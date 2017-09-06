Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 1 Y CUANDO DESPERTÉ…, ¡YA SE ME HABÍA HECHO TARDE...
Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 2 RELOJ: (Con voz chillona.)Es la 1:45. Es la 1:4...
Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 3 trata de leerlo, pero se lo arrebata.) No impor...
Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 4 SEÑOR X: ¡Perdón, señorita! Soy el Señor X. Nec...
Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 5 SEÑOR X: Street Figther II Alfa Turbo. EJECUTIV...
Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 6 VOZ EN EL TELÉFONO: Lo sentimos, el teléfono qu...
Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 7 COBRADOR: (Anunciando, al público.) Y para todo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Obra y cuando_desperté_iv

37 views

Published on

Obra de teatro

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Obra y cuando_desperté_iv

  1. 1. Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 1 Y CUANDO DESPERTÉ…, ¡YA SE ME HABÍA HECHO TARDE! Basado en el cuento “El monopolio de la moda” de Luis Britto García Francisco Olivié PERSONAJES EL SEÑOR X LA VENDEDORA EL CONCESIONARIO EL EJECUTIVO DE CRÉDITO LA SEÑORA X EL COBRADOR CARGADORES EL RELOJ Acto Único Casa del señor X. Una anticuada sala de una casa pasada de moda. En el centro del escenario, una mesa de centro con un teléfono. Alrededor de ésta, un sofá, un sillón y un taburete, acomodados de frente al público. Frente a estos, una mesa, con un televisor de espaldas al público. A foro centro, puerta que da a la calle flanqueada por dos ventanas. Junto a la puerta, un reloj redondo de péndulo que parece un gran ojo que todo lo vigila. A la derecha del escenario, está el Departamento de Crédito, gran escritorio de madera carcomida, repleto de monedas y papeles, con el teléfono en una antiquísima silla; otra silla detrás del escritorio, una reja metálica funge de límite con la sala. A la izquierda está la oficina del Concesionario de automóviles, decorada con un escritorio moderno con videófono, varios posters de autos con mujeres desnudas colgados y asiento de hombre importante; igual reja que sirve para división con la sala. Sobre la vieja sala, pendiendo en un andamio, está la Tienda, con uno o dos maniquíes con la ropa del momento, una mesa con computadora y teléfono al más moderno estilo. Al levantarse el telón, la luz cae sobre el sofá, donde aparece el Señor X, vestido con un traje gris y leyendo su periódico de la mañana en la sección de modas. Es un hombre maduro cualquiera. SEÑOR X: Mmm. Qué bonito traje tiene este tipo. (Mirándolo más detenidamente). ¡Con razón! Es el nuevo modelo de Versace. Iré a comprarlo antes de que los demás lo hagan. Seré el más moderno de la fiesta. La señora X entra por la puerta. Es, como su nombre lo indica, una madura mujer cualquiera. SEÑORA X: Mi amor, necesito dinero para comprarme ropa para esta noche. SEÑOR X: (Sacando una tarjeta de crédito de su bolsillo.) Ya lo sabía, mujer. Por eso saqué una tarjeta adicional. Toma. SEÑORA X: Mi amor. (Lo besa.) Por eso te amo. Bueno, entonces regreso al rato. (Sale rápidamente por la puerta. El Señor X sonríe y después bosteza.) SEÑOR X: ¡Loca! Todo sea por estar a la moda, ¡Sí señor! El Señor X trata de seguir leyendo, se arrepiente y se acurruca en el sofá. Breve pausa de transición. De repente, al reloj se le aparece un rostro en la carátula y comienza a hablar.
  2. 2. Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 2 RELOJ: (Con voz chillona.)Es la 1:45. Es la 1:45. Es la 1:45. El Señor X se despierta, voltea a ver el reloj, mira su reloj de pulsera. Se despereza, toma su periódico y continúa leyéndolo. SEÑOR X: (Leyendo)… y los conocedores de moda vaticinan que la ropa gris será el último grito esta tarde (sonríe.) Sabía que debía comprarme lo más caro, pero a la moda. (Leyendo una nota con interés)…Hoy en la mañana la policía encarceló a un sujeto por faltas a la moral al salir de su casa con el traje del día anterior. (Con indignación) ¡Qué vulgaridad! ¡Mira que salir a la calle con el traje de ayer! Suena el timbre. El Señor X se levanta y va hacia la puerta. Antes de que la abra ésta se abre intempestivamente y entra el vendedor, de sombrero y corbatita modernos y portafolios nuevo. VENDEDOR: ¡Muy buenas tardes tenga usted caballero, y mejores las tenga su señora! Mi tarjeta (Se la da.) Mi nombre no importa. (Se la quita.) Lo que importa es lo que puedo ofrecerle. Lindo traje, (confidencial) aunque algo pasado de moda. SEÑOR X: (Molesto.) ¡Óigame! ¡Esto es lo más moderno! VENDEDOR: (Corrige.) Era. SEÑOR X: (Mirándose la ropa con angustia.) ¿¡Era!? VENDEDOR: Represento a Productos de Alta Calidad, S.A. de C.V. de R. L., A.C (Grita al ver el televisor.) ¿¡Pero cómo es posible!? (Al Señor X) Un hombre como usted, que dice tener refinamiento y buen gusto, (Señalando su ropa.)… utilizando este televisor tan anticuado. SEÑOR X: (Culpable.) Es que,… VENDEDOR: (Revisando la T.V.) Por suerte estoy aquí. (Al Señor X.)Es muy afortunado de que yo pasar por su casa. (Dándole el portafolios.) Sostenga esto. (Saca un peine y se arregla el cabello.) ¿Hace cuánto que compró ese… televisor? ¿Dos? ¿Tres horas? SEÑOR X: (Avergonzado.) Esta mañana. (Suenan las dos y las luces bajan.) VENDEDOR: (Escandalizado, sosteniéndose del sofá.) ¿¡Cómo!? (El Señor X se oculta tras el sofá.) ¿Lleva toda la mañana usando el mismo televisor? ¿Qué clase de monstruo es usted? ¡Pero qué mal gusto! SEÑOR X: (Arrastrándose de rodillas hasta él, sin soltar el portafolios.) ¡Mi… mujer es la culpable! ¡Ella fue quien no me dejó comprar el modelo de las doce del día! ¡Fue ella! VENDEDOR: (Abofeteándolo y sacudiéndoselo.) ¡Afeminado! ¡Poco hombre! ¡No me toque! (El Señor X retrocede. Amable de nuevo.) Pero tiene suerte de que yo haya pasado por aquí, caballero. Tengo exactamente lo que usted necesita. (Abre el portafolios y extrae un catálogo de televisores.) ¡Mire usted, nada más! (Le muestra uno en especial.) ¡Esto es lo que está a la vanguardia de la tecnología! RELOJ: Son las 2:15. Son las 2:15. Sonlas 2:15. SEÑOR X: (Mirando el catálogo) ¡Guau! ¡Increíble! VENDEDOR: Es lo último en tecnología de la 1:55. Creado con lo mejor de la tecnología de punta. Sólo las familias a la moda tienen uno igual. SEÑOR X: ¡Lo quiero! ¡Debo tenerlo! (Aferrándosele al pantalón.) ¡Ayúdeme! VENDEDOR: (Sacudiéndoselo y arrebatándole el portafolio.) Yo sabía que usted era un hombre inteligente, y con sólo verle la cara me bastó. Al verlo me dije, …. Pero no hay tiempo para eso. (Saca un enorme contrato y lo desenrolla.) Firme aquí. (El Señor X
  3. 3. Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 3 trata de leerlo, pero se lo arrebata.) No importa, firmaré por usted. (Firma una gran x. Mientras enrolla el contrato.) Con este contrato se compromete a pagar su adeudo a tres horas sin intereses. (Se lo guarda. Llamando.) ¡Tráiganlo, muchachos! (Al Señor X.) Ya verá usted lo que es tecnología moderna. Entran dos cargadores trayendo el nuevo televisor, que tiene una etiqueta que dice 1:55. VENDEDOR: Llévense ese vejestorio. (Señalando el televisor viejo. Al Señor X.) La compañía lo acepta por el 10% de su valor abonado a su cuenta (saca unos billetes y se los da), pero como usted no tenía cuenta con nosotros ese 10% va de comisión por apertura. (Le quita los billetes.) ¡Gracias, ha sido un placer! (Sale con los cargadores por la puerta llevándose la T.V. De inmediato vuelve a asomarse.) El primer pago venció hace dos minutos. Lo siento, le cobraré intereses. (El señor X le da su tarjeta de crédito. El vendedor le hace un voucher, le regresa la tarjeta y sale.) Adiós. El Señor X se refriega las manos con emoción y se acerca sonriendo al nuevo televisor. Antes que lo llegue a tocar, éste se enciende. VOZ T.V.: … y Christian Pior presentó hace unos instantes su colección para la temporada 2 a 4 de la tarde, la cual marca la tendencia predominante de las modas hasta, por lo menos, las 7 de la noche. También Hugo Boss-tesó. SEÑOR X: (Apagando la T.V., alarmado) ¿Ya pasaron las modas del mediodía? (Observando su ropa.) ¡Dios mío! ¡Debo ir a comprar ropa! (Sale corriendo por la puerta.) Se escucha gran alboroto y gritos de furia en la calle. UNA VOZ: ¡Maldito pordiosero! OTRA VOZ: ¿Ya viste? ¡Trae corbatas de la 1:25! OTRA: ¡Qué horror! ¡Qué mal gusto! OTRA: ¡Anticuado! OTRA: ¡Sus zapatos son de las 12:30! OTRA: ¡Vístase como la gente! OTRA: ¡Mamarracho! OTRA: ¡Pinche abuelo! El señor X entra corriendo agitado, cierra la puerta de un portazo y se apoya contra ella para evitar que alguien entre. SEÑOR X: (Mira con gran ansiedad la habitación y encuentra su salvación.) ¡El teléfono! (Corre hacia él. Marca) Luz sobre la parte superior de escenario que es la tienda. Aparece la vendedora, de grandes anteojos y exagerado maquillaje, pintándose las uñas y mascando un chicle. VENDEDORA: (Sin descolgar, utilizando el manos libres.) ¿Sí? SEÑOR X: ¿Bueno? Señora, necesito comprar… VENDEDORA: (Indignada.) ¡Señorita!
  4. 4. Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 4 SEÑOR X: ¡Perdón, señorita! Soy el Señor X. Necesito que me manden trajes nuevos, juguetes, cocina, etc., Mi tarjeta es la número 666. VENDEDORA: (Apuntando) ¿sí? (Se levanta y cambia el vestuario del maniquí por uno más nuevo.) ¿Qué ofrece como garantía de pago? SEÑOR X: ¿Cómo garantía? (Medita un poco.) ¡Mi auto! VENDEDORA: ¿Sí? (Apunta.) ¿Qué modelo? SEÑOR X: (Apenado.) Street Figther II Alfa Turbo. VENDEDORA: (Indignada.) ¿¡Qué!? ¿Pretende que aceptemos un auto de ayer? ¡Ni siquiera podría intentar registrarlo, la computadora lo rechazaría. RELOJ: (Adelantándose un paso.) Son las 2:30, 2:30, 2:30. SEÑOR X: (Suplicante.) ¡Pero señora, yo…! VENDEDORA: (Furiosa.) ¡Señorita! SEÑOR X: ¡Perdón: Señorita, yo…! VENDEDORA: ¡Nada, nada! ¡Consiga siquiera un auto de esta mañana y tal vez hablemos, Señor. (Cuelga y le cambia el vestido al maniquí.) Imbécil. La luz baja sobre ella, pero sin desaparecer del todo. RELOJ: Las 2:45, 2:45,2:45. SEÑOR X: (Paseándose nervioso.) ¡Dios, dios! ¡Otro auto! ¡Necesito otro auto! (Toma el teléfono y marca.) Se ilumina la oficina del concesionario, que aparece sentado, leyendo su periódico. Es un hombre gordo y bigotón, vestido con un novísimo traje, se sabe porque en una gran etiqueta dice 2:30. CONCESIONARIO: (Contestando.) Autos Coyotaje al Ataque, buenas tardes. SEÑOR X: Buenas tardes, señor. Necesito un auto. ¿Qué modelos tiene de esta mañana? Mi tarjeta es la 666. CONCESIONARIO: (Furioso al ver que no aparece la imagen en el videoteléfono.) ¡Óigame, idiota! ¿Cómo se atreve a llamarme por ese teléfono tan anticuado? Ni siquiera es de tonos. SEÑOR X: Es cierto, discúlpeme, pero ya no puedo cambiar mi mobiliario. Creo que estoy sobregirado y… CONCESIONARIO: Mire, lo voy a comunicar al Departamento de Crédito y ahí se arregla con ellos. (Transfiere la llamada y baja la luz sobre él, sin desaparecer del todo tampoco.) Luz sobre el Departamento de Crédito donde aparece el ejecutivo de crédito. Es un hombre viejo, flaco, ojeroso y amarillento; de manos huesudas y retorcidas como garras, vestido completamente de negro. Es la perfecta combinación de Harpagón y Drácula. Al iluminarse su lugar se encuentra haciendo torrecitas de monedas al mismo tiempo que las cuenta. Al sonar el teléfono estira una mano y contesta. La Vendedora cambia el vestido del maniquí. RELOJ: (Se adelanta otro paso.) Las 3:00, 3:00, 3:00. EJECUTIVO: ¿Cuánto va a querer? (Corrige.) ¡Perdón! ¿Diga? SEÑOR X: ¿Bueno? Habla el Señor X, tarjeta 666, y necesito… EJECUTIVO: (Interrumpiéndolo.) ¿Y sobre qué va a ser? SEÑOR X: Pues mire, tengo un auto muy bueno que… EJECUTIVO: (Igual.) ¿Modelo?
  5. 5. Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 5 SEÑOR X: Street Figther II Alfa Turbo. EJECUTIVO: Jmm. ¿Tiene muebles nuevos? SEÑOR X: Los voy a comprar con el crédito que usted me autorice… EJECUTIVO: (Interrumpiendo.) Acepto el auto por el 1% de su valor real… Señor X: (Indignado.) ¡Óigame, pero eso es un robo! EJECUTIVO: (Prosigue tranquilamente.)…siempre y cuando ponga por garantía los muebles nuevos. Tómelo o déjelo. SEÑOR X: (Mirando el reloj que mueve la cabeza. Desesperado.) ¡Está bien, está bien! EJECUTIVO: Su crédito está aprobado, Señor 666. Ha sido un gran placer. (Risa maquiavélica.) ¡Ja, ja, ja! (Regresa la llamada al Concesionario. Baja la luz sobre él.) La luz sube sobre el concesionario, mientras se ve que el ejecutivo llama a la tienda y habla con la vendedora. CONCESIONARIO: Coyotaje al Ataque. SEÑOR X: (Puliéndose las uñas.) ¡Tengo crédito! CONCESIONARIO: (Muy amable de repente.)Dígame, ¿qué auto quiere, señor? De las 10, las 11, de las 12, la 1, las 2 o de las 3:30. SEÑOR X: (Emocionadísimo.) ¡3:30! ¡3:30! CONCESIONARIO: Le advierto que cuesta el doble que los otros. SEÑOR X: ¡No importa! ¿Qué modelo es? (se deja escuchar una música celestial.) CONCESIONARIO: (Levantándose de su lugar y yendo junto al señor X… Tendiéndole los brazos.) ¡Mi querido señor! (Lo abraza y lo besa.)¡Debí saber que usted era un conocedor! (Saca una foto del auto nuevo de su bolsillo y se la muestra.) ¡Mire usted! ¿Qué opina? SEÑOR X: (Mirando la foto.) ¡¡¡Guau!!! CONCESIONARIO: ¿Qué tal, eh? Ni una patinada de mosca! T-Ford Nico del 69. Al derecho y al revés, un súper auto. Color blanco jaletina. RELOJ: (Dando otro paso.) 3:15, 3:15, 3:15. Cambio de ropa de maniquí. SEÑOR X: ¿Dónde firmo? El Concesionario le extiende otro enorme contrato. El Señor X se dispone a leerlo. CONCESIONARIO: (Arrebatándole el contrato.) ¡No se moleste, firmaré por usted! (Pone una enorme x y se guarda el contrato.) ¡Caballero, ha hecho una gran inversión! Le enviaré el auto de inmediato. (Regresa a su sitio, desconecta la música celestial que salía de una grabadora en su bolsillo y baja la luz como antes. Suena el teléfono.) SEÑOR X: (Contestando.) ¿Diga? VENDEDORA: ¿Señor 666? SEÑOR X: (Molesto.) Señor Equis, señora, Equis. VENDEDORA: Es igual. Hablo para notificarle que le estamos enviando las cosas que pidió. SEÑOR X: ¡Oiga, pero si me dijo que no! (Se corta la llamada.) VENDEDORA: ¿Bueno? ¿bueno? (Se encoge de hombros y cuelga. Tira el maniquí y pone uno nuevo. Baja la luz sobre ella.) SEÑOR X: (Tratando de comunicarse.)¿Aló? ¿Aló?
  6. 6. Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 6 VOZ EN EL TELÉFONO: Lo sentimos, el teléfono que usted está usando es muy viejo. Favor de cambiarlo. Digite su número de tarjeta. Gracias. (El Señor X obedece.) RELOJ: (Poniéndose atrás de él.) 3:30. El Señor X se pasea por la habitación. El reloj lo sigue hasta el final de la obra. SEÑOR X: ¡Ahora a esperar, dios mío! (pausa.) ¡Entre más espere, más viejo se volverá todo! RELOJ: (Gritándole al oído.) 3:45, 3:45, 3:45. SEÑOR X: (Mirando su reloj.) ¡Dios mío! ¡Y yo sigo vestido con estos harapos! (Se arranca la ropa y la quema.) RELOJ: Las 4:00. Al sonar el reloj, entra la Señora X por la puerta, cargada de paquetes. SEÑORA X: ¡Mira, mi amor! ¡Todo lo que compré con la tarjeta adicional que me diste! (Deja los paquetes en el piso y se tira en el sofá.) SEÑOR X: ¿¡Que, qué!? CARGADOR: (En la puerta.) Patrón, le traemos sus cosas. Todo garantizado hasta las 5:00. SEÑOR X: (Desesperado.) ¡SÍ, SÍ! ¡Metan todo! Las acciones siguientes irán aumentando de velocidad en un rápido crecendo hasta llegar al colapso final. SEÑOR X: (Al cargador que acaba de entrar.) Deme mi ropa. (El cargador se la arroja. Se viste apuradamente.) Entra un cargador con una caja. La deja y sale. Entra otro cargador con sillón nuevo. Lo deja y sale. Entra cargador con teléfono nuevo. Lo deja y sale. El Señor X llama a la tienda y compra más cosas. La Señora X se desuda. Se viste con nueva ropa. El reloj marca las 4:15 y las 4:30 casi al mismo tiempo. Ruido de auto afuera. El Señor X se asoma por la puerta. Las llaves le golpean en la cara. Da las gracias. Entra cargador con estufa nueva. Sale cargando [la] estufa vieja. Entra cargador con colchón nuevo. Sale cargando a la Señora X. Entra el otro cargador trayendo a la nueva Señora X. Sale llevándose mesa de centro. El reloj da las 4.45. El maniquí es reemplazado por otro. El Señor X se desnuda. Quema la ropa. Grita. RELOJ: (A todo pulmón.) Las 5:00. Gran estruendo y todo se oscurece. Todo queda congelado y en silencio. Lentamente, una luz espectral ilumina la puerta. En el umbral aparece el cobrador, de aspecto mefistofélico. COBRADOR: ¿El Señor X? (Luz sobre éste.) SEÑOR X: (Tímidamente, con su tarjeta en la mano.) Soy yo. COBRADOR: Soy el cobrador. He venido a notificarle que tiene comprometido su sueldo de cien años. (Le arrebata su tarjeta y la rompe.) Ahora tendrá que pagar con trabajos forzados en los sótanos de los deudores. (Los cargadores lo sujetan como carceleros.) SEÑOR X: (Aterrorizado.) ¡No, por favor! ¡No! (El piso se abre y es arrojado por el agujero.)
  7. 7. Seminario para la producción de un curso en línea. TLRIID III. IV unidad 7 COBRADOR: (Anunciando, al público.) Y para todos ustedes, tenemos aprobación garantizada. Ayúdenos a hacer lo que mejor sabemos hacer: gastar su dinero. Y recuerden: no salgan sin ella. (Les arroja tarjetas de crédito y sale.) Breve oscuro. Al volver a iluminarse todo, El Señor X aparece recostado en el sofá. Se despierta bruscamente. SEÑOR X: ¿¡Qué!? (mira en derredor suyo.) ¡Todo fue un sueño! (Se enjuga el sudor de la frente.) Al sacar su pañuelo para limpiarse, se le cae su tarjeta de crédito. Grita y la mira con espanto, retrocede y se oculta detrás del sillón. Por fin se atreve a acercarse. Con cautela la toca con el pie y corre a esconderse de nuevo. Se acerca nuevamente y repite la operación; ahora no se esconde. Después la toma con las manos y con rapidez se dispone a romperla, pero se arrepiente. Mira alrededor suyo. Suspira. Va hacia el teléfono y marca. VENDEDORA: (Como en el principio de la obra.) ¿Sí? SEÑOR X: (Mirando su tarjeta de crédito.) Bueno, señorita, quiero hacer una compra, mi tarjeta es la número 666. VENDEDORA: Permítame un segundo. SEÑOR X: Sí señorita, aquí espero. (Besa su tarjeta.) La luz baja lentamente, mientras se escucha la clásica frase de “Todo con el poder de su firma”, al mismo tiempo cae el Telón. Olivié, Francisco. Y cuando desperté…, ¡Ya se me había hecho tarde! en Mancebo del Castillo, et.al. Teatro de la Gruta, México, CONACULTA, 2001 (Tierra Adentro 229) pp. 283-299.

×