https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1081928492 Start planning your schedule right now and ✔ stay inspired every day! ❤ This 18 month weekly/ monthly academic planner calendar starts July 2019 and goes until December 2020⭐ with holidays marked. NEW- There’s a weekly planner AND a monthly planner⭐ so you’ll have lots of space to write out all your plans! Plus there are inspirational quotes to motivate you throughout. ✔18 months❤ and ✔ 78 weeks ❤ to plan out. ✔ Weekly ❤ and ✔ Monthly ❤ sections! ✔ July 2019- December 2020 ❤ Large print ✔8.5 x 11 size ❤ ✔Motivational Quotes for every month and throughout the weeks❤ to help you feel inspired and live happier every day!Simple⭐ clean⭐ easy style to increase productivity ✔ Weekly ❤ and ✔ Monthly ❤ calendar organizer will help keep your schedule organized and your plans tidy and together! Each week is printed on it’s own large page for lots of room to write!Each month is printed on ✔two page spreads❤ to give you plenty of room to fill in your days. ✔ Notes section ❤ for each month where you can list any additional information you like! ✔ Lightweight ❤ and easy to carry! ✔ Notes section ❤ at the end for lots of additional note-taking! Great for ✔ women and men ❤ Use this planner as your life planner for every scheduling need that comes up! Keep track of important events⭐ organize your to-do list by dates⭐ and stay on top of work deadlines! ✔ Record all your important celebrations easily and never forget birthdays⭐ anniversaries⭐ or any special occasion that comes up! ❤