LAS GUERRAS DEL PELOPONESO (431 a.C.-404 a.C.) Enfrentan a Esparta y Atenas por el control de los Balcanes. -Duraron 27 añ...
CONTEXTO  La supremacía del comercio ateniense, ponen trabas al comercio de Corinto y Mégara (polis de la Liga del Pelopo...
PROCESO  Esparta empieza a atacar a Atenas con la excusa de evitar su supremacía comercial sobre las otras polis.  En el...
CONSECUENCIAS  Lleva a la decadencia a Esparta y a Atenas.  Deudas con Persia por la ayuda prestada.  Llega a su fin la...
  LAS GUERRAS DEL PELOPONESO (431 a.C.-404 a.C.) Enfrentan a Esparta y Atenas por el control de los Balcanes. -Duraron 27 años CAUSAS: -El apogeo económico de Atenas en el siglo de Pericles. PRETEXTO: -Enfrentamiento entre atenienses y corintios por la isla de Córcira (la actual Corfú). CONTENDIENTES: -Liga de Delos (encabezada por Atenas) -Liga del Peloponeso (encabezada por Esparta)
  CONTEXTO  La supremacía del comercio ateniense, ponen trabas al comercio de Corinto y Mégara (polis de la Liga del Peloponeso).  Corinto era rival de Atenas en el mar (comercio) y el motivo de esa rivalidad era Sicilia. Los corintios deseaban el monopolio del tráfico en el mar Jónico.  Atenas mantiene la Confederación de Delos (contra los persas).  Esparta no parecía resultar perjudicada directamente por el auge de Atenas o de la Liga de Delos, pero sí lo estaban algunas de las ciudades aliadas a ella.
  PROCESO  Esparta empieza a atacar a Atenas con la excusa de evitar su supremacía comercial sobre las otras polis.  En el enfrentamiento, muchos atenienses terminan como esclavos de los espartanos.  Esparta obtiene ayuda de Persia y de los sátrapas (gobernadores persas) de Asia Menor.  Atenas se rinde ante Esparta, Corinto y Tebas.  Lisandro entra a Atenas imponiendo el poder espartano en Atenas. Atenas es obligada a entrar en la liga del Peloponeso.  Atenas fue gobernada por los «Treinta Tiranos», suspendiéndose el régimen democrático.
  CONSECUENCIAS  Lleva a la decadencia a Esparta y a Atenas.  Deudas con Persia por la ayuda prestada.  Llega a su fin la democracia ateniense.  Se disuelve la Liga de Delos  Fin del poder y prosperidad de Grecia.
