Bioética de la sexualidad 2° semana

Sesión 2: Más alla del sexo Mg Julie Savage Aguilar Magister en Educación y Asesoramiento Familiar
Importancia del Tema: “La sexualidad, mediante la cual el hombre y la mujer se dan el uno al otro con los actos propios y ...
Qué es el Sexo • Problemática actual en la relación varón – mujer • La esencia del Amor . Las diferencias entre desear y q...
La donación física total sería una mentira, si no fuese el signo y el fruto de la donación personal total. Actividad : Vis...
La persona que somos Dimensión Personal Es la dimensión de DAR Realizar el don de SI, que no es otra cosa que el AMOR. ESP...
Dimensión del Dar o Dimensión Personal Actividad ESPIRITU (intimidad o interioridad) AMAR O DARSE Dimensión del Tener Dime...
El Amor es la actividad de espíritu que se manifiesta mediante el cuerpo y el alma. Actividad VAK del amor.
La evidencia biológica de la diferenciación sexual entre el Hombre y la Mujer • Sexo genético: diferencia sexual desde la ...
El sexo es constitutivo del ser humano. La sexualidad modela la persona entera Lo humano se realiza de distinta manera seg...
NO somos hombres y mujeres solo por nuestra apariencia corporal, ni por lo hormonal o por los sentimientos, también manife...
Problemática actual en la relación varón – mujer “ Si el varón aspira a transformar el mundo, la mujer es especialista en ...
España Así imponen la Ideología de genero a los niños de kinder
Actividad: Visible thinking : qué ves, qué piensas, qué sientes?
El hombre está llamado al amor y al don de sí en su unidad corpóreo-espiritual. Feminidad y masculinidad son dones complem...
La esencia del Amor . Las diferencias entre desear y querer. El amor es don. “Nadie tiene amor mayor que el de dar la vida...
El amor eros y el amor ágape Eros: la atracción hacia la persona concreta. El eros es una búsqueda indeterminada, no sabe ...
El don como un dar personal • El amor es propio del espíritu. • Ser espíritu significa ser un espíritu o una intimidad. Y ...
El don como una actividad efusiva o trascendental • El amor es propio del espíritu. • Ser espíritu significa ser un espíri...
El don como novedad • Cuando se da, se innova al dar. Ejem: Un pozo de dar se saca agua , siempre y mucha..pero nunca se s...
“ Si han pasado 50 años de la primera vez que me enamoré ; cómo es posible amar como si fuera la primera vez o Amar más qu...
EL AMOR ES UN ASUNTO PRIMORDIAL , SER PERSONA SIFGNIFICA TENDER A SU REALIZACION, COSA QUE NO PUEDE LLEVAR A CABO SI NO ES...
Bioética de la sexualidad 2° semana

  1. 1. Sesión 2: Más alla del sexo Mg Julie Savage Aguilar Magister en Educación y Asesoramiento Familiar
  2. 2. Importancia del Tema: “La sexualidad, mediante la cual el hombre y la mujer se dan el uno al otro con los actos propios y exclusivos de los esposos, no es algo puramente biológico, sino que afecta el núcleo íntimo de la persona en cuanto tal. Ella sea realiza de modo verdaderamente humano solamente cuando es parte integral del amor con que el hombre y la mujer se comprometen totalmente entre sí hasta la muerte. La donación física total sería una mentira, si no fuese el signo y el fruto de la donación personal total” San Juan Pablo II
  3. 3. Qué es el Sexo • Problemática actual en la relación varón – mujer • La esencia del Amor . Las diferencias entre desear y querer. • El don como un dar personal • El don personal como una actividad trascendente • El don personal como novedad
  4. 4. La donación física total sería una mentira, si no fuese el signo y el fruto de la donación personal total. Actividad : Visible Thinking: Pen Talk
  5. 5. La persona que somos Dimensión Personal Es la dimensión de DAR Realizar el don de SI, que no es otra cosa que el AMOR. ESPIRITU. (San Agustín dirá: la persona que se conoce en la intimidad, posee su cuerpo, inteligencia y voluntad) Dimensión Esencial Es la dimensión del TENER Lo propio de esta dimensión es la posesión: de las cosas, de la verdad de las cosas y de uno mismo. Cuerpo (sentidos y físico) Alma (inteligencia y voluntad)
  6. 6. Dimensión del Dar o Dimensión Personal Actividad ESPIRITU (intimidad o interioridad) AMAR O DARSE Dimensión del Tener Dimensión Esencial Actividad CUERPO Vista Ver colores Oído Oír sonidos Olfato Oler olores Gusto Gustar sabores Tacto Tocar superficies Sensorio Percibir sensaciones Imaginación Imaginar Memoria Recordar Sentimientos concupiscibles Sentir deseos Sentimientos irascibles Sentir ira ALMA Inteligencia Conocer la verdad Voluntad Querer el bien
  7. 7. El Amor es la actividad de espíritu que se manifiesta mediante el cuerpo y el alma. Actividad VAK del amor.
  8. 8. La evidencia biológica de la diferenciación sexual entre el Hombre y la Mujer • Sexo genético: diferencia sexual desde la presencia cromatina sexual. • Sexo somático: determinado por los caracteres físicos. 3 categorías: a) Glándulas sexuales como testículos y ovarios. b) Órganos sexuales como el pene y próstata en el varón y vagina y útero en la mujer. c) Características físicas como el esqueleto, aparato piloso el desarrollo de glándulas mamarias, el timbre de voz. • Sexo fisiológico con la presencia de las hormonas que condicionan y determinan la tendencia sexual.
  9. 9. El sexo es constitutivo del ser humano. La sexualidad modela la persona entera Lo humano se realiza de distinta manera según lo masculino y lo femenino. Entonces, Qué es el Sexo? Es un modo de instalación en la realidad. Varón y mujer son dos modos , recíprocos y complementarios. La mujer es morada por ser morada del varón, y el varón es morador porque su morada es la mujer Julian Marias: “ no puedo entender la realidad “mujer” sin co-implicar la realidad “Varón” y a la inversa.” Esto es: “ el hombre no tiene propiedades que posee la mujer y viceversa”
  10. 10. NO somos hombres y mujeres solo por nuestra apariencia corporal, ni por lo hormonal o por los sentimientos, también manifestamos a nivel a los siguientes niveles: Intelectual (ingenio masculino y femenino) Volitivo (un querer masculino o femenino) Sentimental (un sentir masculino y femenino) Conclusión: “El cuerpo humano sirve de lugar y medio para la manifestación de la persona.” Wojtyla, Karol. Persona y acción, p. 239
  11. 11. Problemática actual en la relación varón – mujer “ Si el varón aspira a transformar el mundo, la mujer es especialista en transformar personas y enriquecer la convivencia” José Ramón Ayllón. Relaciones de dominio o Guerra de los sexos, donde uno buscará la afirmación en la negación del otro. La ideología del género, construcciones culturales que la sociedad asigna.
  12. 12. España Así imponen la Ideología de genero a los niños de kinder
  13. 13. Actividad: Visible thinking : qué ves, qué piensas, qué sientes?
  14. 14. El hombre está llamado al amor y al don de sí en su unidad corpóreo-espiritual. Feminidad y masculinidad son dones complementarios, en cuya virtud la sexualidad humana es parte integrante de la concreta capacidad de amar que Dios ha inscrito en el hombre y en la mujer. « La sexualidad es un elemento básico de la personalidad; un modo propio de ser, de manifestarse, de comunicarse con los otros, de sentir, expresar y vivir el amor humano ». Esta capacidad de amar como don de sí tiene, por tanto, su « encarnación » en el carácter esponsal del cuerpo, en el cual está inscrita la masculinidad y la feminidad de la persona. « El cuerpo humano, con su sexo, y con su masculinidad y feminidad visto en el misterio mismo de la creación, es no sólo fuente de fecundidad y de procreación, como en todo el orden natural, sino que incluye desde el « principio » el atributo « esponsalicio », es decir, la capacidad de expresar el amor: ese amor precisamente en el que el hombre- persona se convierte en don y —mediante este don— realiza el sentido mismo de su ser y existir » Toda forma de amor tiene siempre esta connotación masculino-femenina. Ejercicio: Que te interesó? Por qué?
  15. 15. La esencia del Amor . Las diferencias entre desear y querer. El amor es don. “Nadie tiene amor mayor que el de dar la vida poe sus amigos” Jn 15,13 Dar es la actividad propia de Dios.
  16. 16. El amor eros y el amor ágape Eros: la atracción hacia la persona concreta. El eros es una búsqueda indeterminada, no sabe lo que busca , sino que sabe que hay un “ no se qué” que le causa fascinación. Eufórico y temporal. Ágape: Salir de nosotros para afirmar a los demás. Hacernos magníficos hacienda magnifica a la persona amada. Esto es el DON DE SI! En suma: tener para dar El Eros puede madurar al amor Ágape. La intimidad significa principio de dación. Poder ser un ser intimo significa ser capaz de dar y darse.
  17. 17. El don como un dar personal • El amor es propio del espíritu. • Ser espíritu significa ser un espíritu o una intimidad. Y esa intimidad se manifiesta en efusión. Eres una manifestación efusiva. • Conclusión: la persona buscará tener para dar.
  18. 18. El don como una actividad efusiva o trascendental • El amor es propio del espíritu. • Ser espíritu significa ser un espíritu o una intimidad. Y esa intimidad se manifiesta en efusión. Eres una manifestación efusiva de apertura al universo, a ti a y los demás. • El hombre saca de sí, da de sí, aporta • Si la persona no da de sí, no aporta, no da de ella misma, entonces se amputa, se despersonaliza. • Cuando la persona comunica sus conocimientos o ama, no pierde sino gana. “ DAR SIN PERDER” • 3 actividades humanas que al ser dadas no se pierde: la vida, el entender y el amor.
  19. 19. El don como novedad • Cuando se da, se innova al dar. Ejem: Un pozo de dar se saca agua , siempre y mucha..pero nunca se seca. Igual que el amor.
  20. 20. “ Si han pasado 50 años de la primera vez que me enamoré ; cómo es posible amar como si fuera la primera vez o Amar más que la primera vez?” Ricardo Yepes
  21. 21. EL AMOR ES UN ASUNTO PRIMORDIAL , SER PERSONA SIFGNIFICA TENDER A SU REALIZACION, COSA QUE NO PUEDE LLEVAR A CABO SI NO ES EN LA ENTREGA SINCERA DE SI MISMO A LOS DEMAS.

