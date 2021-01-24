Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Grooming y Sexting ¿Qué son? El groomingson formasdelictivasdeacoso que implican a un adulto quese poneen contacto con un niño,niña o adolescentecon el fin de ganarsepoco a poco su confianza para luego involucrarleen una actividad sexual. Esta práctica tiene diferentesniveles de interacción y peligro: desdehablarde sexo y conseguir material íntimo,hasta llegar a mantenerun encuentro sexual. En este proceso se crea un vínculodeconfianza entrela víctima y el acosador.Esteintenta aislar poco a pocoal menor, y lo consiguedesprendiéndolo desu red de apoyo (familiares,profesores, amigos...) y generando un ambientedesecretismo eintimidad. Porotra parte,el sextingconsisteen enviar mensajes, fotosovídeosde contenidoerótico y sexual medianteaplicacionesde mensajería instantánearedessociales,correoselectrónicosu otro tipo de herramienta decomunicación. Habitualmenteserealiza entre dospersonas,pero el material puedellegar a másgentesi una delas partesno respeta la intimidad de la otras.
  2. 2. En caso de querer practicarel sexting, hay queteneren cuenta variascosas:no mandarfotosde manera obligada,sin quese distinga el rostro,el peo,lunareso cicatrices que confirmen quién es la persona fotografiada.Deesa manera,en el caso de que se divulguen,elafectado o la afectada podría decir que las fotosno son suyas. Casos reales Brenda,de 17 años,le mandó a Fabio,su reciente novio,una foto deella sin ropa,dadaslas peticionesy promesasdeamorque él le había hecho previamente.Una vezrecibidaslas fotos,Fabio comenzó a ofenderla y a llamarla “zorra” y otraspalabrasofensivas.Ella,desconcertada,pidió a Fabio queno la ofendiera pueshabía enviado lasfotosporque élasí lo había querido.Fabio burlonamenteleaseguró quesólo para eso se había hecho su novio y queno era la primera vez que lo hacía,que era solamente“una más”. Fabio continuó con su plan,creó perfiles falsosen Facebook,Twittery otrasredessociales, publicó las fotosdeella desnuda como avatardeperfily dejó visible su número decelular, despuésse aseguró deque miles de personaspudieran verla.Lasofensasy burlasvinieron deinmediato.Una cantidad increíble de usuariosle enviaron fotoscon desnudos,ofreciéndolecualquiercantidad de propuestasentrelasque figuraba eldinero a cambio de sexo,como si fuera una prostituta. Brenda se sintió agobiada,tenía miedo dehablarcon sus padres,su papá era extremadamente violento y seguramenteiba a querer arreglartodo a golpes.Decidió recurrir a las autoridadesdesu escuela,quienesle recomendaron denunciaren lasredessociales para eliminar los perfiles y llamar al 088 para procedercontra el victimario.
  3. 3. Cómo prevenirlo • Rechaza los mensajesdetipo sexualo pornográfico. Exigerespeto. • Cuando subasuna foto en tured social, piensa si estás dispuesto/a a quepueda llegara verla todo el mundo y para siempre. • Respetatus propiosderechosy los de tusamigos/as.Tienesderecho a la privacidad detus datospersonalesy de tu imagen:no los publiquesnihagaspúblicoslosde otros. • Mantén tuequipo seguro:utiliza programaspara protegertu ordenadorcontra elsoftware malintencionado. • Utiliza contraseñasrealmenteprivadasy complejas. • Si se ha producido una situación deacoso guarda todaslaspruebasquepuedas: conversaciones,mensajes,capturasdepantalla... • Si se ha producido una situación deacoso nocedas ante el chantaje.Ponlo en conocimiento de tuspadres,pideayuda y/o denúncialo a la Policía o a la Guardia Civil lo antesposible. • No dejarsesionesabiertasen computadoresdedominio público.Allí pueden accedera nuestra información.
  4. 4. Webrafía https://www.elmundo.es/vida-sana/sexo/2018/07/20/5b50b3eb468aeb2a7d8b464e.html https://faros.hsjdbcn.org/es/articulo/como-evitar-menores-sufran-grooming-acoso-sexual-internet https://gaptain.com/blog/prevenir-grooming-evitar-chantaje-sexual/ https://edu.gcfglobal.org/es/seguridad-en-internet/que-es-grooming-y-como-prevenirlo/1/ https://como-funciona.com/grooming/

