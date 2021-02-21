Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️ EDITH ELEJALDE
RELIGIÓN ROMANA  Politeísta, antropomorfa y práctica  Roma adopta la religión griega, pero les cambian los nombres.  La...
PRINCIPALES DIVINIDADES ROMANAS JÚPITER Divinidad principal. Del cielo y la tempestad. JUNO Divinidad de la luz y del matr...
JÚPITER/Zeus  El dios supremo, amo del universo.  Presidía la tempestad y por ello se le representa con rayos en la mano...
JUNO/Hera  Esposa de Júpiter y reina de los cielos.  Presidía los matrimonios y nacimientos.  En Roma tenía un festival...
¡¡¡GRACIAS!!! NO OLVIDES CONSULTAR ESTA LECCIÓN Y OTROS TEMA EN ESTE LINK➡️
MARTE/Ares  El Ares de los griegos.  Dios de la guerra y patrono del pueblo romano.  Se le consagró el día martes. LECC...
NEPTUNO/ Poseidón  Hermano de Júpiter.  Era el dios del mar.  Para los griegos fue Poseidón. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
SATURNO/Cronos  Cronos en Grecia.  Representa el tiempo.  Destronado por sus hijos Júpiter, Neptuno, Plutón y Juno, se ...
VULCANO/ Hefestos  Hijo de Júpiter y Juno, era deforme y cojo, pero el más industrioso de los dioses.  Divinidad del fue...
MINERVA/ Atenea  Atenea de los griegos.  Era la diosa de la sabiduría, las ciencias y el arte. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
VENUS/Afrodita  Diosa de la belleza y del amor, la juventud y la gracia.  Se le consagró el día viernes (del latín Vener...
DIANA/Artemisa  La Artemisa griega.  Diosa de la caza, hija de Júpiter y hermana gemela de Apolo.  También era diosa de...
APOLO/Febo  Hijo de Júpiter, conducía la carroza del Sol.  Dios de la música, la medicina y la poesía.  Su equivalente ...
MERCURIO/ Hermes  Hijo de Júpiter; mensajero de los dioses, dios de los comerciantes, viajeros y ladrones.  Para los gri...
¡¡¡GRACIAS!!! NO OLVIDES CONSULTAR ESTA LECCIÓN Y OTROS TEMA EN ESTE LINK➡️
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

RELIGIÓN ROMANA

41 views

Published on

PANTEÓN ROMANO

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

RELIGIÓN ROMANA

  1. 1. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️ EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. RELIGIÓN ROMANA  Politeísta, antropomorfa y práctica  Roma adopta la religión griega, pero les cambian los nombres.  La ciudad de Roma, tenía su "Fuego sagrado", ante el cual se oficiaban actos religioso. -La conservación de dicho fuego estaba a cargo de las vestales.  Trinidad religiosa principal: Júpiter (Zeus), Juno (Hera) y Minerva (Atenea). LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  3. 3. PRINCIPALES DIVINIDADES ROMANAS JÚPITER Divinidad principal. Del cielo y la tempestad. JUNO Divinidad de la luz y del matrimonio. Patrona de las mujeres. MARTE Divinidad de la guerra. Padre de Rómulo y Remo. MINERVA Divinidad de la inteligencia, de la razón, de la reflexión. SATURNO Divinidad del mar. NEPTUNO Divinidad de las siembras. VULCANO Divinidad del fuego y de los metales. VENUS Divinidad de la belleza, amor, jardines y de la fecundidad. DIANA Representaba a la luna y era la divinidad de la caza. MERCURIO Divinidad del comercio y de los viajeros. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  4. 4. JÚPITER/Zeus  El dios supremo, amo del universo.  Presidía la tempestad y por ello se le representa con rayos en la mano.  Le estaba consagrado el día jueves (de su nombre latino Jovis).  Equivalía al Zeus griego. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  5. 5. JUNO/Hera  Esposa de Júpiter y reina de los cielos.  Presidía los matrimonios y nacimientos.  En Roma tenía un festival llamado Matronales.  Su equivalente griego fue Hera. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  6. 6. ¡¡¡GRACIAS!!! NO OLVIDES CONSULTAR ESTA LECCIÓN Y OTROS TEMA EN ESTE LINK➡️
  7. 7. MARTE/Ares  El Ares de los griegos.  Dios de la guerra y patrono del pueblo romano.  Se le consagró el día martes. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  8. 8. NEPTUNO/ Poseidón  Hermano de Júpiter.  Era el dios del mar.  Para los griegos fue Poseidón. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  9. 9. SATURNO/Cronos  Cronos en Grecia.  Representa el tiempo.  Destronado por sus hijos Júpiter, Neptuno, Plutón y Juno, se refugió en el Lacio, donde se hizo rey de los mortales, con tanta ventura que a su reinado se le llamó la Edad de Oro.  Los romanos le honraban con grandes fiestas denominadas Saturnales. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  10. 10. VULCANO/ Hefestos  Hijo de Júpiter y Juno, era deforme y cojo, pero el más industrioso de los dioses.  Divinidad del fuego y metales.  Se creía que su taller estaba bajo el volcán Etna, en Sicilia, que debido a su actividad echaba humo.  era el Hefestos griego. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  11. 11. MINERVA/ Atenea  Atenea de los griegos.  Era la diosa de la sabiduría, las ciencias y el arte. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  12. 12. VENUS/Afrodita  Diosa de la belleza y del amor, la juventud y la gracia.  Se le consagró el día viernes (del latín Veneris).  Los griegos la llamaron Afrodita. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  13. 13. DIANA/Artemisa  La Artemisa griega.  Diosa de la caza, hija de Júpiter y hermana gemela de Apolo.  También era diosa de la Luna. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  14. 14. APOLO/Febo  Hijo de Júpiter, conducía la carroza del Sol.  Dios de la música, la medicina y la poesía.  Su equivalente griego era Febo. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  15. 15. MERCURIO/ Hermes  Hijo de Júpiter; mensajero de los dioses, dios de los comerciantes, viajeros y ladrones.  Para los griegos fue Hermes. LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️
  16. 16. ¡¡¡GRACIAS!!! NO OLVIDES CONSULTAR ESTA LECCIÓN Y OTROS TEMA EN ESTE LINK➡️

×