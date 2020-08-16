Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADOLFO CHAPUZ BENITEZ PRESENTA: MÉTODO DE SUSTITUCIÓN TRIGO...
2 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com
Sobre el autor. Adolfo Chapuz Benítez Lic. En Matemáticas e...
Contenido: 1.- Ejemplo General De la Forma 22 ax  2.- Ejem...
Introducción. Uno de los métodos de integración clásicos es...
I.-   cd   tanseclnsec II.-   cd   cot...
Ahora, calculamos la integral:     c aa ca da daadxax ...
Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: a x tan , 22 cos ax...
II.- EJEMPLO GENERAL DE LA FORMA 22 ax  Desarrollo: secax...
Ahora, calculamos la integral, sustituyendo lo que acabamo...
Hasta este punto la integral ya está resuelta en términos ...
c a axxa axx c a ax a xa a ax a xa dxax          ...
III.- EJEMPLO GENERAL DE LA FORMA 22 xa  Desarrollo: ase...
csen aa csen aa csen aa csen aa dada da da daadxxa...
22 xa  Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: a x sen  ,...
Ejemplos diversos: NOTA: EN ESTOS EJEMPLOS VAMOS A USAR LA...
...
Ahora usamos cambio de variable.           c c u...
Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: 3 tan x  , x 3 cot...
2.- dx x x   252 Desarrollo: Aquí usamos sec5x y  d...
De aquí, obtenemos adyacente hipotenusax  5 sec , con e...
3.- dx x x   2 16 Desarrollo: 4,162  aa senx 4 ddx...
Hasta este punto la integral ya está resuelta en términos ...
Ahora sólo basta sustituir en:   cdx x x     c...
Ejemplo 4.- dx x x   4 3 Primero hacemos un cambio de va...
cdx x x     2 1 3 4 Resultado previo. Ahora vamos a r...
Ejemplo 5.- dx x x  1002 2 Desarrollo: 10,1002  aa  ...
De aquí, obtenemos adyacente hipotenusax  10 sec , con ...
Sustitucion trigonometrica solucionados

Sustitucion trigonometrica solucionados

Sustitucion trigonometrica solucionados

  ADOLFO CHAPUZ BENITEZ PRESENTA: MÉTODO DE SUSTITUCIÓN TRIGONOMÉTRICA parte I
  2. 2. 2 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com
  Sobre el autor. Adolfo Chapuz Benítez Lic. En Matemáticas en la Universidad Juárez Autónoma De Tabasco Profesor desde el año 1999 de matemáticas en el Instituto Tecnológico Superior De Comalcalco en Tabasco, México http://www.comoaprendomatematicas.com Dedico este trabajo primeramente a Cristo Jesús, a Él sea toda lo gloria, toda la honra y toda la alabanza. Él es el camino, y la verdad, y la vida Juan 14:6 A mi esposa Guillermina, a mis hijas Dulce y Regina, por quienes me esfuerzo para que tengan una vida llena de bendiciones. A mis padres Felipe y Valentina. Los mejores. A mis hermanos: Nena, Mini, Sandra, Richard, Marbe e Ingrid. Inigualables. A todos mis alumnos. De todo corazón. Esto es para todos.
  Contenido: 1.- Ejemplo General De la Forma 22 ax  2.- Ejemplo General De la Forma 22 ax  3.- Ejemplo General De la Forma 22 xa  4.- Cinco ejemplos diversos
  Introducción. Uno de los métodos de integración clásicos es el llamado Método De Sustitución Trigonométrica. Este se usa para calcular integrales que involucran expresiones del tipo: donde a es una constante. Para cada una de estas expresiones existe una sustitución específica que nos ayuda a que la raíz cuadrada involucrada desaparezca y la integral que se quiera calcular sea más fácil de encontrar. Además de la sustitución, se le asocia un triángulo que nos va a servir para poder regresar a nuestra variable original. Las sustituciones las usamos de acuerdo a la siguiente tabla: TIPO DE EXPRESION SUSTITUCIÓN ADECUADA 22 ax  tanax  dadx 2 sec 22 ax  secax   dadx tansec 22 xa  asenx  dadx cos Antes de empezar con nuestros ejemplos, debo decirte que necesitamos de algunas integrales que vamos a suponer que ya calculamos, éstas se pueden consultar en los ejercicios vistos en la sección de Integrales trigonométricas. Estas integrales son las siguientes: 222222 , xaaxax
  I.-   cd   tanseclnsec II.-   cd   cotcsclncsc III.-   cd   tansecln 2 1 tansec 2 1 sec3 IV.-   cd   seclntan I.- EJEMPLO GENERAL DE LA FORMA 22 ax  1.- dxax  22 Desarrollo: En este caso queremos calcular la integral en forma general porque vamos a trabajar para cualquier valor de a y usamos el primer tipo de sustitución porque es una SUMA de cuadrados. tanax  dadx 2 sec Aquí aprovechamos igual para observar como la raíz cuadrada se cancela de manera automática. De hecho este mismo procedimiento es el que debes aplicar cada vez que quieras resolver una integral de este tipo. Así que pon mucha atención, porque no será necesario repetirlo, sino simplemente aplicar el resultado ya obtenido. Simplificamos 22 ax  :       secsec sec1tantantan 22 22222222222 aa aaaaaaax   Conclusión: sec22 aax  2 sec
  Ahora, calculamos la integral:     c aa ca da daadxax               tansecln 2 tansec 2 tansecln 2 1 tansec 2 1 sec secsec 22 2 32 222   c aa dxax   tansecln 2 tansec 2 22 22 Resultado previo. Hasta este punto la integral ya está resuelta, solo debemos regresar a la variable original x, usando el siguiente triángulo, que solo es válido para esta sustitución tanax  . De aquí, obtenemos adyacente opuesto a x tan , con esto construimos nuestro triángulo rectángulo: x a 22 ax  Cateto adyacente Cateto opuesto
  Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: a x tan , 22 cos ax a   y a ax 22 sec   . Ahora sólo basta sustituir en la integral anterior.   c a xaxaaxx c a xaxa a axxa c a x a axa a x a axa c aa dxax                                                               22222 222 2 222 222222 22 22 ln 22 ln 22 ln 22 tansecln 2 tansec 2  Por lo tanto, tenemos que: c a xaxaaxx dxax              22222 22 ln 22
  II.- EJEMPLO GENERAL DE LA FORMA 22 ax  Desarrollo: secax   dadx tansec Simplificamos 22 ax  :       tantan tan1secsecsec 22 22222222222 aa aaaaaaax   Conclusión: tan22 aax  2 tan
  Ahora, calculamos la integral, sustituyendo lo que acabamos de obtener:               c aa ca aa caa dada da da daadxax                        tansecln 2 tansec 2 tanseclntansecln 2 tansec 2 tanseclntansecln 2 1 tansec 2 1 secsec sec1sec sectan tansectan 22 2 22 22 232 22 22 22 Tenemos el resultado provisional de la integral en términos de    c aa dxax   tansecln 2 tansec 2 22 22 Resultado previo.
  Hasta este punto la integral ya está resuelta en términos de  , solo debemos regresar a la variable original x, usando el siguiente triángulo, que solo es válido para esta sustitución secax  . De aquí, obtenemos adyacente hipotenusa a x sec , con esto construimos nuestro triángulo rectángulo: Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: a x sec , a ax adyacente opuesto 22 tan   . Ahora sólo basta sustituir en   c aa dxax   tansecln 2 tansec 2 22 22 , x a 22 ax  Cateto adyacente Cateto opuesto
  c a axxa axx c a ax a xa a ax a xa dxax                                       222 22 222222 22 ln 22 1 ln 22 Conclusión: c a axxa axxdxax            222 2222 ln 22 1
  III.- EJEMPLO GENERAL DE LA FORMA 22 xa  Desarrollo: asenx  dadx cos Simplificamos 22 xa  :       coscos cos1 22 22222222222 aa asenasenaaasenaxa   Conclusión: cos22 axa  Ahora calculamos la integral: 2 cos
  csen aa csen aa csen aa csen aa dada da da daadxxa                               cos 22 cos2 42 2 42 2 2 1 22 )2cos( 2 1 2 1 )2cos( 2 1 2 1 cos coscos 22 22 22 22 22 2 22 22 Tenemos el resultado provisional de la integral en términos de  Resultado previo. Hasta este punto la integral ya está resuelta en términos de  , solo debemos regresar a la variable original x, usando el siguiente triángulo, que solo es válido para esta sustitución asenx  . De aquí, obtenemos hipotenusa opuesto a x sen  , con esto construimos nuestro triángulo rectángulo: csen aa dxxa   cos 22 22 22
  22 xa  Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: a x sen  ,         a x sen 1  a xa Hipotenusa adyacente 22 cos   . Ahora sólo basta sustituir en: cxa x a x sen a c a xa a xa a x sen a dxxa                          221 2 222 1 2 22 22 22 Y finalmente tenemos: cxa x a x sen a dxxa          221 2 22 22 x a Cateto adyacente Cateto opuesto  csen aa dxxa   cos 22 22 22
  Ejemplos diversos: NOTA: EN ESTOS EJEMPLOS VAMOS A USAR LAS SIGUENTES EXPRESIONES QUE HEMOS OBTENIDO ANTERIORMENTE PARA AHORRAR UN POCO DE ESPACIO Y TIEMPO EN LAS EXPLICACIONES.    cos.3 tan.2 sec.1 22 22 22 axa aax aax    1.- dx x x   32 Desarrollo: Primero identificamos el valor de :a 332  aa . tan3x y ddx 2 sec3 .Entonces recordemos que hemos obtenido con anterioridad la siguiente expresión: sec22 aax  , así que sólo vamos a sustituir el valor de :a Tenemos que sec332 x y debemos sustituir en la integral.
  dd dd d d d d ddx x x csc3sectan3 tan sec 3 tan sectan 3 tan secsectan 3 tan sec1tan 3 tan secsec 3 tan sec 3 sec3 tan3 sec33 2 2 2 2 3 2 2   cddx x x     cotcscln3sectan3 32 Simplificamos el integrando de la primera integral:        dsendu u sensen    cos coscos 1 cos sectan 2         csc 1 cos cos cos cos 1 tan sec   sensensen
  Ahora usamos cambio de variable.           c c u c u cduu c u du dx x x                        cotcscln3 cos 3 cotcscln3 3 cotcscln3 1 3 cotcscln33 cotcscln33 3 1 2 2 2   cdx x x      cotcscln3 cos 332 Resultado previo. Ahora regresamos a la variable x, nos basamos en la sustitución con que empezamos adyacente opuestox x  3 tantan3  : x 3 32 x Cateto adyacente Cateto opuesto
  Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: 3 tan x  , x 3 cot  32   x x sen , x x 3 csc 2   . 3 3 sec, 3
  20. 20. 20 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com 2.- dx x x   252 Desarrollo: Aquí usamos sec5x y  ddx tansec5 al sustituir estas expresiones nos ayudan a simplificar la parte que tiene el radical. tan5252 x .Entonces tenemos lo siguiente:   c dd d d ddx x x                  5tan5 5sec5 1sec5 tan5 tansec5 sec5 tan525 2 2 2 2 cdx x x     5tan5 252 Resultado previo. Hasta este punto la integral ya está resuelta, solo debemos regresar a la variable original x, usando el siguiente triángulo, que solo es válido para esta sustitución con la que iniciamos sec5x .   2 2 tan1sec tan1sec 2 2  
  21. 21. 21 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com De aquí, obtenemos adyacente hipotenusax  5 sec , con esto construimos nuestro triángulo rectángulo: Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: 5 sec x  , ) 5 sec( x arc 5 25 tan 2   x adyacente opuesto  . Ahora sólo basta sustituir en cdx x x     5tan5 252 c x arc x x cdx x x       ) 5 sec(5 25 5 5tan5 25 2 2  Conclusión: cxarc x x dx x x      )5/sec(5 25 5 25 22 x 5 252 x Cateto adyacente Cateto opuesto 
  22. 22. 22 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com 3.- dx x x   2 16 Desarrollo: 4,162  aa senx 4 ddx cos4 Hemos obtenido previamente que: cos22 axa  Así que cos416 2  x .       c dsend d sen sen d sen d sen sen d sen d sen dx x x                               cos4cotcscln4 4csc4 4 1 4 1 4 cos 4 cos4 4 cos416 2 2 2 2   cdx x x     cos4cotcscln4 16 2 Resultado previo.
  23. 23. 23 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com Hasta este punto la integral ya está resuelta en términos de  , solo debemos regresar a la variable original x, usando el siguiente triángulo, que solo es válido para esta sustitución senx 4 . De aquí, obtenemos hipotenusa opuestox sen  4  , con esto construimos nuestro triángulo rectángulo: 2 16 x Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: 4 x sen  , xsen 41 csc    4 16 cos 2 x Hipotenusa adyacente   2 16 tan x x adyacente opuesto   x x2 16 cot   x 4 Cateto adyacente Cateto opuesto 
  24. 24. 24 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com Ahora sólo basta sustituir en:   cdx x x     cos4cotcscln4 16 2 cx x x c x x x x dx x x                           2 2 222 16 164 ln4 4 16 4 164 ln4 16 Conclusión: cx x x dx x x              2 22 16 164 ln4 16
  25. 25. 25 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com Ejemplo 4.- dx x x   4 3 Primero hacemos un cambio de variable: xdxduxu 2,2  y transformamos nuestra integral original en términos de u .         2224 32 1 3 2 2 1 3 u du x xdx dx x x En este punto es donde aplicamos la sustitución trigonométrica. Desarrollo: 3,32  aa senu 3 ddu cos3 y cos33 2  u   c d d u du u du x xdx dx x x                   2 1 2 1 cos3 cos3 2 1 32 1 32 1 3 2 2 1 3 2 2224
  26. 26. 26 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com cdx x x     2 1 3 4 Resultado previo. Ahora vamos a regresar a la variable original x: senu 3 3 u sen         3 u arcsen Pero como 2 xu  , entonces        3 2 x arcsen , por lo tanto: c x arcsendx x x          32 1 3 2 4 Conclusión.
  27. 27. 27 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com Ejemplo 5.- dx x x  1002 2 Desarrollo: 10,1002  aa  22 sec100sec10  xx  ddx tansec10 Además: tan101002 x     c d ddx x x                tansecln 2 1 tansec 2 1 100 sec100 tansec10 tan10 sec100 100 3 2 2 2   cdx x x     tansecln 2 100 tansec 2 100 1002 2 Resultado previo. Solo debemos regresar a la variable original x, usando el siguiente triángulo, que solo es válido para esta sustitución con la que iniciamos sec10x .
  28. 28. 28 Todos Los Derechos Reservados www.comoaprendomatematicas.com De aquí, obtenemos adyacente hipotenusax  10 sec , con esto construimos nuestro triángulo rectángulo: Observando el triángulo, tenemos que: 10 sec x  , 10 100 tan 2   x adyacente opuesto  . Ahora sólo basta sustituir en   cdx x x     tansecln50tansec50 1002 2 c xx xx c xxxx dx x x                                         10 100 ln50100 2 1 10 100 10 ln50 10 100 10 50 100 2 2 22 2 2 Conclusión c xx xxdx x x              10 100 ln50100 2 1 100 2 2 2 2 x 10 1002 x Cateto adyacente Cateto opuesto 

