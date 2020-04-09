Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PENSAMIENTO COMPUTACIONAL: CODIFICACI�N Y PROGRAMACI�N LA HIGUERILLA DEL ABUELO MANOLO EDUCACI�N PRIMARIA
SALIDA LECHUGA ACELGA HABAS AJO CEBOLLA BR�COLI CASA LIM�N ESPINACAS COLIFLOR COL ZANAHORIA HUERTO La Higuerilla del Abuel...
BLOQUES DE �RDENES INICIO GIRO DERECHA GIRO IZQUIERDA AVANCE RETROCESO DERECHA IZQUIERDA BORRAR BUCLE (REPETICI�N) REGLAS ...
SECUENCIAS DE PROGRAMACI�N TAREA 1: Estoy en casa y voy a plantar unas lechugas. TAREA 2: Desde la parcela de las lechugas...
SECUENCIAS DE PROGRAMACI�N TAREA 6: He terminado con los limones y ahora voy a abonar la parcela de br�coli. TAREA 7: Desd...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tapete 1 y 2

33 views

Published on

Pensamiento computacional

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tapete 1 y 2

  1. 1. PENSAMIENTO COMPUTACIONAL: CODIFICACI�N Y PROGRAMACI�N LA HIGUERILLA DEL ABUELO MANOLO EDUCACI�N PRIMARIA
  2. 2. SALIDA LECHUGA ACELGA HABAS AJO CEBOLLA BR�COLI CASA LIM�N ESPINACAS COLIFLOR COL ZANAHORIA HUERTO La Higuerilla del Abuelo Manolo
  3. 3. BLOQUES DE �RDENES INICIO GIRO DERECHA GIRO IZQUIERDA AVANCE RETROCESO DERECHA IZQUIERDA BORRAR BUCLE (REPETICI�N) REGLAS DEL JUEGO Regla 1: Punto de vista Imagina que eres el robot en todo momento. Regla 2: Entradas En las parcelas hay que entrar por las puertas. Regla 3: Salidas Se inicia la salida de cada parcela mirando hacia la puerta. Regla 4: Casilla central: No se puede pasar por la casilla central : Huerto La Higuerilla del Abuelo Manolo. Regla 5: Pasos En cada paso se avanzar� o retroceder� una casilla en horizontal o vertical. (Un robot no camina en diagonal)
  4. 4. SECUENCIAS DE PROGRAMACI�N TAREA 1: Estoy en casa y voy a plantar unas lechugas. TAREA 2: Desde la parcela de las lechugas tengo que ir a regar las espinacas. TAREA 3: Desde la parcela de las espinacas voy a recoger los ajos. TAREA 4: Desde la parcela de las espinacas vuelvo a casa a descansar. TAREA 5: Desde casa voy a ver c�mo van los limones.
  5. 5. SECUENCIAS DE PROGRAMACI�N TAREA 6: He terminado con los limones y ahora voy a abonar la parcela de br�coli. TAREA 7: Desde la parcela de br�coli voy a dar un paseo dando vueltas por la parcela de las higuerillas.

×