es sumamente importante a través de la definición de vasos comunicantes con el mismo. Gra...
F. FILOSOFICA Misión, Visión, Principios y valores F. ANALITICA Análisis Interno, Análisis Externo F. PROGRAMATICA Objetiv...
Disney: “Creamos felicidad al brindar el más fino entretenimiento para personas de todas las edades, en cualquier lugar”. ...
¿Cuál es la misión de tu Institución? Somos una Institución Educativa católica de la Congregación del Inmaculado Corazón d...
Algunas características de la Misión son: • Simple, clara y directa • Configurada hacia el futuro, a mediano o largo plazo...
¿Cuál es la visión de tu Institución? ¿cuál es la imagen futura que queremos proyectar de nuestra Institución Educativa? ¿...
Una declaración efectiva de visión debe tener las siguientes características: • Ser clara y alejada de la ambigüedad • Que...
SACE Los valores son los pilares más importantes de la Institución Educativa, con ellos ésta se define a sí misma, porque ...
RECORDANDO: CARISMA CONGREGACIONAL VALORES INSTITUCIONALES VALORES OPERATIVOS VALORES INSTITUCIONALES: Son aquellos valore...
PCI VALORES OPERATIVOS (definidos) ACTITUDES INDICADORES (para ser medidos y evaluados) Insertados Difundido a la Comunida...
VALORES INSTITUCIONALES DEFINICIÓN 1. VIDA. Reconocemos y valoramos la Vida, en sus diversas expresiones, como don de Dios...
VALORES INSTITUCIONALES VALORES OPERATIVOS ACTITUDES INDICADORES VIDA Reconocemos y valoramos la Vida, en sus diversas exp...
  1. 1. Prof. Julio Valenzuela Tapia
  2. 2. Así, la planificación constituye la base que define los aspectos esenciales del funcionamiento de cada organización, al establecer los objetivos de ésta y la labor que deberán desarrollar cada una de sus partes integrantes para concretarlos.
  3. 3. Planificación Normativa Como su nombre lo indica, la planificación normativa es aquella que se basa principalmente (para su formulación e implementación), en procedimientos preestablecidos cuyo fin es generar un orden tal que permita estandarizarlos y, con ello, mantenerlos controlados en todo momento para que sea posible un seguimiento permanente y así conocer su desarrollo en todos los aspectos.
  4. 4. Planificación Situacional Este enfoque, que fue desarrollado por el economista chileno Carlos Matus durante la década de los 80’, tiene como base inicial el concepto de situación que de acuerdo con el autor es definido como “la realidad explicada por un autor que vive en ella en función de su acción”. Lo que hace el plan es permitir llegar a esa situación a través de la definición de una estrategia para tal efecto, entendiendo a ésta como el uso del cambio situacional para alcanzar la situación-objetivo, haciendo que se conciba a la planificación como la realización de un cálculo sistemático que permite relacionar el presente con el futuro y el conocimiento con la acción, de tal manera que sirva como herramienta para llegar o generar esa situación.
  5. 5. Planificación estratégica Dado el origen privado de la planificación estratégica, su concepción inicial involucra elementos que antes no habían sido considerados por los modelos anteriores, tales como la búsqueda de la eficiencia en la utilización de los recursos disponibles, la consideración permanente del entorno en el que se desempeña la organización como condicionante básico del desarrollo del plan y del comportamiento de los distintos actores que influyen en él, la influencia que tiene una decisión sobre distintos factores y, en consecuencia, la necesidad de reconocer el carácter sistémico de los procesos en los que se desempeña la institución, etc.
  6. 6. En este sentido Víctor Bazán menciona: • Proceso de definir una situación final a largo plazo y decidir sobre cómo alcanzarla. • Es un enfoque de sistemas para guiar una organización durante un tiempo a través de su medio ambiente, para lograr los propósitos deseados. • Conjuga la noción de futuro con la efectividad. • Es planeamiento de una situación final con la mayor seguridad de alcanzarla. • Es el esfuerzo sistemático y más o menos formal de una organización para establecer sus propósitos, objetivos, políticas y estrategias básicas, para desarrollar planes detallados con el fin de poner en práctica las políticas y estrategias, y así lograr objetivos y propósitos básicos de la organización.
  7. 7. LA VISIÓN HOLISTA. Constituye la visión de conjunto, donde se ven las partes en función al todo. Esto permite un análisis mucho más enriquecedor y una herramienta fundamental para la priorización adecuada de objetivos y actividades. Además, el trabajo de equipo pasa por el concepto de cuerpo y las partes no funcionan adecuadamente si no tienen una visión compartida. LA VISIÓN A LARGO PLAZO. Constituye una de las principales características de la Planificación Estratégica. Define todos los objetivos específicos necesarios para el logro de un objetivo general. Si se tiene un problema central que resolver, se analizan todas las causas, eliminando la idea que existe una sola causa sino una suma de ellas, y por lo tanto la solución pasa por la suma de soluciones. Esto hecha por tierra la idea de las panaceas.
  8. 8. Consolidación de la empresa y la aproximación a objetivos superiores y no limitados como son las metas u objetivos a corto plazo, si bien está compuesta de ellas. Permite lograr objetivos de mayor impacto y duraderos en el tiempo.
  9. 9. La interrelación con el contexto es sumamente importante a través de la definición de vasos comunicantes con el mismo. Gracias a la evaluación y seguimiento continuos, se pueden identificar los cambios a ser introducidos en el plan, respondiendo a la nueva realidad.
  10. 10. F. FILOSOFICA Misión, Visión, Principios y valores F. ANALITICA Análisis Interno, Análisis Externo F. PROGRAMATICA Objetivos F. OPERATIVA Estratégias y actividades F. CUANTITATIVA Indicadores, Metas y Recursos
  11. 11. Disney: “Creamos felicidad al brindar el más fino entretenimiento para personas de todas las edades, en cualquier lugar”. Sony: “Experimentar la alegría del progreso y aplicar la tecnología en beneficio de las personas”. Google: “Organizar la información mundial para que resulte universalmente accesible y útil”. Microsoft: “Trabajar para ayudar a las personas y a las empresas de todo el mundo a desarrollar todo su potencial”. eBay: “Proporcionar un mercado electrónico mundial en el que prácticamente cualquier persona pueda comerciar con casi cualquier producto, creando así oportunidades económicas por todo el mundo”. Apple: “Producir alta calidad, bajos costos, productos fáciles de usar que incorporan alta tecnología para el individuo. Estamos demostrando que la alta tecnología no tiene que ser intimidante para los no expertos en computación”. Nike: “Traer inspiración e innovación para cada atleta en el mundo. Si tienes un cuerpo, eres un atleta”. Wal-Mart: “Le ahorramos dinero para que viva mejor”.
  12. 12. ¿Cuál es la misión de tu Institución? Somos una Institución Educativa católica de la Congregación del Inmaculado Corazón de Jesús, que buscamos brindar una formación integral a los niños y adolescentes en las dimensiones espiritual, intelectual, actitudinal y corporal; lo cual les permita responder en forma acertada a los actuales retos de un mundo globalizado, y al mismo tiempo, ser agentes de transformación, utilizando enfoques metodológicos que privilegian el auto aprendizaje, la adquisición de capacidades y la vivencia de los valores cristianos:, para lograr una sociedad más humana, fraterna y competente. ¿Quiénes somos? Identidad. ¿Qué buscamos? Propósitos. ¿Para quienes trabajamos? Cliente. ¿Cómo lo hacemos? Medios. ¿Por qué lo hacemos? Motivaciones.
  13. 13. Algunas características de la Misión son: • Simple, clara y directa • Configurada hacia el futuro, a mediano o largo plazo. • Es creíble • Tiene alto grado de originalidad • Es única e inconfundible • Es ambiciosa e idealista pero sin dejar de ser operativa. • Debe ser revisada constantemente, cada dos o tres años.
  14. 14. ¿Cuál es la visión de tu Institución? ¿cuál es la imagen futura que queremos proyectar de nuestra Institución Educativa? ¿cuáles son nuestros deseos o aspiraciones? ¿hacia dónde queremos llegar? ¿Con quiénes y con que contamos? La Institución Educativa San Juan Bautista , líder en la educación de niños y adolescentes, reconocida en el 2017 como una Institución educativa de prestigio con identidad, presencia y acreditación en el ámbito nacional e internacional, que brinda una formación integral de personas competentes, capaces de desenvolverse en un mundo de constante cambio; comprometidos en la construcción de una sociedad más humana y justa, para lo cual cuenta con un selecto grupo de profesionales cristianos especialistas en la educación, así como con una infraestructura y tecnología de avanzada para la formación de los educandos.
  15. 15. Una declaración efectiva de visión debe tener las siguientes características: • Ser clara y alejada de la ambigüedad • Que dibuje una escena • Que describa el futuro • Que sea fácil de recordar y con la que uno pueda comprometerse • Que incluya aspiraciones que sean realistas • Que esté alineada con los valores y cultura de la organización • Que esté orientada a las necesidades del usuario.
  16. 16. SACE Los valores son los pilares más importantes de la Institución Educativa, con ellos ésta se define a sí misma, porque los Valores de una organización son los valores de sus miembros, y especialmente los de sus directivos Los que dirigen una institución deben desarrollar virtudes como la templanza, la prudencia, la justicia y la fortaleza para ser transmisores de un verdadero liderazgo. Los valores son muy importantes porque son grandes fuerzas impulsoras de la calidad del trabajo que realizamos.
  17. 17. RECORDANDO: CARISMA CONGREGACIONAL VALORES INSTITUCIONALES VALORES OPERATIVOS VALORES INSTITUCIONALES: Son aquellos valores inspirados en el carisma congregacional o de la promotoría, que orientan la labor formativa en las obras educativas. Ejemplo: Vida, Fe, Amor, etc. VALORES OPERATIVOS: Son aquellos valores que responden a las necesidades institucionales y guardan estrecha relación con los valores congregacionales compartidos. Ejemplo: Responsabilidad, Respeto, Honradez, etc.
  18. 18. PCI VALORES OPERATIVOS (definidos) ACTITUDES INDICADORES (para ser medidos y evaluados) Insertados Difundido a la Comunidad Educativa
  19. 19. VALORES INSTITUCIONALES DEFINICIÓN 1. VIDA. Reconocemos y valoramos la Vida, en sus diversas expresiones, como don de Dios y compromiso institucional. La Vida, al venir del Padre, la recibimos con gozo y alegría y nos hacemos responsables de ella, nos comprometemos a cuidarla, a promoverla y defenderla, en todas sus manifestaciones. 2. FE. La fe es un don del padre por el cual el ser humano se abandona confiadamente en él y se esfuerza por descubrir en los acontecimientos cotidianos su voluntad salvífica. La fe implica una nueva forma de vivir según las enseñanzas y ejemplo de Cristo, estimulándonos a acoger la palabra de Dios. 3. AMOR El amor es la expresión máxima del rostro de Dios a los hombres, Dios es Amor y Amor es el primer don del Espíritu Santo, en su esencia contiene todos los demás valores.
  20. 20. VALORES INSTITUCIONALES VALORES OPERATIVOS ACTITUDES INDICADORES VIDA Reconocemos y valoramos la Vida, en sus diversas expresiones, como don de Dios y compromiso institucional. La Vida, al venir del Padre, la recibimos con gozo y alegría y nos hacemos responsables de ella, nos comprometemos a cuidarla, a promoverla y defenderla, en todas sus manifestaciones. RESPONSABILIDAD Es tomar conciencia y asumir las consecuencias de lo que hacemos o dejamos de hacer sobre nosotros mismos y sobre los demás. Muestra empeño en realizar sus tareas  Demuestra interés y perseverancia en su trabajo.  Trabaja con calidad y eficiencia. Realiza sus trabajos para reforzar lo aprendido.  Cumple con sus trabajos de acuerdo a los objetivos planteados. Asume las consecuencias de sus actos  Reconoce sus aciertos y desaciertos y responde por ellos. RESPETO Es la base fundamental para una convivencia sana y pacífica entre los miembros de una sociedad, respetando los derechos fundamentales y bienes de cada persona. Acepta con agrado las diferencias individuales  Escucha y respeta diversas opiniones  Utiliza un lenguaje adecuado en sus relaciones interpersonales. Practica normas de cortesía y urbanidad  Es atento, cordial y acogedor en el trato con su prójimo. Ejemplo de Matriz de Valores Institucionales y los Valores operativos (Actitudes e Indicadores):

×