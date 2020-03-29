Trabajo paso 2 grupo 100

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Paso 2 / Seminario de Investigación Grupo 100 Marzo 28 de 2020
Portada PRESENTACIÓN ANÁLISIS DE CONTEXTO ALTERNATIVA DE SOLUCIÓN DESDE LA INVESTIGACIÓN PRESENTADO POR: WILMER ALEXANDER ...
Tabla de Contenido 1. Introducción 2. Mapa conceptual del documento de lineamientos 3. Identificación de situaciones que p...
INTRODUCCION Para la Universidad, la educación es un fenómeno social cuya finalidad es el desarrollo de las potencialidade...
Mapa conceptual del documento de lineamientos https://cmapscloud.ihmc.us/viewer/cmap/1VLBSJ588-21PJ21M-2V3LK7
Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa Pensamiento crítico y aprendizaje ...
Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa Problemática social Un país como C...
Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa Investigaciones cualitativas Se de...
Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa El contexto educativo colombiano L...
Investigación Educativa Elaborado por Leidy Rubio
El Problema de Investigación Según Espinoza (2018) el problema de investigación adquiere trascendencia si se plantea de fo...
El Problema de Investigación: criterios de identificación según Barboza (2018) Barboza (2018) propone los siguientes crite...
Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. El contexto educativo a nivel de C...
Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. Es necesario hablar de los diferen...
Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. La educación no solo es fundamenta...
Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. La problemática educativa en Colom...
Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. Hay que tener en cuenta que el paí...
Conclusiones La investigación Educativa consiste en identificar, analizar y plantear un problema de carácter pedagógico, d...
Referencias • Gómez, M. (2006). Introducción a la Metodología de la Investigación Científica. Ed. Brujas. Córdoba, Argenti...
Referencias • Acevedo, S. (2014). Inclusión digital y educación inclusiva. Aportes para el diseño de proyectos pedagógicos...
Referencias • Ramos, C. (2015) Los paradigmas de la Investigación científica. Disponible en: http://www.unife.edu.pe/publi...
¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabajo paso 2 grupo 100

68 views

Published on



Trabajo del Paso 2 del curso Seminario de Investigación ECEDU

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Trabajo paso 2 grupo 100

  1. 1. Paso 2 / Seminario de Investigación Grupo 100 Marzo 28 de 2020
  2. 2. Portada PRESENTACIÓN ANÁLISIS DE CONTEXTO ALTERNATIVA DE SOLUCIÓN DESDE LA INVESTIGACIÓN PRESENTADO POR: WILMER ALEXANDER PEÑA PRIETO CÓD. JESUS GREGORIO LIZCANO JIMENEZ CÓD. 88160832 DISLY SMITH JARA ROMERO Cód. ERNESTO ANGEL DIAZ Cód. 1033678465 EDGAR JAIMES Cód. 1033717180 LEIDY ISABEL RUBIO GONZÁLEZ Cód. 1002564922 GRUPO: 100 PRESENTADO A: FERNANDO HERNANDEZ LÓPEZ UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA UNAD Marzo 2020
  3. 3. Tabla de Contenido 1. Introducción 2. Mapa conceptual del documento de lineamientos 3. Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa 4. Investigación educativa 5. El problema de Investigación 6. Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación 7. Conclusiones 8. Referencias bibliográficas
  4. 4. INTRODUCCION Para la Universidad, la educación es un fenómeno social cuya finalidad es el desarrollo de las potencialidades del ser humano en toda su integralidad y con ello contribuir al desarrollo sociocultural en todas las dimensiones posibles: en lo científico, tecnológico, humanístico, ético, estético…p.3. La educación en si misma es un concepto complejo y sistémico lo cual significa que es imposible comprenderla en sí misma como un todo sin comprender sus partes desde sus constructos teóricos y prácticos. Es por eso que cuando hablamos de educación nos referimos a toda la población y a solucionar los problemas de una sociedad, para esto podemos analizar factores importantes de la sociedad desde parámetros que defiendan los derechos humanos mediante la investigación, el análisis con el fin de crear una coyuntura que promueva la solución de problemas. Bajo esto podemos analizar que la investigación no puede ser un estratagema de letras y que solo consiernan a estudiantes universitarios, la investigación debe hacerse valer debajo de las aulas, para esto se ha evidenciado problemáticas especificas y no necesariamente en las aulas sino fuera de ellas, ya que la educación ha diferencia de otras disciplinas se presenta en todos los estándares de nuestra vida y de igual manera debe ser aplicada en todas las problemáticas de nuestra sociedad.
  5. 5. Mapa conceptual del documento de lineamientos https://cmapscloud.ihmc.us/viewer/cmap/1VLBSJ588-21PJ21M-2V3LK7
  6. 6. Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa Pensamiento crítico y aprendizaje colaborativo ( elementos curriculares necesarios para la acción didáctica en la modalidad presencial.) La idea debe conducir a un problema objetivo, es decir, responder a una necesidad de la sociedad, partir de un desconocimiento científico y dar como resultado la creación de un nuevo conocimiento. Objetividad Implica el análisis de diversas situaciones como determinantes de la educación en metodología presencial ¿por qué presencial y no virtual?
  7. 7. Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa Problemática social Un país como Colombia que se encuentra polarizado por parámetros como: la política, la educación, la cultura , la desigualdad social . Al tratar estas problemáticas podemos encontrar un desenvolvimiento de cadenas que giran en torno a la: Corrupción, la cual tiene como objetivo primordial crear una desigualdad social, convirtiéndose en un tema de estudio y de investigación.
  8. 8. Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa Investigaciones cualitativas Se debe aplicar a todos los fenómenos sociales de acuerdo al contexto en el que se desee investigar Para ello debemos tener en cuenta las principales investigaciones cualitativas (investigación social) que serian Investigación-Acción, la Investigación-Participativa, la Investigación acción participativa, la investigación etnográfica, el estudio interpretativo de Casos y la Investigación evaluativa. Para poder abordar los fundamentos epistemológicos, antropológicos, sociológicos, axiológicos, psicológicos y pedagógicos que permitan visualizar la problemática educativa.
  9. 9. Identificación de situaciones que pudieran ser abordadas por la investigación educativa El contexto educativo colombiano Las diversas regiones del país mantiene grandes retos los cuales no son los mismos , los cuales muchos llegan a influir en la desescolarización que se presenta en diversos niveles sociales. Esto crea distintas dinámicas de aprendizaje y enseñanza las cuales muestran una ligera brecha entre el contexto educativo, la comunidad y el hogar Todo esto se le atribuye a las variables sociales con las cuales son evaluadas como son las cuantitativas y las cualitativas, que al trabajar de la mano se pueda llegar a Entender y conocer el clima social bajo el cual se encuentran en su diario vivir y así evitar los diferentes problemas que pueden surgir.
  10. 10. Investigación Educativa Elaborado por Leidy Rubio
  11. 11. El Problema de Investigación Según Espinoza (2018) el problema de investigación adquiere trascendencia si se plantea de forma adecuada, ya que esto es lo que determinará la obtención de mejores resultados en el proceso investigativo. Si se posee claridad en el problema a investigar, el éxito en los resultados será evidente. Desde la perspectiva de Barboza, Ventura & Gaycho (2018) “un problema de investigación representa un asunto específico de un tema de investigación, que genera insatisfacción, incomprensión o una dificultad que requiere ser explicada o solucionada por una comunidad científica y que se expresa en forma de interrogante”;
  12. 12. El Problema de Investigación: criterios de identificación según Barboza (2018) Barboza (2018) propone los siguientes criterios para identificar un problema de investigación, los cuales son: Reconocer los temas de investigación de su disciplina Familiarizarse con un tema de investigación de su interés Efectuar una actualización bibliográfica en relación con el tema de investigación
  13. 13. Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. El contexto educativo a nivel de Colombia está en una etapa de transición entre las metodologías de enseñanza tradicionales y las innovaciones educativas y curriculares que ha surgido a lo largo de la última década Esto con la incidencia de las Tecnologías de la Información y las Comunicaciones (TIC) y lo referente en materia de tecnologías educativas. Como una forma de revolucionar y potenciar la calidad en los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje en los estudiantes en la educación inicial, primaria, secundaria, media y superior. Es por eso que el sistema educativo debe ser particular con base en las identidades cultuales de cada región y comunidad, por lo que la educación debe ser una herramienta de intercambio de saberes que genere conocimientos y competencias en los estudiantes
  14. 14. Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. Es necesario hablar de los diferentes aspectos lingüísticos, que poseen una gran variedad y características dependiendo del territorio y del papel que juega la cultura en cada escenario de la vida diaria. La cual se puede llegar a comprender como la razón cultural que representa un conocimiento
  15. 15. Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. La educación no solo es fundamental sino esencial en el desarrollo integral del ser humano, pero cuando profundizamos en el contexto educativo de un país, por ejemplo como el nuestro, con todas las vicisitudes actuales y pasadas de gobierno, nos damos cuenta que Colombia primero que nada tiene un adeuda amplia con el bienestar del talento humano, aquí incluye no sólo el personal docente, directivo y administrativo, sino los mismos estudiantes. Es por eso que el contexto educativo actual de Colombia se desarrolla en medio de vicisitudes hostiles las cuales protagonizan no solo el gobierno, sino a los docentes, estudiantes y la misma educación
  16. 16. Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. La problemática educativa en Colombia, no debe basarse en encontrar nuevos paradigmas y formas de enseñar ante las problemáticas sociales que vive el país. Sino que debe buscar nuevas estrategias a los tiempos modernos basados en la pedagogía, la didáctica, el currículo, en la formación integral y axiológica, en la búsqueda de proyectos educativos e innovaciones pedagógicas Que nos aproximen a la construcción de nuevos modelos pedagógicos coherentes y pertinentes que lleven a la actualización e innovación de las estrategias de enseñanza para los tiempos modernos acorde a las circunstancias de cada una de las regiones focalizadas.
  17. 17. Análisis del contexto educativo en el país y en la Escuela de Ciencias de la Educación. Hay que tener en cuenta que el país en la actualidad ha avanzado de manera notoria en cuanto a calidad educativa, puesto a finales del siglo pasado, “al comenzar la década del noventa, la educación emerge como un factor de acumulación de capital humano y movilidad social que representa uno de los elementos claves del proceso de crecimiento y desarrollo económico.” (Iregui, pág. 180) Colombia enfrenta desafíos en el sector educativo no solo por la pertinencia en cuanto al ajuste de los currículos sino también al modelo educativo que requiere el país, teniendo encueta la diversidad de contexto que presenta el país y los paradigmas que estos mismo representan. Así mismo se debe ir a la vanguardia con los cambios que presenta el modelo de globalización, es decir debe actualizar la aplicación de nuevos modelos educativos que sean pertinentes y necesarios según las necesidades
  18. 18. Conclusiones La investigación Educativa consiste en identificar, analizar y plantear un problema de carácter pedagógico, didáctico, curricular o evaluativo con la finalidad de comprender cuyo existo depende del planteamiento, organización, ejecución y control de la investigación. La investigación como proceso de generación de nuevos conocimientos s es de vital importancia para el ámbito educativo, porque es gracias a esto que se crean nuevos modelos, estrategias y métodos de Enseñanza y Aprendizaje que potencian la calidad de la educación y así mismo la preparan para su innovación misma frente a las demandas y necesidades de la sociedad contemporánea. El problema investigativo debe partir en que la pregunta de investigación debe responder a un problema concreto, el cual es lo que da origen al desarrollo de los objetivos de la investigación que se van a alcanzar con el desarrollo de la propuesta, así mismo, esta problemática tiene que contar con una relación teórica que la soporte, lo cual es lo que dará sentido lógico y un carácter científico y académico al proceso de investigación resultante.
  19. 19. Referencias • Gómez, M. (2006). Introducción a la Metodología de la Investigación Científica. Ed. Brujas. Córdoba, Argentina. Recuperado de https://www.monserrat.proed.unc.edu.ar/pluginfile.php/4505/mod_resource/content/2/Int roducci%C3%B3n%20a%20la%20Metodolog%C3%ADa%20de%20la%20Investigaci% C3%B3n%20Cient%C3%ADfica%20Autor%20Prof.%20Marcelo%20G%C3%B3mez.pd f • Hernández, R. y Fernández, B. (2003): “Metodología de la Investigación. Ed. Mc Graw Hill. Chile. Recuperado de http://observatorio.epacartagena.gov.co/wp- content/uploads/2017/08/metodologia-de-la-investigacion-sexta- edicion.compressed.pdf • Hurtado, J. (2000) Metodología de la investigación. Guía para la comprensión holística de la ciencia. Quirón Ediciones. Caracas. https://dariososafoula.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hurtado-de-barrera- metodologicc81a-de-la-investigaciocc81n-guicc81a-para-la-comprensiocc81n- holicc81stica-de-la-ciencia.pdf • Cerda, H. (2007). Investigación y enseñanza, una relación controvertida (pp. 15-44) e investigación en strict sensu e investigación formativa (pp. 59-68) en La investigación Formativa en el Aula. Recuperado de: http://bibliotecadigital.magisterio.co/libro/la- investigaci-n-formativa-en-el-aula#
  20. 20. Referencias • Acevedo, S. (2014). Inclusión digital y educación inclusiva. Aportes para el diseño de proyectos pedagógicos con el uso de tecnologías de la comunicación. (2014) En Revista de investigaciones UNAD. Volumen 13. Número 1, Enero - Junio 2014. Bogotá. Recuperado de: DOI: https://doi.org/10.22490/25391887.1130 • Aragón, A., y Sánchez G. (2013). Metodología de investigación. Método científico y tipos de investigación. Universidad de Murcia. 1 y 2. Disponibles en: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7N0lIdat9g y https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMMKO2WHJoI • Corredor, E. (2019) Técnicas de Investigación: Identificación del problema. Recuperado de https://stadium.unad.edu.co/ovas/10596_22997/PDF.pdf • Fuentes, C. (2015). Investigación en educación: de la práctica docente a los aspectos epistemológicos, éticos y sociales. Praxis y Saber, 6(11), 235-244. doi: https://doi.org/10.19053/22160159.3581 • Hernández, Y. et al (2019). Lineamientos Para el Desarrollo de Trabajos de Grado. Especializaciones – Escuela de Educación – ECEDU. Recuperado de: https://repository.unad.edu.co/handle/10596/30475 • Lección 1: Fundamentos epistemológicos de la historia de método de las ciencias sociales. Recuperado de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQhJGkAJsI0
  21. 21. Referencias • Ramos, C. (2015) Los paradigmas de la Investigación científica. Disponible en: http://www.unife.edu.pe/publicaciones/revistas/psicologia/2015_1/Carlos_Ramos.pdf • UNAD (2018).Líneas de investigación de la ECEDU. Recuperado de: https://academia.unad.edu.co/ecedu/investigacion-y-productividad/lineas-de- investigacion • Vivanco de Uribe, M. (2003). Investigación educativa: una reflexión crítica. Educere, 6(21), 73-81. Recuperado de: http://www.saber.ula.ve/handle/123456789/19765 •
  22. 22. ¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!

×