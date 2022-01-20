Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOS GOBIERNOS INCAICOS REPASO

Jan. 20, 2022
Education

HISTORIA, HISTORIA UNIVERSAL, HISTORIA MUNDIAL, HISTORIA DE AMERICA, HISTORIA DEL PERU, CIENCIAS SOCIALES, LETRAS, HUMANIDADES, HISTORIA ANTIGUA, CULTURAS PREHISPANICAS, CULTURAS DEL PERU, INCANATO, EPOCA INCAICA, LOS INCAS, HISTORIA INCAICA, EL TAHUANTINSUYO,

  1. 1. EDITH ELEJALDE
  2. 2. DESARROLLO CULTURAL EN EL PERÚ JOHN ROWE LUIS LUMBRERAS PRECERÁMICO LÍTICO ARCAICO 1ER HORIZONTE: CHAVÍN FORMATIVO: CHAVÍN INTERMEDIO TEMPRANO PRIMER DESARROLLO REGIONAL 2DO HORIZONTE: WARI PRIMER IMPERIO ANDINO: WARI INTERMEDIO TARDÍO SEGUNDO DESARROLLO REGIONAL 3ER HORIZONTE: INCA SEGUNDO IMPERIO ANDINO: INCA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 2
  3. 3. EL INCA  El incanato fue un estado teocrático y autoritario.  El inca estaba a la cabeza de toda la estructura policía.  Tenía el poder absoluto.  Era dueño de todo.  Entablaba alianzas con los curacas de los pueblos sometidos. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 3
  4. 4. LEYENDAS DE ORIGEN -MANCO CÁPAC Y MAMA OCLLO Recopilado por: Inca Garcilaso de la Vega (Comentarios Reales). Pacarina: Lago Titicaca. Carácter: Teocrática y Aristocrática. -LOS HERMANOS AYAR Recopilado por: Juan de Betanzos. (Suma Narración de los Incas). Pacarina: Cerro Tamputoco. Carácter: Teocrático Popular. -LEYENDA DEL HUNO PACHACUTI El dios Wiracocha castigó a los hombres y mujeres con un terremoto y diluvio. Luego decide repoblar la Tierra con sus 4 hijos: Collacapac (SE), Tocaycapac (E), Piniagua (W) y Manco Cápac (N). ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 4
  5. 5. INSTALACIÓN EN EL CUSCO  Al disminuir el poder de los Wari, los valles del Cuso y Vilcanota fueron testigos de la llegada de diversos grupos étnicos y su lucha por la supremacía.  Uno de estos grupos fueron los incas.  Valle de Acamama en el Cusco. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 5
  6. 6. ETAPAS DE SU HISTORIA 1. ETAPA PREIMPERIAL 2. ETAPA IMPERIAL 3. ETAPA DE CRISIS SUCESORIA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 6
  7. 7. 1.A. ETAPA HURIN 1.B. ETAPA HANAN 1.LA CONFEDERACIÓN
  8. 8. NO OLVIDES OBTENER MATERIAL COMPLEMENTARIO COMO PREGUNTAS Y MÁS TEMAS EN ESTE LINK: ▶️ https://cejadefrida.blogspot.com/2021/ 04/curso-virtual-de-historia-2.html
  9. 9. 1.A. PERIODO HURIN  Hurin: “Los de abajo”.  Los de la parte baja de la ciudad.  Desde Manco Cápac hasta Cápac Yupanqui.  Se les conoce como gobernantes míticos, por las casi nulas fuentes que existen sobre ellos. -Manco Capac. -Sinchi Roca. -Lloque Yupanqui. -Mayta Capac. -Capac Yupanqui. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 9
  10. 10. INCAS HURIN  1. MANCO CÁPAC: Su nombre significa “Jefe poderoso”. Fundador de la etnia inca junto con Mama Ocllo. Es quien inicia la dinastía Hurin Cusco.  2. SINCHI ROCA: Estableció la ceremonia del huarachico. Fue el primero en usar mascaipacha.  3. LLOQUE YUPANQUI: Se cree que fue el organizador del primer ejército incaico. Inició la monarquía o CONFEDERACIÓN CUSQUEÑA con los pueblos vecinos (con ayamarcas y huaroc).  4. MAYTA CÁPAC: Las crónicas lo recuerdan como el “Hércules andino”. Se enfrentó a etnias vecinas de los alcahuizas y los colunchimas por mantener el territorio incaico, derrotándolos.  Construyó el primer puente colgante sobre el río Apurímac.  5. CÁPAC YUPANQUI: Fue el primero en traspasar las fronteras naturales del valle del Cusco. Se impuso por las armas a los condesuyos, cuyos y angasmarcas. Se dice que murió envenenado por Cusi Chimbo. Generó un golpe de estado promovido por su hijo Inca Roca. Se generó una guerra civil entre Hurin y Hanan. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 10
  11. 11. CAMBIO POLÍTICO HURIN HANAN ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 11
  12. 12. 1.A. ETAPA HURIN 1.B. ETAPA HANAN 1.LA CONFEDERACIÓN
  13. 13. 1.B. PERIODO HANAN  Hanan: “Los de arriba”  Los de la parte alta de la ciudad.  Guerreros.  Desde Inca Roca hasta Huiracocha.  Luego de la confederación viene la etapa imperial y siguen gobernando los Hanan. -Inca Roca -Yahuar Huaca -Huiracocha -PACHACÚTEC - AMARU YUPANQUI -TÚPAC YUPANQUI -HUAYANA CÁPAC -HÚASCAR -ATAHUALPA ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 13
  14. 14. INCAS HANAN  6. INCA ROCA: Es el primero en llamarse inca.  A partir de su gobierno se produjo un cambio político que trajo a la dinastía Hanan al gobierno (asesinato de Cápac Yupanqui).  Problemas en la confederación con los ayamarcas. Estableció el yachayhuasi (casa del saber).  7. YAHUAR HUACA: Su nombre significa “El que llora sangre”.  Se dice que de pequeño fue raptado por los ayamarca (por Tocay Cápac) para asesinarlo y que lloró sangre ante sus captores, quienes lo abandonaron.  8. HUIRACOCHA: Fue quien gobernó más tiempo (60 años).  Doblegó la sublevación de los ayamarcas y pisaj. ENFRENTAMIENTO CON LOS CHANCAS (Apurímac) lo cual puso en peligro a la etnia inca. El chanca Asto Huaraca lo hizo huir junto con su hijo Urco. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 14
  15. 15. Creó el Consejo Imperial Estableció el Correinado (hurin y hanan) Reorganizó los mitimaes Dividió en 4 suyos Impuso el quechua Creó los chasquis Remodeló el Coricancha Inició Sacsayhuamán INICIÓ EL TAHUANTINSUYO PACHACÚTEC ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 15
  16. 16. GRAN CONQUISTADOR Estableció el Tucuy Ricoq Terminó Sacsayhuamán Creó los yanaconas Campañas al norte y sur Sometió a los chimús Se llegó al límite sur (río Maule) Llegó a las Galápagos Llegó a la Polinesia TÚPAC YUPANQUI ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 16
  17. 17. HUAYNA CÁPAC NACIÓ EN TUMIBAMBA NO ERA CUSQUEÑO SEGUNDA CAPITAL: TUMIBAMBA LÍMITE NORTE: RÍO ANCASMAYO ESCUCHÓ SOBRE LOS ESPAÑOLES MURIÓ DE VIRUELA ÉPOCA DE MÁXIMA EXPANSIÓN ÉPOCA DE APOGEO ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 17
  18. 18. 13. HUÁSCAR  Designado como sucesor por los nobles cusqueños.  Su hermano Atahualpa quería el imperio, para lo cual organizó su ejército y lo enfrentó.  Fue ejecutado por Atahualpa. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 18
  19. 19. 15. ATAHUALPA  Se declaró inca en la ciudad de Quito e inició una guerra civil con Huáscar.  Venció a Huáscar en 1532, proclamándose inca. ____________________________________________ EDITH ELEJALDE 19
