Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico Sant...
Es un material que surge a raíz de la mezcla de aglomerante (cemento), con áridos (finos y/o gruesos) y agua, que al fragu...
Mezclar tiene como objetivo recubrir todas las partículas de agregado con la pasta de cemento y combinar todos los compone...
• Fresco, fraguado y Endurecido. • Consistencia: Deformación que sufre el concreto en su estado fresco • Factores : Cantid...
Al colocar el concreto, se debe evitar: Retrasos. Segregación. Desperdicios. Recomendaciones para el manejo de concreto en...
Nunca agregue agua al concreto para hacerlo más trabajable. Para recuperar este estado, se puede usar aditivo superplastif...
Transporte. Algunas formas de transportar el concreto incluyen un camión de concreto, una bomba de concreto, una grúa y ba...
Durante el vaciado del concreto, se deben controlar todos los factores que puedan segregar o separar los agregados de la m...
Vibrado. Durante el mezclado y vaciado, el concreto atrapa grandes cantidades de aire formando espacios vacíos u hormiguer...
https://sites.google.com/site/bi2tdlc1arq5/concreto. http://cemexparaindustriales.com/abc-del-mezclado. sites.google.com ›...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Majeno del concreto en obra

15 views

Published on

presentación

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Majeno del concreto en obra

  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la Educación Instituto Universitario Politécnico Santiago Mariño Carrera: Ingeniería Civil. MANEJO DEL CONCRETO EN OBRA T.S.U: Eduar Hernández Delgado CI V- 24064578. NOVIEMBRE, 2020
  2. 2. Es un material que surge a raíz de la mezcla de aglomerante (cemento), con áridos (finos y/o gruesos) y agua, que al fraguar endurece y enriquece su resistencia y demás aspectos que lo califican como un material útil en la construcción. En una definición más extensa, lo podemos considerar constituido por dos partes: una es un producto pastoso y moldeable, que tiene la propiedad de endurecer con el tiempo, y la otra son los trozos pétreos que quedan englobados en esa pasta. A su vez, la pasta está constituida por agua y un producto aglomerante que es el cemento. Concreto.
  3. 3. Mezclar tiene como objetivo recubrir todas las partículas de agregado con la pasta de cemento y combinar todos los componentes del concreto hasta lograr una masa uniforme. La eficiencia de la operación de mezclado radica en los detalles de diseño de la mezcladora o traspaleado, pero la acción de descarga es siempre buena cuando todo el concreto puede volcarse con rapidez como una masa y sin segregación. Durante la etapa de mezclado, los diferentes componentes se unen para formar una masa uniforme de concreto. El tiempo de mezclado es registrado desde el momento en que los materiales y el agua son vertidos en la revolvedora de cemento y esta empieza a rotar. El concreto premezclado se dosifica y se mezcla fuera de la obra y se entrega en la construcción en un estado fresco y no endurecido. Mezclado.
  4. 4. • Fresco, fraguado y Endurecido. • Consistencia: Deformación que sufre el concreto en su estado fresco • Factores : Cantidad de agua, granulometría, forma y tamaño de los áridos • Métodos para determinarla (cono de ABRAMS): El ensayo de asentamiento del concreto o prueba del cono de Abrams es un método de control de calidad cuyo objetivo principal es medir la consistencia del concreto. Estados del concreto.
  5. 5. Al colocar el concreto, se debe evitar: Retrasos. Segregación. Desperdicios. Recomendaciones para el manejo de concreto en obra. Los retrasos pueden causar que el concreto pierda fluidez, se seque o pierda humedad y se ponga rígido. Estos inconvenientes son un problema mayor en un día caluroso y/o con viento. Para evitar esto, planee con anticipación y verifique que el personal, herramientas y elementos a vaciar estén listos.
  6. 6. Nunca agregue agua al concreto para hacerlo más trabajable. Para recuperar este estado, se puede usar aditivo superplastificante o usar una mezcla de pasta de cemento sin alterar la relación agua- cemento; siempre y cuando, el concreto no haya iniciado el fraguado. La segregación ocurre cuando los agregados gruesos y finos, y la pasta de cemento llegan a separarse. Este fenómeno se puede dar durante la mezcla, transporte, vaciado o vibrado del concreto. Esto hace que el concreto sea más débil, menos durable y deja un pobre acabado de superficie
  7. 7. Transporte. Algunas formas de transportar el concreto incluyen un camión de concreto, una bomba de concreto, una grúa y baldes, una canaleta, una banda transportadora, un malacate o un montacargas. En trabajos pequeños, una carretilla es la manera más fácil para transportarlo. Siempre transporte el concreto en una cantidad tan pequeña como sea posible para reducir los problemas de segregación y desperdicio, evita que el traslado hasta el sitio de vaciado sufra cambios que afecten su calidad. tener en cuenta: •Evitar golpes y vibraciones excesivas. •Planear muy bien los recorridos; utilizar rampas firmes y caminos provisionales seguros. •Las distancias de acarreo de la mezcla dentro de la obra deben ser inferiores a 50 metros. •Al llegar al sitio de colocación, se puede hacer un pequeño mezclado manual dentro del recipiente para reducir una posible segregación.
  8. 8. Durante el vaciado del concreto, se deben controlar todos los factores que puedan segregar o separar los agregados de la mezcla. Para evitar la segregación durante el vaciado se recomienda: Vaciado. •Colocar el concreto tan cerca de su posición final como sea posible. •Empezar colocando el concreto desde las esquinas de la cimbra o, en el caso de un sitio con pendiente, desde el nivel más bajo. •Se debe vaciar desde alturas inferiores a 1.20 m. Cuando no se pueda efectuar, se debe hacer uso de canaletas o tubos para evitar que la mezcla choque contra los refuerzos y la formaleta.
  9. 9. Vibrado. Durante el mezclado y vaciado, el concreto atrapa grandes cantidades de aire formando espacios vacíos u hormigueros, los cuales le restan resistencia al concreto. De esta forma, lo dejan expuesto al ataque de agentes externos que lo pueden deteriorar y afectan su apariencia o acabado; por tanto; es fundamental eliminar el aire atrapado con una adecuada operación de consolidación, compactación o vibrado. Vibrado interno Se realiza con vibradores de inmersión o de aguja. Se emplea principalmente para losas, vigas, columnas y estructuras de poco espesor. Para pequeños vaciados, se puede chuzar el concreto con una varilla pero debe hacerse cuidadosamente, empleando una varilla de 3/8” de diámetro, lisa y con el extremo de compactación redondeado. Vibrado externo Está compuesto, generalmente, por equipos que se fijan a la formaleta para generar una secuencia de fuertes vibraciones en todo el sistema formaleta-concreto. De esta forma, el interior de la mezcla se reacomoda eliminando los espacios vacíos. También se considera vibrado externo a los pequeños golpes que se dan a la formaleta con un martillo de goma, lo cual debe hacerse con cuidado y sólo como complemento del vibrado interno.
  10. 10. https://sites.google.com/site/bi2tdlc1arq5/concreto. http://cemexparaindustriales.com/abc-del-mezclado. sites.google.com › construcciondeestructura › unidad-i https://www.360enconcreto.com/blog/que-hacer-cuando/colocacion-del- concreto-en-obra https://sites.google.com/site/construcciondeestructura/unidad-i/1-5- manejo-y-colocacion-del-concreto Referencias.

×