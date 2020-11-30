Kalakalan sa timog at Kanlurang Asya.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
Aralin 3.7
PAKSANG TATALAKAYIN: -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA LAYUNIN: 1. Nakapagsalaysay tungkol sa mahahalagang pangyayari ...
ang tawag sa anumang transaksyon nagaganap sa pagitan ng dalawang tao o bansa na kabilang sa isang pamilihan. KALAKALAN
KALAKALAN
Ang barter ay isang simpleng uri ng pakikipagkalakalan na hindi nakabatay sa salapi.
Money economy naman ang ekonomiyang nakabatay sa salapi.
BARTER
Ito ay hindi nakabatay sa salapi.
kung saan ang palitan ng kalakal ay sa loob lamang ng bansa. May dalawang uri ng kalakalan:
KALAKALANG PANLOOB
Kalakalang Panloob
Kalakalang Panlabas
Tinatawag namang kalakalang panlabas ang pagpapalitan ng kalakal sa ibang bansa.
May dalawang uri ng kalakalan:
KALAKALANG PANLABAS
Kalakalang Panloob
Kalakalang Panlabas
ang export ay produktong iniluluwas.
May dalawang uri ng kalakalang PANLABAS:
EXPORT
IMPORT
EXPORT
Ano ang konsepto nito??
EXPORT
import produktong may kaugnayan sa mga inaangkat mula sa ibang bansa. Ano ang konsepto nito??
May dalawang uri ng kalakalang PANLABAS:
EXPORT
IMPORT
IMPORT
IMPORT
Ang mga ideya, paglilingkod o serbisyo ay kasama rin sa kalakalan dahil sa maaaring ilako ito sa pandaigdigang pamilihan.
-KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/ #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIG...
produktong langis, kemikal, makinarya,electronics,at fertilizers
https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/ Ilan sa mga produktong iniluluwas naman nito sa iba...
mahahalagang bato, alahas, tela,kemikal, bakal,carpet at iba pa.
https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/ Sa Kanlurang Asya, isa ang bansang Syria na naglulu...
-petrolyo, tela, cotton,tabako, prutas at gulay
tabako cotton petrolyo tela prutas at gulay
https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/  Inaangkat naman ng bansang ito mula sa Italy, Germ...
Tunay na naging mahalaga sa kapalaran ng mga Asyano ang kalakalang naganap sa mga bansa sa Timog at Kanlurang Asya.
-KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
Ang kalakalan ang naging mahalagang instumento sa pagkamkam ng mga Kanluraning bansa sa yaman ng mga bansang kanilang nasakop sa Asya.
-KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
Naging masigla ang pagpapalitan ng mga kalakal pati na ang pagpapalitan ng kultura ng mga mangangalakal mula sa Asya patun...
silkroute at caravan route.
#1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th...
#1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th...
-KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
Sa rutang ito, nakilala ang bansang Tsina at Persia (Iran) bilang mahalagang sentro ng kalakalan ng telang seda.
REFERENCE: • LM AP 8 (2016) • CG AP 8 • Teaching Guide AP8 • Slideshare.com • LRportal.gov.ph • Youtube.com • Pixar.com • ...
REFERENCE:  https://www.bayanmall.com/ • https://www.cio.com/article/2935596/what-do- todays-graduates-expect-in-the-work...
http://www.quotehd.com/quotes/wang-shichun- quote-our-objective-is-to-help-domestic-export- companies #1st Grading#4th Gra...
ARALING PANLIPUNAN 7

  1. 1. KALAKALAN SA EDMOND R. LOZANO #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading Aralin 3.7 #DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA SAN ISIDRO NHS TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA https://www.shopmagic.ph/
  2. 2. PAKSANG TATALAKAYIN: -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA LAYUNIN: 1. Nakapagsalaysay tungkol sa mahahalagang pangyayari ng Kalakalan sa TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN 2. Nakapagbibigay ng inpormasyon tungkol sa Kalakalan sa TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA https://www.readingrockets.org/article/supporting-ells- mainstream-classroom-reading-instruction #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA
  3. 3. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA ang tawag sa anumang transaksyon nagaganap sa pagitan ng dalawang tao o bansa na kabilang sa isang pamilihan. KALAKALAN https://www.readingr ockets.org/article/su pporting-ells- mainstream- classroom-reading- instruction
  4. 4. https://www.cio.com/article/2935596/what-do-todays- graduates-expect-in-the-workplace.html KALAKALAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA
  5. 5. https://www.readingrockets.org/article/supporting-ells- mainstream-classroom-reading-instruction  Ang barter ay isang simpleng uri ng pakikipagkalakalan na hindi nakabatay sa salapi.  Money economy naman ang ekonomiyang nakabatay sa salapi. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA BARTER
  6. 6. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA Ito ay hindi nakabatay sa salapi.
  7. 7. kung saan ang palitan ng kalakal ay sa loob lamang ng bansa. May dalawang uri ng kalakalan: #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA KALAKALANG PANLOOB Kalakalang Panloob Kalakalang Panlabas
  8. 8. https://www.readingrockets.org/article/supporting-ells- mainstream-classroom-reading-instruction Tinatawag namang kalakalang panlabas ang pagpapalitan ng kalakal sa ibang bansa. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA May dalawang uri ng kalakalan: KALAKALANG PANLABAS Kalakalang Panloob Kalakalang Panlabas
  9. 9. • ang export ay produktong iniluluwas . #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA May dalawang uri ng kalakalang PANLABAS: EXPORT IMPORT EXPORT Ano ang konsepto nito?? https://www.va ncouverpcg.or g/resources- philippine- alcoholic- beverages/ya mang-pinoy/
  10. 10. https://www.google.com/search?q=phils.+export+product&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwjeiNW- yKftAhWnzYsBHW6PB3wQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=phils.+export+product&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQAzoCCABQnNcMWMH7DGC9gA1oAHAAeACAAd QIiAHZGZIBAzctM5gBAKABAaoBC2d3cy13aXotaW1nwAEB&sclient=img&ei=wXrDX56kB6ebr7wP7p6e4Ac&bih=597 &biw=1242#imgrc=0qTiotZRJRXCQM&imgdii=eCVdTG7EgzPJnM EXPORT #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA
  11. 11. https://www.shopmagic.ph/ import produktong may kaugnayan sa mga inaangkat mula sa ibang bansa. Ano ang konsepto nito?? #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA May dalawang uri ng kalakalang PANLABAS: EXPORT IMPORT IMPORT
  12. 12. IMPORT https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/ #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA https://www.bayanmall.com/
  13. 13. https://www.bayanmall.com/  Ang mga ideya, paglilingkod o serbisyo ay kasama rin sa kalakalan dahil sa maaaring ilako ito sa pandaigdigang pamilihan. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
  14. 14. https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/ #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA Inaangkat sa kasalukuyan ng India ang kanyang mga kailangang produkto tulad ng mga produktong langis, kemikal, makinarya,electronics,at fertilizers mula sa Estados Unidos,Singapore,Belgium,Unite d Kingdom at Germany. -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
  15. 15. produktong langis, kemikal, makinarya,electronics,at fertilizers #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA
  16. 16. https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/ Ilan sa mga produktong iniluluwas naman nito sa ibang bansa ay ang mga produktong tulad ng mahahalagang bato, alahas, tela,kemikal, bakal,carpet at iba pa . #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
  17. 17. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/27/world/middleeast/ saudi-arabia-cuts-salaries-oil.html mahahalagang bato, alahas, tela,kemikal, bakal,carpet at iba pa . #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA
  18. 18. https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/ Sa Kanlurang Asya, isa ang bansang Syria na nagluluwas ng kanyang mga produkto tulad ng petrolyo, tela, cotton,tabako,prutas at gulay sa mga bansang Germany, Italy , France Turkey at Saudi Arabia. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
  19. 19. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA -petrolyo, tela, cotton,tabako, prutas at gulay tabako cottonpetrolyo tela prutas at gulay
  20. 20. https://www.latinoliteracy.com/what- issues-do-teachers-of-ells-face/  Inaangkat naman ng bansang ito mula sa Italy, Germany, France, Estados Unidos at Timog Korea ang mga produktong kanyang kailangan tulad ng mga makinarya,sasakyan,produktong kemikal, butil at iba pang produktong agrikultural. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
  21. 21. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN https://www.readingrockets.org/article/supporting-ells- mainstream-classroom-reading-instruction #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA  Tunay na naging mahalaga sa kapalaran ng mga Asyano ang kalakalang naganap sa mga bansa sa Timog at Kanlurang Asya. -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
  22. 22. https://www.arabnews.com/node/1639096/saudi-arabia #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA  Ang kalakalan ang naging mahalagang instumento sa pagkamkam ng mga Kanluraning bansa sa yaman ng mga bansang kanilang nasakop sa Asya. -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
  23. 23. Naging masigla ang pagpapalitan ng mga kalakal pati na ang pagpapalitan ng kultura ng mga mangangalakal mula sa Asya patungo sa Europa gamit ang ibat ibang ruta ng kalakalan tulad ng silkroute at caravan route . #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA
  24. 24. silkroute at caravan route . #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA
  25. 25. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA https://www.ancient-origins.net/ancient-places-asia/treacherous-trading-dangers-silk- road-009673 -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA  Ang silkroute ay maituturing na pinakamahalagang sinaunang ruta ng kalakalan na nag-uugnay sa mga bansang tulad ng Tsina,Gitnang Asya, Persia(Iran), Kanlurang Asya at Europa.
  26. 26. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA https://www.slides hare.net/jennyvinl uan96/araling- panglipunan- kabihasnang- shang -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA  Dito nailuwas ang mga produktong tulad ng telang seda, porselana,jade at mga produktong yari sa bronse na pinagmulan ng malaking kita ng ilang bansang Asyano. Kalakalang Panlabas
  27. 27. #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN #SANHI #EPEKTO#KILUSAN #KANLURANGASYA#KABABAIHAN #1st Grading#4th Grading#1st Grading#3rd Grading#DIGMAAN#EDUKASYON #KANLURANGASYA#PAMUMUHAY #TIMOGASYA https://www.google.com/search?q=education+in+israel&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwiZ38WH YHtAhXVEKYKHdBVD4UQ2cCegQIABAA&oq=EDUCATION+IN+ISRAEL&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQ ARgAMgIIADIGCAAQCBAeMgQIABAYMgQIABAYMgQIABAYUABYAGC6EGgAcAB4AIABmI oDiAGYigOSAQM5LTGYAQCqAQtnd3Mtd2l6LWltZw&sclient=img&ei=aMGvX5mLMdWhmA XQq72oCA -KALAKALAN SA TIMOG AT KANLURANG ASYA  Sa rutang ito, nakilala ang bansang Tsina at Persia (Iran) bilang mahalagang sentro ng kalakalan ng telang seda.
