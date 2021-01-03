Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CULTURA YCHMA Ubicación Geografica: Floreció en la costa central del Perú, en parte del actual departamento de Lima, entre...
Organización Económica: Las principales actividades económicas eran la agricultura, la pesquería y el comercio de los prod...
1) Organizador visual: 2) Cerámica Curso: Historia del Perú Tema: Alumno: Grado: PRE I CULTURA YCHMA Ubicación Principales...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cultura Ychma

9 views

Published on

Cultura Ychma

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cultura Ychma

  1. 1. CULTURA YCHMA Ubicación Geografica: Floreció en la costa central del Perú, en parte del actual departamento de Lima, entre los años 900 y 1470 de la era cristiana, en los periodos conocidos como el Horizonte Medio y el Intermedio Temprano. El Señorío ichma abarcó los valles medio y bajo de los ríos Lurín y Rímac, en la costa central de la actual provincia de Lima, en parte del territorio donde antaño floreció la cultura Lima. Efectivamente, las fuentes etnohistóricas hablan de una etnia ichma que dominó dichos valles hasta la época incaica; sin embargo, los datos arqueológicos disponibles muestran diversos estilos en la cerámica y variadas expresiones en la arquitectura, por lo que debemos asumir que el término ichma agrupó en realidad a varios curacazgos que tenían características distintas. Hay quienes sostienen que, por el sur, los ichmas llegaron hasta el valle de Mala. Sin embargo, aún no han sido definidos los límites del estado ichma. Principales Centros: En el valle de Lurín: Pachacámac, principal centro ceremonial. Otros poblados: Maracuyá, Pampa de Flores, Jacinto Grande, Mal Paso, Molle, Manchay Alto, Huaycán, Chontay y Avillay. En el valle del Rímac: Armatambo; Maranga (en el sector llamado la ciudadela de tapia, donde destacan las huacas de Tres Palos, Cruz Blanca, San Miguel, La Cruz, La Palma); Mateo Salado; Mangomarca; Fortaleza de Campoy; Huaca Huantille; Huaca San Borja, entre otros. Organización Política: El Señorío de Ichma dominaba a diversos curacazgos ubicados en los valles de Lurín y Rímac. Dichos curacazgos eran los de Sulco (Surco), Guatca, Lima, Maranca (Maranga) y Callao. Formarían una especie de confederación, aunque sobre ello no se tiene información suficiente. LA CAPITAL Todo este conjunto político tenía como centro a Pachacamac, ya para entonces un antiguo centro administrativo-ceremonial, el cual fue ampliado grandemente con la construcción de las llamadas pirámides de adobe con rampa. Este santuario era sede de una divinidad muy venerada por su oráculo, cuyo prestigio desbordaba los límites del señorío ichma. Hacia allí acudían en romería los habitantes de los valles costeños e incluso los de las serranías, para hacer consultas al dios. El ídolo del dios estaba tallado en madera y resguardado en una pequeña cámara. Su prestigio habría de mantenerse a lo largo del periodo Inca, prolongándose hasta la conquista española. Organización Social: Al igual que otros señoríos de la costa central peruana, la masa de la población estaría dividida de acuerdo a su especialización: pescadores, agricultores, comerciantes, artesanos. El señorío Ishma era gobernado por una casta sacerdotal (cúspide de la pirámide social), estaban, obviamente, los señores o nobles que conformaban la clase dirigente. que residía en el templo de Pachacamac, en la estaban, obviamente, los señores o nobles que conformaban la clase dirigente. Sus habitantes fueron excelentes agricultores en los valles Lurín y Rímac, que dominaron durante tres siglos. Además, desarrollaron la pesca y el comercio, en gran escala. 100Pretic.com
  2. 2. Organización Económica: Las principales actividades económicas eran la agricultura, la pesquería y el comercio de los productos excedentes. Aprovecharon y mejoraron la excelente red de canales o acequias heredada de la cultura Lima, con la que ganaron extensas áreas para el cultivo. El valle de Lima era muy fértil y daba las subsistencias a una crecida población. Los grandes recintos ceremoniales, además de su función religiosa, servían como grandes almacenes de productos alimenticios y como centros de fabricación de productos suntuarios. Manifestaciones Culturales: Arquitectura Sus pirámides truncas construidas con adobes, aunque algunas están sostenidas por una base de piedra, en todas ellas se distingue un común patrón religioso; los monumentos tienen básicamente dos características: - El uso masivo del tapial, es decir de grandes adobes o adobones de barro apisonado - La presencia de grandes rampas de acceso. En Pachacámac se han identificado 15 templos con rampas. En Maranga, situado en el valle de Lima, destacan las pirámides o huacas de La Palma y Tres Palos. La pirámide con rampa de Huaquerones parece también seguir el mismo patrón. Dichas construcciones no solo cumplían funciones ceremoniales o religiosas, sino que también servían como almacén de productos alimenticios (maíz, ají, etc.) y como alojamiento de los artesanos que producían piezas de cerámica y tallas de madera, actividades realizadas en los sectores adyacentes a las pirámides. Manifestaciones Culturales: Cerámica Las construcciones Ichmas se hallan asociados con cerámica con iconografía propia, que ha sido poco estudiado por los investigadores. «La cerámica Ichma típica es de pasta gruesa y de color rojo claro, decorada algunas veces con combinaciones negro-blanco y blanco-rojo, con un ornamento escultórico llamado “cara gollete”, es decir, un rostro estilizado decorando el cuello o gollete de la vasija. Se incluyen motivos con figuras antropomorfas, ornitomorfas, ictiomorfas y zoomorfas.» Organización Religiosa: Su principal centro ceremonial fue Pachacámac, en la costa central de Perú, donde se elevaba un templo en honor a la deidad del mismo nombre. Sus habitantes fueron excelentes agricultores en los valles Lurín y Rímac, que dominaron durante tres siglos. Además, desarrollaron la pesca y el comercio, en gran escala. El señorio Ishma era gobernado por una casta sacerdotal que residía en el templo de Pachacámac, el dios de los terremotos. Esta deidad era muy famosa y temida, recibía ofrendas, sacrificios humanos y peregrinos que llegaban desde los confines del mundo andino. Al siglo XV el Imperio Inca anexó pacíficamente al reino Ishma, pero respetó el culto al dios Pachacámac, cuyo templo siguió siendo el oráculo más famoso del antiguo Perú; sin embargo, en 1533 llegaron los españoles, dirigidos por Hernando Pizarro y Miguel de Estete, quienes lo saquearon y lo destruyeron en gran parte. 100Pretic.com
  3. 3. 1) Organizador visual: 2) Cerámica Curso: Historia del Perú Tema: Alumno: Grado: PRE I CULTURA YCHMA Ubicación Principales centros Organización Manifestaciones culturales Costa central del Perú, en departamento de Lima, entre los años 900 y 1470 d.C. En el valle de Lurín: Pachacámac, principal centro ceremonial. En el valle del Rímac: Armatambo. Política: Dominaba a diversos curacazgos ubicados en los valles de Lurín y Rímac. Social: Sacerdotes Nobles Agricultores Pescadores Artesanos. Económica: La agricultura, la pesquería y el comercio. Religiosa: Gobernado sacerdotal que residía en el templo de Pachacámac, el dios de los terremotos. Arquitectura: Pirámides truncas construidas con adobe. Cerámica: Figuras antropomorfas ornitomorfas, ictiomorfas y zoomorfas 100Pretic.com

×