Mga Suliraning Pangkapaligiran at Kalagayang Ekolohikal ng Asya

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN ❑ BIODIVERSITY NG ASYA MGA PAKSANG TATALAKAYIN: KASANAYANG ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN GAWAIN – SURI-TEKSTO
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN Ano ang impresyon ninyo mula sa larawang ipinakita? •Ano ka...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN INTRODUCTORY: ▪ Ang Asya ay biniyaan ng kahanga- hangang li...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN ANG BIODIVERSITY NG ASYA
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN BIODIVERSITY ❑ Ang pagkakaiba-iba at katangi-tanging anyo n...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN SULIRANIN AT ISYUNG PANGKAPALIGIRAN 1. Desertification 2. S...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN ❖ Tumutukoy sa pagkasirang lupain sa mga rehiyong bahagyang...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN https://www.conserve-energy-future.com/causes- effects-solu...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY #LIKAS NA YAMAN 2.) SALINIZATION ➢ Sa prosesong ito, lumilitaw sa ibabaw ng lupa ang a...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY #LIKAS NA YAMAN 2.) SALINIZATION ➢ Nagaganap ito kapag maliang proseso ng irigasyon o ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 7 https://www.parksandrecbusiness.com/articles/2018/11/soil...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 3.)HABITAT 11 ✓ Tirahan ng mga hayop at iba pang mga bagay ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 3.)HABITAT
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4.) HINTERLANDS -Malalayong lugar, malayo sa mga urbanisado...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4.) HINTERLANDS
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 5.) ECOLOGICAL BALANCE ➢ Balansing ugnayan sa pagitan ng mg...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 5.) ECOLOGICAL BALANCE http://www.ecobalances.org/
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 6.) DEFORESTATION ❑ Pagkaubos at pagkawala ng mga punong ka...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 6.) DEFORESTATION
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 7. SILTATION 10 ➢ Parami o padagdag na deposito ng banlik n...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 7. SILTATION 10
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 8.) RED TIDE Ito ay sanhi ng dinoflagellates na lumulutang ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 8.) RED TIDE https://www.nbcnews.com/mach/video/the-toxic-r...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 17 9.) GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE Pagbabago ng pandaigdigan o re...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 17 9.) GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 10.) OZONE LAYER Isang suson sa stratosphere na naglalaman ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 10.) OZONE LAYER
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 1. Mataas na pangangailangan ng likas na yaman 2. Kailangan ng malaking ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4. Ginawang subdivision ang dating mabundok na lugar na nag...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 1. Pagkasira ng lupa 2. Urbanisasyon 3. Solid Wastes 5 Pagk...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN DESERTIFICATION 1. PAGKASIRA NG LUPA Ang pagkasira o pagkat...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 1. PAGKASIRA NG LUPA DESERTIFICATION https://stratagem.pk/b...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN - Nanunuot ang tubig alat sa mga ilog -Tumutukoy sa porsiye...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 C. OVERGRAZING -Ito ang pinagmumulan ng pagkasira ng lup...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 2. URBANISASYON ▪ mahihirap na lugar o depressed areas at m...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 2. URBANISASYON Dahilan -Migrasyon -Pagnanais ng kaunlaran ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN -Krimen-Polusyon -Noise pollution -Stress -Nakakadagdag ng ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 3. PROBLEMA SA SOLID WASTE https://www.newindianexpress.com...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN Dahilan -Paglakas ng industriya -Walang maayos na pasilidad...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN EPEKTO https://wasteaid.org/photo2019/ 3. PROBLEMA SA SOLID...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4. POLUSYON https://www.bulgaronline.com/single-post/2019/0...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4. POLUSYON Dahilan Urbanisasyon na nagdududlot Ng(pagdami ...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4. POLUSYON EPEKTO Polusyon sa hangin(pinakamalalang Polusy...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 5. PAGKAWALA NG BIODIVERSITY Ang asya ang may pinakamayaman...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN Dahilan 5. PAGKAWALA NG BIODIVERSITY -Pagtaas ng populasyon...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 EPEKTO: 5. PAGKAWALA NG BIODIVERSITY -Polusyon sa KAPALI...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 6. PAGKASIRANGKAGUBATAN DAHILAN: -Ang deforestation o ta...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 6. PAGKASIRANGKAGUBATAN DAHILAN: Ayon sa pag-aaral ng As...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 6. PAGKASIRA NG KAGUBATAN DAHILAN: -Komersyal na pagtotr...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN EPEKTO: -Nakakasama sa natural ecosystem -Nanganganib ang m...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN TANONG: Pangkalikasan nasaksihan mo? Ikaw? Paano ka makakat...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN PAGPAPAHALAGA: ▪ Tayoy maging responsible sa mga biyayang i...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN REFERENCE https://konsialdrin.blogspot.com/2011/01/kabilang...
#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN MARAMING SALAMAT!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mga Suliraning Pangkapaligiran at Kalagayang Ekolohikal ng Asya

15 views

Published on

AP 7 - KASAYSAYAN NG ASYA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mga Suliraning Pangkapaligiran at Kalagayang Ekolohikal ng Asya

  1. 1. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN SAN ISIDRO NHS EDMOND R. LOZANO MGA SULIRANING PANGKAPALIGIRAN AT KALAGAYANG EKOLOHIKAL NG ASYA Aralin 2.1 https://jiyeon-geography-forest.weebly.com/3- major-ways-to-harvest-forests.html https://www.scitecheuropa.eu/serious-air- pollution/83486/ https://www.smartcitiesworld.net/news/news/530-cities- already-experiencing-climate-change-effects-4721
  2. 2. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN ❑ BIODIVERSITY NG ASYA MGA PAKSANG TATALAKAYIN: KASANAYANG PAGKATUTO/LEARNING COMPETENCY: ❑ SULIRANING PANGKAPALIGIRAN NG ASYA
  3. 3. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN GAWAIN – SURI-TEKSTO
  4. 4. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN Ano ang impresyon ninyo mula sa larawang ipinakita? •Ano kaya ang epekto nito Sa tao ? Kumusta na ang ating kapaligiran? LARAWAN- SURI:
  5. 5. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN INTRODUCTORY: ▪ Ang Asya ay biniyaan ng kahanga- hangang likas na yaman. ▪ Ngunit dahil sa kapabayaan ng tao ay nagkaroon ng hindi mabuting pagbabago sa ating kapaligiran
  6. 6. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN ANG BIODIVERSITY NG ASYA
  7. 7. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN BIODIVERSITY ❑ Ang pagkakaiba-iba at katangi-tanging anyo ng lahat ng buhay na bumubuo sa natural na kalikasan. http://edition.cnn.com/2010/WORLD/asiapcf/10/ 17/biodiversity.un.summit.briefing/index.html
  8. 8. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN SULIRANIN AT ISYUNG PANGKAPALIGIRAN 1. Desertification 2. Salinization 6. Deforestation 8. Red Tide 7. Siltation 4. Hinterlands 5. Ecological Balance 10. Ozone Layer 9. GlobalClimate Change 3. Habitat
  9. 9. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN ❖ Tumutukoy sa pagkasirang lupain sa mga rehiyong bahagyang tuyo o lubhang tuyo na kapag lumaon ay hahantong sa permanenting pagkawala ng kapakinabangan o productivity 1.) DESERTIFICATION
  10. 10. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN https://www.conserve-energy-future.com/causes- effects-solutions-of-desertification.php https://stratagem.pk/biosphere/silent-menace-desertification/ 1.) DESERTIFICATION
  11. 11. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY #LIKAS NA YAMAN 2.) SALINIZATION ➢ Sa prosesong ito, lumilitaw sa ibabaw ng lupa ang asin o kaya naman ay inaanod ng tubig papunta sa lupa.
  12. 12. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY #LIKAS NA YAMAN 2.) SALINIZATION ➢ Nagaganap ito kapag maliang proseso ng irigasyon o mababa ang tubig o water table ng balon.
  13. 13. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 7 https://www.parksandrecbusiness.com/articles/2018/11/soil-salinity 2.) SALINIZATION
  14. 14. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 3.)HABITAT 11 ✓ Tirahan ng mga hayop at iba pang mga bagay na naging apektado sa mga land conversion, pagpapatag ng bundok o paghahawan ng kagubatan
  15. 15. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 3.)HABITAT
  16. 16. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4.) HINTERLANDS -Malalayong lugar, malayo sa mga urbanisadong lugar ngunit apektado ng mga pangyayari sa teritoryong sakop ng lungsod. https://www.portoroz.si/en/discover/slov enian-istria/the-hinterlands
  17. 17. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4.) HINTERLANDS
  18. 18. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 5.) ECOLOGICAL BALANCE ➢ Balansing ugnayan sa pagitan ng mga bagay na may buhay at ng kanilang kapaligiran.
  19. 19. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 5.) ECOLOGICAL BALANCE http://www.ecobalances.org/
  20. 20. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 6.) DEFORESTATION ❑ Pagkaubos at pagkawala ng mga punong kahoy sa mga gubat.
  21. 21. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 6.) DEFORESTATION
  22. 22. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 7. SILTATION 10 ➢ Parami o padagdag na deposito ng banlik na dala ng umaagos na tubig sa isang lugar https://www.alamy.com/stock-photo/siltation.html
  23. 23. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 7. SILTATION 10
  24. 24. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 8.) RED TIDE Ito ay sanhi ng dinoflagellates na lumulutang sa ibabaw ng dagat
  25. 25. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 8.) RED TIDE https://www.nbcnews.com/mach/video/the-toxic-red-tide- that-s-decimating-florida-s-marine-life-1291000899704
  26. 26. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 17 9.) GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE Pagbabago ng pandaigdigan o rehiyonal na klima bunga ng pagtaas ng katamtamang temperature o global warming.
  27. 27. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 17 9.) GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE
  28. 28. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 10.) OZONE LAYER Isang suson sa stratosphere na naglalaman ng maraming konsentrasyon ng ozone na nagsisilbing pananggalang ng tao, halaman at hayop sa mapanirang ultraviolet rays ng araw
  29. 29. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 10.) OZONE LAYER
  30. 30. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 1. Mataas na pangangailangan ng likas na yaman 2. Kailangan ng malaking lupain para matugunan ang demand sa pagkain 3.Pangangailangan ng espasyo upang gawing tirahan #BIODIVERSITY
  31. 31. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4. Ginawang subdivision ang dating mabundok na lugar na nagwasak sa mga tirahan ng mga species o hayop 5. Tumataas ang produksyon ng basura na sanhi ng Polusyon at kontaminsyon sa hangin, lupa at tubig.
  32. 32. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 1. Pagkasira ng lupa 2. Urbanisasyon 3. Solid Wastes 5 Pagkawala ng biodiversity 6. Pagkasira ng kagubatan 4. Polusyon
  33. 33. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN DESERTIFICATION 1. PAGKASIRA NG LUPA Ang pagkasira o pagkatuyo ng lupa ay maaaring magdulot ng matinding suliranin gaya ng kakulangan sa pagkain at panganib sa kalusugan.
  34. 34. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 1. PAGKASIRA NG LUPA DESERTIFICATION https://stratagem.pk/biosphere/silent-menace-desertification/ ❑ gaya ng nararanasan sa ilang bahagi ng China na may desertified na lupain. ❑ Maging sa ilang bahagi ng Asya tulad ng Kanlurang Asya ay nakararanas din ng tuyong lupain gaya ng Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, at Yemen sa Kanlurang Asya, at ang India at Pakistan sa Timog Asya. Jordan China
  35. 35. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN - Nanunuot ang tubig alat sa mga ilog -Tumutukoy sa porsiyento ng “alkali” sa lupa -Nagaganap kapag mali ang proseso ng Irigasyon (pagsusuplay ng tubig sa mga lugar na tuyo o walang tubig) A.) SALINIZATIONA.) SALINIZATION B.) ALKALINIZATION
  36. 36. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 C. OVERGRAZING -Ito ang pinagmumulan ng pagkasira ng lupa kung sa PAGKASIRA NG HALAMAN O VEGETATION NG Isang lugar –dahil dito ang kapasidad ng damuhan ay hindi sapat sa laki ng Kawan ng mga hayop (hal. Ang nagyar sa hilagang iraq, saudi arabia, oman) Saudi Arabia Oman https://lpfw.org/our-work/ending- resource-abuse/overgrazing/
  37. 37. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 2. URBANISASYON ▪ mahihirap na lugar o depressed areas at may mga pamayanan na may mataas na insidente ng pagkakasakit at iba pang panganib sa kalusugan. ▪ Mahigit sa 3,119 sa mga bayan at lungsod ng India ay may ganitong sitwasyon https://konsialdrin.blogspot.com/2011/0 1/kabilang-dako-ng-urbanisasyon.html
  38. 38. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 2. URBANISASYON Dahilan -Migrasyon -Pagnanais ng kaunlaran Epekto -Nakakaapekto sa kapaligiran -Nagdudulot ng kaugnay na problema gaya NG KAHIRAPAN -Pagdami ng mahihirap na lugar -Panganib sa kalusuganhttps://konsialdrin.blogspot.com/2011/0 1/kabilang-dako-ng-urbanisasyon.html
  39. 39. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN -Krimen-Polusyon -Noise pollution -Stress -Nakakadagdag ng pagod -Nakakabingi -Polusyon sa tubig -Polusyon sa lupa -Polusyon sa hangin EPEKTO https://konsialdrin.blogspot.com/2011/0 1/kabilang-dako-ng-urbanisasyon.html
  40. 40. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 3. PROBLEMA SA SOLID WASTE https://www.newindianexpress.com/business/2019/dec/ 28/now-you-can-sell-purchase-solid-waste-online-in- chennai-2081919.html ❖ Ang pagtatapon ng solid waste o basura ay isang malaking suliranin hindi lamang ng Asya kundi ng buong daigdig. ❖ Maraming bansa sa Asya ay walang karampatang pasilidad upang itapon sa maayos na pamamaraan ang basurang galing sa mga kabahayan maging ang mga basurang industriyal o yaong mula sa mga ospital, pabrika, at industriya.
  41. 41. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN Dahilan -Paglakas ng industriya -Walang maayos na pasilidad para sa Mga basura(hindi maayos na Pangangasiwa ng basura) Epekto -Pagkontamina o pagkadumi ng Hangin, 3. PROBLEMA SA SOLID WASTE https://wasteaid.org/photo2019/
  42. 42. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN EPEKTO https://wasteaid.org/photo2019/ 3. PROBLEMA SA SOLID WASTE -Pagkontaminasa lupa(kapag Nanuotsa lupa ang mga maasido at Di-organikong materyalnito) -Problemang pangkalusugan -Problemang ekoholikalsa Kalikasan
  43. 43. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4. POLUSYON https://www.bulgaronline.com/single-post/2019/09/12/Sey-ng-experts- bukod-sa-kanser-sa-baga-polusyon-sa-hangin-sanhi-ng-pagkabayolente ❖ Isa sa pinakamalalang problema ng polusyon sa kapaligiran ay ang polusyon sa hangin. Ito ay dahil sa malawakang paggamit ng petrolyo na nagreresulta sa sulfur dioxide. ❖ Malala ang problemang ito sa mga pangunahing lungsod gaya ng Beijing sa China, Tokyo sa Japan, Seoul sa South Korea, Taipei sa Taiwan, Jakarta sa Indonesia, at Bangkok sa Thailand. Thailand.Indonesia TaiwanSouth Korea China Japan
  44. 44. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4. POLUSYON Dahilan Urbanisasyon na nagdududlot Ng(pagdami ng populasyon, Paggamit ng mga Kemikals,pabrika,sasaky an at iba pa https://www.bulgaronline.com/single-post/2019/09/12/Sey-ng-experts- bukod-sa-kanser-sa-baga-polusyon-sa-hangin-sanhi-ng-pagkabayolente
  45. 45. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 4. POLUSYON EPEKTO Polusyon sa hangin(pinakamalalang Polusyon) -Kalusugan sa mga tao -Acid rain -Ozone depletion -Climate change -Ang paggamit ng petrolyo ay nagdudulot ng Sulfur dioxide
  46. 46. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 5. PAGKAWALA NG BIODIVERSITY Ang asya ang may pinakamayamang Biodiversity sa buong mundo dahil sa lawak Nito.Makikita ang mga mayayamang Biodiversity sa china, india, thailand, Indonesia, at malaysia na may pinakamaraming Species ng isda, amphibians, reptile, ibon at Mammal
  47. 47. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN Dahilan 5. PAGKAWALA NG BIODIVERSITY -Pagtaas ng populasyon -Walang habas na pagkuha ng likas na Yaman -Pang-aabuso sa lupa -Deforestation/pag-kalbo at pagkasira ng kagubatan
  48. 48. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 EPEKTO: 5. PAGKAWALA NG BIODIVERSITY -Polusyon sa KAPALIGIRAN -Introduksiyon ng mga Species na hindi likas sa Isang lugar
  49. 49. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 6. PAGKASIRANGKAGUBATAN DAHILAN: -Ang deforestation o tahasang pagkawasak ng kagubatan ay isang napakakritikal na problemang pangkapaligiran.
  50. 50. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 6. PAGKASIRANGKAGUBATAN DAHILAN: Ayon sa pag-aaral ng Asian Development Bank, nangunguna ang Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, at Pilipinas sa mga bansang may pinakamabilis na antas o rate ng deforestation.
  51. 51. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN 21 6. PAGKASIRA NG KAGUBATAN DAHILAN: -Komersyal na pagtotroso -Pagkakaingin/slash and burn -Pagputol ng puno -Pagkasunog ng mga Kagubatan/forest fires
  52. 52. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN EPEKTO: -Nakakasama sa natural ecosystem -Nanganganib ang mga species ng hayop at halaman (maaaring mawalan ng natural na tirahan) -Nagdudulot ng pagbaha, erosyon ng Lupa, pagguho ng lupa, siltasyon at Sedimentasyon. 6. PAGKASIRA NG KAGUBATAN
  53. 53. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN
  54. 54. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN
  55. 55. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN TANONG: Pangkalikasan nasaksihan mo? Ikaw? Paano ka makakatulong upang maibsan ang mga Suliraning
  56. 56. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN PAGPAPAHALAGA: ▪ Tayoy maging responsible sa mga biyayang ibinigay sa atin ng Diyos.Sa mga Pang-araw-araw na gawain palagi nating isaisip ang makabubuti Sa kapaligiran. Kahit sa simpleng pagtatapon ng basura sa tamang lugar ay Importante. ▪ Pwede din tayong magvolunteer sa mga programang makakatulong sa Kalikasan tulad ng ng CLEAN UP DRIVE.
  57. 57. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN REFERENCE https://konsialdrin.blogspot.com/2011/01/kabilang- dako-ng-urbanisasyon.html -www.flicker.com -www.slideshare.com www.atlanticbhutan.com https://stratagem.pk/biosphere/silent-menace- desertification/ https://jiyeon-geography-forest.weebly.com/3-major- ways-to-harvest-forests.html https://www.smartcitiesworld.net/news/news/530- cities-already-experiencing-climate-change-effects- 4721/ https://www.scitecheuropa.eu/serious-air- pollution/83486/ http://www.ecobalances.org/ http://edition.cnn.com/2010/WORLD/asiapcf/10/17/b iodiversity.un.summit.briefing/index.html AP 7 CURRICULUM GUIDE AP7 TEACHING GUIDE AP 7 LEARNERS MODULES
  58. 58. #SOLUSYON#EPEKTO#SANHI#BIODIVERSITY 1ST GRADING#LIKAS NA YAMAN MARAMING SALAMAT!!!

×