#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING SAN ISIDRO NHS ANG HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA EDMOND R. LOZANO
ANG HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA
• HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA • ANYONG LUPA • ANG PACIFIC RING OF FIRE• ANYONG TUBIG MGA PAKSANG TATALAKAYIN: ANG HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA • KLIMAAT VEGETATION COVER
ANG HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA
SAN ISIDRO NHS KATANGIANG PISIKAL NG ASYA ARALIN 1 EDMOND R. LOZANO
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Ano ang mga batayan ng paghahati nito sa limang rehiyon? Paano nahubog ang pisikal na katan...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING GAWAIN 1: LOOP –A- WORD Ang gawaing ito ay susubok sa iyong kakayahang humanap ng mga salit...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ________________ 1. Bigkis o tulungan para sa kapwa kapakinabangan ________________ 2. Ang ...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Paano mo nabuo ang iyong sariling konsepto o kaisipan mula sa mga salitang iyong pinagsa...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING GAWAIN 3: CLUSTER MAP Mahalagang pagtuunan ng pansin sa iyong pag- aaral ukol sa Asya ang p...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Maaari mo ding basahin ang teksto sa susunod na pahina ukol sa kinaroroonan, lokasyon at pa...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ➢ Ang Equator ay ang zero-degree latitude at humahati sa globo sa hilaga at timog na hemisp...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ✓ Pinakamalaki ang kontinente ng Asya kung ihahambing sa daigdig. ✓ Sa kabuuang sukat niton...
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ▪ Nahahati sa limang rehiyon ang Asya: Hilaga, Kanluran, Timog...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ❑ Ang Hilagang Asya ay binubuo ng mga bansang dating Soviet Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgy...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ❑ Sa Kanlurang Asya matatagpuan ang hangganan ng mga kontinenteng Africa, Asya at Europa. ❑...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ➢ Bahagi naman ng Timog Asya ang India; mga bansang Muslim ng Afghanistan, Pakistan at Bang...
➢ Ang Timog-Silangang Asya ay nakilala bilang Farther India at Little China dahil sa impluwensya ng mga nasabing kabihasnan sa kultura nito. TIMOG SILANGANG ASYA
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ➢ Ang rehiyong ito ay nahahati sa dalawang sub-regions: ang mainland Southeast Asia (Myanma...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ❖ Tunghayan mo ang Talahanayan 1 para makita ang kabuuang sukat ng mga kontinente sa mundo ...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Ilan ang kontinente ng daigdig? Gamit ang outline world map sa itaas, takdaan...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING GAWAIN7: PAGSUSURI NG MAPA AT TEKSTO Ang pagkakaroon ng napakaraming uri ng kapaligirang li...
GAWAIN7: PAGSUSURI NG MAPA AT TEKSTO Matatagpuan sa Asya ang iba't-ibang uri ng ANYONG LUPA gaya ng mga sumusunod:
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Pinakatanyag dito ay ang Himalayas na may habang umaabot sa 2,414 kilometro o 1,500 milya. ...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Ang Mt. Everest na nakahanay sa Himalayas ay ang pinakamataas na bundok sa buong mundo na m...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Bulkan Dahil sa ang Insular Southeast Asia ay nakalatag sa Pacific Ring of Fire, tinatayang...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING TALAMPAS ❑ ang kapatagan sa itaas ng bundok. Ang Tibetan Plateu na itinuturing na pinakamat...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING DISYERTO Ang Gobi Desert na siyang pinakamalaki sa Asya at pang-apat sa buong mundo, ay isa...
KAPULUAN O ARCHIPELAGO Pangkat ng mga pulo na marami sa Asya tulad ng Indonesia, ang pinakamalaking archipelagic state sa buong mundo na binubuo ng humigit k
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING PULO Pangkat ng mga pulo na marami sa Asya tulad ng Indonesia, ang pinakamalaking archipela...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING TANGWAY ❖ o Peninsula. Lupain din ng mga tangway o anyong lupang nakausli sa karagatan ang ...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING KAPATAGAN Halos sangkapat (¼) na bahagi ng lupain ng Asya ay kapatagan. Ang Indo- Gangetic ...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Tulad ng pagkakaroon ng iba’t- ibang anyong lupa, ang Asya ay maituturing ding mayaman sa i...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Tigris at Euphrates Huang Ho
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Caspian Sea Lake Baikal Dead Sea Aral Sea
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Paano kaya umaayon ang mga Asyano sa iba't-ibang katangiang pisikal na ito ng Asya? Ihay...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Gawain : Behetasyon, Alamin! • Sa mga naitala mong mga konsepto ng Asya bilang isang kontin...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING • Sa ibaba ay makikita ang isang CONCEPT ORGANIZER na nagtataglay ng mga larawan ng iba't-i...
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Gawain : Behetasyon, Alamin!
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Gawain : Behetasyon, Alamin!
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Sa papaanong paraan na ang uri ng behetasyon sa isang bansa ay nakaapekto sa aspetong ku...
#PISIKAL #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING SAN ISIDRO NHS KLIMA AT VEGETATION NG ASYA EDMOND R. LOZANO
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING LAYUNIN: 1. Matalakay ang ibat-ibang Klima ng Asya. 2. Mailarawan ang magiging epekto sa pa...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING KLIMA AT VEGETATION NG ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA HILAGANG ASYA -Sentral Konyinental. -Mahaba ang taglamig na karani...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA HILAGANG ASYA -TAG-INIT ang Nararanasan ng kanilang lugar Gayunpam...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA KANLURANG ASYA -Hindi palagian ang pagbabago ng Klima. - Maaring m...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Nararanasan ng kanilang lugar #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA TIMOG ASYA -Iba iba ang klima sa loob ng isang taon. - Mahalumigmi...
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA TIMOG ASYA Nararanasan ng kanilang lu...
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA SILANGANG ASYA -Monsoon Climate. - Da...
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Ibat-ibang panahon ang Kanilang nararanasan
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA TIMOG SILANGANG ASYA -Halos ng bansa ...
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Nararanasan ng kanilang lugar - taglamig, tag-init, tag-araw a...
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING -Uri o dami ng mga halaman sa isang lugar tulad ng pagkakaroon ng kagubatan o damuhan ay ep...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
#PISIKAL #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING PANGKATAN GAWAIN 1. Iguhit ang Rehiyong nabunot ng iyong pangkat. Isulat ...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Paano naaapektuhan ng monsoon sa Asya ang mga Asyano? Ipaliwanag ang kasagutan sa konsep...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING SAN ISIDRO NHS ANG PACIFIC RING OF FIRE EDMOND R. LOZANO #ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Ang Pilipinas, kasama ang ilang mga bansa sa rehi- yong Asya Pasipiko, ay nakalatag sa isan...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING • Ang lugar na ito ay nagtataglay na maraming hanay ng mga bulkan, kasama na ang mga bulkan...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ANG PACIFIC RING OF FIRE #ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING KATANGIANG PISIKAL NG ASYA,ITANGHAL! Ngayon ay maglilikom ka ng mga mahahalagang datos at i...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
PAMPROSESONG TANONG: 1. Maglahad ng paghahambing at pagtutulad sa katangiang pisikal ng Hilagang Asya at Kanlurang Asya, n...
#PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Patunayan na malaki ang bahaging ginampanan at ginagampanan...
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING
#PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MARAMING SALAMAT!!!
  1. 1. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING SAN ISIDRO NHS ANG HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA EDMOND R. LOZANO
  2. 2. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ANG HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA
  3. 3. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING • HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA • ANYONG LUPA • ANG PACIFIC RING OF FIRE• ANYONG TUBIG MGA PAKSANG TATALAKAYIN: ANG HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA • KLIMAAT VEGETATION COVER
  4. 4. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ANG HEOGRAPIYA NG ASYA
  5. 5. #PISIKAL #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING SAN ISIDRO NHS KATANGIANG PISIKAL NG ASYA ARALIN 1 EDMOND R. LOZANO
  6. 6. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Ano ang mga batayan ng paghahati nito sa limang rehiyon? Paano nahubog ang pisikal na katangian ng Asya? Ang mga mahahalagang salita o konsepto na iyong magagamit habang binubuo mo ang mga posibleng kasagutan sa mga tanong na Simulan natin ang ating pagtuklas sa pamamagitan ng isang laro. ano ang konsepto ng Asya bilang isang kontinente? Malaki ba ang epekto ng katangiang pisikal ng Asya sa pamumuhay ng mga taong nakatira dito? “Paanongang interaksyonngtaoat kapaligiranay nagbigay-daan sa pagbuoat paghubogng kabihasnangAsyano #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  7. 7. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING GAWAIN 1: LOOP –A- WORD Ang gawaing ito ay susubok sa iyong kakayahang humanap ng mga salitang bubuo sa iyong kaisipan ukol sa paksa, at kung paano mo ito bibigyang kahulugan. Sa pamamagitan nito ay makakabuo ka ng mga pangungusap o paglalahad na may kaugnayan sa Asya at sa pisikal na katangian nito. Mula sa kahon ay hanapin mo, sa anumang direksyon, ang salita na tinutukoy sa bawat aytem. Bilugan ito at isulat sa guhit bago ang bilang. http://schillingb.weebly.com/east-asia-geography.html #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  8. 8. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  9. 9. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ________________ 1. Bigkis o tulungan para sa kapwa kapakinabangan ________________ 2. Ang pangunahing tagalinang ng kapaligiran para sa kabuhayan ________________ 3. Kalikasan, ang ekolohikal na komposisyon ng daigdig ________________ 4. Maunlad na yugto ng kulturang panlipunan, moral at kultural ________________ 5. Pag-aaral sa katangiang pisikal ng mundo ________________ 6. Katutubo o tagapagsimula ________________ 7. Pag-unawa at paghanga sa sining, kaugalian, paniniwala, gawaing panlipunan, edukasyon, relihiyon at siyentipiko ________________ 8. Ang malaking masa ng lupain sa mundo ________________ 9. Ang pinakamalaking kontinente sa sukat at sa populasyon ________________ 10. Katangiang nakikita at nahahawakan GAWAIN 1: LOOP –A- WORD #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  10. 10. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  11. 11. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Paano mo nabuo ang iyong sariling konsepto o kaisipan mula sa mga salitang iyong pinagsama - sama? Anu - ano ang naging batayan mo upang humantong ka sa nabuo mong kaisipan? PAMPROSESONG TANONG: 1. Sa mga salitang iyong nahanap at naitala, alin sa mga ito ang masasabi mong lubhang mahalaga kung ang pag- uusapan ay ang pagsisimula ng kabihasnan ng mga Asyano?Bakit? #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  12. 12. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  13. 13. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  14. 14. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING GAWAIN 3: CLUSTER MAP Mahalagang pagtuunan ng pansin sa iyong pag- aaral ukol sa Asya ang pag-aaral din ng pisikal na katangian ng mundo sapagkat malaki ang epekto nito sa kilos at gawain ng tao. Ito ay ang HEOGRAPIYA. Ang bawat salik nito ay nakapagbigay impluwensya sa pagbuo at paghubog ng kabihasnan ng mga Asyano at patuloy na humuhubog sa kanilang kabuhayan. Pagmasdan mo ang iyong paligid. Alin sa mga nakikita o nararanasan mo ang maituturing mong bahagi ng pisikal na katangian ng daigdig? Sagutin mo ito sa pamamagitan ng isang concept map o kaya’y cluster map. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  15. 15. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  16. 16. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  17. 17. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Maaari mo ding basahin ang teksto sa susunod na pahina ukol sa kinaroroonan, lokasyon at pagha- hating pangrehiyon ng Asya. ASYA ❖ ay isa sa pitong kontinente ng daigdig. ❖ Kontinente ang tawag sa pinakamalaking dibisyon ng lupain sa daigdig. ❖ Isa sa mga paraan ng pagkuha ng lokasyon ng isang kontinente at bansa ay sa pamamagitan ng pagtukoy ng LATITUDE (distansyang angular na natutukoy sa hilaga o timog ng equator) at LONGITUDE (mga distansyang angular na natutukoy sa silangan at kanluran ng Prime Meridian) nito. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  18. 18. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ➢ Ang Equator ay ang zero-degree latitude at humahati sa globo sa hilaga at timog na hemisphere nito, at ang Prime Meridian naman ay ang zero- degree longitude. ➢ Nasasakop ng Asya ang mula 10° Timog hanggang 90° Hilagang latitude at mula 11° hanggang 175° Silangang longitude. ASYA #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  19. 19. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ✓ Pinakamalaki ang kontinente ng Asya kung ihahambing sa daigdig. ✓ Sa kabuuang sukat nitong mahigit 17 milyong milya kwadrado (humigit kumulang na 44,936,000 kilometro parisukat), katumbas nito ang pinagsama-samang lupain ng North America, South America, at Australia, at halos sankapat (¼) lamang nito ang Europe. ✓ Tinatayang sangkatlong (⅓) bahagi ng kabuuang lupain ng daigdig ang kabuuang sukat ng Asya. https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/134193263876335438/ #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  20. 20. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ▪ Nahahati sa limang rehiyon ang Asya: Hilaga, Kanluran, Timog, Timog Silangan, at Silangang Asya. ▪ Heograpikal at kultural na sona ang mga rehiyong ito sapagkat isinaalang -alang sa paghahating ito ang pisikal, historikal at kultural na aspeto.
  21. 21. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ❑ Ang Hilagang Asya ay binubuo ng mga bansang dating Soviet Central Asia (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Armenia, Mongolia at Siberia). ❑ Kilala ang rehiyong ito sa katawagang CENTRAL ASIA O INNER ASIA. Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Uzbekistan MongoliaGeorgia Armenia Siberia HILAGANG ASYA #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  22. 22. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ❑ Sa Kanlurang Asya matatagpuan ang hangganan ng mga kontinenteng Africa, Asya at Europa. ❑ Dito nakalatag ang mga bansang Arabo (Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Syria, Iraq at Kuwait), Gulf States (Yemen, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, at Bahrain), Iran, Israel, Cyprus, at Turkey. Saudi Arabia Lebanon Jordan Syria Oman United Arab Emirates Qatar Bahrain KANLURANG ASYA #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  23. 23. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ➢ Bahagi naman ng Timog Asya ang India; mga bansang Muslim ng Afghanistan, Pakistan at Bangladesh; mga bansang Himalayan ng Nepal at Bhutan; at mga bansang pangka- puluan ng Sri Lanka at Maldives. India Afghanistan Pakistan Bangladesh BhutanNepal Sri Lanka Maldives TIMOG ASYA #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  24. 24. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ➢ Ang Timog-Silangang Asya ay nakilala bilang Farther India at Little China dahil sa impluwensya ng mga nasabing kabihasnan sa kultura nito. TIMOG SILANGANG ASYA #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  25. 25. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ➢ Ang rehiyong ito ay nahahati sa dalawang sub-regions: ang mainland Southeast Asia (Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia) at insular Southeast Asia Pilipinas, Indonesia ThailandMyanmar Vietnam Laos Cambodia Pilipinas Indonesia TIMOG SILANGANG ASYA #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  26. 26. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ❖ Tunghayan mo ang Talahanayan 1 para makita ang kabuuang sukat ng mga kontinente sa mundo gayundin ang Pigura 1 para sa kalupaang sakop ng mga kontinente sa mundo hango sa Information Please Almanac sa http://www.factoid.com. ❖ Magsagawa ng pag-aanalisa ng mga pigura upang maging gabay sa pagsagot sa ilang bahagi ng mga pamprosesong tanong matapos ang susunod na gawain. https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/134193263876335438/ #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  27. 27. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  28. 28. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Ilan ang kontinente ng daigdig? Gamit ang outline world map sa itaas, takdaan mo ng sariling kulay ang bawat isa at isulat sa loob o bahagi nito ang pangalan ng bawat kontinente o kaya'y maglagay ng legend sa gawing kaliwa sa ibaba ng mapa. 3.Ano ang mapapansin mo sa hugis ng bawat kontinente? May paliwanag ka ba o hinuha tungkol dito? 1. Ano ang kontinente bilang anyong lupa at bilang bahagi ng pisikal na katangian ng daigdig? 4. Ano ang masasabi mo sa Asya bilang isang kontinente? Ilarawan ang anyo ng lupain ng Asya sa hilaga, kanluran, timog, timog-silangan, at silangan nito. May epekto kaya ang lawak, hugis o anyo, at kinaroroonan nito sa mga taong naninirahan dito? Bakit? 5. Isa-isahin ang mga rehiyon ng Asya. Paano isinagawa ang paghahating rehiyonal nito? PAMPROSESONG TANONG: https://www.pinterest.ph/pin /134193263876335438/ #ANGYONGTUBIG
  29. 29. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING GAWAIN7: PAGSUSURI NG MAPA AT TEKSTO Ang pagkakaroon ng napakaraming uri ng kapaligirang likas ay kakanyahan ng Asya. Mahalagang maunawaan mo na ang kontinente ng Asya ay biniyayaan at nagtataglay ng iba’t-ibang anyong lupa at anyong tubig na lubos na nakakaapekto sa takbo ng pamumuhay ng mgaAsyano. Sa iyo ngayo’y ilalahad ang ilang mga mahahalagang kaisipan at pahayag hinggil sa kapaligirang pisikal ng Asya. Suriin mo ang mga ito upang makapaglahad ng kasagutan sa mga pamprosesong tanong. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  30. 30. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING GAWAIN7: PAGSUSURI NG MAPA AT TEKSTO Matatagpuan sa Asya ang iba’t-ibang uri ng ANYONG LUPA gaya ng mga sumusunod: #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  31. 31. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Pinakatanyag dito ay ang Himalayas na may habang umaabot sa 2,414 kilometro o 1,500 milya. Ang Hindu Kush (Afghanistan), Pamir (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, at Kyrgyzstan), Tien Shan (Hilagang Asya), Ghats (Timog Asya), Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Russia at Armenia) at ang Ural (Kanlurang Asya) ay ilan din sa mga bulubundukin ng Asya. BULUBUNDUKIN #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  32. 32. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Ang Mt. Everest na nakahanay sa Himalayas ay ang pinakamataas na bundok sa buong mundo na may taas na halos 8,850 metro. Bundok Pangatlo naman ang Mt. Kanchenjunga (8,586 metro) na nasa Himalayas din. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  33. 33. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Bulkan Dahil sa ang Insular Southeast Asia ay nakalatag sa Pacific Ring of Fire, tinatayang nasa humigit ku-mulang 300 aktibong bulkan ang nasa Asya tulad ng Semeru, Krakatoa, Fuji, Pinatubo, Taal at Mayon. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  34. 34. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING TALAMPAS ❑ ang kapatagan sa itaas ng bundok. Ang Tibetan Plateu na itinuturing na pinakamataas na talampas sa buong mundo. Tinaguriang “THE ROOF OF THE WORLD” ay nasa ASYA. ➢ Ang talampas ng Deccan na nasa katimugang bahagi ng Indo-Gangentic Plain ng India ay kilala rin. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  35. 35. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING DISYERTO Ang Gobi Desert na siyang pinakamalaki sa Asya at pang-apat sa buong mundo, ay isa lamang sa mga disyertong matatagpuan sa Asya. Makikita din dito ang mga disyerto ng Taklamakan, Kara Kum, at mga disyerto sa Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia at India. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  36. 36. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING KAPULUAN O ARCHIPELAGO Pangkat ng mga pulo na marami sa Asya tulad ng Indonesia, ang pinakamalaking archipelagic state sa buong mundo na binubuo ng humigit kumulang na 13,000 mga pulo, ang Pilipinas at ang Japan. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  37. 37. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING PULO Pangkat ng mga pulo na marami sa Asya tulad ng Indonesia, ang pinakamalaking archipelagic state sa buong mundo na binubuo ng humigit kumulang na 13,000 mga pulo, ang Pilipinas at ang Japan. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  38. 38. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING TANGWAY ❖ o Peninsula. Lupain din ng mga tangway o anyong lupang nakausli sa karagatan ang Asya. Tinatayang nasa tatlong milyong milya kwadrado ang sukat nito. Ilan sa mga ito ay ang Turkey, Arabia, India, Korea, at Yamal. Turkey Arabia India Korea Yamal #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  39. 39. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING KAPATAGAN Halos sangkapat (¼) na bahagi ng lupain ng Asya ay kapatagan. Ang Indo- Gangetic Plain at malaking bahagi ng Timog Silangang Asya ay bahagi nito #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  40. 40. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Tulad ng pagkakaroon ng iba’t- ibang anyong lupa, ang Asya ay maituturing ding mayaman sa iba’t- ibang ANYONG TUBIG tulad ng mga karagatan, lawa at ilog. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  41. 41. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  42. 42. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  43. 43. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Tigris at Euphrates Huang Ho
  44. 44. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Caspian Sea Lake Baikal Dead Sea Aral Sea
  45. 45. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Paano kaya umaayon ang mga Asyano sa iba't-ibang katangiang pisikal na ito ng Asya? Ihayag ang iyong hinuha. PAMPROSESONG TANONG: 1. Batay sa mga kaisipan at konseptong naihayag sa itaas, ano ang masasabi mo sa Asya ilang kontinenteng biniyayaan ng mayamang anyong lupa at anyong tubig? #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  46. 46. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Gawain : Behetasyon, Alamin! • Sa mga naitala mong mga konsepto ng Asya bilang isang kontinente ay mahalaga ring matukoy mo ang iba't-ibang vegetation cover na mayroon sa iba't- ibang rehiyon ng Asya bilang bahagi ng pisikal na katangian nito, at iyan ay iyong aalamin sa pamamagitan ng pagbasa ng teksto ukol dito gamit ang anumang batayang aklat sa Araling Panlipunan II, ang tungkol sa Asya. • Malaya ka ding gumamit ng anumang materyales o pamamaraan upang makalikom ng mga datos, at makapagbigay ng mainam na sagot sa ating gawain kaugnay sa paksa. #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  47. 47. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING • Sa ibaba ay makikita ang isang CONCEPT ORGANIZER na nagtataglay ng mga larawan ng iba't-ibang vegetation cover. • Gamit ang iyong nalikom na mga impormasyon, isulat sa espasyo sa ibaba ng larawan ang maikling paglalarawan dito. • Sa kahon sa ibaba ng bawat seksyon ng graphic organizer ay itala ang mga bansa sa Asya na may ganitong uri ng behetasyon. Gawain : Behetasyon, Alamin! #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  48. 48. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Gawain : Behetasyon, Alamin!
  49. 49. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Gawain : Behetasyon, Alamin!
  50. 50. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Sa papaanong paraan na ang uri ng behetasyon sa isang bansa ay nakaapekto sa aspetong kul- tural (pamumuhay, pananamit, kilos, paniniwala, kaugalian) ng mga mamamayang naninirahan dito? Magbigay ng ilang halimbawa. 3. Ilarawan mo ang uri ng behetasyon mayroon sa Pilipinas. Paano ito nililinang o pinapakinabangan ng ating bansa? Ano ang naidudulot sa tao at sa bansa ng paggamit o paglinang nito? 1. Bakit iba-iba ang "vegetation cover" o behetasyon sa iba't-ibang bahagi ng Asya? Ilahad ang mga dahilan na nagbunsod dito. PAMPROSESONG TANONG: #ANYONGLUPA #ANGYONGTUBIG
  51. 51. #PISIKAL #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING SAN ISIDRO NHS KLIMA AT VEGETATION NG ASYA EDMOND R. LOZANO
  52. 52. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING LAYUNIN: 1. Matalakay ang ibat-ibang Klima ng Asya. 2. Mailarawan ang magiging epekto sa pananamit, kilos, pamumuhay, paniniwala at kaugalian ng tao. 3. Maisa-isa ang mga uri ng Vegetation Cover ng Asya. #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  53. 53. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING KLIMA AT VEGETATION NG ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  54. 54. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA HILAGANG ASYA -Sentral Konyinental. -Mahaba ang taglamig na karaniwang tumatagal ng anim na buwan at maigsi ang tag- init ,ngunit mayroon ding lugar na nagtataglay ng matabang Lupa. #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  55. 55. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA HILAGANG ASYA -TAG-INIT ang Nararanasan ng kanilang lugar Gayunpaman, malaking bahagi ng rehiyon ay hindi kayang tirahan ng tao DAHIL SA SOBRANG LAMIG. #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  56. 56. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA KANLURANG ASYA -Hindi palagian ang pagbabago ng Klima. - Maaring magkaroon ng labis o di kayay katamtamang init o lamig ang lugar na ito. - Bihira at hindi nakakaranas ng ulan ang malaking bahagi ng rehiyon. #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  57. 57. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Nararanasan ng kanilang lugar #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  58. 58. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA TIMOG ASYA -Iba iba ang klima sa loob ng isang taon. - Mahalumigmig sa buwan ng Hunyo-Septembre - ang taglamig tuwing buwan ng desyembre- Pebrero -tag-init naman tuwing Marso at Mayo #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  59. 59. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA TIMOG ASYA Nararanasan ng kanilang lugar
  60. 60. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA SILANGANG ASYA -Monsoon Climate. - Dahil sa lawak ng rehiyong ito, ang mga bansa rito ay nakakaranas ng ibat-ibang panahon: mainit na panahon para sa mababang latitud malamig at nababalutan ng yelo ang ilang bahagi ng rehiyon.
  61. 61. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Ibat-ibang panahon ang Kanilang nararanasan
  62. 62. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA TIMOG SILANGANG ASYA -Halos ng bansa ay may Klimang Tropikal. - Nakakaranas ito ng taglamig, tag-init, tag- araw at tag-ulan.
  63. 63. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Nararanasan ng kanilang lugar - taglamig, tag-init, tag-araw at tag-ulan.
  64. 64. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA
  65. 65. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MGA URI NG KLIMA SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  66. 66. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING -Uri o dami ng mga halaman sa isang lugar tulad ng pagkakaroon ng kagubatan o damuhan ay epekto ng Klima nito. URI NG VEGETATION COVER SA ASYA: 1.Prairie 2. Savanna 3. Taiga 4. Tundra 5. Steppe 6. Rainforest URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  67. 67. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  68. 68. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  69. 69. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  70. 70. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  71. 71. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  72. 72. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING URI NG VEGETATION SA ASYA #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  73. 73. #PISIKAL #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING PANGKATAN GAWAIN 1. Iguhit ang Rehiyong nabunot ng iyong pangkat. Isulat ang katangian ng Klima sa rehiyon. Gawan ng Profile gamit ang Graphic Chart: a.) Sa anong paraan ang vegetation cover ng asya ay nakaapekto sa kultural( pamumuhay, pananamit, kilos,paniniwala, at kaugalian) ng mamamayang naninirahan dito? Magbigay ng dalawang halimbawa. b.) Magbigay ng mga halimbawa ng bansa na nabibilang sa inyong rehiyong nabunot. #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  74. 74. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Paano naaapektuhan ng monsoon sa Asya ang mga Asyano? Ipaliwanag ang kasagutan sa konsepto ng salik kultural. 3. Bigyan ng paghihinuha kung paanong ang mga pananim at behetasyon sa Asya ay nakadepende sa uri ng klima mayroon sa isang partikular na lugar o bansa. Magsagawa ng masusing pagpapaliwanag sa sagot. 1. Bakit ang isang malaking kontinente ng Asya ay mayroong iba't-ibang uri ng klima? Mas na- kabubuti ba ito o mas nakasasama? PAMPROSESONG TANONG: 4. Pansinin ang pigura ng direksyon ng mga monsoon na nasa itaas. Ito ba ay makakapagbigay paliwanag kung bakit madalas ang bagyo sa Pilipinas? Bakit? 5. Bakit mahalagang malaman ng mga Pilipino ang ganitong kalagayan ng Pilipinas? #KLIMA #VEGETATIONCOVER
  75. 75. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING SAN ISIDRO NHS ANG PACIFIC RING OF FIRE EDMOND R. LOZANO #ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  76. 76. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING Ang Pilipinas, kasama ang ilang mga bansa sa rehi- yong Asya Pasipiko, ay nakalatag sa isang malawak na sona na kung tawagin ay "Ring of Fire," o "Circum-Pacific Seismic Belt". ANG PACIFIC RING OF FIRE #ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  77. 77. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING • Ang lugar na ito ay nagtataglay na maraming hanay ng mga bulkan, kasama na ang mga bulkang Mayon, Pinatubo, Taal at Krakatoa. • Ang pagsabok ng mga bulkan ay kadalasang nagdudulot ng paglindol o paggalaw ng lupa na nagbubunsod naman ng mga pagbabago sa pisikal na porma ng anyong lupa at anyong tubig. ANG PACIFIC RING OF FIRE #ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  78. 78. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING ANG PACIFIC RING OF FIRE #ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  79. 79. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  80. 80. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING KATANGIANG PISIKAL NG ASYA,ITANGHAL! Ngayon ay maglilikom ka ng mga mahahalagang datos at impormasyon ukol sa ka tangiang pisikal ng mga rehiyon sa asya. Ang gawaing ito ay maaaring isagawa ng isahan o pangkatan. Kung isasagawa bilang pangkatang gawain, malaya ang bawat mag-aaral na sumapi sa mga kamag-aaral na nais nilang makasama at bumuo ng pangkat na may pare-parehong dami ng kasapi. Kapag naisaayos na ang mga grupo, makakatanggap kayo ng task card na in- yong magiging gabay sa pagsasagawa ng gawain. GAWAIN: https://www.pinterest.ph/pin /134193263876335438/ #ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  81. 81. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  82. 82. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  83. 83. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  84. 84. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  85. 85. PAMPROSESONG TANONG: 1. Maglahad ng paghahambing at pagtutulad sa katangiang pisikal ng Hilagang Asya at Kanlurang Asya, ng Timog Asya at Silangang Asya, at ng Mainland Southeast Asia at Insular SoutheastAsia? 2. Anu-ano ang bahaging ginampanan ng mga kabundukan at ng mga ilog sa Asya sa pamumuhay ng mga Asyano? 3. Paano naaapektuhan ng mga monsoon, mga bagyo, at ng mga lindol ang pisikal na katangian ng ibat-ibang rehiyon ng Asya? Ikaw bilang isang Pilipino at Asyano, ano ang magiging kapakinabangan mo sa pagkakaroon ng ganap na kaalaman sa katangian ng mga natural na kalamidad na dinaranas ng ating bansa. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  86. 86. #PISIKAL#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING#ACTIVEVOLCANOES #RINGOFFIRE
  87. 87. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING
  88. 88. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING 2. Patunayan na malaki ang bahaging ginampanan at ginagampanan ng pisikal na kapaligiran sa iba't-ibang aspeto ng buhay ng tao. 3. Paanong ang interaksyon ng tao sa kanyang kapaligiran ay nagbigay-daan sa paghubog at pag-unlad ng kabihasnang Asyano? 1. Ibahagi ang iyong naging reaksyon matapos mong mapanood ang mga video. Gaano kahalaga na mapahala- gahan ng tao ang kanyang pisikal na kapaligiran? PAMPROSESONG TANONG:
  89. 89. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING
  90. 90. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING
  91. 91. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING
  92. 92. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING REFERENCE https://www.google.com/search?q=c haracter+of+Asia+quotes&source=ln ms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjN srHaktjqAhUXVpQKHZwKBtIQ_AUoAX oECAwQAw&biw=1366&bih=657 -www.flicker.com -www.slideshare.com https://thebesttravelplaces.com/seve n-wonders-asia/ http://schillingb.weebly.com/east- asia-geography.html https://www.pinterest.ph/pin/134193 263876335438/ AP 7 CURRICULUM GUIDE AP7 TEACHING GUIDE AP 7 LEARNERS MODULES
  93. 93. #PISIKAL #YAMANGTAO #ETNOLINGGUISTIKO#GEOGRAPHY 1ST GRADING MARAMING SALAMAT!!!

×