Glosario de términos finanzas

REP�BLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERM�N TORO DECANATO DE CIENCIAS JUR�DICAS Y POL�TICAS ESCUELA DE CIENCIA P...
  1. 1. REP�BLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD FERM�N TORO DECANATO DE CIENCIAS JUR�DICAS Y POL�TICAS ESCUELA DE CIENCIA POL�TICA Glosario de T�rminos Asuaje Eduardo 23.495.742 Finanzas II
  2. 2. Deuda Se define como la acci�n de pagar, reintegrar o devolver alg�n bien o dinero, por lo general se hace menci�n a este t�rmino cuando un individuo o instituci�n solicita un pr�stamo para adquisici�n de bienes o servicios, posterior adquiere el compromiso de emitir la devoluci�n del monto prestado, el cual puede incluir el cobro de intereses por parte de la emisor del pr�stamo, de igual manera lo define un periodo de tiempo para cancelar el monto deudor.
  3. 3. Erogaci�n El t�rmino erogaci�n responde a la acci�n o aplicaci�n llevada a cabo por parte de alg�n agente econ�mico, lo que se traduce como los gastos emanados de tal agente, estableciendo una relaci�n entre los egresos e ingresos; uno de los objetivos de las erogaciones es que mantengan una flujo de caja estable, en pocas palabras que los egresos no sobrepasen los ingresos, el estatus id�neo es la estabilidad en el reparto de la liquidez.
  4. 4. Gasto Social El gasto social es el egreso destinado por parte tanto por el gobierno nacional como por alguna empresa privada, traduci�ndose como la prestaci�n institucional para brindar una satisfacci�n o disminuir una necesidad que padezca un estrato o grupo social determinado.
  5. 5. Ley de Endeudamiento Se define como el conjunto de disposiciones jur�dicas que regulan la programaci�n, negociaci�n, contrataci�n, autorizaci�n, manejo, registro y vigilancia de aquella cuant�a denominada como la deuda p�blica financiera, tal ley aplica y es administrada por las entidades de la Administraci�n P�blica.
  6. 6. Pol�tica Fiscal Las pol�ticas constituyen el cauce de las decisiones a tomar en �reas espec�ficas, en el caso de la pol�tica fiscal se vincula a la esfera econ�mica y financiera de un Estado, el establecimiento de la pol�tica fiscal y su cumplimiento es una gesti�n desarrollado por el gobierno, con el prop�sito de propiciar una influencia en las actividades econ�micas de la naci�n, ejerciendo un control y regulaci�n, asimismo facilita mejor�as en la producci�n de empleo y niveles econ�micos.
  7. 7. Presupuesto Es la relaci�n y estructuraci�n de un documento que comprende un conjunto de requerimientos con un costo monetario y de talento humano, se encuentra relacionado a la materializaci�n de proyectos, en base a lo requerido se desglosa el recurso con el monto, realizando una estimaci�n o aproximaci�n de la cantidad necesaria para alcanzar el objetivo, en efecto abarca un periodo de tiempo. Es una herramienta perteneciente al �mbito financiero y administrativo.
  8. 8. Recaudaci�n de Tributos Se enmarca dentro del sistema tributario, como instituci�n aut�noma procede a la recaudaci�n de tributarios la cual se apega a lo emanado por la carta magna, es decir que la emisi�n de la cancelaci�n de los tributos es un deber constitucional inherente a cada ciudadano. Cabe destacar que la recaudaci�n de tributos se encuentra �ntimamente ligada al desempe�o de la actividad econ�mica.
  9. 9. R�gimen Fiscal Es el conglomerado de normas e instituciones que rigen la situaci�n tributaria, en tal sentido el r�gimen fiscal constituye la metodolog�a a seguir para la liquidaci�n y pago de los impuestos; de igual manera engloba una serie de derechos y obligaciones competentes a todo persona o empresa que desempe�e una actividad econ�mica que repercute en el Estado.
  10. 10. Subvenci�n Se extrae tal t�rmino del �mbito administrativo, debido a que se hace aplicaci�n del mismo cuando alguna instituci�n p�blica realiza un financiamiento para lograr alguna actividad u objetivo propuesto con el fin de satisfacer una demanda.
  11. 11. Tesoro P�blico Al hacer menci�n de este t�rmino, se hace referencia al conjunto de bienes pertenecientes al estado o bien sea de las identidades descentralizadas que integran la hacienda p�blica, los cuales se encuentran destinados a brindar satisfacci�n a trav�s de los servicios p�blicos.

