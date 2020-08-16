Método de integrales trigonométrica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ (Apuntes en revisión para orientar el aprendizaje) MÉTODOS DE INTEGRACIÓN Y APLICACIONES INTEGR...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 2 Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 32 0 cos 5x dx π ∫ Segundo Caso: cos cosm n m n sen u du o u du...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 3 Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 4 2 cossen x x dx∫ Tercer caso: cossenmx nx dx∫ con m y n enter...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 4 cos cos 2cos cos 2 2 cos cos 2 2 2 x y x y x y x y x y x y sen sen + − + = + − − = − Y a part...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 5 Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 4 csc x dx∫ Ejemplo. Resolver la integral definida 64 6 sec x d...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 6 Quinto caso: tan cotm m udu o u du∫ ∫ con m entero positivo par o impar. Aquí también se util...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 7 Sexto caso: sec tan csc cotm n m n u u du o u u du∫ ∫ con m entero positivo par o con m y n e...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 8 Nota. El único caso que no se trató fue el de secante y cosecante elevadas a un exponente imp...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 9 )iii Cuando en el integrando el binomio es de la forma ( ) 1 2 2 2 u a− El triángulo que se c...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 10
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 11 z 2 1z + 1 2 x INTEGRACIÓN POR SUSTITUCIÓN TRIGONOMÉTRICA DEL ANGULO MEDIO Existen integrale...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 12 Ejemplo. Resolver las siguientes integrales: 2 ) ; ) cos 5 3cos dx dx i ii senx x x+ +∫ ∫
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 13 INTEGRACIÓN POR PARTES Sean dos funciones u y v de la misma variable independiente " "x . La...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 14
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 15
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 16 INTEGRACIÓN POR DESCOMPOSICIÓN EN FRACCIONES RACIONALES )i Cuando en el polinomio del denomi...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 17 2 4 0b ac− < , esto es, donde el polinomio 2 ax bx c+ + tiene raíces complejas, la descompos...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 18
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 19
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 20 INTEGRACIÓN POR RACIONALIZACIÓN Ya se han realizado algunas integrales con expresiones irrac...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 21 Ejemplo. Resolver las integrales: ( ) 34 3 ) ; ) 2 1 2 1 ) 3 3 dx dx i ii x x x x dx iii x x...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 22 6 6 5 6z x x z dx z dz= ⇒ = ⇒ = 5 5 3 3 23 36 6 6 6 6 1 dx z dz z dz z dz zz zx x z z = = = ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 23 3 2 3 1 ) ; ) ; ) 1 cos x sen x x iv dx v dx vi dx xx x + + ∫ ∫ ∫ Solución 2 9 ) x i dx x + ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 24 2 2 2 2 9 3 9 3 9 ln 2 9 3 x x dx x C x x + + − ∴ = + + + + + ∫ 1 ) 1 x ii dx x + + ∫ 2 2 3 ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 25 x 2 u 1 4 1 u− 2 2 2 1 2 2 tan 11x udu dx duu ang u C u ue += = = + +− ∫ ∫ ∫ 2 tan 1 1 x x d...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 26 ( ) ( ) 3 4 2 3 4 4 2 1 1 2 1 cos udu u sen x udx u du ux − −= − = − −∫ ∫ ∫ 5 4 2 2 2 2 5 u ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 27 ( ) 2 2 2 4 2 3 3 3 3 3 sec sec tan tan1 1 sec cos tan cos u du y y y dy yu y dy y dy y sen ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 28 ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 22 1 1 ln 22 1 11 u du u u C u uu + = − + + − −− ∫ Y, finalmente se llega a: 2...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 29 Si la función es continua y negativa: Si la función en estudio es continua y tiene una parte...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 30 ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦, el cálculo de esta área, comprendida por las curvas y las rectas x a y x b= = , ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 31 Ejemplo. Calcular el área de la región comprendida por la curva 2 8 12y x x= − + , el eje de...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 32 Ejemplo. Calcular el valor del área limitada por la gráfica de la función ( )f x senx= el ej...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 33 Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada por el eje de las abscisas, la gráfica de la función ( ) ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 34 Ejemplo. Calcular el valor del área de la región limitada por las curvas: 2 4 1.5 1.5y x y x...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 35 Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada, en el primer cuadrante, por las gráficas de las curvas: ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 36 ( ) ( ) 2 4 2 1 21 2 2 8 3 4 ; 8 8 8 A x x dx A x x dx x A x dx = − = − ⎛ ⎞ = −⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ ∫...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 37 ( ) ( ) 4 3 1 1 24 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 8 3 1 2 328 2 3 4 4 2 3 2 2 2 2 2 1 3 16 4 2 2 2 1 6.303 3 ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 38 del área. Primero se obtendrá la expresión para determinar el área de un sector circular: Ár...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 39 Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada por las curvas: 4 2r sen y r senθ θ= = 2 π 0π 3 2 π 2r se...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 40 LONGITUDES DE ARCO DE CURVAS PLANAS Sea f una función continua en el intervalo cerrado ,a b⎡...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 41 ( ) ( ) 2 2 1i i i iP P x y− = Δ + Δ Se multiplica el radicando por el cociente ( ) ( ) 2 2 ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 42 ( ) 2 1 0 0 lim lim 1 'i i i iL P P f xα− Δ → Δ → ⎡ ⎤≈ = + Δ⎣ ⎦ Como la norma de la partició...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 43
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 44 Ejemplo. Dada la función ( ) 2 3 2 4f x x= − , determinar la longitud de su gráfica entre lo...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 45 Ejemplo. Un cable eléctrico cuelga de dos torres separadas una distancia de 80 m y como se o...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 46 60 60 30 x x y e e −⎛ ⎞ ⇒ = +⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ La derivada es: 2 60 60 30 30 1 1 2 2 4 x x x x dy dy e...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 47 LONGITUD DE ARCO EN COORDENADAS POLARES TEOREMA. Sea f una función con derivada continua en ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 48 VOLÚMENES DE SÓLIDOS DE REVOLUCIÓN MÉTODO DE DISCOS CILÍNDRICOS 0π 3 2 π 4 2 4cosr θ=2 π y x...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 49 Se efectúa una partición del intervalo ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ en " "n subintervalos no superpuestos como...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 50 La suma de Riemann que da una aproximación del volumen del sólido de revolución es: ( ) 2 1 ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 51 ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 3 3 b a r r r r r r V f x dx r x...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 52 Ejemplo. Calcular el volumen que se genera al hacer girar la superficie limitada por las grá...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 53 Ejemplo. Calcular el volumen que se genera al girar, alrededor del eje 2x = , la superficie ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 54 Ejemplo. Calcular el volumen que se genera al hacer girar, alrededor del eje " "y , la regió...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 55 3 107.233V u∴ ≈ ÁREA DE UNA SUPERFICIE DE REVOLUCIÓN Sea f una función continua y derivable ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 56 luego el área de la superficie de revolución considerada al girar alrededor del eje " "x la ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 57 Ejemplo. Calcular, de dos formas, el área de la superficie generada al girar la curva, gráfi...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 58 ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 0 ' 2 ; 2 1 4f x x f x x A S x x dxπ= ⇒ = = +∫ ( ) 2 3 32 2 2 1 4 8 2 1 4 ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 59 ÁREA DE UNA SUPERFICIE DE REVOLUCIÓN EN POLARES Ahora se tratará el caso de una superficie q...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 60 Para calcular el área de revolución pedida, se utiliza la expresión: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 c...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 61 Para calcular el área de revolución pedida, se utiliza la expresión: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 '...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 62 Sea una curva suave dada por sus ecuaciones paramétricas ( ) ( );x f t y g t= = , en el inte...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 63 Como se observa en el triángulo formado por las coordenadas del punto 3 3 3 , 2 2 ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 64 ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 23 0 3 3 00 2 2 3 9 9cos 6 3 18 cos 1 18 1 9 2 A S sen t sen t t dt A S se...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 65 ( ) ( ) 3cos ; ' 3 3 ; 2 22 ; ' 2cos x f t t x sen t t y g t sen t y t π π⎧ = = = −⎪ ≤ ≤⎨ = ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 66 3 2 2 2 2 2 6 5 4 ln 5 5 4 2 5 sent sen t sent sen t C π π π ⎡ ⎤ + + + + +⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ( ) 2 89A ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 67 1 2 1 n n k k m m m m m = = + + + = ∑ y el momento del sistema con respecto al origen es la ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 68 Ahora la masa total y el momento del sistema son: 9 5 15 29m m kg= + + ⇒ = ( ) ( ) ( )0 09 2...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 69 es igual al producto de la densidad, que en este caso es variable y por eso se denota con ( ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 70 Ejemplo. Demostrar que si una varilla tiene densidad lineal constante, entonces el centro de...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 71 En este caso, la densidad es variable, lo que se puede ilustrar obteniendo su valor en algun...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 72 DEFINICIÓN. Supóngase que se tienen n masas puntuales en el plano xy, entonces el centro de ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 73 la lámina es homogénea. En la figura siguiente se ve la lámina ubicada en un cierto sistema ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 74 Cuando la densidad es constante, sale del proceso de las integrales y se simplifica, con lo ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 75 Primero se calculará el área: ( ) ( ) 4 2 4 4 3 4 16 64 64 256 16 64 64 3 3 3 3 b a A f x dx...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 76 1 4096 2048 1 30720 20840 6144 2048 2 3 5 2 15 − +⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = − + =⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ 16024 531.1...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 77 EJEMPLO. Localizar el centro de masa de la distribución plana con densidad constante y que t...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 78 En este caso, las expresiones que se utilizan para calcular el centro de masa de esta lámina...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 79 ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 3 2 2 2 1 1 4 4 2 2 4 6m x x x dy x x dxρ ρ − − ⎡ ⎤= − + − − − = − + +⎣ ⎦∫ ∫ (...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 80 64 3xM ρ ∴ = − Por lo tanto, las coordenadas del Centro de Masa son: 64 64 3 31 ; 1 64 64 3 ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 81 Ejemplo. Calcular el trabajo que realiza una fuerza de ( ) 2 2 5F x x N x ⎛ ⎞ = −⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ a l...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 82 ( ) 0.4 2 0.4 0 0 4.8 0.164.8 4.8 2 2 0.384 x T x dx T joules ⎡ ⎤ = = =⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∴ = ∫ 2.2 1.2...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 83 6 6 6.435 10 13 6.4 10 13 6 6 1 260130 10 1 1 260130 10 6.435 10 6.4 10 T r × × ⎡ ⎤ = × −⎢ ⎥...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 84 Clasificación. Las ecuaciones diferenciales se clasifican en derivadas ordinarias y en deriv...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 85 Definición. El grado es el exponente de la derivada de más alto orden que aparece en la ecua...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 86 ( ) 2 2 ) cos cos d y v x y x dx + + = no lineal / 2o orden ( ) 3 2 2 2 3 2 ) d y d y dy vi ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 87 MÉTODO DE SEPARACIÓN DE VARIABLES Una ecuación diferencial ordinaria de primer orden y prime...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 88 Finalmente se resuelven las integrales y se llega a una función como ( ),F x y C= que es la ...
ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 89 13ln 2ln 2 ln 0x y y C− + + + = donde 1lnC C= − . Se despeja ahora la variable " "y y se apl...
  2. 2. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 2 Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 32 0 cos 5x dx π ∫ Segundo Caso: cos cosm n m n sen u du o u du o sen u u du∫ ∫ ∫ con m y n enteros positivos pares. Las identidades trigonométricas utilizadas en este caso son: 2 21 1 1 1 cos2 cos cos2 2 2 2 2 sen u u y u u= − = + Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 4 3sen xdx∫
  3. 3. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 3 Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 4 2 cossen x x dx∫ Tercer caso: cossenmx nx dx∫ con m y n enteros positivos. Las identidades utilizadas aquí son: 2 cos 2 2 2cos 2 2 x y x y senx seny sen x y x y senx seny sen + − + = + − − =
  4. 4. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 4 cos cos 2cos cos 2 2 cos cos 2 2 2 x y x y x y x y x y x y sen sen + − + = + − − = − Y a partir de estas identidades se pueden presentar las siguientes integrales: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 1 1 1 cos 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 cos cos 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 cos cos cos cos 2 2 2 2 senmx nx dx sen m n x dx sen m n x dx senmx sennx dx m n x dx m n x dx mx nx dx m n x dx m n x dx = + + − = − + + − = + + − ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ Ejemplo. Resolver la siguiente integral 2 cos3sen x x dx∫ Cuarto caso: sec cscm m u du o u du∫ ∫ con m entero positivo par. Las identidades utilizadas aquí son: 2 2 2 2 sec tan 1 csc cot 1u u y u u= + = +
  5. 5. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 5 Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 4 csc x dx∫ Ejemplo. Resolver la integral definida 64 6 sec x dx π π∫
  6. 6. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 6 Quinto caso: tan cotm m udu o u du∫ ∫ con m entero positivo par o impar. Aquí también se utilizan las identidades 2 2 2 2 tan sec 1 cot csc 1u u y u u= − = − Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 3 tan 4x dx∫ Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 6 cot x dx∫
  7. 7. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 7 Sexto caso: sec tan csc cotm n m n u u du o u u du∫ ∫ con m entero positivo par o con m y n enteros positivos impares. En este caso se utilizan las identidades: 2 2 2 2 sec tan 1 csc cot 1u u o u u− = − = Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 3 6 5 sec 2 tan 2x x dx∫ Ejemplo. Resolver la integral 3 5 sec tanx x dx∫
  8. 8. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 8 Nota. El único caso que no se trató fue el de secante y cosecante elevadas a un exponente impar mayor que uno. INTEGRACIÓN POR SUSTITUCIÓN TRIGONOMÉTRICA Este método considera tres tipos de integrales, junto con los respectivos triángulos que se construyen, son los siguientes: )i Cuando en el integrando el binomio es de la forma ( ) 1 2 2 2 a u− El triángulo que se construye y utiliza es: )ii Cuando en el integrando el binomio es de la forma ( ) 1 2 2 2 a u+ El triángulo que se construye y utiliza es: u y 2 2 a u+ a u y 2 2 a u− a
  9. 9. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 9 )iii Cuando en el integrando el binomio es de la forma ( ) 1 2 2 2 u a− El triángulo que se construye y utiliza es: Ejemplo. Resolver las integrales siguientes: ( ) 2 2 2 2 32 2 2 ) ; ) 1 4 16 9 ) ; ) 64 25 8 x dx dx i ii x x x dx dx iii iv x x x x − − + − ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ u 2 2 u a− a y
  10. 10. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 10
  11. 11. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 11 z 2 1z + 1 2 x INTEGRACIÓN POR SUSTITUCIÓN TRIGONOMÉTRICA DEL ANGULO MEDIO Existen integrales cuyos integrandos tienen binomios con las funciones cossenx y x, las que se sustituyen por funciones de una nueva variable " "z que se define como la tangente del ángulo medio " " 2 x como sigue: tan 2 x z = 22 2 1 2 2 2 cos 2 2 2 2 11 1 x x x z z senx sen sen zz z ⎛ ⎞ = = = =⎜ ⎟ +⎝ ⎠ + + 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 cos cos2 cos 2 2 2 1 1 1 x x x z z x sen z z z −⎛ ⎞ = = − = − =⎜ ⎟ + + +⎝ ⎠ 2 2 tan 2 tan 2 1 x dz ang z x ang z dx z = ⇒ = ⇒ = +
  12. 12. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 12 Ejemplo. Resolver las siguientes integrales: 2 ) ; ) cos 5 3cos dx dx i ii senx x x+ +∫ ∫
  13. 13. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 13 INTEGRACIÓN POR PARTES Sean dos funciones u y v de la misma variable independiente " "x . La diferencial de su producto está dada por: ( )d uv udv vdu= + de donde ( )udv d uv vdu= − Si se integran ambos miembros de esta expresión se obtiene: udv uv vdu= −∫ ∫ Ejemplo. Resolver las siguientes integrales: ( ) 3 2 3 2 2 2 ) 2 ; ) sec ) ln ; ) tan ) ; ) cos3 ) sec tan ; ) ln ) ; ) 1 x x x i x sen x dx ii x dx iii x dx iv ang x dx v x e dx vi e x dx vii x x x dx viii x x dx xe ix x angsenx dx x dx x − + ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫
  14. 14. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 14
  15. 15. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 15
  16. 16. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 16 INTEGRACIÓN POR DESCOMPOSICIÓN EN FRACCIONES RACIONALES )i Cuando en el polinomio del denominador se tiene un factor de la forma ( ) n ax b+ , donde 1n ≥ , la descomposición de fracciones racionales contiene la suma de las " "n fracciones: ( ) ( ) 1 2 2 n n A A A ax b ax b ax b + + + + + + con ; 1,2, ,iA i n= ∈… )ii Cuando en el polinomio del denominador se tiene un factor de la forma ( )2 n ax bx c+ + , donde 1n ≥ y
  17. 17. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 17 2 4 0b ac− < , esto es, donde el polinomio 2 ax bx c+ + tiene raíces complejas, la descomposición de fracciones racionales contiene la suma de las " "n fracciones: ( ) ( ) 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 2 n n n A x B A x B A x B ax bx c ax bx c ax bx c + + + + + + + + + + + + con ; 1,2,i iA y B i n= ∈… Ejemplo. Resolver las siguientes integrales: ( ) 4 3 2 3 2 3 2 2 4 3 2 5 4 3 2 3 2 6 2 1 ) ; ) 3 10 1 2 1 2 3 1 ) ; ) 1 2 8 3 21 ) 2 8 4 x x x i dx ii dx x x x x x x x x x iii dx iv dx x x x x x x x x x v dx x x x − − + − − − − + − − + − − + − + − − − − + − ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫
  18. 18. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 18
  19. 19. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 19
  20. 20. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 20 INTEGRACIÓN POR RACIONALIZACIÓN Ya se han realizado algunas integrales con expresiones irracionales, pero existen muchas otras entre las cuales algunas, mediante una sustitución adecuada, se pueden resolver por alguno de los métodos ya tratados. Se presentarán algunos casos. Cuando en el integrando sólo hay potencias fraccionarias de la variable o de una función f de la misma formada por un binomio de la forma ax b+ , se puede convertir éste en racional mediante la sustitución ( )n n z x o z f x= = en donde " "n es el mínimo común múltiplo de los denominadores de los exponentes fraccionarios de ( )x o f x . Considérense los siguientes ejemplos, como pueden existir muchos otros:
  21. 21. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 21 Ejemplo. Resolver las integrales: ( ) 34 3 ) ; ) 2 1 2 1 ) 3 3 dx dx i ii x x x x dx iii x x − − − + − + − ∫ ∫ ∫ Solución ( ) ( ) 1 14 2 4 ) 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 dx dx i x x x x = − − − − − − ∫ ∫ ( ) ( ) 1 3 4 4 4 1 2 1 2 1 2 1 2 4 z x x z x dx dz − = − ⇒ − = ⇒ − = ( ) 3 4 4 3 4 2 2 z dx dz dx z dz⇒ = ⇒ = Se sustituye y se obtiene ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 3 2 1 1 1 1 2 4 42 4 2 4 2 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 dx z dz z dz z dz z z z x x z z = = = − − − − − − ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ Se efectúa la división y se llega a: 2 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 1 1 1 z dz dz z dz zdz dz z z z ⎛ ⎞ = + + = + +⎜ ⎟− − −⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ 2 2 2ln 1z z z C= + + − + ( ) 2 4 4 4 2 1 2 2 1 ln 2 1 1 2 1 2 1 dx x x x C x x ∴ = − + − + − − + − − − ∫ 3 ) dx ii x x+ ∫
  22. 22. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 22 6 6 5 6z x x z dx z dz= ⇒ = ⇒ = 5 5 3 3 23 36 6 6 6 6 1 dx z dz z dz z dz zz zx x z z = = = +++ + ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ Se efectúa la división y 3 2 3 21 6 6 1 2 3 6 6ln 1 1 1 z dz z z dz z z z z C z z ⎛ ⎞ = − + − = − + − + +⎜ ⎟+ +⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ ( ) 6 3 6 6 3 2 3 6 ln 1 dx x x x x C x x ∴ = − + − + + + ∫ ( ) 3 ) 3 3 dx iii x x− + − ∫ 2 2 3 3 2 2z x x z dx zdz dx zdz= − ⇒ − = ⇒ − = ⇒ = − ( ) ( ) 33 3 2 2 2 2 3 3 dx zdz zdz z zx x z z − = = − +− + − + ∫ ∫ ∫ 2 2 2 tan 1 dz ang z C z = − = − + +∫ ( ) 3 2 tan 3 3 3 dx ang x C x x ∴ = − − + − + − ∫ Cuando en el integrando se presenta una expresión irracional, ya sea sola o con alguna función de " "x elevada a una potencia impar, se sustituye la expresión irracional por una nueva variable y se procede como antes. Ejemplo. Resolver las integrales: 2 9 1 ) ; ) ; ) 1 1x x x dx i dx ii dx iii x x e + + + − ∫ ∫ ∫
  23. 23. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 23 3 2 3 1 ) ; ) ; ) 1 cos x sen x x iv dx v dx vi dx xx x + + ∫ ∫ ∫ Solución 2 9 ) x i dx x + ∫ 2 2 2 9 9 2 2x u x u xdx udu xdx udu+ = ⇒ + = ⇒ = ⇒ = 2 2 2 2 2 2 9 9 9 9 x x u u dx xdx udu du x x u u + + = = = − −∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ Se efectúa la división y se obtiene: 2 2 2 2 9 9 1 9 9 9 u du du du du u u u ⎛ ⎞ = + = +⎜ ⎟− − −⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ La primera integral es directa y para la segunda se realiza el siguiente cambio de variables: 2 9 9 du u −∫ 2 2 2 ; 9 3v u v u dv du a a= ⇒ = ⇒ = = ⇒ = ( ) 12 2 1 1 9 9 ln 2 9 3 3 3 ln ln 2 3 3 2 3 dv v a C a v av a u u C C u u − = + +− − − = + = + + + ∫ Finalmente se unen las integrales, se realizan las sustituciones correspondientes y, 2 2 3 3 ln 2 39 u u du u C uu − = + + +−∫
  24. 24. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 24 2 2 2 2 9 3 9 3 9 ln 2 9 3 x x dx x C x x + + − ∴ = + + + + + ∫ 1 ) 1 x ii dx x + + ∫ 2 2 3 2 1 1 2 2 2 1 11 x u x u dx udu x u u u dx udu du u ux = ⇒ = ⇒ = + + + = = + ++ ∫ ∫ ∫ Se efectúa la división algebraica y se tiene que: 3 2 2 2 2 4 2 2 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 1 u u du u u du u u du u du udu du u + ⎛ ⎞ = − + −⎜ ⎟+ +⎝ ⎠ = − + − + ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ Las primeras integrales son directas y la cuarta es logarítmica. Así, 3 3 22 2 2 4 4ln 1 1 3 1 2 4 4ln 1 31 u u u du u u u C u x x x dx x x x C x + = − + − + + + + ∴ = − + − + + + ∫ ∫ ) 1x dx iii e − ∫ 2 2 1 1 1x x x e u e u e u− = ⇒ − = ⇒ = + ( )2 2 2 ln 1 1 udu x u dx u ⇒ = + ⇒ = +
  25. 25. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 25 x 2 u 1 4 1 u− 2 2 2 1 2 2 tan 11x udu dx duu ang u C u ue += = = + +− ∫ ∫ ∫ 2 tan 1 1 x x dx ang e C e ∴ = − + − ∫ ) 1 x iv dx x + ∫ 2 2 1 1 1 2x u x u x u dx udu+ = ⇒ + = ⇒ = − ⇒ = ( ) ( ) 2 2 3 2 3 1 2 2 1 1 2 2 2 2 3 2 1 2 1 31 x u dx udu u du ux u u du du u C x dx x x C x − = = − + = − = − + ∴ = + − + + + ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ 3 ) cos sen x v dx x ∫ 2 cos cos 2x u x u senx dx u du= ⇒ = ⇒ − = 4 2 2 1 udu u du dx dx senx u ⇒ = − ⇒ = − −
  26. 26. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 26 ( ) ( ) 3 4 2 3 4 4 2 1 1 2 1 cos udu u sen x udx u du ux − −= − = − −∫ ∫ ∫ 5 4 2 2 2 2 5 u du u du u C= − + = − + +∫ ∫ ( ) 3 5 2 2 2 cos cos 5cos 2 cos cos 5 5 sen x dx x x C x x x C ∴ = − + + = − + ∫ 2 3 1 ) x vi dx x + ∫ 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1x u x u x u x dx u du+ = ⇒ + = ⇒ = − ⇒ = ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 3 4 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 x x u u du dx xdx udu x x u u + + = = = − − ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ Se resuelve por sustitución trigonométrica y ( ) 2 2 2 4 sec sec tan 1 tan 1 tan u y du y y dy u y u y = ⇒ = − = ⇒ − = u 2 1u − y 1
  27. 27. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 27 ( ) 2 2 2 4 2 3 3 3 3 3 sec sec tan tan1 1 sec cos tan cos u du y y y dy yu y dy y dy y sen y y = − = = ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ 3 2 3 1 csc csc cscdy y dy y y dy sen = = =∫ ∫ ∫ Se resuelve por partes y, 2 csc csc cot csc cot v y dv y y dy dw y dy w y = ⇒ = − = ⇒ = − ( ) 3 2 3 2 3 3 3 3 1 3 csc csc cot csc cot csc csc cot csc csc 1 csc csc cot csc csc 2 csc csc cot csc 2 csc csc cot ln csc cot 1 1 csc csc cot ln csc cot 2 2 y dy y y y y dy y dy y y y y dy y dy y y y dy y dy y dy y y y dy y dy y y y y C y dy y y y y C = − − = − − − = − − + = − + = − + + + ∴ = − + + + ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ De la sustitución trigonométrica se tiene que: ( ) 2 2 2 2 2 22 1 1 1 1 ln 2 21 1 1 11 u du u u C u u u uu = − + + + − − − −− ∫
  28. 28. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 28 ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 22 1 1 ln 22 1 11 u du u u C u uu + = − + + − −− ∫ Y, finalmente se llega a: 2 2 2 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 ln 22 x x x dx C xx x + + + + ∴ = − + +∫ FUNCIONES NO INTEGRABLES CON LOS MÉTODOS TRATADOS Existen funciones que no son integrables en términos de las funciones conocidas, llamadas elementales, que se tratan en el Cálculo. La mayoría de las funciones elementales no tienen antiderivadas elementales. Algunas de ellas son: 2 2 3 ; ; 1 ; ln x sen x dx e dx x dx senx dx dx x x +∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ APLICACIONES DE LA INTEGRAL DEFINIDA APLICACIONES GEOMÉTRICAS CÁLCULO DE ÁREAS Sea una función f, continua y valuada positivamente en un intervalo cerrado ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦, tal como se muestra en la siguiente figura. El cálculo del área limitada por su gráfica, el eje " "x y las rectas x a y x b= = , conocida como “área bajo la curva”, se obtiene, como ya se estudió, mediante la integral definida señalada.
  29. 29. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 29 Si la función es continua y negativa: Si la función en estudio es continua y tiene una parte positiva y otra negativa: ( ) ( ) c b a c A f x dx f x dx= −∫ ∫ Ahora bien, si lo que se pretende es calcular el área limitada por dos curvas, que son la representación gráfica de las funciones f y g, continuas en el intervalo cerrado x y f a b ( ) b a A f x dx= ∫ A a b x y f ( ) b a A f x dx= −∫A x y f a bc ( ) ( )1 2 1 2; c b a c A A A A f x dx y A f x dx= + = =∫ ∫ 1A 2A
  30. 30. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 30 ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦, el cálculo de esta área, comprendida por las curvas y las rectas x a y x b= = , se hará mediante la integral: ( ) ( ) b a A f x g x dx⎡ ⎤= −⎣ ⎦∫ no importando cualquiera de las situaciones mostradas en las siguientes figuras: g f ba x y A f g x y ba A g f x y b a A
  31. 31. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 31 Ejemplo. Calcular el área de la región comprendida por la curva 2 8 12y x x= − + , el eje de las abscisas y las rectas de ecuaciones 3 5x y x= = . Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada por la gráfica de la función ( ) 1f x x= + el eje de las abscisas y las rectas: 0.5 4.5x y x= = x y ba f g ( ) 0f x > ( ) 0f x <
  32. 32. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 32 Ejemplo. Calcular el valor del área limitada por la gráfica de la función ( )f x senx= el eje de las abscisas y las rectas 3 0 2 x y x π= = .
  33. 33. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 33 Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada por el eje de las abscisas, la gráfica de la función ( ) lnf x x x= y las rectas 0 3.5x y x= = . Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada por las gráficas de las funciones ( ) ( ) cosf x senx y g x x= = en el intervalo de 5 4 4 x a x π π = =
  34. 34. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 34 Ejemplo. Calcular el valor del área de la región limitada por las curvas: 2 4 1.5 1.5y x y x y= − + + = Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada por las gráficas de la curva ( )2 4 2y x= − y por la recta 2 8x y+ =
  35. 35. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 35 Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada, en el primer cuadrante, por las gráficas de las curvas: 2 2 2 2 ; ; ; 8 8 x y x y y x y x= = = = Solución ( ) 2 4 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 y x x x x x y x x y x y ⎧ = ⇒ − = ⇒ − =⎨ =⎩ = ⇒ =⎧ ⇒ ⎨ = ⇒ =⎩ ( ) 2 4 3 2 8 8 0 8 0 0 2 4 y x x x x x y x x y x y ⎧ = ⇒ = ⇒ − =⎨ =⎩ = ⇒ =⎧ ⇒ ⎨ = ⇒ =⎩ ( ) 2 4 3 2 64 08 64 0 0 4 2 x xy x x x y x x y x y ⎧ =⎪ ⇒ = ⇒ − =⎨ ⎪ =⎩ = ⇒ =⎧ ⇒ ⎨ = ⇒ =⎩ ( ) 2 4 3 2 8 512 08 64 8 0 0 8 8 x xy x x x y x x y x y ⎧ =⎪ ⇒ = ⇒ − =⎨ ⎪ =⎩ = ⇒ =⎧ ⇒ ⎨ = ⇒ =⎩
  36. 36. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 36 ( ) ( ) 2 4 2 1 21 2 2 8 3 4 ; 8 8 8 A x x dx A x x dx x A x dx = − = − ⎛ ⎞ = −⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ ∫ 2 3 1 3 22 2 2 1 1 1 2 3 3 8 4 2 1 2 4 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 x x A x x dx ⎡ ⎤ ⎛ ⎞ ⎢ ⎥= − = −⎜ ⎟ ⎢ ⎥ ⎝ ⎠ ⎢ ⎥⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = − − − = −⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠⎝ ⎠ ∫ 2 1 1.114A u∴ ≈ x ( )4, 2 ( )2, 4 y ( )8, 8 8 4 1 1 4 8 1A 2 8y x= 2 8 x y = 2 y x= 2 y x= ( )1,1 3A 2A
  37. 37. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 37 ( ) ( ) 4 3 1 1 24 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 8 3 1 2 328 2 3 4 4 2 3 2 2 2 2 2 1 3 16 4 2 2 2 1 6.303 3 3 4 2 2 2 8 3 24 128 64 32 2 8 8.915 3 3 3 3 x A x x dx A u x x x A x dx A u ⎡ ⎤ ⎛ ⎞ ⎢ ⎥= − = −⎜ ⎟ ⎢ ⎥ ⎝ ⎠ ⎢ ⎥⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞ = − − ∴ ≈⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎡ ⎤ ⎛ ⎞ ⎢ ⎥= − = −⎜ ⎟ ⎢ ⎥ ⎝ ⎠ ⎢ ⎥⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞⎛ ⎞ = − − − ∴ ≈⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ 2 1 2 3 16.332T TA A A A A u= + + ∴ = ÁREA DE UNA REGIÓN POLAR Como se observa, el área requerida se divide en " "n subsectores no superpuestos, lo que equivale a una partición 0 α 1θ 2θ iθ 1nθ − β ( )r f θ= 2 π
  38. 38. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 38 del área. Primero se obtendrá la expresión para determinar el área de un sector circular: Área del sector circular 2 21 2 2 r r π θ θ π = = TEOREMA. Sea f una función continua y no negativa en el intervalo cerrado ,α β⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦. Entonces, el área de la región limitada por la gráfica de la función ( )r f θ= entre las rectas radiales yθ α θ β= = , está dada por: ( ) 2 21 1 2 2 A f d r d β β α α θ θ θ⎡ ⎤= =⎣ ⎦∫ ∫ NOTA. Esta fórmula es válida si f es continua y negativa. No es necesariamente válida si toma valores positivos y negativos en el intervalo considerado. Ejemplo. Calcular el área situada en el interior de la cardioide de ecuación 2 2cosr θ= + y arriba del eje polar. 0 2 4 2 π 3 2 π 2 2cosr θ= +2 π r r θ
  39. 39. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 39 Ejemplo. Calcular el área limitada por las curvas: 4 2r sen y r senθ θ= = 2 π 0π 3 2 π 2r senθ= 4r senθ=
  40. 40. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 40 LONGITUDES DE ARCO DE CURVAS PLANAS Sea f una función continua en el intervalo cerrado ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ Se pretende determinar la longitud de la curva del punto A al punto B. Se hace una partición con " "n celdas, cuya norma se denota con Δ . La amplitud de la i-ésima celda es igual a: 1i i ix x x −Δ = − ≤ Δ 0 1 1 2 2 3 1 1 1 1 n i i n n i i i L P P PP P P P P P P P P− − − = ≈ + + + + + + = ∑ La longitud de la cuerda 1i iP P− es: ( ) ( ) 2 2 1 1 1i i i i i iP P x x y y− − −= − + − Se hace 1 1i i i i i ix x x y y y y− −Δ = − Δ = − se obtiene: x 1P 2P 3P 1iP− iP 1nP − 0a x= 1x 2x 3x 1ix − ix 1nx − nb x= ( )y f x=y ( )( ),nP b f b= A B ( )y f x= 1i iy y −− ( )1 1 1,i i iP x y− − − ( ),i i iP x y ( )( ) 0,A a f a P= 1i ix x −−
  41. 41. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 41 ( ) ( ) 2 2 1i i i iP P x y− = Δ + Δ Se multiplica el radicando por el cociente ( ) ( ) 2 2 i i x x Δ Δ y, ( ) ( ) 2 2 1 12 1 1i i i i i i i i ii y y P P x P P x xx − − Δ ⎛ ⎞Δ = + Δ ⇒ = + Δ⎜ ⎟ ΔΔ ⎝ ⎠ Como la función f es continua en el intervalo 1,i ix x−⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦, si es derivable en el intervalo abierto ( )1,i ix x− , entonces se satisface el Teorema del Valor Medio del Cálculo Diferencial por lo que existe un valor ( )1,i i ix xα −∈ para el cual se cumple que: ( ) ( ) ( )( )1 1'i i i i if x f x f x xα− −− = − Como ( ) ( )1 1i i i i i if x f x y y x x x− −− = Δ − = Δ entonces es posible escribir ( ) ( ) 1' ' ;i i i i i i i i i y y f x f x x x α α α− Δ Δ = Δ ⇒ = < < Δ Por lo tanto ( ) 2 1 11 ' ;i i i i i i iP P f x x xα α− − ⎡ ⎤= + Δ < <⎣ ⎦ Si se hace la sumatoria de las longitudes de los " "n segmentos, se tiene que la longitud aproximada de la curva en el intervalo ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ es: ( ) 2 1 1 1 1 ' n n i i i i i i L P P f xα− = = ⎡ ⎤≈ = + Δ⎣ ⎦∑ ∑ Se toman límites y se obtiene el valor exacto de la longitud de curva:
  42. 42. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 42 ( ) 2 1 0 0 lim lim 1 'i i i iL P P f xα− Δ → Δ → ⎡ ⎤≈ = + Δ⎣ ⎦ Como la norma de la partición tiende a cero, entonces este límite equivale a la integral definida, por lo que finalmente se obtiene: ( ) 2 1 ' b a L f x dx⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ De manera semejante se puede calcular esta longitud con respecto al eje " "y mediante la fórmula: ( ) 2 1 ' d c L g y dy⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ donde la función está definida por ( )x g y= y es continua en ,c d⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ y derivable en ( ),c d . Cuando la función está definida en forma paramétrica como ( ) ( ) : ; x f t f a t b y g t ⎧ =⎪ ≤ ≤⎨ =⎪⎩ si se sigue un procedimiento semejante al anterior, es posible llegar a la siguiente expresión que resulta de gran utilidad cuando la función está definida de forma paramétrica: 2 2 dx dy L d d d β α θ θ θ ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = +⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ Ejemplo. Verificar que un círculo de radio igual a la unidad tiene una circunferencia de longitud 2π : a)Mediante la ecuación cartesiana de la circunferencia. b)A partir de las ecuaciones paramétricas de la curva.
  43. 43. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 43
  44. 44. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 44 Ejemplo. Dada la función ( ) 2 3 2 4f x x= − , determinar la longitud de su gráfica entre los puntos ( ) ( )1, 2 8, 4y− . x ( )8, 4 ( )1, 2− 4− 2− 4 81 y 2 3 2 4y x= −
  45. 45. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 45 Ejemplo. Un cable eléctrico cuelga de dos torres separadas una distancia de 80 m y como se observa en la figura, la forma que adopta el cable es la de la catenaria de ecuación: 60cosh 60 x y = Calcular la longitud de arco de esta catenaria entre las dos torres en las que se apoya. Solución Se coloca la figura en un sistema coordenado y, Como se vio al estudiar las funciones hiperbólicas, la ecuación de esta catenaria también se pude expresar como: 60 60 60cosh 60 60 2 x x x e e y y −⎛ ⎞ +⎜ ⎟= ⇒ = ⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ x y 40− 40 60 80 m 60 m
  46. 46. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 46 60 60 30 x x y e e −⎛ ⎞ ⇒ = +⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ La derivada es: 2 60 60 30 30 1 1 2 2 4 x x x x dy dy e e e e dx dx − −⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞⎛ ⎞ = − ⇒ = − +⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ Entonces, tomando en consideración la simetría, la longitud del cable se calcula como: ( ) 402 30 30 0 1 1 ' 2 1 2 4 x x b a L f x dx e e dx −⎛ ⎞ ⎡ ⎤= + = + − +⎜ ⎟⎣ ⎦ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ ( ) 402 30 30 0 1 1 ' 2 1 2 4 x x b a L f x dx e e dx −⎛ ⎞ ⎡ ⎤= + = + − +⎜ ⎟⎣ ⎦ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ 2 40 40 30 30 60 60 0 0 40 2 2 40 60 60 60 60 3 3 0 0 1 2 2 4 60 60 x x x x x x x x e e dx e e dx e e dx e e e e − − − − − ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = + + = +⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ⎛ ⎞ ⎡ ⎤ ⎛ ⎞ = + = − = −⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟⎢ ⎥ ⎝ ⎠ ⎣ ⎦ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ ∫ ( ) 2 3 2 3 1 60 60 1.9477 0.5134 86.058e m e ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟= − ≈ − ≈ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ Por lo tanto, la longitud del cable es de 86.058L m∴ ≈ Ejemplo. Calcular la longitud de un arco de la cicloide cuyas ecuaciones paramétricas son: ; 0 2 1 cos x sen y θ θ θ π θ = −⎧ ≤ ≤⎨ = −⎩
  47. 47. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 47 LONGITUD DE ARCO EN COORDENADAS POLARES TEOREMA. Sea f una función con derivada continua en un intervalo cerrado α θ β≤ ≤ . Entonces, la longitud de la curva, gráfica de la función ( )r f θ= , desde θ α= hasta θ β= , está dada por: ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 2 ' dr L f f d r d d β β α α θ θ θ θ θ ⎛ ⎞ ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= + = + ⎜ ⎟⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ Ejemplo. Calcular la longitud de arco de la gráfica de la función 4cosr θ= de 2 π θ = − a 2 π θ = .
  48. 48. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 48 VOLÚMENES DE SÓLIDOS DE REVOLUCIÓN MÉTODO DE DISCOS CILÍNDRICOS 0π 3 2 π 4 2 4cosr θ=2 π y x a b ( )0f x ( )y f x= 0x
  49. 49. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 49 Se efectúa una partición del intervalo ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ en " "n subintervalos no superpuestos como se observa en la figura: Si se toma el i-ésimo rectángulo, de base ixΔ y de altura ( )if α y gira alrededor del eje " "x , se genera un cilindro, como se observa en la figura, de base ( )if α y de altura ixΔ , cuyo volumen es: ( ) 2 i i iV f xπ α⎡ ⎤= Δ⎣ ⎦ y x 0a x= nx b= ( )y f x= 1x 2x 3x 4x 1ix − ix 1nx − ( )if α ixΔ x y ba ( )y f x= 0x ( )0f x
  50. 50. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 50 La suma de Riemann que da una aproximación del volumen del sólido de revolución es: ( ) 2 1 1 ; , n i i i i i i f x x xπ α α − = ⎡ ⎤ Δ ∈ ⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦⎣ ⎦∑ Y al calcular el límite de esta suma, se obtiene el valor exacto del volumen del sólido de revolución. Así, ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 1 2 2 lim n i i n i b b a a V f x f x dx f x dx π α π π →∞ = ⎡ ⎤= Δ⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= =⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦ ∑ ∫ ∫ Si el eje de revolución es el eje " "y , entonces el volumen se expresa a partir de la integral definida: ( ) ( ) 2 2d d c c V f y dy f y dyπ π⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= =⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦∫ ∫ Ejemplo. Verificar que el volumen de la esfera que se genera, al girar la circunferencia de ecuación 2 2 2 x y r+ = , alrededor de uno de sus diámetros, es igual a 34 3 rπ . x y ba ( )y f x= ( )if α ixΔ
  51. 51. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 51 ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 2 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 3 3 b a r r r r r r V f x dx r x dx r x dx x r r r x r r r r r r r r π π π π π π π − − − ⎡ ⎤= ⎣ ⎦ = − = − ⎡ ⎤⎡ ⎤ ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = − = − − − +⎢ ⎥⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = − + − = −⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ ∫ 3 34 3 V r uπ∴ = Ejemplo. Calcular el volumen del cono truncado que se genera al hacer girar, alrededor del eje de las abscisas, a la superficie limitada por las rectas: 5 ; 0 ; 0 ; 3y x y x x= − = = = x x yy 2 2 y r x= − esfera r− r
  52. 52. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 52 Ejemplo. Calcular el volumen que se genera al hacer girar la superficie limitada por las gráficas de 2 4y x y y= = , alrededor del eje: ) 4 ; ) 5 ; ) 3i y ii y iii x= = =
  53. 53. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 53 Ejemplo. Calcular el volumen que se genera al girar, alrededor del eje 2x = , la superficie formada por las gráficas de la curva 2 y x= y la recta 2x = . Graficar la superficie que gira y el volumen que se obtiene. Ejemplo. Calcular el volumen que se genera al hacer girar, alrededor de la recta 2x = , la superficie limitada por las gráficas de ( ) 2 2 4y x y y= − = . Graficar el área y el volumen pedido.
  54. 54. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 54 Ejemplo. Calcular el volumen que se genera al hacer girar, alrededor del eje " "y , la región limitada por las gráficas de las funciones 31 2 8 y x y y x= = El volumen que genera esta región, al girar alrededor del eje " "y está dado por: 2 21 2 2 8 8 3 3 0 0 8 5 33 0 2 4 2 4 4 384 512 5 12 5 12 3 y y V y dy y dy y y π π π π ⎡ ⎤⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞⎛ ⎞ ⎢ ⎥= − = −⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟ ⎢ ⎥⎝ ⎠⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤ ⎢ ⎥ ⎛ ⎞ = − = −⎢ ⎥ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ x y giro 1 3 2x y= 2 y x =
  55. 55. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 55 3 107.233V u∴ ≈ ÁREA DE UNA SUPERFICIE DE REVOLUCIÓN Sea f una función continua y derivable en un intervalo cerrado ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦. Lo que se pretende es calcular el área de la superficie que genera la curva, al girar alrededor del eje " "x la región comprendida por ella, el eje de las abscisas y las rectas x a y x b= = . Como se observa en la figura, en el elemento diferencial, su ancho dx se considerará igual a la longitud de curva dS que se produce al cortar a la misma el elemento diferencial. Al girar éste alrededor del eje " "x , dS genera una superficie cuya área está dada por: ( )2dA f x dSπ= Al efectuar una partición, después una sumatoria y obtener el límite de ésta, se obtiene una integral que proporciona el área total de la superficie de revolución: ( )2 b a A f x dSπ= ∫ Y el elemento de longitud de curva " "dS se obtiene con la expresión ya estudiada ( ) 2 1 'dS f x dx⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦ a b x y f dx ( )f x dS
  56. 56. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 56 luego el área de la superficie de revolución considerada al girar alrededor del eje " "x la región limitada por la curva, gráfica de " "f , el eje de las abscisas y las rectas x a y x b= = , está dada por: ( ) ( ) 2 2 1 ' b a A f x f x dxπ ⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ Se presenta una tabla para calcular el área de una superficie de revolución: Curva Eje de revolución Eje de revolución " "x " "y ( )y f x a x b = ≤ ≤ ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 1 ' b a A S f x f x dxπ ⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ ( ) ( ) 2 2 1 ' b a A S x f x dxπ ⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ ( )x f y c y d = ≤ ≤ ( ) ( ) 2 2 1 ' d c A S y g y dyπ ⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 1 ' d c A S g y g y dyπ ⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ EJEMPLO. Calcular de dos maneras el área de la superficie que se genera al hacer girar la gráfica de la función ( ) 3 y f x x= = , en el intervalo 0,1⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦, alrededor del eje de las abscisas. Hacer un trazo aproximado de la gráfica de la curva y de la superficie que se genera. y 3 y x=1 1 x
  57. 57. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 57 Ejemplo. Calcular, de dos formas, el área de la superficie generada al girar la curva, gráfica de la función ( ) 2 y f x x= = , en el intervalo 0, 2x ⎡ ⎤∈ ⎣ ⎦ , alrededor del eje de las ordenadas. Hacer un trazo aproximado de la curva, así como de la superficie que se genera. Solución La gráfica de la curva y de la superficie de revolución son: Primera forma ( ) ( ) 2 2 0 2 1 'A S x f x dxπ ⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ ( )2, 2 x y 2 y x=
  58. 58. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 58 ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 0 ' 2 ; 2 1 4f x x f x x A S x x dxπ= ⇒ = = +∫ ( ) 2 3 32 2 2 1 4 8 2 1 4 4 4 3 6 u x du x dx u u du C x C π π π = + ⇒ = = + = + +∫ ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 3 2 2 0 1 4 27 1 6 6 A S x A S π π⎡ ⎤ = + ⇒ = −⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ( ) ( ) 213 13.614 3 A S A S u π ⇒ = ∴ Segunda forma ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 0 2 1 'A S g y g y dyπ ⎡ ⎤= + ⎣ ⎦∫ ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 0 1 1 ' ; 2 1 42 g y y g y A S y dy yy π= ⇒ = = +∫ ( ) 1 2 4 1 2 4 1 4 y A S y dy y dy y π π + = = +∫ ∫ ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 2 2 3 3 2 2 0 2 4 1 4 ; 4 4 3 4 1 ; 4 1 6 6 u u y du dy u du C y C A S y π π π π = + ⇒ = = + ⎡ ⎤ = + + = +⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 27 1 13.614 6 A S A S u π = − ∴
  59. 59. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 59 ÁREA DE UNA SUPERFICIE DE REVOLUCIÓN EN POLARES Ahora se tratará el caso de una superficie que genera una curva al girar alrededor del eje polar o del eje copolar y se sigue un proceso semejante a lo visto con anterioridad. Sea f una función, en coordenadas polares, continua y derivable en el intervalo cerrado α θ β≤ ≤ . Entonces el área de la superficie generada al girar la gráfica de ( )θ=r f , desde θ α= hasta θ β= , alrededor del eje indicado, está dada por: eje polar ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 'S f sen f f d β α π θ θ θ θ θ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= +⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦∫ eje 2 π ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 cos 'A S f f f d β α π θ θ θ θ θ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= +⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦∫ Ejemplo. Obtener el área de la superficie generada al girar, alrededor del eje 2 π θ = , el círculo dado por ( ) cosr f θ θ= = . Graficar la curva. Solución La curva, que es una circunferencia con centro en el punto 1 , 0 2 ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ y de radio 1 2 , se muestra a continuación: 01 cosr θ=2 π 3 2 π π
  60. 60. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 60 Para calcular el área de revolución pedida, se utiliza la expresión: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 cos 'A S f f f d β α π θ θ θ θ θ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= +⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦∫ de donde ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 2 0 2 0 0 2 2 0 cos ' ' 2 cos cos cos 1 1 2 cos 2 cos2 2 2 2 2 f f sen f sen A S sen d A S d d sen A S A S u π π π π θ θ θ θ θ θ π θ θ θ θ θ π θ θ π θ θ θ π θ π ⎡ ⎤= ⇒ = − ⇒ =⎣ ⎦ = + ⎛ ⎞ = = +⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎡ ⎤ = + ∴ =⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ ∫ Ejemplo. Calcular el área de la superficie generada al girar, alrededor del eje polar, la gráfica de la función 2 cosr θ= , en el intervalo π θ≤ ≤0 2 . Graficar la curva y la superficie de revolución que se genera con el giro. Solución Se trata de la mitad de una circunferencia que tiene como centro el punto ( )1, 0 y con radio igual a uno. Al girar esta curva alrededor del eje polar, es evidente que se forma una esfera cuya superficie es: ( ) 22 2 4 4 1 4S r uπ π π= = = Se comprobará este resultado con la expresión correspondiente al cálculo de la superficie de revolución.
  61. 61. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 61 Para calcular el área de revolución pedida, se utiliza la expresión: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 'A S f sen f f d β α π θ θ θ θ θ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= +⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦∫ Para ello, ( ) 2 2 2cos ' 2 ' 4r f r sen r senθ θ θ θ= = ⇒ = − ⇒ =⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ por lo que, ( ) 2 22 0 2 2cos 4cos 4A S sen sen d π π θ θ θ θ θ= +∫ ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 0 0 8 cos 8 2 sen A S sen d A S π π θ π θ θ θ π ⎡ ⎤ = ⇒ = ⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ( ) 2 4A S uπ∴ = valor que efectivamente es el de la superficie de la esfera. ÁREA DE UNA SUPERFICIE DE REVOLUCIÓN A PARTIR DE LA REPRESENTACIÓN PARAMÉTRICA Para este caso, en el que la curva está dada por sus ecuaciones paramétricas ( ) ( )x f t y y g t= = , se procede de manera semejante. 02 2cosr θ=2 π π 3 2 π
  62. 62. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 62 Sea una curva suave dada por sus ecuaciones paramétricas ( ) ( );x f t y g t= = , en el intervalo a t b≤ ≤ . Entonces, el área de la superficie de revolución generada al girar la curva alrededor de un eje coordenado, está dada por: ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 b a dx dy A S g t dt dt dt π ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = +⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ eje " "x ( ) 0g t ≥ ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 b a dx dy A S f t dt dt dt π ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = +⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ eje " "y ( ) 0f t ≥ Ejemplo. Sea " "C el arco del círculo dado por las ecuaciones 3cos 3x t y y sent= = , del punto ( )3,0 al punto 3 3 3 , 2 2 ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ . Calcular el área de la superficie generada al girar la curva " "C alrededor del eje de las abscisas. Solución La gráfica de la porción de círculo considerada, así como la superficie que genera al girar alrededor del eje " "x se muestra en la figura:
  63. 63. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 63 Como se observa en el triángulo formado por las coordenadas del punto 3 3 3 , 2 2 ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ , se deduce que el ángulo que limita al parámetro " "t es: 3 3 2tan tan 3 3 3 2 t ang ang π = = = Para aplicar la expresión dada con la finalidad de calcular el área de la superficie de revolución, se tiene que: ( ) ( ) 3cos ; ' 3 ; 0 33 ; ' 3cos x f t t x sen t t y g t sen t y t π⎧ = = = −⎪ ≤ ≤⎨ = = =⎪⎩ luego, ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 b a dx dy A S g t dt dt dt π ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = +⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ y ( )3,0 3 3 3 , 2 2 ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ 3cos : ; 0 33 x t f t y sent π=⎧ ≤ ≤⎨ =⎩ 3 2 x 3 3 2 3 π 3 π
  64. 64. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 64 ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 23 0 3 3 00 2 2 3 9 9cos 6 3 18 cos 1 18 1 9 2 A S sen t sen t t dt A S sen t dt t A S A S u π π π π π π π π = + = = − ⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞ = − − ∴ =⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ ∫ Ejemplo. Las ecuaciones paramétricas de una curva son: ( ) ( ) 3cos 3 ; 2 22 x f t t t y g t sent π π⎧ = =⎪ ≤ ≤⎨ = =⎪⎩ Determinar el valor del área que se genera, al girar esta curva alrededor del eje de las ordenadas. Hacer un trazo aproximado del área. Solución La gráfica aproximada de esta curva y el área que se genera Para aplicar la expresión dada con la finalidad de calcular el área de la superficie de revolución, se tiene que: x y ( ) ( ) 3cos 3 ; 2 2 2 x f t t t y g t sent π π⎧ = =⎪ ≤ ≤⎨ = =⎪⎩ 3 2
  65. 65. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 65 ( ) ( ) 3cos ; ' 3 3 ; 2 22 ; ' 2cos x f t t x sen t t y g t sen t y t π π⎧ = = = −⎪ ≤ ≤⎨ = = =⎪⎩ luego ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 3 2 22 2 3 22 2 2 2 3cos 9 4cos 6 cos 5 4 b a dx dy A S f t dt dt dt A S t sen t t dt t sen t dt π π π π π π π ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = +⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ = + = + ∫ ∫ ∫ Se resuelve primero la integral indefinida 2 2 2 2 cos 5 4 5 5 5 cos 4 2 t sen t dt u sen t u sent du tdt a a + = = ⇒ = = ⇒ = ∫ 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 ln 2 25 5 5 1 5 1 4 5 4 ln 5 5 4 2 25 5 2 5 4 ln 5 5 4 2 5 u a u a du u a u u a C sent sen t sent sen t C sent sen t sent sen t C + = + + + + + = + + + + + = + + + + + ∫ por lo que 3 22 2 6 cos 5 1t sen t dt π ππ +∫
  66. 66. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 66 3 2 2 2 2 2 6 5 4 ln 5 5 4 2 5 sent sen t sent sen t C π π π ⎡ ⎤ + + + + +⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ( ) 2 89A S u≈ CENTRO DE MASA DE UNA BARRA O VARILLA El objetivo de este tema es presentar una aplicación más de la integral definida en el cálculo del centro de masa o el centroide de una distribución de materia, lo que podría ser una varilla o una lámina delgada. Sea un conjunto de n masas 1 2, , , nm m m… y sus respectivas distancias al origen 1 2, , , nx x x… , tal como se muestra en la figura siguiente: DEFINICIÓN. Sea una masa puntual " "m situada sobre el eje de las abscisas a una distancia " "x del origen, esto es, del eje de las ordenadas. El momento con respecto al origen se define como el producto de la masa por su distancia al origen, esto es, oM mx= (“momento de masa”) DEFINICIÓN. Si se considera un sistema con las " "n masas de la figura, la masa total del sistema será la suma de todas las masas, es, decir, 1x x 1mo y 2x 2m nm nx
  67. 67. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 67 1 2 1 n n k k m m m m m = = + + + = ∑ y el momento del sistema con respecto al origen es la suma de todos los momentos de las masas del mismo, lo que se expresa como: 1 1 2 2 1 n o n n k k k M m x m x m x m x = = + + + = ∑ Un sistema de masas se dice que está en equilibrio si el momento del sistema con respecto al origen es cero, lo que se expresa como: 1 0 n k k k m x = = ⇒∑ sistema en equilibrio CENTRO DE MASA O CENTRO DE GRAVEDAD DEL SISTEMA DEFINICIÓN. El centro de masa o de gravedad del sistema de masas sobre el eje de las abscisas se define como el punto donde podrían estar concentradas todas las masas del sistema y obtiene a partir de: k ko k m xM x m m = = ∑ ∑ donde x es la distancia dirigida del origen a ese punto en el que puede considerarse que está concentrada la masa total del sistema. Ejemplo. Se tienen tres puntos materiales cuyas masas son 9 , 5 ,15kg kg kg. Se localizan, respectivamente, en los puntos del eje de las abscisas: 1 2 32; 4; 9x x x= − = = . Se requiere localizar el centro de masa del sistema formado por estas tres masas. Solución.
  68. 68. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 68 Ahora la masa total y el momento del sistema son: 9 5 15 29m m kg= + + ⇒ = ( ) ( ) ( )0 09 2 5 4 15 9 137M M= − + + ⇒ = Luego, el centro de masa es: ( ) ( ) ( )9 2 5 4 15 9 137 4.72 9 5 15 29 x x − + + = = ∴ ≈ + + VARILLA CON DENSIDAD VARIABLE Considérese ahora el problema de localizar el centro de masa de una varilla (con un número infinito de puntos materiales) de longitud " "L que tiene densidad variable " "ρ . Cabe recordar que la densidad " "ρ es una magnitud referida a la cantidad de masa contenida en un determinado volumen, pero también como se puede hablar de densidad como la masa de una superficie o la masa de una distribución lineal de materia como es en este caso. Luego, la densidad se puede calcular a partir de expresiones como: masa masa masa ; ; volumen superficie longitud ρ ρ ρ= = = Considérese una varilla como la mostrada en la figura: Entonces la masa de la varilla se calcula considerando primero la masa de un elemento diferencial de la varilla que 2− 9 kg 15 kg o 5 kg 4 9 x y L x y 0
  69. 69. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 69 es igual al producto de la densidad, que en este caso es variable y por eso se denota con ( )xρ , por la longitud " "dx del elemento diferencial, esto es, ( )x dxρ Se puede hacer una sumatoria de todas las masas y después sacar límite cuando la norma de la partición definida tienda a cero, con lo que se obtiene la masa de la varilla o distribución lineal de materia, que entonces es igual a: ( )0 L m x dxρ= ∫ De manera semejante, el momento con respecto al origen de un elemento diferencial es el producto de su masa por la distancia al origen, es decir, ( )x x dxρ Y, como en el caso anterior, se tiene que el momento de la varilla con respecto al origen es igual a: ( )0 L oM x x dxρ= ∫ Finalmente, el centro de masa de la varilla se obtiene a partir del cociente del momento entre la masa, de donde: ( ) ( ) 0 0 centro de masa L o L x x dxM CM x m x dx ρ ρ = = = = ∫ ∫ Se conoce como perfecto equilibrio cuando al colgar a la varilla de su centro de masa, ésta es paralela a la horizontal. Cuando la densidad es constante entonces la distribución de masa es homogénea y el perfecto equilibrio de dará al suspender a la varilla de su centro de gravedad, al que se da por llamar centroide. perfecto equilibrio centro de masa
  70. 70. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 70 Ejemplo. Demostrar que si una varilla tiene densidad lineal constante, entonces el centro de masa se encuentra en su centro geométrico (considérese " "L la longitud y kρ = la densidad constante). Solución. Esta varilla se ilustra en la siguiente figura: Sea la densidad lineal constante denotada por " "ρ . Como es constante, entonces sale de las dos integrales que definen la masa total y el momento con respecto al origen, luego: ( ) 00 0 0 L L L L m x dx dx dx x m Lρ ρ ρ ρ ρ= = = = ∴ =⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦∫ ∫ ∫ ( ) 2 2 00 0 0 0 2 2 L L L L o x L M x x dx x dx x dx Mρ ρ ρ ρ ρ ⎡ ⎤ = = = = ∴ =⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ ∫ Finalmente, el centro de masa se obtiene como: ( ) ( ) 2 0 0 2: 2 L o L L x x dxM L CM x m Lx dx ρρ ρρ = = = = ∫ ∫ y se verifica que está en el centro de la varilla. Ejemplo. Una varilla de 24 cm de longitud tiene una densidad lineal gramos centímetro ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ dada por la ecuación ( ) ; 0 24x x xρ = ≤ ≤ . Localizar su centro de masa. Solución. L x y 0 constanteρ =
  71. 71. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 71 En este caso, la densidad es variable, lo que se puede ilustrar obteniendo su valor en algunos puntos de la varilla. Así, 0 0 0 4 4 2 10 10 3.16 16 16 4 24 24 4.9 g x cm cm g x cm cm g x cm cm g x cm cm g x cm cm ρ ρ ρ ρ ρ = ⇒ = = = ⇒ = = = ⇒ = ≈ = ⇒ = = = ⇒ = ≈ Se aplican las expresiones correspondientes y se obtiene: ( ) 24 3 24 2 0 0 0 2 78.38 3 L m x dx x dx x gρ ⎡ ⎤ = = = ≈⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ ( ) 24 5 24 2 0 0 0 2 1128.72 5 L oM x x dx x x dx xρ ⎡ ⎤ = = = ≈⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ Por lo tanto el centro de masa se encuentra en: ( ) ( ) 0 0 1128.72 14.4 78.38 L o L x x dxM x x cm m x dx ρ ρ = = ≈ ∴ ≈ ∫ ∫ CENTROIDE DE UNA REGIÓN PLANA Sea un conjunto de n masas puntuales en el plano xy, tal como se observa en la siguiente figura:
  72. 72. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 72 DEFINICIÓN. Supóngase que se tienen n masas puntuales en el plano xy, entonces el centro de masa del sistema se define como el punto ( ),x y en el cual: 1 1 1 1 momento del sistema con respecto al eje "y" masa total momento del sistema con respecto al eje "x" masa total n k k y k n k k n k k x k n k k m x M x m m m y M y m m = = = = = = = = = = ∑ ∑ ∑ ∑ El momento con respecto a un eje se obtiene al multiplicar la masa por la distancia al eje, medida sobre la perpendicular al mismo. Ahora se tratará el caso de una lámina homogénea o distribución plana de materia con densidad constante. CENTRO DE MASA (CENTROIDE) DE UNA LÁMINA Se trata de localizar el centro de masa de una delgada capa bidimensional de materia, o lámina, que tiene densidad ρ (masa por unidad de área) constante, por lo que se dice que 5m 3m 2m 4m 1m km kx ky y x
  73. 73. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 73 la lámina es homogénea. En la figura siguiente se ve la lámina ubicada en un cierto sistema coordenado y, por conveniencia geométrica, se considera un segmento diferencial rectangular de ella, cuya base es " "dx y cuya altura es ( )" "f x . Es importante ver cómo las coordenadas del centro de masa del elemento diferencial son la distancia " "x de este centro al eje de las ordenadas y la mitad del valor de la ordenada, es decir, de la función, en dicho elemento diferencial. Con lo dicho anteriormente, es posible establecer las siguientes expresiones matemáticas con las que se resolverá el problema: ( ) b a m f x dxρ= ∫ ( ) ( ) 21 ; 2 b b y xa a M x f x dx M f x dxρ ρ ⎡ ⎤= = ⎣ ⎦∫ ∫ y el centro de masa de la lámina está entonces dado por: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 21 2 b y a b a b ax b a x f x dxM x m f x dx f x dxM y m f x dx ρ ρ ρ ρ = = ⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ = = ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ a ( ) 1 , 2 x f x ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ b y x ( )y f x= dx
  74. 74. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 74 Cuando la densidad es constante, sale del proceso de las integrales y se simplifica, con lo que las coordenadas del centroide son: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 21 2; bb ay a x b b a a f x dxx f x dxM M x y A Af x dx f x dx ⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ = = = = ∫∫ ∫ ∫ Ejemplo. Localizar el centroide de la región del primer cuadrante limitada por la gráfica de la curva 2 16y x= − , el eje " "x y el eje " "y . Solución. Primero se realiza la gráfica de esta región que podría ser la de una distribución plana de materia o de una lámina con densidad superficial constante. Así, Se procederá a calcular las coordenadas del centroide y para ello se utilizarán las expresiones antes vistas que son: ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 21 2; bb ay a x b b a a f x dxx f x dxM M x y A Af x dx f x dx ⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦ = = = = ∫∫ ∫ ∫ y x 2 16y x= − ( ) 1 , 2 x f x ⎛ ⎞ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ 16 4− 4 centroide
  75. 75. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 75 Primero se calculará el área: ( ) ( ) 4 2 4 4 3 4 16 64 64 256 16 64 64 3 3 3 3 b a A f x dx x dx x x − − = = − ⎡ ⎤ ⎛ ⎞ = − = − + − =⎢ ⎥ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ 2256 85.33 3 A u∴ = ≈ Se calcula el momento con respecto al eje " "y de donde, ( ) ( ) ( ) 4 2 4 4 4 2 4 16 8 128 64 128 64 0 4 b y a M x f x dx x x dx x x − − = = − ⎡ ⎤ = − = − − + =⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ 0yM∴ = Este resultado es evidente ya que por simetría la abscisa " "x del centroide es cero, lo que se verifica a partir de: 0 0 256 3 yM x A = = = Se calcula el momento con respecto al eje de las abscisas y, ( ) ( ) ( ) 242 2 4 4 2 4 4 1 1 16 2 2 1 256 32 2 b x a M f x dx x dx x x dx − − ⎡ ⎤= = −⎣ ⎦ = − + ∫ ∫ ∫ 4 3 5 4 1 32 256 2 3 5 1 2048 1024 2048 1024 1024 1024 2 3 5 3 5 x x x − ⎡ ⎤ = − +⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞ = − + + − +⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠
  76. 76. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 76 1 4096 2048 1 30720 20840 6144 2048 2 3 5 2 15 − +⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = − + =⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ 16024 531.133 30xM∴ = ≈ Por lo que: 16024 1602430 6.26 256 2560 3 xM y A = = = ≈ Luego el centroide de la región dada es ( )0, 6.26C Ejemplo. Determinar las coordenadas del centro de masa de de la lámina de densidad homogénea " "ρ , cuya forma es la de la región en el plano coordenado " "xy limitada por las gráficas de: ( )= + = = = −21 2 ; 0 ; 3 ; 3 2 x y x y y
  77. 77. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 77 EJEMPLO. Localizar el centro de masa de la distribución plana con densidad constante y que tiene la forma de la región limitada en el plano cartesiano por las gráficas de: ( ) ( )2 2 1 24 4 2y f x x y y f x x x= = − + = = − − Solución Se resuelve el sistema formado por las dos ecuaciones de las parábolas y se tiene: ( )( ) 2 2 2 2 4 4 2 2 4 6 0 2 3 0 1 ; 3 1 3 0 3 ; 5 x x x x x x x x y x x x y − + = − − ⇒ − − = ⇒ − − = = − =⎧ ⇒ + − = ⇒ ⎨ = = −⎩ Si se analiza cada parábola se llega a: ( )2 2 4 4y x x y= − + ⇒ = − − Vértice en ( )0,4 , abre hacia abajo y su eje de simetría es el eje " "y . ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 2 4 2 4 4 4 2 2 6 2 6 y x x y x x y x x y = − − ⇒ = − + − − ⇒ = − − ∴ − = + Vértice en ( )2, 6− , abre hacia arriba y su eje de simetría es la recta 1x = Se grafica la región que representa a la distribución plana de materia y se tiene:
  78. 78. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 78 En este caso, las expresiones que se utilizan para calcular el centro de masa de esta lámina de densidad homogénea son: ;y x M M x y m m = = donde ( ) ( ) 3 1 21 m f x f x dyρ − ⎡ ⎤= −⎣ ⎦∫ ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 1 21 3 1 2 1 21 1 2 1 2 y x M x f x f x dx M f x f x f x f x dx ρ ρ − − ⎡ ⎤= −⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= + −⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ Como la densidad es constante, sale del proceso de las integrales. x y 2 4y x= − + 2 4 2y x x= − − ( )1, 3− ( )0, 4 ( )3, 5− ( )2, 6− ( ) ( )1 2 1 , 2 x f x f x ⎛ ⎞ ⎡ ⎤+⎜ ⎟⎣ ⎦ ⎝ ⎠ CM
  79. 79. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 79 ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 3 2 2 2 1 1 4 4 2 2 4 6m x x x dy x x dxρ ρ − − ⎡ ⎤= − + − − − = − + +⎣ ⎦∫ ∫ ( ) 3 3 2 1 2 2 2 6 18 18 18 2 6 3 3 2 64 22 3 3 x x x m ρ ρ ρ ρ − ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤− ⎛ ⎞ = + + = − + + − + −⎢ ⎥ ⎢ ⎥⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠⎣ ⎦⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞ = − ∴ =⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 3 2 1 21 1 3 4 3 3 3 2 2 1 1 2 4 6 4 2 4 6 3 2 3 81 1 4 4 36 27 3 20 2 2 3 3 yM x f x f x dx x x x dx x x x x x dx x ρ ρ ρ ρ ρ ρ − − − − ⎡ ⎤= − = − + +⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤ = − + + = − + +⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = − + + − − − + = +⎢ ⎥⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠⎣ ⎦ ∫ ∫ ∫ 64 3yM ρ ∴ = ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ){ } ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 1 2 1 21 2 23 2 2 1 2 2 1 2 3 4 2 4 2 3 2 1 3 3 3 3 2 4 2 1 1 1 2 1 4 4 2 2 1 2 1 8 16 16 4 8 4 16 2 1 1 20 8 20 16 12 2 8 12 2 2 3 1 162 180 2 xM f x f x f x f x dx x x x dx f x f x dx x x x x x x x dx x x x x dx x x x ρ ρ ρ ρ ρ ρ ρ − − − − − ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= + −⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤= − + − − − ⎢ ⎥⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤ ⎡ ⎤= −⎣ ⎦ ⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤= − + − + + − − + ⎣ ⎦ ⎡ ⎤ = − − + = − − +⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ = − ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ∫ ( ) 20 1 20 72 36 2 8 12 36 3 2 3 ρ ⎡ ⎤⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ − + − + − − = − −⎢ ⎥⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠⎣ ⎦
  80. 80. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 80 64 3xM ρ ∴ = − Por lo tanto, las coordenadas del Centro de Masa son: 64 64 3 31 ; 1 64 64 3 3 y x M M x y m m ρ ρ ρ ρ − = = = = = = − ( )1, 1CM − LA INTEGRAL DEFINIDA EN EL TRABAJO TRABAJO REALIZADO POR UNA FUERZA CONSTANTE Si se aplica una fuerza " "F de magnitud constante que ocasiona que un cuerpo se mueva una distancia " "d en una cierta dirección, el trabajo realizado por la fuerza sobre el cuerpo es igual a T Fd= TRABAJO REALIZADO POR UNA FUERZA VARIABLE Si la fuerza es variable y actúa en una recta que podría ser el eje " "x , en un determinado intervalo ,a b⎡ ⎤⎣ ⎦, entonces, al hacer una partición del mismo y escoger un punto en cada uno de sus subintervalos, se podría aplicar en ellos la expresión del trabajo como si fuera constante. Después se construye la sumatoria correspondiente y se calcula su límite con lo que se obtiene la siguiente integral definida que equivale al trabajo " "T realizado por dicha fuerza variable ( )F F x= que actúa sobre un objeto y que lo mueve a lo largo del eje de las abscisas, en la dirección de la fuerza y a lo largo del intervalo. Este trabajo está dado por: ( ) b a T F x dx= ∫
  81. 81. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 81 Ejemplo. Calcular el trabajo que realiza una fuerza de ( ) 2 2 5F x x N x ⎛ ⎞ = −⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ a lo largo el eje de las abscisas, desde 1x m= hasta 12x m= . Solución. Se aplica la expresión vista y se tiene que: 12 2 12 21 1 2 5 2 5 2 720 2 5 2 715 1 2 2 12 2 1 2 6 x T x dx xx ⎡ ⎤⎛ ⎞ = − = +⎢ ⎥⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞ ⎛ ⎞ = + − + = + −⎜ ⎟ ⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ ⎝ ⎠ ∫ 355.67T Joules∴ ≈ Ejemplo. Supóngase que se tiene un resorte cuyo coeficiente de elasticidad es de 4.8 N k m = y de longitud inicial de 1.2 m. )i ¿Cuánto trabajo se necesita para estirar el resorte hasta una longitud de 1.6 m? )ii ¿Cuánto trabajo se necesita para estirar el resorte desde una longitud de 1.8 m hasta otra de 2.2 m? Solución. Se utiliza la Ley de Hooke que establece que la fuerza para estirar un resorte una longitud " "x es proporcional a dicha longitud, esto es: F k x= Se utiliza esta expresión y: ) 1.6 1.2 0.4i x m= − =
  82. 82. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 82 ( ) 0.4 2 0.4 0 0 4.8 0.164.8 4.8 2 2 0.384 x T x dx T joules ⎡ ⎤ = = =⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ∴ = ∫ 2.2 1.2 1.8 1.2 1 0 0 0.6 ) 4.8 4.8 4.8ii T xdx xdx xdx − − = − =∫ ∫ ∫ ( ) 1 2 0.6 4.8 2.4 1 0.36 1.536 2 x T joules ⎡ ⎤ = = − ∴ =⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ Ejemplo. Determinar el trabajo realizado al levantar una carga de 6,500 kg, desde la superficie de la Tierra, hasta una altura sobre ella de 35,000 m. La masa de la Tierra es de 24 6 10 kg× y su radio de 6 6.4 10 m× . Solución. Para resolver este problema se utiliza la fuerza de la gravedad, dada por la expresión: 2 111 2 2 2 ; 6.67 10 m m N m F k k r kg − ⋅ = = × Y en este caso, los límites de integración son: la superficie de la tierra, esto es, 6 6.4 10 m× , y la suma de ésta más los 35,000 m, es decir, 6 6.435 10 m× . Luego, el trabajo para levantar la carga es: 6 6 6.435 10 1 2 26.4 10 m m T k dr r × × = ∫ ( )( )( ) 6 6 6.435 10 11 24 26.4 10 6.67 10 6 10 6500 dr T r × × = × × ∫
  83. 83. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 83 6 6 6.435 10 13 6.4 10 13 6 6 1 260130 10 1 1 260130 10 6.435 10 6.4 10 T r × × ⎡ ⎤ = × −⎢ ⎥ ⎣ ⎦ ⎛ ⎞ = × − +⎜ ⎟× ×⎝ ⎠ 13 10 9 260130 10 8.498446 10 2.21 10 T T joules − = × × × ∴ = × APLICACIÓN DE LA INTEGRAL INDEFINIDA EN LA SOLUCIÓN DE ECUACIONES DIFERENCIALES En ingeniería y otras ciencias hay problemas que cuando se formulan matemáticamente, requieren de una función que debe satisfacer a una ecuación que contiene a dicha función así como a derivadas de ella. Estas ecuaciones se conocen como ecuaciones diferenciales. EJEMPLO. Considérese la segunda ley de Newton ( ) ( ) ( )2 2 , , d s t ds t m F t s t dtdt ⎡ ⎤ = ⎢ ⎥ ⎢ ⎥⎣ ⎦ Cuando en esta expresión F se debe a la gravedad, se puede escribir como: ( ) ( )2 2 2 2 d s t d s t m mg g dt dt = − ⇒ = − Si se integra dos veces se obtiene: ( ) ( ) 2 1 1 2 1 2 ds t gt C y s t gt Ct C dt = − + = − + + Como se puede intuir, para determinar ( )s t se necesitan dos condiciones, la posición y la velocidad en algún instante.
  84. 84. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 84 Clasificación. Las ecuaciones diferenciales se clasifican en derivadas ordinarias y en derivadas parciales. Considérense los siguientes ejemplos para ilustrar esta clasificación: Ecuaciones diferenciales en derivadas ordinarias ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 1d q t dq t L R q t e t dt Cdt + + = donde q es la carga, L la inductancia, R la resistencia, C la capacitancia y e el voltaje aplicado. ( ) ( ) dR t kR t dt = − Decaimiento de una sustancia radioactiva como el radio en función del tiempo. Ecuaciones diferenciales en derivadas parciales ( ) ( )2 2 2 , ,u x t u x t tx α ∂ ∂ = ∂∂ (ecuación del calor) ( ) ( )2 2 2 2 , , 0 u x y u x y x y ∂ ∂ + = ∂ ∂ (ecuación del potencial) ( ) ( )2 2 2 2 2 , ,u x t u x t a x t ∂ ∂ = ∂ ∂ (ecuación de onda) ECUACIONES DIFERENCIALES ORDINARIAS Definición. El orden es igual al de la derivada de más alto orden que aparece en la ecuación. Ejemplo. La ecuación diferencial ordinaria 4 ''' 2 '' 'x y e y yy x+ + = es de tercer orden para la función ( )y f x=
  85. 85. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 85 Definición. El grado es el exponente de la derivada de más alto orden que aparece en la ecuación. Ejemplo. La ecuación diferencial ordinaria 2 2 4 2 d y dy x dxdx ⎛ ⎞ + =⎜ ⎟ ⎝ ⎠ es de segundo grado. Definición. La solución en el intervalo a x b< < es una función ϕ tal que deben existir sus derivadas ( ) ', '', , n ϕ ϕ ϕ… y satisfacer a la ecuación ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )1 , , ' ,..., n n x f x x x xϕ ϕ ϕ ϕ − ⎡ ⎤= ⎣ ⎦ para cualquier valor de " "x en el intervalo a x b< < . Definición. Una ecuación diferencial ordinaria es lineal sí y sólo si su función solución es lineal en la variable dependiente y en sus derivadas. Es posible afirmar entonces que aquellas ecuaciones en las que aparecen potencias de las derivadas, productos de la derivadas por la función solución " "y , así como funciones de " "y no lineales, son ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias no lineales. EJEMPLO. Para ilustrar la linealidad y el orden, considérense los siguientes casos de ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias: 2 ) '' ' 3 cosi x y xy y x+ + = lineal / 2o orden ( ) 2 3 2 2 2 ) 1 1xd y dy ii y x y e dxdx − + + = − no lineal / 2o orden ) ''' ''iii y y y senx+ + = lineal / 3er orden 2 3 ) 0 dy iv x y dx + = no lineal / 1er orden
  86. 86. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 86 ( ) 2 2 ) cos cos d y v x y x dx + + = no lineal / 2o orden ( ) 3 2 2 2 3 2 ) d y d y dy vi x x sen x y x dxdx dx + + + = lineal / 3er orden Ejemplo. Verificar si la función dada es solución general de la ecuación diferencial ordinaria. ( ) 2 2 sec ; 0 ; lncos 2 d y y x x y cosx x xsenx dx π + = < < = +
  87. 87. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 87 MÉTODO DE SEPARACIÓN DE VARIABLES Una ecuación diferencial ordinaria de primer orden y primer grado se puede escribir como: 0Mdx Ndy+ = en donde M y N son funciones de las variables x y y. Definición. Toda ecuación diferencial ordinaria de primer orden, que puede ser escrita como: ( ) ( ) 0f x dx g y dy+ = se denomina ecuación de variables separables. Algunas ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias de este tipo son tan simples que se pueden escribir de la siguiente forma: ( ) ( ) 0f x dx g y dy+ = Esto quiere decir que las variables pueden separarse junto con su respectiva diferencial y entonces su solución general puede obtenerse, en muchas ocasiones, de manera sencilla. Mediante un proceso de integración, esta solución consiste en determinar una función F cuya diferencial total sea ( ) ( ) 0f x dx g y dy+ = . Entonces resulta evidente que la solución general de la ecuación diferencial ordinaria será F C= , donde C es una constante arbitraria. La aplicación de la integral indefinida para resolver algunas de estas ecuaciones de variables separables consiste en lo siguiente. Dada la ecuación diferencial ordinaria de primer orden, se separan sus variables con su diferencial correspondiente, llegando a una expresión como: ( ) ( ) 0f x dx g y dy+ = Después se integra por separado cada sumando con respecto a su respectiva variable, es decir: ( ) ( ) 0f x dx g y dy+ =∫ ∫
  88. 88. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 88 Finalmente se resuelven las integrales y se llega a una función como ( ),F x y C= que es la solución general de la ecuación, la que puede darse de forma explícita o implícita. Cabe decir que las ecuaciones diferenciales lineales siempre conducen a funciones explícitas y las no lineales, generalmente a funciones implícitas, como soluciones. Ejemplo. Resolver la ecuación diferencial ( )3 2 ' 0y xyy+ − = Solución. Se separa la derivada considerándola como un cociente de diferenciales. ( ) ( )3 2 0 3 2 0 dy y xy y dx xydy dx + − = ⇒ + − = Ahora se separa cada variable con su respectiva diferencial y para ello se divide toda la ecuación entre ( )2x y + con lo que queda: ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 2 3 0 2 2 2 y xy y dx dy dx dy x y x y x y + − = ⇒ − + + + Antes de integrar, se realiza la división considerada en el segundo término, de donde: 3 2 1 0 2 dx dy x y ⎛ ⎞ − − =⎜ ⎟+⎝ ⎠ Se integra y se obtiene la solución general: 3 2 1 0 2 3ln 2ln 2 dx dy x y x y y C ⎛ ⎞ − − =⎜ ⎟+⎝ ⎠ ⇒ − + + = ∫ ∫ Es posible escribir la constante arbitraria en forma logarítmica como sigue:
  89. 89. ING. PABLO GARCÍA Y COLOMÉ 89 13ln 2ln 2 ln 0x y y C− + + + = donde 1lnC C= − . Se despeja ahora la variable " "y y se aplican propiedades de la función logarítmica. Así, ( ) 23 1 13ln 2ln 2 ln ln 2y x y C y C x y= + + + ⇒ = + Se aplica la función exponencial y la solución general queda como: ( ) 23 1 2y e C x y= + que es más compacta que la inicialmente obtenida. Ejemplo. Obtener la solución general de las siguientes ecuaciones diferenciales ordinarias. ( ) ( ) ( ) 3 2 2 2 2 ) 3 tan ; ) ln ) 1 ' 1 0 ) cos 0 ) 3 tan 1 sec 0 y x x dy dy i y x ii y x x dx dx iii y x y x y iv e senxdx xdy v e ydx e ydy = = + + + = − = + − =

×