LECCIÓN COMPLETA➡️ EDITH ELEJALDE
EL IMPERIO BIZANTINO (395-1453) Fue un imperio feudal que se sustentó en la conservación de elementos del Imperio Romano y...

IMPORTANCIA  Recopilación, organización y conservación del Derecho Romano.  Conservación de la cultura romana y griega (...
ORIGEN Surge cuando el emperador romano Teodosio en el año 395, dividió al Imperio Romano entre sus dos hijos: -Imperio de...
PROCESO HISTÓRICO  Tuvo un proceso agitado, tanto por sus constantes luchas internas, como por las incesantes guerras con...
JUSTINIANO  Fue el más célebre e insigne emperador bizantino.  Se distinguió por ser un gran conquistador.  Va a recupe...

OBRA LEGISLATIVA DE JUSTINIANO  El Códex: Leyes imperiales de Roma antigua.  El Digesto: Compilación leyes dadas por gra...
OBRA CULTURAL DE JUSTINIANO  Mandó edificar la Iglesia de Santa Sofía en Constantinopla.  Obra maestra de la arquitectur...
LAS ARTES ARQUITECTURA  Recibió influencia griega, romana y oriental.  Se caracterizó por una gran variedad de cúpulas, ...
ECONOMÍA  Modo de producción feudal.  Base: Agricultura Cada provincia estaba especializada en un cultivo (monocultivo)....
COMERCIO  Zona estratégica para el comercio.  Tenía varias rutas comerciales para el comercio con oriente.  Moneda: Biz...
SOCIEDAD Sociedad clasista y feudal. CLASE DOMINANTE -Rey (Basileus) -Iglesia Ortodoxa -Ricos terrateniente y comerciantes...
PÉRDIDA DE TERRITORIOS  Se sucedieron diversas rebeliones en Constantinopla, como la de Mika por la explotación y corrupc...
TOMA DE CONSTANTINOPLA  La ciudad de Constantinopla fue tomada por los turcos mahometanos en 1453 al mando de Mahomet II,...
¡¡¡GRACIAS!!!
IMPERIO BIZANTINO
IMPERIO BIZANTINO
