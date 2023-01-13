Every drug product, with its apparent patent and trademark from European Patent Commission (EPC), must exhibit its safety utilization starting from its ecological cultivation up to its warranty disposal back to the environment termed as Life Cycle Assessment of drugs. Climate change may be influenced and worsened by several determinants in which pharmaceutical sector may play a big role to environmental pollution and may eventually lead to risks of developing health problems due to environmental toxicities. Therefore, there is a crucial need for remediating drug wastes into renewable energies as corporate responsibility of environmental taxation for the advocacy of Sustainable Development as promoted and regulated by Kyoto Protocol of United Nations Millennium Development Goals of economic prosperity and safety of the public. This paper aims to delineate the waste to energy technology functions for addressing its problems and concerns in carbon tax such as the quantity of renewable power percentage, the amount of greenhouse gases of climate change and its environmental pollutants from waste disposal of expired and used drugs, the prevalence of morbidity and mortality rates in relation to environmental exposure to hazardous substances, and its relative monetary progress and success. Kinetic modelling of equations and its MATLAB simulation code is important for application of waste to energy technology for Sustainable Development. Therefore, delineation of carbon tax in kinetic modelling is quite necessary in resolving issues in economy, society, and environment as exhibited in SELECT criteria mechanism of decision making.