IDEOLOGÍA DE GÉNERO Y POLÍTICA Efectos de imposición del género en la política
Ideología de género y política • Retos a los que nos enfrenta: – Debate de la libertad. – Debate de derechos y protección ...
Ideología de género en la política • Dos componentes: – Gramscismo  estrategia del marxismo para Occidente  Disolvente c...
Marxismo • Previo: socialismo utópico (Owen y Fourier). • Marx: Socialismo científico: “teoría”: materialismo, dialéctica,...
Influencia política del marxismo • Marxismo: visión teórica – filosófica. • Comunismo: proyecto político. • Influencia: – ...
Proyecto comunista • Lenin, teoría del Estado y la Revolución Rusa (1917): – Tomar la infraestructura de la sociedad: medi...
Neo Marxismo: Gramsci y Revolución Cultural • Hegemonías culturales. • Sociedad civil: orden social natural • Sociedad pol...
Neo Marxismo: Gramsci y Revolución Cultural • Cambiar el modo de pensar del pueblo. • Tres puntos de cambio: – Concepción ...
Neo Marxismo: Gramsci y Revolución Cultural Hegemonía cultural  homogenizar la esfera discursiva  control de la esfera n...
Ideología de género: secuencia histórica • Simone de Beauvior, 1949. – Existencialismo de Sarte: el ser esta determinado p...
Ideología de género: secuencia histórica • Simone de Beauvior. – Mujer: reduce naturaleza a su corporalidad y procreación,...
Ideología de género: secuencia histórica • Post – De Beauvior: – Política del Sexo, Kate Millet y Sulamith Firestone. • Se...
Consecuencias políticas • Concepto de persona humana: politizado. – Contingencia política. • Sexo: politizado. – Maternida...
Esferas de cambio en políticas públicas A. Educación y salud: • Currículo de Educación Básica Escolar. • Norma Técnica de ...
