  1. 1. CULTURA RECUAY (200 A.C. -550 D.C.) UBICACIÓN GEOGRAFICA: La Cultura Recuay se desarrolló en la parte superior del valle del río Santa, cercano al extremo meridional del Callejón de Huaylas, en las tierras altas del norte de Perú, en el actual departamento de Ancash. Es un valle semitropical que se encuentra entre las llamadas Cordillera Blanca y Cordillera Negra. Por su enclave geográfico se considera que fue una prolongación y una modificación de la Cultura Chavín y es muy posible que conviviera con la Cultura Mochica en las partes altas del valle de Moche, Chao, Virú y Santa. DESCUBRIDOR: Julio C. Tello, excavando, también descubrió alfarería que está en el Museo de Huaraz e investigó a su arquitectura. Bresnek Shadel y otros extranjeros recientemente han consolidado la teoría. La cultura Recuay es síntesis de cuatro culturas: Virú; elemento quechua (Chavín); elemento costeño y elemento selvático. ECONOMIA La economía se basaba en la agricultura y en la ganadería. Se ha detectado incluso que las viejas edificaciones del chavín, tiempo ya abandonadas, sirvieron a los recuay como corrales para guardar dicho ganado. LITOESCULTURA Las Cabezas clavas, son esculturas hechos específicamente para adornar edificios o muros. La parte trasera es una espiga para enclavar en un muro, son famosas las cabezas clavas del gran Templo de Chavín de Huantar al este de la Cordillera Blanca en Ancash. Las cabezas clavas de la cultura Recuay continúan esa tradición de decoración arquitectónica, están talladas en bulto y representan a hombres guerreros y pumas. Estatuas, son hombres llevan el equipo de guerrero: una maza, un escudo cuadrado o redondo, un rico tocado adornado con pellejo de gato montés o con manos-trofeos humanos y, a veces, un plumaje semilunar, grandes orejas redondas, cabezas trofeos humanos suspendidos sobre el pecho a la espalda y a veces un collar de secciones rectangulares. ARQUIRECTURA: 100Pretic.com
  2. 2. CENTRO ARQUEOLOGICO: POLITICO – SOCIAL: Se trataba de un gobierno teocrático dirigido por una clase Sacerdotal-Nobleza Guerrera. El gobierno era encabezado por un sumo sacerdote, con sus sacerdotes menores, quienes conjuntamente “interpretaban” a los dioses para la población y les indicaban lo que debían de hacer. El centro político está ubicado en la zona llamada Pashash, zona norte del callejón de Huaylas. Era una sociedad militarizada debido a la gran cantidad de fortalezas en lugares estratégicos que se han hallado, que incluso pudo haber sido la responsable de que la Cultura Moche no se expandieran hacia la sierra. También se considera posible que en su origen los pobladores de la Cultura Recuay comenzaron como bárbaros, invadieron Chavín. Acabaron de destruirlo y se instalaron sin cuidado en los recintos chavinistas, pero que se fueron "civilizando" y desarrollaron una cultura propia. La clase social más elevada usaba vestimentas lujosas, aparte de joyas y orejeras, usaban tatuajes. Caminan junto con llamas y alpacas porque se sabe que los dignatarios Recuay utilizaban a los camélidos como símbolo de alto rango, también poseían diversas armas: porras, hondas, lanzas, escudo. CERAMICA: Elaborada con caolín, cocida tanto en ambiente oxidante como reducido, por lo que lograron colores en tonalidades de blanco, anaranjado y negro a la que se aplicó la técnica del “negativo” con decoraciones pictóricas de varios colores, entre ellos el blanco, rojo, negro fundamentalmente y en anaranjado, amarillo y marrón. • Utilizaron exclusivamente la técnica del modelado • Presencia del asa-puente que une dos picos divergentes y también el asa estribo. • Por sus diseños pintados, en base a motivos geométricos y figurativos. • Con frecuencia se empleó simultáneamente la técnica pictórica y escultórica: a los cuerpos pintados se les agregaba cabezas tratadas escultóricamente. Motivos Pintados: Motivos Escultóricos. Los recipientes de la cultura - Felinos, serpientes y seres - Personajes mitológicos Recuay son en gran proporción antropomorfos, dibujados en varios: Algunos de ellos pacchas (recipientes ceremonia forma realista, sus cabezas van “cortadores de cabezas” provistos de un caño destinados expuestas en forma plástica. a escanciar sustancias en las - Seres mitológicos estilizados, ceremonias de liberación, tales como el “felino emplumado” rituales de fertilidad y culto a los de perfil, cabeza-trofeo. ancestros, las cuales son representadas en los mismos los mismos recipientes. 100Pretic.com
  3. 3. TEXTILERIA: Las pocas telas conservadas muestran complejos motivos decorativos fuertemente vinculados con los que aparecen en las vasijas de cerámica. Los tejedores, como los alfareros, hacían contrastar los espacios monocromáticos del fondo que poseen tonalidades cremas, marrones y rojas con los diseños figurativos y geométricos. AUTOEVALUACION: ¿Qué conocieron hoy? ¿Qué aprendieron hoy? ¿Para qué les servirá lo aprendido? ACTIVIDADES: 1. ¿Con que otras culturas encuentras similitud? ¿Por qué? 2. Elabora un cuadro mostrando las diferentes facetas de la cultura Recuay? 3. Busca en el diccionario 5 palabras que desconoces de las diapositivas. 4. Dibuja el tema. 100Pretic.com

