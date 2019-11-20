Gender Roles sa Ibat Ibang Lipunan sa Mundo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENDER ROLES SA IBA’T IBANG LIPUNAN SA MUNDO Inihanda ni EDMOND R. LOZANO MODYUL 3: SAN ISIDRO NHS #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #3rd...
Kasanayang Pagkatuto: -Nasusuri ang gender roles sa IBA’T IBANG BAHAGI NG DAIGDIG. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #SYMBOL
17 GENDER ROLES SA IBA’T IBANG LIPUNAN SA MUNDO -mahigpit ang lipunan para sa mga babae lalo na sa mga miyembro ng komunid...
17 ›Ayon sa datos ng World Health Organization (WHO), may 125 milyong kababaihan (bata at matanda) ang biktima ng Female G...
Female Genital Mutilation o FGM -ay isang proseso ng pagbabago sa ari ng kababaihan (bata o matanda) nang walang anumang b...
-Ang prosesong ito na nagdudulot ng impeksiyon, pagdurugo, hirap umihi at maging kamatayan. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #SYMBOL ANO...
At ang ganitong gawain ay maituturing na paglabag sa karapatang pantao ng kababaihan. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #SYMBOL ANO NGA B...
1. Hanggang ngayon sila ay hindi pa maaaring bumoto (Si Haring Saud sa kanyang panunungkulan taong 2015 pa lamang sila mak...
2. Ipinagbabawal din sa mga babae na magmaneho ng sasakyan nang walang pahintulot sa kamag-anak na lalaki (asawa, magulang...
3. Ipinagbabawal rin ang paglalakbay ng mga babae nang mag-isa o kung payagan man ay nahaharap sa malaking banta ng pang- ...
- may mga kaso ng gang-rape sa mga lesbian (tomboy) sa paniniwalang magbabago ang oryentasyon nila matapos silang gahasain...
- Bukod pa rito, inilabas ng United Nations Human Rights Council noong taong 2011, may mga kaso rin ng karahasang nagmumul...
-Taong 1931 nang ang antropologong si MARGARET MEAD at ang kanyang asawa na si REO FORTUNE ay nagtungo Papua New Guinea up...
-Sa kanilang pananatili roon nakatagpo nila ang tatlong (3) pangkulturang pangkat; 1. Arapesh 2. Mundugamur 3. Tchambuli. ...
-Sa pag-aaral sa gampanin ng mga lalaki at babae sa mga pangkat na ito, nadiskubre nila ang mga pagkakatulad at pagkakaiba...
2. MUNDUGUMUR (o kilala rin sa tawag na Biwat), ang mga mga babae at mga lalaki ay kapwa matapang, agresibo, bayolente, at...
3. TCHAMBULI o ang huling pangkat na tinatawag din na Chambri, ang mga babae at mga lalaki ay may magkaibang gampanin sa k...
1. May mabuti bang dulot ang female genital mutilation o FGM sa mga babae? Ano sa palagay mo ang epekto sa: a) emosyonal, ...
2. Bakit patuloy pa rin ang pagsasagawa ng FGM sa rehiyon ng Africa at Kanlurang Asya? 3. Ayon sa binasa, pantay ba ang pa...
Tanong: 4. May kalayaan bang magpahayag ng damdamin ang kababaihan at mga miyembro ng LGBT sa bahaging ito ng mundo? Patun...
REFERENCES: • https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Famous-Gay-Couples-Who- Engaged-Married-18609272 • http://inmagazine.ca/2...
THANK YOU!!!! CREDITS THEME: GHOST FIGHTER
Gender Roles sa Ibat Ibang Lipunan sa Mundo

AP 10- IKATLONG MARKAHAN

Published in: Education
Gender Roles sa Ibat Ibang Lipunan sa Mundo

  1. 1. GENDER ROLES SA IBA’T IBANG LIPUNAN SA MUNDO Inihanda ni EDMOND R. LOZANO MODYUL 3: SAN ISIDRO NHS #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #3rd Quarter#UNIVERSE
  2. 2. Kasanayang Pagkatuto: -Nasusuri ang gender roles sa IBA’T IBANG BAHAGI NG DAIGDIG. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #SYMBOL
  3. 3. 17 GENDER ROLES SA IBA’T IBANG LIPUNAN SA MUNDO -mahigpit ang lipunan para sa mga babae lalo na sa mga miyembro ng komunidad ng LGBT. ›Matagal ang panahong hinintay ng mga babae upang mabigyan sila ng pagkakataong makalahok sa proseso ng pagboto. -Noon pa lamang ika-20 siglo nang payagan ng ilang bansa sa Africa ang mga babae na makaboto. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #ROLE AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya
  4. 4. 17 ›Ayon sa datos ng World Health Organization (WHO), may 125 milyong kababaihan (bata at matanda) ang biktima ng Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) sa 29 na bansa sa Africa at Kanlurang Asya. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #SYMBOL AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea
  5. 5. Female Genital Mutilation o FGM -ay isang proseso ng pagbabago sa ari ng kababaihan (bata o matanda) nang walang anumang benepisyong medikal. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #SYMBOL ANO NGA BA ANG KONSEPTO? AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea
  6. 6. -Ang prosesong ito na nagdudulot ng impeksiyon, pagdurugo, hirap umihi at maging kamatayan. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #SYMBOL ANO NGA BA ANG KONSEPTO? Female Genital Mutilation o FGM AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea
  7. 7. At ang ganitong gawain ay maituturing na paglabag sa karapatang pantao ng kababaihan. #SEX #ROLE #GENDER #SYMBOL ANO NGA BA ANG KONSEPTO? Female Genital Mutilation o FGM AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea
  8. 8. 1. Hanggang ngayon sila ay hindi pa maaaring bumoto (Si Haring Saud sa kanyang panunungkulan taong 2015 pa lamang sila makakaboto sa halalan). -ay mahigpit sa mga kababaihan. SAUDI ARABIA MGA IPINAGBABAWAL: AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea
  9. 9. 2. Ipinagbabawal din sa mga babae na magmaneho ng sasakyan nang walang pahintulot sa kamag-anak na lalaki (asawa, magulang, o kapatid). -ay mahigpit sa mga kababaihan. AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea SAUDI ARABIA MGA IPINAGBABAWAL:
  10. 10. 3. Ipinagbabawal rin ang paglalakbay ng mga babae nang mag-isa o kung payagan man ay nahaharap sa malaking banta ng pang- aabuso (seksuwal at pisikal). -ay mahigpit sa mga kababaihan. SAUDI ARABIA AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea MGA IPINAGBABAWAL:
  11. 11. - may mga kaso ng gang-rape sa mga lesbian (tomboy) sa paniniwalang magbabago ang oryentasyon nila matapos silang gahasain. SOUTH AFRICA AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea #ROLE #GENDER
  12. 12. - Bukod pa rito, inilabas ng United Nations Human Rights Council noong taong 2011, may mga kaso rin ng karahasang nagmumula sa pamilya mismo (INCEST). AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea SOUTH AFRICA #ROLE #GENDER
  13. 13. -Taong 1931 nang ang antropologong si MARGARET MEAD at ang kanyang asawa na si REO FORTUNE ay nagtungo Papua New Guinea upang pag-aralan ang mga pangkulturang pangkat sa lugar na ito. NEW GUINEA AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea #ROLE #GENDER
  14. 14. -Sa kanilang pananatili roon nakatagpo nila ang tatlong (3) pangkulturang pangkat; 1. Arapesh 2. Mundugamur 3. Tchambuli. AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea #ROLE #GENDER NEW GUINEA
  15. 15. -Sa pag-aaral sa gampanin ng mga lalaki at babae sa mga pangkat na ito, nadiskubre nila ang mga pagkakatulad at pagkakaiba nito sa bawat isa: 1. ARAPESH (na nangangahulugang “tao”), walang mga pangalan ang mga tao rito. Napansin nila na ang mga babae at mga lalaki ay kapwa maalaga at mapag- aruga sa kanilang mga anak, matulungin, mapayapa, kooperatibo sa kanilang pamilya at pangkat. AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea NEW GUINEA
  16. 16. 2. MUNDUGUMUR (o kilala rin sa tawag na Biwat), ang mga mga babae at mga lalaki ay kapwa matapang, agresibo, bayolente, at naghahangad ng kapangyarihan o posisyon sa kanilang pangkat. AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa New Guinea -Sa pag-aaral sa gampanin ng mga lalaki at babae sa mga pangkat na ito, nadiskubre nila ang mga pagkakatulad at pagkakaiba nito sa bawat isa: NEW GUINEA
  17. 17. 3. TCHAMBULI o ang huling pangkat na tinatawag din na Chambri, ang mga babae at mga lalaki ay may magkaibang gampanin sa kanilang lipunan. Ang mga bababe ay inilarawan nila bilang dominante kaysa sa mga lalaki, sila rin ang naghahanap ng makakain ng kanilang pamilya, samantala ang mga lalaki naman ay inilarawan bilang abala sa pag-aayos sa kanilang sarili at mahilig sa mga kuwento. AFRICA at Kanlurang Asya Saudi Arabia South Africa -Sa pag-aaral sa gampanin ng mga lalaki at babae sa mga pangkat na ito, nadiskubre nila ang mga pagkakatulad at pagkakaiba nito sa bawat isa: NEW GUINEA New Guinea
  18. 18. 1. May mabuti bang dulot ang female genital mutilation o FGM sa mga babae? Ano sa palagay mo ang epekto sa: a) emosyonal, b) sosyal, at c) sikolohikal na kalagayan ng mga babaeng sumailalim dito? TANONG:
  19. 19. 2. Bakit patuloy pa rin ang pagsasagawa ng FGM sa rehiyon ng Africa at Kanlurang Asya? 3. Ayon sa binasa, pantay ba ang pagtingin sa mga kababaihan at mga miyembro ng LGBT sa Africa at Kanlurang Asya? Magbigay ng patunay. TANONG:
  20. 20. Tanong: 4. May kalayaan bang magpahayag ng damdamin ang kababaihan at mga miyembro ng LGBT sa bahaging ito ng mundo? Patunayan ang sagot. Sanggunian: UNDP, USAID (2014). Being LGBT in Asia: The Philippines Country Report. Bangkok.
  21. 21. REFERENCES: • https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Famous-Gay-Couples-Who- Engaged-Married-18609272 • http://inmagazine.ca/2018/03/11-lgbt-people-changed-world/ • https://edition.cnn.com/2019/08/10/africa/africa-lgbtq-equality- analysis-intl/index.html • http://afroeuro.org/magazine/?p=2259 • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chris_Colfer • https://www.lionheartv.net/2017/11/check-lesbian-celebrities- transformations/ • https://www.irishtimes.com/news/social-affairs/thousands-of- women-in-ireland-subjected-to-female-genital-mutilation-1.3316927 • https://eco-age.com/news/circle-x-eco-age-difficult- conversations-fgm • LM AP10 (2017) • CG AP 10
  22. 22. THANK YOU!!!! CREDITS THEME: GHOST FIGHTER

