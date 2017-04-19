Planeación Estratégica : Matríz FODA

Prof. Julio Valenzuela Tapia
Pero para propósitos de discusión, el enfoque estará sobre las interacciones de los cuatro conjuntos de variables, origina...
Para el cuadrante FO (Potencialidades) ¿En qué medida esta fortaleza me permite obtener la máxima ventaja de esta oportuni...
Aquí se va a relacionar los factores internos y externos cruzando las filas con las columnas y ponderando el impacto o inf...
Luego en cada cuadrante, se efectúa la suma de todos los valores y se divide entre el número de celdas ocupadas que no ten...
De igual manera se sumará los totales de las filas que aparecen en la última columna de la matriz (108) y se divide entre ...
OPORTUNIDADES AMENAZAS FORTALEZAS • Utilizar la buena imagen Institucional para aprovechar la demanda educativa. F2,O1 • C...
OBJ: Promover la buena imagen Institucional. OBJ: Fortalecer el nivel académico de los docentes. OBJ: Promover la diversif...
  1. 1. Prof. Julio Valenzuela Tapia
  2. 2. Pero para propósitos de discusión, el enfoque estará sobre las interacciones de los cuatro conjuntos de variables, originando cuatro cuadrantes: potencialidades, desafíos, riesgos y limitaciones. CUADRANTES DE ESTRATEGIAS
  3. 3. Para el cuadrante FO (Potencialidades) ¿En qué medida esta fortaleza me permite obtener la máxima ventaja de esta oportunidad? Si es una ventaja máxima se coloca tres (3) si no tiene efecto o ninguna relación se coloca cero (0) en la practica se deja en blanco. Para el cuadrante DO (Desafíos) ¿En qué medida esta debilidad me impide obtener o aprovechar la máxima ventaja de esta oportunidad? El impedimento máximo es tres (3) y ningún efecto es cero (0) (se deja en blanco). Para el cuadrante FA (Riesgos) ¿En qué medida esta fortaleza me permite contrarrestar esta amenaza? Se pondrá tres (3) donde una F tenga mayor impacto para contrarrestar una A, un cero (0) equivale a ningún impacto. Para el cuadrante DA (Limitaciones) ¿En qué medida esta debilidad me impide contrarrestar esta amenaza? Un tres (3) equivale a la inhabilidad máxima para contrarrestar una A, cero (0) equivale a ningún impacto. INTERPRETACIÓN DE CUADRANTES
  4. 4. Aquí se va a relacionar los factores internos y externos cruzando las filas con las columnas y ponderando el impacto o influencia en la casilla resultante del cruce de los datos correspondientes, el Dr. Francisco Farro Custodio utiliza la siguiente escala: ALTO = 3 , MEDIO = 2 , BAJO = 1 , NULO = 0 PONDERACIÓN PARA EL DISEÑO DE ESTRATEGIAS
  5. 5. Luego en cada cuadrante, se efectúa la suma de todos los valores y se divide entre el número de celdas ocupadas que no tengan valor cero (a este resultado le llamaremos promedio), seguidamente se resalta las celdas de la matriz que tengan un valor significativamente mayor que el promedio del cuadrante más alto (En nuestro ejemplo, cuadrante FO = 1,83), es decir 3. Cuadrante FO = 33/18 = 1,83 (Potencialidades) Cuadrante FA = 32/19 = 1,68 (Riesgos) Cuadrante DO = 21/13 = 1,62 (Desafíos) Cuadrante DA = 22/18 = 1,22 (Limitaciones) PONDERACIÓN PARA EL DISEÑO DE ESTRATEGIAS
  6. 6. De igual manera se sumará los totales de las filas que aparecen en la última columna de la matriz (108) y se divide entre la cantidad de celdas ocupadas de esta misma columna (108/12 = 9,00)., al igual que en párrafo anterior se resaltan las celdas que tengan un valor significativamente mayor o quizás igual que el promedio general (9,00) . Cuadrante FO = 33/18 = 1,83 (Potencialidades) Cuadrante FA = 32/19 = 1,68 (Riesgos) Cuadrante DO = 21/13 = 1,62 (Desafíos) Cuadrante DA = 22/18 = 1,22 (Limitaciones) Las celdas resaltadas dan una visión de los puntos claves y de mayor valor para el diseño de las estrategias. PONDERACIÓN PARA EL DISEÑO DE ESTRATEGIAS
  7. 7. OPORTUNIDADES AMENAZAS FORTALEZAS • Utilizar la buena imagen Institucional para aprovechar la demanda educativa. F2,O1 • Continuar elevando el nivel académico de los docentes utilizando las herramientas TICs. F3,O3 • Consolidar el buen nivel académico de los docentes renovando las vinculaciones con instituciones estratégicas de nuestra comunidad. F3,O4 • Mostrar apertura a las tendencias innovadoras para mejorar el nivel académico de los docentes. F3,06 • Difundir valores a través de los medios de comunicación. F2,A4 • Promover espacios e incentivos de mejora económica a los docentes de manera proporcional a su nivel académico. F3,A1 • Consolidar y promover diferentes maneras de buscar la satisfacción del estudiante para apartarlos de la drogadicción y prostitución. F5,A5-A6 DEBILIDADES • Promover la diversificación curricular tomando como referencia prioritaria su contexto sub- urbano. D1,05 • Promover el inicio de un plan estratégico mediante la asignación de un presupuesto económico. D2,02 • Identificar las oportunidades del contexto para la elaboración del plan estratégico. D2,O4 ESTRATEGIAS
  8. 8. OBJ: Promover la buena imagen Institucional. OBJ: Fortalecer el nivel académico de los docentes. OBJ: Promover la diversificación curricular. OBJ: Elaborar el plan estratégico. OBJETIVOS

×