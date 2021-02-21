Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDITH ELEJALDE

REVOLUCIONES DE 1830 Y 1848 Proceso de luchas políticas-sociales impulsadas por la burguesía con el apoyo popular, que bus...
LA REVOLUCIÓN DE 1830  En Francia. Se llevó en contra del autoritarismo de Carlos X (abolió la libertad de opinión y pren...
CARLOS X LUIS FELIPE DE ORLEANS
SITUACIÓN POLÍTICA Y SOCIAL  Desarrollo de la gran industria.  Obreros en condiciones paupérrimas.  La crisis económica...

LA REVOLUCIÓN DE 1848 “LA PRIMAVERA DE LOS PUEBLOS”  Gobierno de Luis Felipe de Orleans y su ministro Francois Guizot. Em...

 Le Blanc propone los talleres nacionales (financiados por el estado, pero esto sería competencia para la burguesía los ...
LUIS BONAPARTE  Sobrino nieto de Napoleón Bonaparte.  Inicia el II Imperio francés (1852-1871).  Se hace llamar Napoleón III.
CONSECUENCIAS  Aunque las revoluciones de 1848 fracasaron, su experiencia influyó poderosamente en las ideologías obreras...
¡¡¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!!!
MOVIMIENTOS LIBERALES DEL SIGLO XIX

MOVIMIENTOS LIBERALES DEL SIGLO XIX

MOVIMIENTOS LIBERALES DEL SIGLO XIX

  REVOLUCIONES DE 1830 Y 1848 Proceso de luchas políticas-sociales impulsadas por la burguesía con el apoyo popular, que buscó la eliminación del absolutismo en Europa. CAUSAS:  Desarrollo de la burguesía industrial (Francia, Bélgica, Italia, Alemania).  El regreso de las monarquías absolutistas.  El mantenimiento del voto censitario (que requería ser propietario para tener el derecho al voto).
  LA REVOLUCIÓN DE 1830  En Francia. Se llevó en contra del autoritarismo de Carlos X (abolió la libertad de opinión y prensa, se elevó el nivel del censo, disolvió el parlamento y convocó a nuevas elecciones). En Paris se dieron levantamientos dirigidos por la burguesía. El rey les envía a sus tropas, pero las tropas no le obedecen. Carlos X huye.  La burguesía aprovecha a victoria del pueblo. Se implantó una monarquía parlamentaria encabezada por Luis Felipe de Orleans "El Rey Burgués" (aliado de la burguesía).
  CARLOS X LUIS FELIPE DE ORLEANS
  SITUACIÓN POLÍTICA Y SOCIAL  Desarrollo de la gran industria.  Obreros en condiciones paupérrimas.  La crisis económica desciende los salarios.  Se dan malas cosechas en el agro (papa).  Miseria de los sectores populares y carencia de derechos: -La burguesía industrial apenas y contaba unos pocos diputados en el parlamento. -Obreros, campesinos y pequeños burgueses no tenían derechos laborales ni representación política.
  LA REVOLUCIÓN DE 1848 "LA PRIMAVERA DE LOS PUEBLOS"  Gobierno de Luis Felipe de Orleans y su ministro Francois Guizot. Empezaba a parecerse a Carlos X. (eliminación de la prensa y el derecho a reunión) Es rechazado por liberales como Lamartine y socialista utópicos como Luis Le Blanc.  Se reúnen en los banquetes Luis los prohíbe. Se da un levantamiento social. El rey les envía sus tropas, pero no lo obedecen. Luis Felipe huye. Se forma un gobierno provisional: Lamartine-Le Blanc (burguesía-proletariado).
  Le Blanc propone los talleres nacionales (financiados por el estado, pero esto sería competencia para la burguesía los aceptan por poco tiempo).  En las siguientes elecciones los socialista son excluidos y se eliminan los talleres nacionales Los parisinos se levantan en los talleres.  Se da un golpe militar de Louis Cavaignac Se dan los sangrientos días de julio (represión).  Convocan a elecciones: Triunfa Luis Bonaparte.  Se forma la III República Francesa (disolvió el parlamento) y Luis Bonaparte en alianza con la alta burguesía forma el II IMPERIO CON NAPOLEÓN III.
  LUIS BONAPARTE  Sobrino nieto de Napoleón Bonaparte.  Inicia el II Imperio francés (1852-1871).  Se hace llamar Napoleón III.
  CONSECUENCIAS  Aunque las revoluciones de 1848 fracasaron, su experiencia influyó poderosamente en las ideologías obreras del siglo XIX.  Una buena parte de la pequeña burguesía, abandonó su alianza con el proletariado y se unió a la gran burguesía.  El proletariado comenzó a adquirir conciencia de clase, constituyendo un movimiento separado de los burgueses.  Los campesinos, una vez conseguida su liberación del régimen señorial, se condujeron de forma moderada.  Inicio de una progresiva democratización (sufragio universal) y la incorporación a la lucha política de la clase trabajadora.
  ¡¡¡MUCHAS GRACIAS!!!

