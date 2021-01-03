Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ése (masculino, singular, tercera persona) Este problema no es similar a ése EL PRONOMBRE I. DEFINICIÓN A) CRITERIO SEMÁNT...
ESTE,ESE,AQUEL,(femeninos y plurales) ESTO, ESO Y AQUELLO 1.-. PRONOMBRES PERSONALES Son aquellos que señalan a las person...
Mío, tuyo, suyo, nuestro, vuestro (femeninos y plurales) 2.2.- PRONOMBRES POSESIVOS Son los que indican pertenencia en rel...
2.5.-PRONOMBRES RELATIVOS Son aquellos pronombres que insertan proposiciones subordinadas. Con sustantivo antecedente Con ...
P R Á C T I C A 01. Conocida como aquella categoría que reemplaza al nombre: ...... a) Sustantivo b) Verbo c) Adjetivo d) ...
17. Lista en que aparecen exclusivamente pronombres indefinidos: a) Todo - yo - contigo b) Algo - varios - tú c) Esto - es...
27. Señala la alternativa que carezca de pronombre: a) Iré apenas pueda encontrarla. b) Estuvo sentado contigo mucho tiemp...
36. En qué alternativa encontramos un mal uso del pronombre: a) ¡Juguemos fútbol! Nos hace hábiles. b) Siéntense por allá,...
45. El pronombre que alude a un sustantivo escrito o mencionado anteriormente llamado antecedente se llama: a) Relativo b)...
  1. 1. Ése (masculino, singular, tercera persona) Este problema no es similar a ése EL PRONOMBRE I. DEFINICIÓN A) CRITERIO SEMÁNTICO: El pronombre es una categoría que no presenta un significado fijo, sino meramente ocasional. Es decir, su contenido dependerá del contexto lingüístico o extralingüístico. Ejemplos: Julio es abogado, él es el mejor Él – Julio Andrés no entiende, nadie es más terco que él Él – Andrés B) CRITERIO MORFOLÓGICO : El pronombre es una categoría gramatical variable que presenta accidentes gramaticales de género, número y persona. Ejemplo: C) CRITERIO SINTÁCTICO: El pronombre cumple con todas las funciones propias del sustantivo, como las de núcleo del sujeto, objeto directo, objeto indirecto, etc. Ejemplos: ORACIÓN REEMPLAZO PRON OMINAL FUNCIÓN Los postulantes ya ingresaron al aula Ellos ya ingresaron al aula Núcleo del sujeto Nuestra vecina vende helados Nuestra vecina los vende Objeto directo D) CRITERIO LEXICOLÓGICO : El pronombre es una categoría de inventario cerrado; por lo tanto no admite incorporación de nuevos pronombres. II. CLASIFICACIÓN 1. Pronombres personales 2. Pronombres determinativos Demostrativos Posesivos Numerales Indefinidos 3. Pronombres relativos 4. Pronombres enfáticos Interrogativos Exclamativos 100Pretic.com
  2. 2. ESTE,ESE,AQUEL,(femeninos y plurales) ESTO, ESO Y AQUELLO 1.-. PRONOMBRES PERSONALES Son aquellos que señalan a las personas intervinientes en una conversación. En la conversación, pueden intervenir hasta tres personas: a) La primera persona: Que es el hablante o los hablantes. b) La segunda persona: Que es el oyente o los oyentes. c) La tercera persona: Que es el resto. CLASIFICACIÓN SINTÁCTICA DE LOS PRONOMBRES PERSONALES Se trata de una clasificación que atiende a la función que dichos pronombres cumplen dentro de la oración. a) Subjetivos: Son aquellos que funcionan como sujeto. Yo, tú, vos, él, ella, ello, nosotros, nosotras, vosotros, vosotras, ellos, ellas, usted, ustedes. b) Objetivos : Son aquellos que funcionan como objetos directos o indirectos. Lo, los, la, las, le, les, me, te, se, nos, os. c) Terminales : Son aquellos que funcionan como término. Mí, ti, sí, conmigo, contigo, consigo NOTA: : Los pronombres objetivos de acuerdo con su posición pueden ser proclíticos o enclíticos. * Proclíticos : Si están precediendo al verbo. Se lo dijo / me la compré. * Enclíticos : Si se endosan al verbo o verboide. - Con verbos : Dímelo / compráselo - Con infinitivos : Decírselo / dejarlo - Con gerundio : Estudiándolo / dándoselo 2.-. PRONOMBRES DETERMINATIVOS Son aquellos que tienen la función de precisar o limitar el significado de lo que se habla. La limitación se realiza a través de las ideas de: - Distancia - Pertenencia - Cantidad u orden precisos - Cantidad cualidad o grado imprecisos. 2.1.- PRONOMBRES DEMOSTRATIVOS Son los que indican distancia temporal o espacial en relación con las personas gramaticales. Son los siguientes. (ADJETIVOS O PRONOMBRES) (SÓLO PRONOMBRES) Ejemplos: Este muchacho es capaz de ganar la maratón / Este es capaz de ganar la maratón Adj. Pron. Dem. Dem Este equipo le ganó categóricamente a ése Adj Pro 100Pretic.com
  3. 3. Mío, tuyo, suyo, nuestro, vuestro (femeninos y plurales) 2.2.- PRONOMBRES POSESIVOS Son los que indican pertenencia en relación con las personas gramaticales. Son los siguientes : (ADJETIVOS O PRONOMBRES) Ejemplos : Ese perro tuyo es de raza. El mío es chusco Adj Pron Pos Pos. 2.3.-PRONOMBRES NUMERALES Son los que indican cantidad, orden o repartición. CLASIFICACIÓN Cardinales : Indican número exacto (uno, dos tres, etc.) Ordinales : Indican sucesión numérica (primero, último, vigésimo, etc.) Partitivos : Indican fracción (media, octava, doceava, etc.) Múltiplos : Indican multiplicidad (doble, triple, quíntuple, etc.) Distributivos: Indican repartición, el único es “ambos” Esos dos niños ayudaron a un anciano / Esos dos ayudaron a un anciano Adj. Pron. Num. Num. 2.4.- PRONOMBRES INDEFINIDOS Son los que indican cantidad, identidad, intensidad, existencia, etc; pero de forma imprecisa. Indefinidos identificativos : Mismo, otro, demás, uno (femeninos y plurales). Indefinidos cuantitativos : Poco, mucho, demasiado, harto, todo, varios, bastante, más, menos (femeninos y plurales) Indefinidos intensivos : Tanto, tal (femeninos y plurales) Indefinidos existenciales : Nadie, nada, ninguno, alguien, algo, alguno, cual- quiera, quienquiera (femeninos y plurales) Ejemplos : Varios estudiantes participaron en el debate. / Varios participaron en el debate Adj. Pron. Ind. Ind. 100Pretic.com
  4. 4. 2.5.-PRONOMBRES RELATIVOS Son aquellos pronombres que insertan proposiciones subordinadas. Con sustantivo antecedente Con sustantivo consecuente Que (el, la) Cual (los, las) cuales Quien Quienes Cuyo Cuya Cuyo s Cuya s Admite todo tipo de antecedente Usan artículos Admite sólo ante- cedente de rasgos humanos Ejemplos : Los animales que viven en la selva son peligrosos. Pron. Rel. El hombre, el cual nos seguía, era el guardián. Pron. Rel. Los poetas, quienes nos hacen soñar, se reúnen en esa conferencia. Pron. Rel. Esa ciudad, cuyo cielo es limpio, estuvo concurrida. Pron. Rel. 2. . PRONOMBRES ENFÁTICOS Son aquellos pronombres que indican pregunta o admiración. Son los siguientes : qué, quién (es), cuál (es), cuánto (a) (s) Ejemplos : ¿Qué dices ahora? ¿Quiénes son los ladrones? Pron. Pron. Int. Int.1 ¡Quién lo diría! Pron. Excl. 100Pretic.com
  5. 5. P R Á C T I C A 01. Conocida como aquella categoría que reemplaza al nombre: ...... a) Sustantivo b) Verbo c) Adjetivo d) Pronombre e) Conjunción 02. Categoría que posee género, número y persona: a) Verbo b) Adjetivo c) Nombre d) Preposición e) Pronombre 03. Señale la oración que incluye pronombre personal: I. La imagen atormenta continuamente a Luisa. II. Lo que te hace falta es práctica. III. La verdad salió a relucir. a) Sólo I b) Sólo II c) Sólo III d) I y II e) I, II yIII 04. Señale la oración que incluye un pronombre enclítico: a) No tarda en llegar. b) ¿A qué volviste? c) Dime la verdad ahora mismo. d) Yano la quiero, es cierto. e) b y c 05. Los pronombres personales objetivos que se anteponen al verbo se denominan: a) Relativos. b) Demostrativos. c) Posesivos. d) Proclíticos. e) Enclíticos. 06. Semánticamente el pronombre......de significado propio, pues tiene significado .......... a) posee - propio b) alude - aludido c) carece - referencial d) alude - referencial e) carece - propio 07. Los pronombres se clasifican en: posesivos, ...... relativos, interrogativos, exclamativos e ....... a) cuantitativos - infinitivos b) indefinidos - infinitivos c) demostrativos – indefinidos d) correlativos - interrogativos e) demostrativos - interrogativos 08. Los pronombres ............ se refieren a las personas del discurso. a) Exclamativos b) Indefinidos c) Personales d) Demostrativos e) Neutros 10. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre los demostrativos: pronombre - adjetivo? a) Los pron. son mod. directos y los adj. son núcleo de la F. N. b) Los pron. son núcleo de la F.V.y los adj. son núcleo de la F.N. c) Los pron. son mod. indirectos y los adj. son mo- dificadores del nombre. d) Los pron. pueden ser núcleo de la F.N. y los adj son mod. directos del nombre. e) No hay diferencia entre el pron. y el adj. 11. Son aquellos pronombres que refieren al nombre de manera vaga o imprecisa. a) Demostrativos b) Posesivos c) Indefinidos d) Definidos e) Neutros 12. Enla siguiente lista, elija pronombres que no muestran género: a) Yo,tú, él b) Tú, ella, mi c) Ése, tuyo, mi d) Yo, tú, aquél. e) Yo,tú, sí. 13. En la escritura,los pronombres .........llevan acento diacrítico. a) Posesivos b) Indefinidos c) Relativos d) Demostrativos e) Numerales 14. En qué alternativa aparece un pronombre demostrativo. a) Pasa, siempre te abriremos las puertas. b) Éste es tu portafolios. c) Aquel muchacho me impactó. d) Este niño me hace dichoso. e) Este año es mejor. 15. ¿Cuántos pronombres personales aparecen en el siguiente enunciado? "Tú y yo salimos a escondidas, pero él ya lo sabe, tengamos cuidado". a) 3 b) 4 c) 5 d) 6 e) 2 16. ¿En qué alternativa aparecen pronombres posesivos? a) Este libro es mío y aquél, tuyo. b) Nuestro amor es nuestrafelicidad. c) Tú me debes pagar; sino mía será tu casa. d) La vida no fue mía; sino, tuya. Los gráficos son tuyos. e) Tuilusión es también la mía. 100Pretic.com
  6. 6. 17. Lista en que aparecen exclusivamente pronombres indefinidos: a) Todo - yo - contigo b) Algo - varios - tú c) Esto - eso - aquello d) Nadie - éste - ésa e) Pocos - todo - nada 18. ¿En qué oración encontramos más pronombres enclíticos? a) Tómala y disfrútala conmigo y no con él. b) Se le dijo que no fuera y fue. c) Mírame y dime toda la verdad, luego mátame. d) Te lo presto o no te lo presto; de ti depende. e) Yome voy, tú te quedas, él se irá a la mediano- che. 19. ¿Cuántos pronombres hay en: "Tú viste a los heridos, pero no los ayudaste; si nos preguntan no lo callaremos porque es correcto". a) 2 b) 3 c) 4 d) 5 e) 6 20. Elija la alternativa que presenta un pronombre demostrativo: a) Aquella niña bonita te abandonó. b) ¡No salgas con eso ahora! c) Ese carácter no va contigo. d) Aquel alumno llegó tarde. e) Comeré aquella torta. 21. Elija la oración que tenga más pronombres personales: a) Yo no te quiero olvidar por ningún motivo. b) Tevoy a entregarlo y se lo pones sin que se dé cuenta. c) Tus padres no me quieren ver y yo no me molesto. d) Yo sé que tú le quieres a esa e) Cuéntamelo a mí y no a ellaQuiero que me lo des completo y sin borrones. f) Yono me conformo con las respuestas que se te ocurrieron. 22. "Sólo recibió cinco y no diez como él había pedido". En la oración, hallamos pronombres: 1. Personal 2. Relativo 3. Posesivo 4. Numeral a) 1 y 4 b) 2 y 3 c) Sólo 1 d) Sólo 4 e) 1 y 2 23. No es pronombre de la primera persona: a) Mío b) Nuestro c) Mi d) Conmigo e) Tuyo 24. No es pronombre de la segunda persona: a) Tú b) Usted c) Vuestro d) Ustedes e) Me 25. No es pronombre de la tercera persona: a) Consigo b) Las c) Les d) Ti e) Ella 26. "El proyectil fue disparado por ése y ahora aquél camina cabizbajo" : los pronombres son, consecutivamente: a) Indefinido y demostrativo. b) Relativo y personal. c) Demostrativo y demostrativo. d) Indefinido y posesivo. e) Posesivo y demostrativo. 100Pretic.com
  7. 7. 27. Señala la alternativa que carezca de pronombre: a) Iré apenas pueda encontrarla. b) Estuvo sentado contigo mucho tiempo. c) Muchos no teníandinero. d) Tenían algunos inconvenientes. e) Unos estudian, otrostrabajan. 28. Identifique la oración que no tenga pronombre relativo : a) Los que te aman son tus padres. b) Mi amigo José que está en el Callao vive cerca. c) José, el que te llamó ayer, vendrá a cenar. d) Tus ojos hechiceros que brillan en la oscuridad. e) Ella dice que está muy afligida. 29. En qué oración el pronombre personal actúa como O.D. a) Conversamos por la noche. b) Yoquiero la camisa. c) Eso es un deseo. d) Me dieron un sí definitivo. 30. Telo daré mañana.Me sorprende cuánto has crecido. ¡Cuánto has crecido! Los pronombres subrayados son exclamativos .............. y ................ a) neutros - posesivos b) calificativos - cuantificados c) directo - indirecto d) indirecto - directo e) tónico - átono 31. Los pronombres lo, la, los y las funcionan comúnmente comoy los pronombres le y les como ............. a) O. D. - Núcleo b) O. I. - O.I. c) O. D. - O.I d) Circ. - Agente e) Agente - Circunstancial 32. Las vacilaciones y utilizaciones incorrectas de los pronombres lo, la, y sus plurales se denominan: a) Seísmo b) Yeísmo c) Normativa d) Loísmos e) losismos 33. Una de las siguientes palabras no es pronombre indefinido: a) Alguno. b) Pocos. c) Varios. d) Estos. e) Muchos. 34. Señale la oración con pronombre relativo: a) Tengo que salir al extranjero. b) Creo que no nos comprende. c) El mundo que construimos se desvanece. d) Sabes que eso es imposible. e) No dijo que vendría. 35. En qué alternativa hallamos pronombres mal utilizados: a) Se te quiere mucho. b) Telo ruego. c) Se acercó a darme un beso. d) No me los presentaron. e) Me se dijo eso. 100Pretic.com
  8. 8. 36. En qué alternativa encontramos un mal uso del pronombre: a) ¡Juguemos fútbol! Nos hace hábiles. b) Siéntense por allá,niños. c) Demen todo lo que tengan. d) Hágame sentir como en casa. e) Siénteme como te siento yo. 37. Hallamos pronombre mal utilizado en: a) ¡Cállense! o serán castigados. b) Volvió en sí. c)Hay que pensarlo mejor. d)Nunca les agrada a los malos la igualdad. e)Dábale consejos a los hijos el padre. 38. Cuando el pronombre cumple la función de núcleo del sujeto, debe concordar con el verbo en: a) Voz y aspecto. b) Voz y número. c) Número y género. d) Género y persona. e) Número y persona. 39. Los pronombres "contigo", "conmigo" y "consigo" son: a) Interrogativos b) Relativos c) Indefinidos d) Personales e) Deícticos 40. Señale cuál de los siguientes es sólo un pronombre: a) Esto. b) Mío. c) Este. d) Nuestro. e) Pocos. 41. ¿Dónde hay sólo pronombres personales? a) Mi, té, me b) La, ésa,si c) Tú, lo, la d) Ella, nos, sé e) Ti, di, si 42. ¿En qué alternativa encontramos un pronombre relativo? a) ¿Quién fue? b) No sé cuántos irán c) Tus padres, que te quieren, te apoyan d) A poco no lo sabes e) Te ayudaré con eso 43. ¿Qué pronombre siempre funciona como relativo? a) Estas b) Unas c) Cuyos d) Aquello e) Alguno 44. ¿Qué pronombre puede funcionar a veces como adjetivo? a) Esto b) Varios c) Alguien d) Me e) Las 100Pretic.com
  9. 9. 45. El pronombre que alude a un sustantivo escrito o mencionado anteriormente llamado antecedente se llama: a) Relativo b) Enfático c) Interrogativo d) Indefinido e) Enclítico 46. El pronombre en función sustantiva necesariamente concuerda con el: a) Adjetivo b) Adverbio c) Preposición d) Predicado e) Agente 47. ¿Dónde no hay pronombre enclítico? a) Mirarla b) Dile c) Llévalo d) Mentiste e) Cuéntalo 48. Desde el punto de vista lexical, los pronombres: a) Presentan morfemas léxicos. b) Desempeñan función de sustantivos, adjetivos o adverbios. c) Contienen significado vacío, ocasional. d) Presentan apócope en su realización. e) Presentan repertorio cerrado. 49. ¿Qué oración no presenta pronombres enclíticos? a) Perdimos la oportunidad de comunicarle lo más importante. b) Primero tendremos que convencerlos que a la sociedad actual se la cambiará cuando el pueblo se informe bien. c) Aprendiste poco desde la reunión del jueves último. d) Anhelo comprarlas para la próxima temporada así otros se opongan. e) Al orientarnos mutuamente, muchas ventajas. 50. ¿Qué alternativa presenta pronombres numerales? a) Muchos no podrán seguir afrontando la pésima situación del país. b) Estos sí que forman nuevos elementos, valores que hoy en día son la base denuestro desarrollo. c) En estos días se, hace inevitablemente necesario ese encuentro con el líder cubano. d) Fueron cincuenta y cinco los que llegaron al final a la conferencia. e) Ellos deben r f) eunir todas las características necesarias. 100Pretic.com

