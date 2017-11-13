Alumno: Edixon Rodríguez C.I: 17.828.907 Materia: Derecho Agrario y Ambiental Sección: Saia “B “ Profesora: Keydis Pérez B...
Derecho Agrario Es el conjunto de las normas, los reglamentos, las leyes y las disposiciones que regulan la propiedad y or...
Evolución del Derecho Agrario la evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela “a raíz del descubrimiento del petróleo en nue...
Evolución del Derecho Agrario Ley agraria del 1948, la evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela fue innovadora para la f...
Evolución del Derecho Agrario La evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela decreto con fuerza de ley de tierras y desarro...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evolucion del derecho agrario en venezuela.

9 views

Published on

Edixon Rodriguez

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Evolucion del derecho agrario en venezuela.

  1. 1. Alumno: Edixon Rodríguez C.I: 17.828.907 Materia: Derecho Agrario y Ambiental Sección: Saia “B “ Profesora: Keydis Pérez Barquisimeto, Septiembre 2017
  2. 2. Derecho Agrario Es el conjunto de las normas, los reglamentos, las leyes y las disposiciones que regulan la propiedad y organización territorial rústica y las explotaciones agrícolas. En otras palabras, el derecho agrario es una rama del derecho que incluye las normas reguladoras de las relaciones jurídicas relacionadas a la agricultura.
  3. 3. Evolución del Derecho Agrario la evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela “a raíz del descubrimiento del petróleo en nuestro país, el crecimiento del derecho agrario en Venezuela ha ido en retroceso, en la época de la colonia cuando Venezuela dependía del campo con sus siembras de café, maíz y otros rubros de poca importancia, la propiedad de la tierra para ese entonces estaba en manos de los latifundistas dueños únicos de las tierras, con la aparición y el auge petrolero prácticamente pasa a segundo plano esta actividad del campo, siendo desplazado, pasamos a ser un país. La evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela siglo XIX. esta es un etapa que en la Venezuela de antaño reinaban los terratenientes los grandes dueños de extensiones de tierras en sus manos, para esa época el derecho agrario permaneció estático en el tiempo si muchos avances. La evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela ley de la reforma agraria 1945 esta reforma trajo para la época los primeros adelantos en materia agraria lo mas importantes tenemos que mencionar la incorporación del campesino en las actividades agrarias y la entrega de las tierras en forma gratuita.
  4. 4. Evolución del Derecho Agrario Ley agraria del 1948, la evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela fue innovadora para la fecha, ya que se incorpora un hecho el cual consiste en prohibir que las tierras pudieran ser expropiadas siempre y cuando estuvieran en producción. La evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela estatuto agrario del 1949 debido al pronunciamiento de la junta militar de 1949, hay un paso atrás en el proceso agrario donde se elimina lo promulgado en la ley agraria del 1948 en lo que se refiere a la expropiabilidad. Ley de la reforma agraria de 1960. la dotación local, la mejor tenencia y la protección de los recursos naturales renovables fueron las bases fundamentales en la que se inspiró la ley de la reforma agraria de 1960 y de cuyo objetivo especifico perseguía la transformación de la estructura agraria del país para que la riqueza fuese distribuida equitativamente entre su pobladores en ella se buscó la participación de los campesinos en las actividad del desarrollo económico del país.
  5. 5. Evolución del Derecho Agrario La evolución del derecho agrario en Venezuela decreto con fuerza de ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario del 2001 1.- tiene por objeto establecer las bases del desarrollo, rural, integral y sustentable y la eliminación del latifundio como sistema contrario al interés social y a la armonía en el campo. 2.- procura una justa distribución de la riqueza y una planificación estratégica, democrática y participativa en cuanto a la tenencia de la tierra y desarrollo de toda la actividad agraria. 3.- procura el aseguramiento de la biodiversidad, la vigencia efectiva de los derechos de protección ambiental y agroalimentario de las presentes y futuras generaciones. LEY DE TIERRAS Y DESARROLLO AGRARIO DEL 2001 .- Rige lo referente a la producción agraria, afectación al uso de las tierras, adjudicación de las tierras. 1.- Establece los Niveles Básicos de Productividad Agraria en: Fincas Ociosas e Incultas, Fincas Mejorables y Fincas Productivas. 2.- Persigue la incorporación del campesino al proceso productivo del país, otorgándoles garantías y beneficios. 3.- Se crean 3 Institutos Agrarios en sustitución del Instituto Agrario Nacional: Instituto Nacional de Tierras, Corporación Venezolana Agraria e Instituto Nacional de Desarrollo Rural. DECRETO CON FUERZA DE LEY DE TIERRAS Y DESARROLLO AGRARIO DEL 2001 : 1. Regula la jurisdicción agraria tanto en lo referente a la jurisdicción ordinaria agraria, como a la jurisdicción contenciosa administrativa en materia agraria. 2.- Aparece la figura de las poligonales Rurales como zonas estratégicas para la aplicación de los planes de desarrollo agrario y sustentable.

×