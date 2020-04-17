Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Healthy Green Drink Diet : Advice and Recipes to Energize, Alkalize, Lose Weight, and Feel Great
Book Details Author : Jason Manheim Pages : 176 Publisher : Skyhorse Publishing Brand : en-US ISBN : 1616084731 Publicatio...
Description One juice or smoothie a day—made from green vegetables such as kale, cucumber, celery, and spinach—works wonde...
if you want to download or read The Healthy Green Drink Diet : Advice and Recipes to Energize, Alkalize, Lose Weight, and ...
Download or read The Healthy Green Drink Diet : Advice and Recipes to Energize, Alkalize, Lose Weight, and Feel Great by c...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Healthy Green Drink Diet Advice and Recipes to Energize Alkalize Lose Weight and Feel Great

6 views

Published on

The Healthy Green Drink Diet : Advice and Recipes to Energize, Alkalize, Lose Weight, and Feel Great

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Healthy Green Drink Diet Advice and Recipes to Energize Alkalize Lose Weight and Feel Great

  1. 1. The Healthy Green Drink Diet : Advice and Recipes to Energize, Alkalize, Lose Weight, and Feel Great
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Jason Manheim Pages : 176 Publisher : Skyhorse Publishing Brand : en-US ISBN : 1616084731 Publication Date : 2012-2-14
  3. 3. Description One juice or smoothie a day—made from green vegetables such as kale, cucumber, celery, and spinach—works wonders for organ health, immune system strength, and weight loss. Now the founder of heathygreendrink.com offers a persuasive argument for adding a green drink to your day, as well as recipes for dozens of different variations.Why drink green?•Green leafy vegetables are extremely alkaline and great for lowering your blood pH and remedying many common ailments and diseases.•By juicing or blending the vegetables into a delicious smoothie, you can enjoy the goodness of many more cups of greens that you could possibly eat in one sitting.•The juicing process also breaks down or removes the fibers of the plants so their nutrients are able to get into your system quicker.•The “green drink” approach offers dieters the chance to add something rather than take it away, without guilt.A cleansing detox drink is a fantastic, tasty way to consume all your necessary vitamins and minerals without having to resort to a processed multivitamin. Plus, green-drinkers quickly start to crave more fruits and vegetables, leading them to a healthier diet over all. The Healthy Green Drink Diet gives health enthusiasts all the tools they need to add green drinks to their daily routine and feel the wonderful, energizing results through and through.
  4. 4. if you want to download or read The Healthy Green Drink Diet : Advice and Recipes to Energize, Alkalize, Lose Weight, and Feel Great, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read The Healthy Green Drink Diet : Advice and Recipes to Energize, Alkalize, Lose Weight, and Feel Great by click link below https://downloadpdfkuastri.blogspot.com/1616084731 OR

×