Funciones de varias variables presentacion Ruben Alejandro Rondon

FUNCIONES DEVARIASVARIABLES REALIZADO POR: RUBÉN ALEJANDRO RONDÓN UZCÁTEGUI DOCENTE: ELISA PIMENTEL
SISTEMA DE COORDENADAS son un tipo de coordenadas ortogonales usadas en espacios euclídeos, para la representación grafica...
COORDENADAS CILÍNDRICAS El sistema de coordenadas cilíndricas es muy conveniente en aquellos casos en que se tratan proble...
COORDENADAS ESFÉRICAS El sistema de coordenadas esféricas se basa en la misma idea que las coordenadas polares y se utiliz...
TRANSFORMACIÓN ENTRE LOS DIFERENTES SISTEMAS DE COORDENADAS Transformación de coordenadas cartesianas a cilíndricas
TRANSFORMACIÓN DE COORDENADAS CILÍNDRICAS A CARTESIANAS
TRANSFORMACIÓN DE COORDENADAS CILÍNDRICAS A CARTESIANAS (CONTINUACIÓN)
TRANSFORMACIÓN DE FUNCIONESVECTORIALES DE COORDENADAS CILÍNDRICAS A CARTESIANAS
TRANSFORMACIÓN DE COORDENADAS CARTESIANAS A ESFÉRICAS
TRANSFORMACIÓN DE COORDENADAS ESFERICAS A CARTESIANAS
TRANSFORMACIÓN DE COORDENADAS ESFÉRICAS A CARTESIANAS (CONTINUACIÓN)
SIMETRÍA es un rasgo característico de formas geométricas, sistemas, ecuaciones y otros objetos materiales, o entidades ab...
FUNCIONES DEVARIAS VARIABLES Una función es una relación entre dos conjuntos donde a cada elemento del primer conjunto le ...
FUNCIONES DEVARIAS VARIABLES (CONTINUACION) La imagen anterior lo ilustra perfectamente. La función genera resultados para...
FUNCIONES DEVARIAS VARIABLES (CONTINUACION) Casi por impulso, se tiende a graficar una función para observar su comportami...
DOMINIO DE FUNCIONES DEVARIASVARIABLES Las funciones de varias variables también se someten a un rango y dominio, tal y co...
DOMINIO DE FUNCIONES (CONTINUACIÓN) De tal manera que el rango de la función es el conjunto de valores toma f o z, que en ...
DOMINIO DE FUNCIONES (CONTINUACIÓN) Lo anterior se entiende como que un tapiz de puntos.Todos los valores de x y de y son ...
DOMINIO DE FUNCIONES (CONTINUACIÓN) Ahora se escribe la imagen: El dominio gráfico de la función se haya encontrando una g...
DOMINIO DE FUNCIONES (CONTINUACION) Esta función resulta ser una semiesfera que abarca al eje z positivo. La circunferenci...
DOMINIO DE FUNCIONES (CONTINUACION) El dominio se encuentra de la misma forma.Aunque la función tenga tres variables en su...
