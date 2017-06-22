MANIPULACIÓN DEL LENGUAJE Propaganda política para acelerar cambio cultural
<<Los límites de mi lenguaje son los límites de mi mundo>> (L. Wittgenstein, 1989)
“Hay que entender este término, “deconstrucción”, no en el sentido de disolver o de destruir, sino en el de analizar las e...
Deconstrucción • Derrida: – Surge frente al “estructuralismo”. – Estructuralismo: • Claude Levi Strass (1940): mitología y...
Deconstrucción • Derrida: – Surge frente al “estructuralismo”. – Deconstrucción es “anti estructuralista” y contra la “aut...
De la deconstrucción del lenguaje a la manipulación del lenguaje • Proceso gramsciano de construcción de nuevas hegemonías...
Ejemplo: Paul Joseph Goebbels • Ministro para la ilustración pública y propaganda del Tercer Reich (1933 – 1945). • Miembr...
Goebbels - Los once principios de la propaganda • Principio de simplificación y del enemigo único. – Adoptar una única ide...
Goebbels - Los once principios de la propaganda • Principio de orquestación. – La propaganda debe limitarse a un número pe...
Propaganda política
Ideología de genero y manipulación del lenguaje
Ideología de género y manipulación • Busca deconstruir los significados para darles otros, cambiando el fundamento inconsc...
Algunos ejemplos de manipulación de lenguaje • Aborto: – Derechos sexuales y reproductivos / Educación Sexual. – ‘Déjala d...
Apuntes finales - sugerencias • La ideología de género, por medio del lenguaje, promueve el antagonismo, y promueve una am...
Manipulación del lenguaje
Manipulación del lenguaje

Manipulación del lenguaje

Manipulación del lenguaje

  1. 1. MANIPULACIÓN DEL LENGUAJE Propaganda política para acelerar cambio cultural
  2. 2. <<Los límites de mi lenguaje son los límites de mi mundo>> (L. Wittgenstein, 1989)
  3. 3. “Hay que entender este término, “deconstrucción”, no en el sentido de disolver o de destruir, sino en el de analizar las estructuras sedimentadas que forman el elemento discursivo, la discursividad filosófica en la que pensamos. Este analizar pasa por la lengua, por la cultura occidental, por el conjunto de lo que define nuestra pertenencia a esta historia de la filosofía. La palabra “deconstrucción” existía ya en francés, pero su uso era muy raro. A mí me sirvió en primer lugar para traducir un par de palabras: la primera que viene de Heidegger, quien hablaba de “destrucción”, la segunda que viene de Freud, quien hablaba de “disociación”. ” JACQUES DERRIDA, 1992
  4. 4. Deconstrucción • Derrida: – Surge frente al “estructuralismo”. – Estructuralismo: • Claude Levi Strass (1940): mitología y el parentesco. • Estructuralismo lingüístico aplicado a lo social y antropológico. • Idea de sistema o “estructura” que fundamentan los hechos socioculturales que acontecen. • Fundamentos de la vida social: son elaborados por el espíritu en el plano del pensamiento inconsciente. • Estructura como sistema que debe ser analizado porque corresponde al proceso por el cual se producen significados dentro de la cultura. • Estos significados son transmitidos por diversos medios: literatura, religioso, arte, el entretenimiento, lo discursivo, etc. • Inspirado en Saussure  lengua (signos) / habla  fenómenos sociales son signos  matrimonio o parentesco son signos, por ejemplo.
  5. 5. Deconstrucción • Derrida: – Surge frente al “estructuralismo”. – Deconstrucción es “anti estructuralista” y contra la “autoridad del lenguaje (signos)”. – Estructuras: son artificiales. Son transmitidas por el lenguaje: medio de transmisión de conceptos. – Si las estructuras son artificiales y pueden ser modificadas por medio del lenguaje: incluso el sentido ontológico (sentido original) puede modificarse. – Se debe cambiar el sentido original en la interpretación y retransmitirse que ambos sentidos son válidos. – “Dissémination” = diseminación o difuminación = transformación de un sentido único a cualquier otro = "deconstrucción”.
  6. 6. De la deconstrucción del lenguaje a la manipulación del lenguaje • Proceso gramsciano de construcción de nuevas hegemonías culturales (cambiar las estructuras de significación cultural) se da por medio de la deconstrucción. Hegemonía cultural  homogenizar la esfera discursiva  control de la esfera normativa  Contiene y subvierte la resistencia a la revolución cultural.
  7. 7. Ejemplo: Paul Joseph Goebbels • Ministro para la ilustración pública y propaganda del Tercer Reich (1933 – 1945). • Miembro del Partido Nacionalsocialista Obrero Alemán (NAZI).
  8. 8. Goebbels - Los once principios de la propaganda • Principio de simplificación y del enemigo único. – Adoptar una única idea, un único símbolo. Individualizar al adversario en un único enemigo. • Principio del método de contagio. – Reunir diversos adversarios en una sola categoría o individuo. Los adversarios han de constituirse en suma individualizada. • Principio de la transposición. – Cargar sobre el adversario los propios errores o defectos, respondiendo el ataque con el ataque. Si no puedes negar las malas noticias, inventa otras que las distraigan. • Principio de la exageración y desfiguración. – Convertir cualquier anécdota, por pequeña que sea, en amenaza grave. • Principio de la vulgarización. – Toda propaganda debe ser popular, adaptando su nivel al menos inteligente de los individuos a los que va dirigida. Cuanto más grande sea la masa a convencer, más pequeño ha de ser el esfuerzo mental a realizar. La capacidad receptiva de las masas es limitada y su comprensión escasa; además, tienen gran facilidad para olvidar.
  9. 9. Goebbels - Los once principios de la propaganda • Principio de orquestación. – La propaganda debe limitarse a un número pequeño de ideas y repetirlas incansablemente, presentarlas una y otra vez desde diferentes perspectivas, pero siempre convergiendo sobre el mismo concepto. Sin fisuras ni dudas. De aquí viene también la famosa frase: "Si una mentira se repite lo suficiente, acaba por convertirse en verdad". • Principio de renovación. – Hay que emitir constantemente informaciones y argumentos nuevos a un ritmo tal que, cuando el adversario responda, el público esté ya interesado en otra cosa. Las respuestas del adversario nunca han de poder contrarrestar el nivel creciente de acusaciones. • Principio de la verosimilitud. – Construir argumentos a partir de fuentes diversas, a través de los llamados globos sonda o de informaciones fragmentarias. • Principio de la silenciación. – Acallar las cuestiones sobre las que no se tienen argumentos y disimular las noticias que favorecen el adversario, también contraprogramando con la ayuda de medios de comunicación afines. • Principio de la transfusión. – Por regla general, la propaganda opera siempre a partir de un sustrato preexistente, ya sea una mitología nacional o un complejo de odios y prejuicios tradicionales. Se trata de difundir argumentos que puedan arraigar en actitudes primitivas. • Principio de la unanimidad. – Llegar a convencer a mucha gente de que piensa "como todo el mundo", creando una falsa impresión de unanimidad.
  10. 10. Propaganda política
  11. 11. Ideología de genero y manipulación del lenguaje
  12. 12. Ideología de género y manipulación • Busca deconstruir los significados para darles otros, cambiando el fundamento inconsciente de la sociedad  nueva hegemonía cultural. • “Cambiemos las palabras, y cambiarán las cosas”. • Apropiación de palabras con carga positiva: discriminación, derechos, libertad, justicia, igualdad, orgullo, amor, etc. • Uso de palabras con carga negativa o a la que se le ha dado carga negativa y se usa contra el adversario: religioso, fundamentalista, fanático, conservador, odio, etc.
  13. 13. Algunos ejemplos de manipulación de lenguaje • Aborto: – Derechos sexuales y reproductivos / Educación Sexual. – ‘Déjala decidir’. – Contenido uterino. – ‘Nosotras parimos, nosotras decidimos’ (noción de cuerpo). – Aborto ‘terapéutico’. – Pre embrión / vida potencial. – Interrupción voluntaria del embarazo. • LGTBI: – Igualdad de género. – Orgullo. – ‘Crimen de odio’. – ‘Discriminación’. – #LoveIsLove. – ‘Lado correcto de la historia’.
  14. 14. Apuntes finales - sugerencias • La ideología de género, por medio del lenguaje, promueve el antagonismo, y promueve una ambigüedad o vaguedad que dificulta un combate preciso contra la misma. • Rescatar a la persona y su dignidad inviolable: personalizar la violencia o la invisibilización que produce la ideología de género. • Lenguaje de encuentro: marcar nuestra comunión/solidaridad con la erradicación de actos o fenómenos que afectan la dignidad de la persona humana y luego marca la distancia con quien promueve una agenda ideológica concreta.

