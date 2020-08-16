Ciclos de-vida-proceso-de-desarrollo-del-software

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EL PROCESO DE DESARROLLO DEL SOFTWARE No existe un proceso de software universal que sea efectivo para todos los contextos...
ACTIVIDADES FUNDAMENTALES DE TODOS LOS PROCESO DE SOFTWARE  Especificación de software  Diseño e Implementación  Valida...
ALGUNOS MODELOS DE PROCESO DE SOFTWARE  Codificar y corregir  Modelo en cascada  Desarrollo evolutivo  Desarrollo form...
CODIFICAR Y CORREGIR (CODE-AND-FIX) ETAPAS  Codificar parte del software  Corregir errores, agregar funcionalidad o nuev...
UTILIZACIÓN  Desarrollo de software tarea unipersonal.  El problema es claramente comprendido  El programador es el usu...
DESVENTAJAS  No se planifica ni se controla.  Después de una serie de cambios:  La estructura del código se hace más y ...
DESVENTAJAS  El software no satisface las necesidades ni las expectativas del cliente.  La calidad no es adecuada.  Pro...
CASCADA Se popularizó en la década de los 70 y guía la mayor parte de la práctica actual. El proceso es una “cascada” de f...
DESCRIPCIÓN Este modelo admite hacer iteraciones, durante las modificaciones en el mantenimiento se puede ver por ejemplo ...
FASES MODELO CASCADA Cada fase tiene como resultado documentos que deben ser aprobados por el usuario.
Una fase no comienza hasta que termine la fase anterior y generalmente se incluye la corrección de los problemas encontrad...
VENTAJAS  La planificación es sencilla.  La calidad del producto resultante es alta.  Permite trabajar con personal poc...
DESVENTAJAS  Necesidad de tener todos los requisitos al principio.  Si se han cometido errores en una fase es difícil vo...
DESVENTAJAS  El cliente no verá resultados hasta el final, con lo que puede impacientarse .  No se tienen indicadores fi...
Tipos de proyectos para los que es adecuado  Aquellos con todas las especificaciones desde el principio (reingeniería). ...
VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA CICLO DE VIDA EN V Propuesto por Alan Davis, tiene las mismas fases que el cascada pero ...
Ciclo de vida en V
VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA  CICLO DE VIDA TIPO SASHIMI Se permite un solapamiento entre fases. Por ejemplo, sin te...
DESVENTAJAS CICLO DE VIDA TIPO SASHIMI  Más difícil controlar el progreso del proyecto debido a que los finales de fase y...
ESTRUCTURA  Ciclo de vida tipo sashimi
ESTRUCTURA CICLO DE VIDA TIPO SASHIMI La fase de ``concepto'' consiste en definir los objetivos del proyecto, beneficios,...
VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA  CICLO DE VIDA EN CASCADA CON SUBPROYECTOS Al realizar el diseño arquitectónico, el sis...
VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA  CICLO DE VIDA EN CASCADA INCREMENTAL Se va creando el sistema añadiendo pequeñas funci...
ESTRUCTURA  Ciclo de vida en cascada incremental
VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA  CICLO DE VIDA EN CASCADA CON REDUCCIÓN DE RIESGOS Uno de los problemas del ciclo de vi...
DESARROLLO CICLO DE VIDA EN CASCADA CON REDUCCIÓN DE RIESGOS  Preguntar al usuario.  Hacer diseño global que se desprend...
DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL Forma de reducir la repetición del trabajo en el proceso de desarrollo y dar oportunidad ...
DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL Bajo este modelo se entrega software “por partes funcionales más pequeñas” , pero reutili...
DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL Este es un modelo del tipo evolutivo, donde se permiten y esperan probables cambios en lo...
DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL La Descripción del Sistema es esencial para especificar y confeccionar los distintos incr...
DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL Durante el desarrollo de cada incremento se puede utilizar el modelo de cascada o evoluti...
VENTAJAS  No se espera hasta el fin del desarrollo para utilizar el sistema.  Se pueden aclarar requisitos conforme se e...
DESVENTAJAS  Cada incremento debe ser pequeño para limitar el riesgo (menos de 20.000 líneas).  Cada incremento debe aum...
  1. 1. EL PROCESO DE DESARROLLO DEL SOFTWARE No existe un proceso de software universal que sea efectivo para todos los contextos de proyectos de desarrollo.
  2. 2. ACTIVIDADES FUNDAMENTALES DE TODOS LOS PROCESO DE SOFTWARE  Especificación de software  Diseño e Implementación  Validación  Evolución
  3. 3. ALGUNOS MODELOS DE PROCESO DE SOFTWARE  Codificar y corregir  Modelo en cascada  Desarrollo evolutivo  Desarrollo formal de sistemas  Desarrollo basado en reutilización  Desarrollo incremental  Desarrollo en espiral
  4. 4. CODIFICAR Y CORREGIR (CODE-AND-FIX) ETAPAS  Codificar parte del software  Corregir errores, agregar funcionalidad o nuevos elementos.
  5. 5. UTILIZACIÓN  Desarrollo de software tarea unipersonal.  El problema es claramente comprendido  El programador es el usuario de la aplicación.  La aplicación es simple según estándares actuales
  6. 6. DESVENTAJAS  No se planifica ni se controla.  Después de una serie de cambios:  La estructura del código se hace más y más complicada  Los cambios siguientes son más y más difíciles.  Los resultados son menos confiables.
  7. 7. DESVENTAJAS  El software no satisface las necesidades ni las expectativas del cliente.  La calidad no es adecuada.  Productos terminados fuera de plazo y presupuesto.  Cambios estructurales del software son casi imposibles.
  8. 8. CASCADA Se popularizó en la década de los 70 y guía la mayor parte de la práctica actual. El proceso es una “cascada” de fases, donde el producto de una fase es la entrada de la siguiente. Cada fase se compone de una serie de actividades que deben realizarse en paralelo.
  9. 9. DESCRIPCIÓN Este modelo admite hacer iteraciones, durante las modificaciones en el mantenimiento se puede ver por ejemplo la necesidad de cambiar algo en el diseño, lo cual significa que se harán los cambios necesarios en la codificación y se tendrán que realizar de nuevo las pruebas, si se tiene que volver a una de las etapas anteriores al mantenimiento hay que recorrer de nuevo el resto de las etapas.
  10. 10. FASES MODELO CASCADA Cada fase tiene como resultado documentos que deben ser aprobados por el usuario.
  11. 11. Una fase no comienza hasta que termine la fase anterior y generalmente se incluye la corrección de los problemas encontrados en fases previas. En la práctica, este modelo no es lineal, e involucra varias iteraciones e interacción entre las distintas fases de desarrollo.
  12. 12. VENTAJAS  La planificación es sencilla.  La calidad del producto resultante es alta.  Permite trabajar con personal poco cualificado.  Con este modelo se tiene un seguimiento de todas las fases del proyecto y de su cumplimiento.
  13. 13. DESVENTAJAS  Necesidad de tener todos los requisitos al principio.  Si se han cometido errores en una fase es difícil volver atrás.  No se tiene el producto hasta el final  Si se comete un error en la fase de análisis no lo descubrimos hasta la entrega, gasto inútil de recursos.
  14. 14. DESVENTAJAS  El cliente no verá resultados hasta el final, con lo que puede impacientarse .  No se tienen indicadores fiables del progreso del trabajo  Es comparativamente más lento que los demás y el coste es mayor también.
  15. 15. Tipos de proyectos para los que es adecuado  Aquellos con todas las especificaciones desde el principio (reingeniería).  Desarrollo de un tipo de producto que no es novedoso.  Proyectos complejos que se entienden bien desde el principio.
  16. 16. VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA CICLO DE VIDA EN V Propuesto por Alan Davis, tiene las mismas fases que el cascada pero se considera el nivel de abstracción de cada una. Una fase además de utilizarse como entrada para la siguiente, sirve para validar o verificar otras fases posteriores.
  17. 17. Ciclo de vida en V
  18. 18. VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA  CICLO DE VIDA TIPO SASHIMI Se permite un solapamiento entre fases. Por ejemplo, sin tener terminado del todo el diseño se comienza a implementar. Una ventaja es que no necesita generar tanta documentación debido a la continuidad del mismo personal entre fases.
  19. 19. DESVENTAJAS CICLO DE VIDA TIPO SASHIMI  Más difícil controlar el progreso del proyecto debido a que los finales de fase ya no son un punto de referencia claro.  Al hacer cosas en paralelo si hay problemas de comunicación pueden surgir inconsistencias
  20. 20. ESTRUCTURA  Ciclo de vida tipo sashimi
  21. 21. ESTRUCTURA CICLO DE VIDA TIPO SASHIMI La fase de ``concepto'' consiste en definir los objetivos del proyecto, beneficios, tipo de tecnología. El diseño arquitectónico es el de alto nivel, el detallado el de bajo nivel.
  22. 22. VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA  CICLO DE VIDA EN CASCADA CON SUBPROYECTOS Al realizar el diseño arquitectónico, el sistema se divide en varios subsistemas independientes entre sí, estos se pueden desarrollar por separado y en consecuencia en paralelo con los demás. Cada uno tendrá seguramente fechas de terminación distintas. Una vez terminados todos se integran y se prueba el sistema en conjunto. La ventaja es tener a más gente trabajando en paralelo de forma eficiente. El riesgo es que existan interdependencias entre los subproyectos
  23. 23. VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA  CICLO DE VIDA EN CASCADA INCREMENTAL Se va creando el sistema añadiendo pequeñas funcionalidades. Cada uno de los pequeños incrementos es parecido a lo que ocurre dentro de la fase de mantenimiento. La ventaja es que no es necesario tener todos los requisitos en un principio. El inconveniente es que los errores en la detección de requisitos se encuentran tarde.
  24. 24. ESTRUCTURA  Ciclo de vida en cascada incremental
  25. 25. VARIACIONES DEL MODELO EN CASCADA  CICLO DE VIDA EN CASCADA CON REDUCCIÓN DE RIESGOS Uno de los problemas del ciclo de vida en cascada es que si se entienden mal los requisitos esto sólo se descubrirá cuando se entregue el producto. Para evitar este problema se puede hacer un desarrollo iterativo durante las fases de análisis y diseño global
  26. 26. DESARROLLO CICLO DE VIDA EN CASCADA CON REDUCCIÓN DE RIESGOS  Preguntar al usuario.  Hacer diseño global que se desprende del punto 1.  Hacer un prototipo de interfaz de usuario, entrevistas con los usuarios, etc y volver con ello al punto 1 para identificar más requisitos o corregir malentendidos.  El resto es igual al ciclo de vida en cascada.
  27. 27. DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL Forma de reducir la repetición del trabajo en el proceso de desarrollo y dar oportunidad de retrasar la toma de decisiones en los requisitos hasta adquirir experiencia con el sistema. Es una combinación del Modelo de Cascada y Modelo Evolutivo.
  28. 28. DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL Bajo este modelo se entrega software “por partes funcionales más pequeñas” , pero reutilizables, llamadas incrementos. Cada incremento se construye sobre aquel que ya fue entregado.
  29. 29. DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL Este es un modelo del tipo evolutivo, donde se permiten y esperan probables cambios en los requisitos en tiempo de desarrollo; se admite margen para que el software pueda evolucionar. Aplicable cuando los requisitos son medianamente bien conocidos pero no son completamente estáticos y definidos.
  30. 30. DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL La Descripción del Sistema es esencial para especificar y confeccionar los distintos incrementos hasta llegar al Producto global y final. Las actividades concurrentes (Especificación, Desarrollo y Validación) sintetizan el desarrollo pormenorizado de los incrementos, que se hará posteriormente.
  31. 31. DESARROLLO ITERATIVO INCREMENTAL Durante el desarrollo de cada incremento se puede utilizar el modelo de cascada o evolutivo, dependiendo del conocimiento que se tenga sobre los requisitos a implementar.
  32. 32. VENTAJAS  No se espera hasta el fin del desarrollo para utilizar el sistema.  Se pueden aclarar requisitos conforme se entrega el sistema.  Se disminuye el riesgo de fracaso de todo el proyecto, ya que se puede distribuir en cada incremento.  Las partes más importantes del sistema son entregadas primero, por lo cual se realizan más pruebas en estos módulos y se disminuye el riesgo de fallos.
  33. 33. DESVENTAJAS  Cada incremento debe ser pequeño para limitar el riesgo (menos de 20.000 líneas).  Cada incremento debe aumentar la funcionalidad.  Es difícil establecer las correspondencias de los requisitos contra los incrementos.  Es difícil detectar las unidades o servicios genéricos para todo el sistema.

